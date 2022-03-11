News
Woman grazed after walking outside during shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman was grazed in the head by a bullet during a shooting in south St. Louis Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Schirmer Street. The woman stepped outside to see where the gunfire was coming from and was subsequently grazed.
Authorities have not released any further details on the shooting or identified any suspects.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
How will COVID end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues
NEW YORK — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in infections, hospitalizations and death rates in recent weeks, signaling the crisis appears to be winding down. But how will it end? Past epidemics may provide clues.
The ends of epidemics are not as thoroughly researched as their beginnings. But there are recurring themes that could offer lessons for the months ahead, said Erica Charters of the University of Oxford, who studies the issue.
“One thing we have learned is it’s a long, drawn-out process” that includes different types of endings that may not all occur at the same time, she said. That includes a “medical end,” when disease recedes, the “political end,” when government prevention measures cease, and the “social end,” when people move on.
The COVID-19 global pandemic has waxed and waned differently in different parts of the world. But in the United States, at least, there is reason to believe the end is near.
About 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and about 29% are both vaccinated and boosted. Cases have been falling for nearly two months, with the U.S. daily average dropping about 40% in the last week alone. Hospitalizations also have plummeted, down nearly 30%. Mask mandates are vanishing — even federal health officials have stopped wearing them — and President Joe Biden has said it’s time for people to return to offices and many aspects of pre-pandemic life.
But this pandemic has been full of surprises, lasting more than two years and causing nearly 1 million deaths in the U.S. and more than 6 million around the world. Its severity has been surprising, in part because many people drew the wrong lesson from a 2009-2010 flu pandemic that turned out to be nowhere as deadly as initially feared.
“We got all worried but then nothing happened (in 2009), and I think that was what the expectation was” when COVID-19 first emerged, said Kristin Heitman, a Maryland-based researcher who collaborated with Charters.
That said, some experts offered takeaways from past epidemics that may inform how the end of the COVID-19 pandemic may play out.
FLU
Before COVID-19, influenza was considered the most deadly pandemic agent. A 1918-1919 flu pandemic killed 50 million people around the world, including 675,000 in the U.S., historians estimate. Another flu pandemic in 1957-1958 killed an estimated 116,000 Americans, and another in 1968 killed 100,000 more.
A new flu in 2009 caused another pandemic, but one that turned out not to be particularly dangerous to the elderly — the group that tends to die the most from flu and its complications. Ultimately, fewer than 13,000 U.S. deaths were attributed to that pandemic.
The World Health Organization in August 2010 declared the flu had moved into a post-pandemic period, with cases and outbreaks moving into customary seasonal patterns.
In each case, the pandemics waned as time passed and the general population built immunity. They became the seasonal flu of subsequent years. That kind of pattern is probably what will happen with the coronavirus, too, experts say.
“It becomes normal,” said Matthew Ferrari, director of Penn State’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics. “There’s a regular, undulating pattern when there’s a time of year when there’s more cases, a time of year when there’s less cases. Something that’s going to look a lot like seasonal flu or the common cold.”
HIV
In 1981, U.S. health officials reported a cluster of cases of cancerous lesions and pneumonia in previously healthy gay men in California and New York. More and more cases began to appear, and by the next year officials were calling the disease AIDS, for acquired immune deficiency syndrome.
Researchers later determined it was caused by HIV — human immunodeficiency virus — which weakens a person’s immune system by destroying cells that fight disease and infection. For years, AIDS was considered a terrifying death sentence, and in 1994 it became the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44.
But treatments that became available in the 1990s turned it into a manageable chronic condition for most Americans. Attention shifted to Africa and other parts of the world, where it was not controlled and is still considered an ongoing emergency.
Pandemics don’t end with a disease ebbing uniformly across the globe, Charters said. “How a pandemic ends is generally by becoming multiple (regional) epidemics,” she said.
ZIKA
In 2015, Brazil suffered an outbreak of infections from Zika virus, spread by mosquitoes that tended to cause only mild illness in most adults and children. But it became a terror as it emerged that infection during pregnancy could cause a birth defect that affected brain development, causing babies to be born with unusually small heads.
By late that year, mosquitoes were spreading it in other Latin American countries, too. In 2016, the WHO declared it an international public health emergency, and a U.S. impact became clear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received reports of 224 cases of Zika transmission by mosquitoes in the continental United States and more than 36,000 in U.S. territories — the vast majority in Puerto Rico.
But the counts fell dramatically in 2017 and virtually disappeared shortly after, at least in the U.S. Experts believe the epidemic died as people developed immunity. “It just sort of burned out” and the pressure for making a Zika vaccine available in the U.S. ebbed, said Dr. Denise Jamieson, a former CDC official who was a key leader in the agency’s responses to Zika.
It’s possible Zika will be a dormant problem for years but outbreaks could occur again if the virus mutates or if larger numbers of young people come along without immunity. With most epidemics, “there’s never a hard end,” said Jamieson, who is now chair of gynecology and obstetrics at Emory University’s medical school.
COVID-19
The Geneva-based WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, and it will decide when enough countries have seen a sufficient decline in cases — or, at least, in hospitalizations and deaths — to say the international health emergency is over.
The WHO has not yet announced target thresholds. But officials this week responded to questions about the possible end of the pandemic by noting how much more needs to be accomplished before the world can turn the page.
COVID-19 cases are waning in the U.S., and dropped globally in the last week by 5%. But cases are rising in some places, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
People in many countries need vaccines and medications, said Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, which is part of the WHO.
In Latin America and the Caribbean alone, more than 248 million people have not yet had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Etienne said during a press briefing with reporters. Countries with low vaccination rates likely will see future increases in illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, she said.
“We are not yet out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Ciro Ugarte, PAHO’s director of health emergencies. “We still need to approach this pandemic with a lot of caution.”
Emilio Delgado, Luis on ‘Sesame Street’ for 45 years, dies
Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.
His wife, Carol Delgado, told The Associated Press that Emilio Delgado died from the blood cancer multiple myeloma at their home in New York. He was 81.
As Luis, Delgado, a Mexican American, got to play an ordinary, non-stereotypical Latino character at a time when such depictions were few and far between on TV, for adults or children.
“There really wasn’t any representation of actual people,” Delgado said in a 2021 interview on the YouTube series “Famous Cast Words.” “Most of the roles that I went out for were either for bandits or gang members.”
That changed with “Sesame Street,” where a diverse cast interacted with a diverse group of children, along with Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo and Grover.
Delgado joined the show starting with its third season in 1971. He said the producers embraced his suggestion to sprinkle Spanish terms into the script.
“The first time that I saw Big Bird walk on, my line was, ‘Big Bird!’” Delgado said in the 2021 interview. “But I didn’t say ‘Big Bird,’ I said, ‘pájaro!’”
After a quick meeting in which Delgado explained that “pájaro” meant “bird,” the producers decided to keep it in.
“I called him ‘pajaro’ from then on every time I saw him,” Delgado said.
Delgado was born in 1940 in Calexico, California, near the U.S.-Mexico border and raised a few miles away in Mexicali, Mexico.
From his home, he could hear music into the night from a pair of beer gardens across the street.
“I remember going to sleep to the sound of mariachis,” he said in a 2011 interview on the public television series, “Up Close with Patsy Smullin.”
He was enchanted, and decided to become a performer, singing whenever possible and appearing in school plays, with the full support of his proud parents.
As a young man he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, and had little luck. He received a call out of the blue from the producers of “Sesame Street” in New York.
After an interview with “Sesame Street” producer Jon Stone, in which he spoke to Delgado, but didn’t ask for any kind of audition, he got the job.
“He didn’t want actors,” Delgado said in the 2021 interview. “He wanted real people.”
He would remain on the show for 45 years, an integral part of the childhood of generations of children, and for Latino kids a rare character that looked like them.
“His warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations,” the Sesame Workshop said in a statement Thursday night. “At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.’ We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”
“Sesame Street” would also allow him to sing regularly, and sometimes play his guitar.
Luis Rodriguez (the adult characters had last names, though they were rarely used), would marry the show’s other prominent Latina, Maria Figueroa, played by Sonia Manzano, in a ceremony on the show in 1988. The storyline allowed the show to teach children about love, marriage and childbirth.
“Luis and Maria were the first Latinos I ever saw on TV,” Rosy Cordero, a television reporter for Deadline, said on Twitter. “They were a huge part of my family. They paved the way.”
He would leave the show when his contract was not renewed during a retooling in 2016.
Figueroa made frequent appearances in the theater and on other TV series during his time as Luis.
He played a recurring character on the newspaper drama “Lou Grant” from 1979 to 1982, and made multiple appearances on “Quincy M.E.,” “Falcon Crest,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”
His death was first reported by TMZ.
Delgado was diagnosed with multiple myeloma late in 2020, but was still making appearances and giving interviews in 2021, until his health started to decline.
‘Coal Country’ Digs Deep Into Workers Rights and Justice
There are two extremely precious natural resources deep beneath West Virginia and other states that mine. One is coal harvested in the earth’s crust, amassing fortunes for the owners. The other is the people who work those mines, mostly men, who labor under incredibly dangerous conditions. One of these resources can be treated as less than worthless by the bosses. Until it all comes crashing down.
The documentary play Coal Country examines the aftermath of such a cataclysm, the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster of 2010, in which 29 out of 31 miners were killed in a coal dust explosion that could have been avoided if proper ventilation procedures had been followed. Theater makers Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank, teaming up with country singer-songwriter Steve Earle, have created an informative, often harrowing portrait of a community going through unimaginable heartbreak and painful reckoning. With a script drawn verbatim from interviews with survivors and relatives in West Virginia, and Earle’s own rootsy original tunes, the piece is an education about labor and accountability in America.
If the title rings a bell for theatergoers, it’s because the production had opened at the Public Theater in March 2020, days before the pandemic lockdown. This return in-person engagement (through April 17) is co-produced by the Public and the audiobook giant Audible, which released an audio version of the show last September.
Earle kicks off the night with “John Henry,” his tribute to the folk hero who died trying to beat a machine at hammering, and thus setting the theme for the night: workers caught between dignity and rapacious, industrialized capitalism. We get to know the characters (real-life people), played by a solid cast of stage veterans. There’s Gary (Thomas Kopache), an old-timer who thought he’d seen it all; lanky, quick-tempered Tommy (Michael Laurence), who loses three of his family in the blast; Patti (Mary Bacon), fiancée of one of the doomed miners; easygoing Goose (Carl Palmer) and his wife, Mindi (Amelia Campbell), who get off relatively unscathed, except for a tortured conscience; and Roosevelt (Ezra Knight), whose father is trapped in the shaft on that dreadful day. Other characters take center stage to share reminiscences in the form of court testimony on the day that CEO Don Blankenship is found guilty.
Not that there was true justice for the families and friends of the fallen 29. While at the top of the show, a judge (Kym Gomes) makes it clear that Blankenship has been convicted of conspiring to violate mine health and safety standards, the punishment does not fit the crime (spoiler alert). Blankenship gets a year in prison and a fine of $250,000, a drop in the bucket of his wealth. The justified shock and rage among the survivors ripples throughout the Cherry Lane Theatre. Compared to the unspeakable horrors relatives went through on the day—not knowing for hours if their loved ones were dead, getting false hope from the company, only to have it dashed—Blankenship’s light sentence was insult added to tragedy.
Earle’s smoky, jangly, ruminative songs are woven smartly throughout, providing respite from the sheer emotional weight of the testimony, and poetic distance from the heaviness of facts. In the rousing climactic number, “It’s About Blood,” the cast joins Earle on stage as he sings out the name of every man who died in the accident, with this Biblical refrain: “It’s about muscle / It’s about bone / It’s about a river running thicker than water ’cause / It’s about blood.” For most of these workers, the connection runs deep between father and son, a bond made even closer and more mysterious by work beneath the earth.
Director Blank’s unpretentious, stripped-down staging flows organically from speech to song, occasionally using wooden benches as a stand-in for mining equipment or elements of a courtroom. Lit with majestic shafts of light articulating rich pools of shadow by David Lander, with a carefully balanced sound design by Darron L. West, this scrupulous production throws light on a world about which most of us are ignorant—although blood of its workers makes that light possible.
