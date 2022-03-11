Sign up for a FOX 2 newsletter for headlines in your inbox
News
Winter storm forecast: St. Louis region snow outlook for Thursday and Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This continues to look like a fairly minor winter weather event coming in tonight and tomorrow. However, even minor events at the wrong time can be inconvenient, and if not prepared, can cause some issues for drivers.
The timing of this event is of particular concern with the main thrust coming late tonight through the morning rush hour Friday.
There are a few mitigating factors with this system that limit its potential:
- Warm ground after a couple of days of fairly mild, although not super warm temperatures.
- Time of year and time of day: The sun angle is getting up there now and daytime snow accumulation is tough, especially on roads and even more so with marginal surface temperatures.
- Marginal surface temperatures, likely near freezing, and maybe even above freezing
- Friday for any snow that falls southeast of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. North of there, much of the snow will fall at night and that is where the greatest roads concerns will be with this event.
White zone
Expect occasional light snow, possibly mixed with rain at times today, for areas north of the Missouri River. It’s mainly snow and it will not be continuous. Snow will come in waves into Friday morning before ending. Because much of the snow will fall at night with temperatures in the 20s this is the region most likely to see the heaviest accumulation of 2-3 inches. Much of this will be on grass, but slushy roads are also likely.
For the White Zone south of the Missouri River (Hermann south to Cuba, Rolla and Salem, MO) you’re looking at your best chance for snow holding off until late Thursday night into Friday afternoon. Here too I’m thinking 2-3 inches, although most will be on the low end of that range, or close to 2 inches.
Blue zone
Everything west and northwest of the City of St. Louis (St. County, St. Charles, Jersey County, etc.) 1 to perhaps as many as 2 inches will be possible. Much of this will be limited to grassy areas.
The blue zone south of St. Louis near the Kaskaskia River in Illinois and from Park Hills over to Perryville. This zone will be interesting. The snow will not reach these areas until Friday afternoon and evening. The sun will become less of a factor and accumulations will become slightly more effecient down that way. Hence, the 1-2 inch accumulation forecast.
Roads may get sloppy ranging from wet to slushy at times. But the fact that much of this snow will fall during the day means much of what falls will melt, holding accumulations down a bit. The exception will be roads that do not receive much sunshine.
Pink zone
This region may not see much snow accumulation at all. Very marginal temperatures, lighter snowfall intensities, and the time of day should all conspire to limit the impact in these areas. This includes downtown St. Louis and the Metro East. 1″ or less is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces in these areas.
The bottom line
There are a lot of factors to consider when forecasting snowfall. It’s not just how much will fall, but how much will actually stick. This time of year there are many things that can turn a snowy day into a non-event because it can be snowing hard, but melting just as fast.
News
Theater in Spring Hopes for a Dramatic Return to Normal
Spring is the time when stuff melts. Snow—if it has fallen—turns to slush in the parks and on sidewalks. Animals shake off their long winter slumber and get foraging. As for humans? It kind of feels like we’re Han Solo defrosting from a slab of carbonite, ending a period of suspended animation that began two years ago with the shutdown of theater, and everything. It took way too long, but we have a spring season that feels almost normal. Or abnormally normal. Fifteen new productions will open on Broadway in the month of April, that’s one every other day. You still need to be masked, but perhaps that will change by summer. Until then, here are a handful of the most exciting new plays and musicals on Broadway and Off, to soften every heart.
Suffs at the Public Theater (Mar 10–Apr 24)
It’s shocking that we’re still fighting over access to voting. But if you don’t fight, you don’t get the rights. That’s the inspiring message of Shaina Taub’s new musical about the bravery and vision of suffragists more than a century ago. Set in the years leading up to the 1920 passage of the Nineteenth Amendment giving women the right to vote, the production (directed by Leigh Silverman) includes beloved divas Nikki M. James, Jenn Colella, and Phillipa Soo.
Take Me Out at the Hayes Theater (Mar 10–May 29)
A professional baseball player reveals he’s gay, making headlines. Twenty years ago, when Richard Greenberg’s sports-themed play opened in London and then New York, the premise seemed inevitable. And yet, it was only this past September that Bryan Ruby made history by coming out. Now this baseball-besotted social comedy returns to Broadway to see if anything has changed. It’s an immensely witty and yearning meditation on team spirit, individual excellence, and how the two can co-exist.
Oratorio for Living Things at Ars Nova (Mar 15–Apr 17)
To hear Heather Christian is to hear angels channeling devils; to witness the earth cracking open and crooning a lament for humanity; to shiver from being in the presence of a musical sorceress. The throaty singer-songwriter’s pungent blend of blues, gospel, hymn and storytelling addresses big issues, like the fate of our little blue ball in the face of pollution and climate change. Christian’s pandemic-deferred ecological concert finally comes to Ars Nova.
Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre (previews Mar 26; opens Apr 24)
Jule Stein’s brassy biomusical about comedian Fanny Brice gets its first revival since 1967. And what leading lady is bold enough to step into Barbra Streisand’s shoes? Beanie Feldstein, the bubbly young talent seen in the Hello, Dolly!revival a couple seasons back, not to mention the teen-nerd-com Booksmart. Michael Mayer directs this revival, which includes Jane Lynch in the cast, plus a revised book by Harvey Fierstein.
Macbeth at the Longacre Theatre (previews Mar 29; opens Apr 28)
If Joel Coen’s recent arty film version of the Shakespeare tragedy hasn’t sated your appetite for tyrannical Scots haunted by ghosts and witches, check out this revival starring the late—er, former—James Bond, Daniel Craig. Ruling with a bloody fist alongside Ruth Negga as Lady Macbeth, Craig will show his skills beyond pounding martinis and doing a motorcycle chase through Istanbul. Sam Gold directs this very modern take on corruption and power.
for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf at the Booth Theatre (previews Apr 1; opens Apr 20)
This season has brought a lot of Black women playwrights to the fore, but it’s good to remember that Ntozake Shange helped pave their way. Shange’s breakthrough 1976 “choreopoem”—returning to Broadway after more than 40 years—explores the inner and social lives of a group of Black women who inhabit the same Harlem apartment building. In poetic and powerfully felt monologues, they reveal complicated romantic and professional challenges. Director-choreographer Camille A. Brown leads this revival.
Cyrano de Bergerac at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (Apr 5–May 22)
Don’t expect film star James McAvoy (a.k.a. Marvel’s younger Professor X) to appear in a prosthetic nose; his character may be defined by a ridiculously large schnoz, but this revival of the Edmund Rostand romantic comedy doesn’t play by the rules. Jamie Lloyd’s minimalist, abstract staging is more like a punk concert than a theatrical chestnut. McAvoy plays the brilliant wordsmith who pines for a woman he feels he cannot attract.
A Strange Loop at the Lyceum Theatre (previews Apr 6; opens Apr 26)
When it opened Off Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 2019, this audacious meta-musical by Michael R. Jackson seemed destined for Broadway. You-know-what put that plan on hold. Now the taboo-shredding satire—think of it as a Black, gay, neurotically self-referential Company—makes the Great White Way a little less pale.
News
Missouri’s average gas price is nearing the record high set in 2008
ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s average gas price is just 9 cents lower than the state record set in July 2008.
On Thursday, AAA reported the statewide average gas price was $3.85 per gallon. The record is $3.94.
Missouri has the second-lowest average gas price in the nation, according to AAA. Drivers in Kansas have the lowest prices at $3.82. The national average is $4.32.
“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, nearing records set in 2008 across the state,” AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”
One week ago, Missouri’s average gas price was $3.40. One year ago, Missouri’s average gas price was $2.59.
St. Louis’ average gas price on Thursday was $3.99. Last week it was $3.49. One year ago, it was $2.61.
News
Sunset Hills approves Bass Pro Shops project in South St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis region will soon be home to a second Bass Pro Shop location.
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen gave approval this week to a plan to bring the outdoor retailer to the South County municipality on the site of the former Toys R’ Us at 3600 Lindbergh Blvd., near Watson Road.
Demolition is expected to start immediately on the roughly 8.5 acre site with an opening date scheduled in November.
Bass Pro Shops will be a joy to many city residents and shoppers throughout South county, the St. Louis metropolitan area, and beyond. We will truly be a destination city. Direct sales tax revenues will be substantial for our city and secondary sales tax revenues will also significantly increase with considerable increases in sales at surrounding sunset hills businesses. We are all excited and proud of our city!” Sunset Hills Mayor Patricia Fribis said in a news release.
This will be the second Bass Pro location in the St. Louis region, joining one on Fifth Street in St. Charles.
Winter storm forecast: St. Louis region snow outlook for Thursday and Friday
Theater in Spring Hopes for a Dramatic Return to Normal
Missouri’s average gas price is nearing the record high set in 2008
Sunset Hills approves Bass Pro Shops project in South St. Louis County
Women’s basketball: Gophers’ season might not be over
Architect responsible for many St. Louis landmarks Gyo Obata dies at 99
Church in Webster Groves hosts fundraiser for tornado victims
U.S. House approves ban on Russian oil imports; Rep. Cori Bush votes no
Man sentenced for filming sexual abuse of Jefferson County girl
Knicks’ last three wins at least shows improvement closing games
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Young Dolph’s Alleged Killer Justin Johnson Tells Judge He’s Broke and Can’t Afford a Lawyer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch