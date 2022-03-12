Fitness
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
We’ve all had that moment where a workout has hit us harder than we might expect. If you’ve dedicated any time at all to your physical fitness – even if you’ve been for a particularly lengthy or intense walk – then you’ll know the feeling of hitting the wall, of breaking through that wall, and of managing to beat your personal best, walk longer than you previously had, or push through the discomfort to start seeing serious results.
Unfortunately, sometimes, that feeling of triumph can be swiftly followed by more discomfort in the morning, as you wake up and realise your muscles aren’t going to like you much for the next day or two. Sometimes, your punishment for a particularly gruelling workout can come almost immediately after you’ve finished. Here are 5 ways you can recover after a strenuous workout. Some of these tips may apply to you, and some may not, so be sure to keep your personal situation in mind when you’re considering which of these methods to go for!
1. Use a massage gun
If applied properly, a massage gun can be a great way to relieve muscle tension and pain and get you ready for the next workout that much quicker. If you don’t know what a massage gun is, here’s a quick primer; it’s essentially a percussive tool that applies repetitive force to an area, thus relieving some of the stiffness and pain you might feel after a particularly difficult workout. There’s strong evidence these guns can work if you’re looking to relieve tension.
With that said, there are also some caveats to using a massage gun. They’re not appropriate devices in every situation; using them for a short period of time goes a long way, so don’t just hammer your muscle into oblivion. It’s also important to make sure you pick up the right massage gun for you, because there are plenty of different models and types, and they’re all geared towards different demographics. If you need more info, check this out for honest reviews on the latest and best massage guns available.
2. Keep your hydration up
One of the underappreciated aspects of a strenuous workout is the loss of water through sweating. When you’re working out, you always need to keep a bottle of water or sports drink handy; you’re going to be losing a lot of your body’s water when you’re sweating it out, so replacing it is essential. Not doing so could mean that your muscles cramp up quicker and you experience exhaustion faster, which obviously isn’t ideal when you’re working out.
It’s a myth that you can only drink water when you’re exercising, but it’s the best drink to keep with you simply because it’s bland enough that it won’t distract you from your workout. Other good drinks include tea, coconut water, or milk, all of which can hydrate you and keep your energy levels up. Try to steer clear of sugary or fatty drinks, though, because they could negate the results of your workout, even if they do make you feel good in the moment.
3. Keep exercising on rest days
Don’t get us wrong – we’re not advocating a 5k sprint or a round of weights on your rest days. Doing this could cause serious injury; giving your muscles the proper time to rest and recuperate is of paramount importance. However, if you truly want to help your muscles heal, then you can do a less strenuous, less demanding form of exercise to keep your blood flowing and keep your muscles working at a low level. Letting them rest too much will only prolong your discomfort.
Walking is a great exercise to do while you’re waiting for your muscles to heal. It keeps you active, improves your mental health significantly, and can even be done socially to keep your motivation levels up. Exercising while you’re feeling sore from a hard workout can feel counterintuitive, but you’ll start feeling the benefits as soon as you limber your muscles up, so just make sure to get out there and walk. If you don’t feel up to walking, at least try to move your muscles as much as you can.
4. Cool down after your workout
While you can’t necessarily prevent DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness), you can alleviate its effects somewhat by making sure to incorporate a proper cooldown into your workout. Cooling down ensures that you don’t overdo it; if you don’t cool down, you could experience lightheadedness or dizziness, and this could lead to fainting if you’re not careful (although this only tends to happen in a small amount of cases).
For a good cooldown, you could consider a walk on the treadmill if you’re at the gym, or slowing down your pace to a gentle jog or even a walk if you’re running outside. You could also think about building some light yoga into your cooldown session; this can help you to stretch your muscles out and keep yourself moving while making sure you’re not pushing yourself too hard during the cooldown period.
5. Don’t overdo it
One of the biggest ways you can recover faster after a strenuous workout is, unfortunately, not to overdo it in the first place. Often, the cause of being laid low is simply that you worked out too hard; you pushed yourself beyond your limit, which is fine to a certain extent, but then you kept going, and now your body is screaming at you to stop.
The best way to avoid this is to pace your workout. Make sure you know what you’re getting into before you start; create a list of all the exercises you want to do and go over them before you begin, ensuring that they’re safe and productive at the same time. This will help to seriously limit the extent to which you have to recover after your workout finishes.
Fitness
Health Benefits of Kayaking
Kayaking is a great way to stay active and enjoy the outdoors. Not only is kayaking a good workout, but it also has many health benefits. Read on to learn more about the health benefits of kayaking.
1. A Great Workout
Kayaking is a great cardiovascular workout that helps increase your endurance and strengthen your heart. One hour of kayaking can burn 500-700 calories. Kayaking also builds muscles in the arms, hands, legs, feet, back and abdominal regions.
2. It’s Good for Your Muscles
If you are not properly conditioned to paddle, you will experience some muscle soreness the next day while working out your upper body with paddling strokes. But this pain tells you that you had a good workout! After getting used to kayaking, you should expect more strength and better flexibility in your upper body muscles over time. This increased upper body range of motion will improve your overall health by preventing any stiffness in the shoulders and neck.
3. Flexibility in Your Joints
Kayaking is a low impact sport, therefore it is easy on your joints and relieves pressure from the rest of your body by taking the stress off your muscles and placing it entirely onto the paddles. Kayaking can be done for several hours with little to no discomfort or strain on the joints. This flexibility reduces stiffness and pain around weight bearing joints such as hips, knees, ankles, feet and spine which will lead to a healthier lifestyle.
4. Keeps You Balanced
As you kayak through calm waters or choppy waves, you have to maintain your balance at all times in order to stay upright and avoid falling into the water or flipping over. Kayaking requires you to constantly adjust your body position and maintain balance by shifting weight from one side of the kayak to the other. This strengthens your core muscles and improves your balance.
5. Kayaking is a Full Body Workout
You use all major muscle groups in your entire body – back, biceps, core, glutes/hips, legs – when kayaking. The movements used in kayaking are natural and mimic daily activities such as pushing and pulling movements that we do with our arms and legs at home or work. This means it is easy for anyone to pick up kayaking quickly without having to learn any new strenuous exercises or techniques.
6. Easy on the Joints
Because of the low impact nature of kayaking, it is a perfect sport for people who have joint problems or arthritis. Paddling does not stress your joints nor put any weight on them, making it a safe way to exercise and stay in shape. You do not even need to use your legs while paddling which means you will be able to strengthen your upper body without putting any stress on your back, neck or legs.
7. It Makes you Happy
Kayaking is considered an outdoor adventure sport which gives you more reason to get outside and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine! Being outdoors releases endorphins that improve mood and lower stress levels while also increasing focus and energy levels. The great outdoors offers new things to do, places to visit and sights to see. Being out in nature lowers blood pressure and increases your overall happiness.
8. It’s Good for Your Heart
Kayaking has great health benefits including improving heart health by strengthening the heart muscle, reducing triglyceride levels and increasing HDL Cholesterol (the good cholesterol). Kayakers with high HDL cholesterol have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease than people who don’t kayak or exercise regularly.
9. A Form of Meditation
Being on the water helps you take some time out from the rest of the world and relax for a bit without distractions like phone calls, emails or noise pollution. This calm and relaxing scenery is incredibly soothing and having something as simple as paddling down the river will help ease your worries and melt your stress away.
10. Saving the Environment
Did you know that kayaking has environmental benefits by helping to fight global warming and reducing pollution which is good for our planet? On average, a person can burn up to 600 calories per hour through kayaking which reduces CO2 emissions and helps reduce greenhouse gas levels. This simple way of transport does not use gas or petroleum products so it is entirely green! Plus, by encouraging more people to do this form of transportation it means less cars on the road thereby reducing traffic jams and improving air quality. Now that’s what we call an easy way to save the environment!
Tech
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been a vital force in shifting people’s attention towards fitness. And as a result of this, there has been an unprecedented use of mobile fitness applications. According to research done by Grand View Research Inc, the global mobile health market is expected to reach $111.8 billion by the year 2025. Also, along with the fitness apps, there has been an ardent rise in the usage of wearable devices that helps the users to keep track of their fitness on the go and are easier to use.
A fitness tracking app can help the user in multiple ways, from tracking their fitness routine to preparing a diet plan according to their target. Moreover, a fitness application can play a pivotal role in increasing overall well-being with its immaculate features.
Thus, this blog will discuss the top ten features that will make a fitness mobile application ‘a class-apart from its peers. We have prepared the list of the features by keeping a diet, workout plans, overall wellness regime, etc.
Brilliant features that make a fitness application better
As the realm of mobile fitness apps is enhancing by leaps and bounds, the competition is also getting intense. Thus, it is necessary to have some immaculate features that will make a fitness application better than its fellow apps.
Customized diet plans
To ensure that the user reaches their fitness goals and stays on them for a longer time, the fitness app must have a feature of tailor-made diet plans. This feature will allow the user to include their food specifications, allergies, intolerances, etc. Moreover, the diet plan feature will develop a food plan that the user would enjoy the most to stay on it for a longer time.
The customized diet plan will also render the list of ingredients and recipes that a user must have while following the regime to avoid any pitfalls.
Social media sharing
It is a known fact that people like to brag about their achievements on social media. And transforming your body for following a fitness plan is something that people like to show around. Thus, the fitness app must-have social media integration.
Sharing fitness achievements puts in the sense of satisfaction among the users. Moreover, if the fitness app has seamless integration with all the leading social media platforms, it will help in increasing the user engagement rate.
Real-time progress tracking
Keeping up with the fitness goals will require the user to track their progress. Thus, the business app needs to render real-time and overall tracking of their fitness journey with accurate data. Whether the calories burnt, set repetitions, hours of training, kilometers run, etc., everything must be counted on the tracking meter.
Moreover, it is also necessary that the fitness app developers keep it free from unnecessary things when it comes to progress tracking. Data overload will kill the overall user experience.
Multi-device synchronization
This feature will give the fitness application an extra edge over its peers. Multi-device synchronization will give users the freedom to use the fitness app from the device of their choice. Moreover, this feature will also play a pivotal role in making the app more user-friendly.
The mobile fitness apps that can be accessed through multiple devices are vital in enabling people to adapt to a healthier lifestyle as it delivers a comprehensive experience to them.
Push notifications
Everyone welcomes personalized notifications, especially if they come from a fitness app. It gives fitness enthusiasts a sense of purpose as no one likes to work out without a mission. But there are changes due to the busy nature of modern-day lifestyle, and the fitness enthusiast may skip their workout regime.
Therefore, in this case, a tailor-made pop-up message will help the user remember their workout session and keep them on track. But don’t overdo it, as push notifications can work as a double-edged sword. Do not send too many notifications, as it can be an instant turnoff for the users.
Altimeter
If someone likes to take the stairs instead of taking an escalator, the altimeter feature will be very helpful for them to track their daily activity. Moreover, along with climbing the stairs, this feature will also help measure the efforts during running or jogging. The final results after the completion of the activity will have data from the altimeter and thus will render complete information to the user.
Personalized experience
Every individual that uses the fitness mobile application has different needs, body types, and fitness requirements. Therefore, if an app allows the user to set personalized targets according to their goal, they will be inclined to use that app more.
Therefore, facilitate the user by allowing them to set their targets and fitness timelines, their daily exercises and activities, etc. Personalized features will keep the users consistently hooked on the fitness app and increase its user base.
Live stream
A fitness mobile application with a video-on-demand or live streaming feature tends to do well with the target audience. Visual information and tutorials will make it easier for the users to understand the workout and their techniques. Moreover, videos are inspiring as they contain vital information about the exercise and help the user visualize its effects.
Online consultation
It becomes difficult to pursue exercises for a longer time without a trainer. The user might have many questions about the technique of the exercises and their effects, but if there is no one to consult, the whole process can become a little tricky. Thus, the mobile fitness app should have a feature of online consultation that can assist the users with their regime.
The users can interact with a fitness coach through video consultation or chat and clear their queries without delays.
Rewards
Never underestimate the power of rewards. For example, if the user is at the gym and does five more pushups other than the required sets, the trainer will play their favorite song. This type of reward goes a long way and motivates fitness enthusiasts to be on their mark for more.
Giving rewards of any kind will keep the fitness enthusiast motivated to do better with each exercise regime. Moreover, there could be penalties for the users if they happen to miss their target.
Final words
If you are an entrepreneur looking to develop a fitness tracking app, this is the right time to do it. These apps have a promising future as people become more aware of their health, and with the ongoing pandemic, these apps will grow. But, first, conduct concrete research about the missing features and what the target audience wants. Features are the most important ingredient in the success of the app. Thus it is necessary to include them wisely.
Fitness
The Unknown Truth and Causes of Hair Fall Both in Men And Women
In this article, I will try to explain to you about hair fall both in men and women and its different causes. When you mention genetic hair loss, most people believe the foremost common kind of hair loss is male-pattern baldness. This is the type of hair loss that’s passed on genetically to progeny from their mothers. The recipients of this type of hair loss are often men, but sometimes the gene may end in female hair loss.
While genetic baldness in men is identified by a receding hairline or balding crown, genetic hair loss in women may be a bit different. In most cases, a lady won’t lose her hair in spots only but will thin out evenly throughout the top. Sometimes, this thinning is often quite severe and ends in the lady having to wear a wig to hide up her thinning tresses. While female hair loss rarely leads to a totally bald head, it is often extreme enough to show the scalp quite plainly.
For the lady facing this sort of hair loss, a couple of hair loss treatment options will be explored. They include shampoos, conditioners, and topical treatments, like Rogaine for ladies, which stimulate hair growth and stop further hair loss; vitamin supplements; and stimulatory treatments like massage and infra-red therapy. The most successful of those hair loss treatments are the topical treatments. While they’re quite expensive, they produce the simplest results.
Hair loss due to chemical processes
No matter how healthy and powerful your hair is today, you’ll experience severe hair loss after undergoing a harsh chemical change like a perm or color. While most chemical hair fallout is due to operator error, the prospect of it occurring is multiplied by chemical services that you simply perform on your hair reception. I’ve seen quite one case of female hair loss in clients who have bleached their hair reception, colored it over then came to the salon for yet another bleaching. Not knowing this history, the stylist used too strong a chemical, and therefore the process resulted in hair loss.
Since most of those cases don’t end in complete hair loss, the hair loss treatment options include protein treatments and other conditioning treatments to strengthen the remaining hair; a good hair cut which will remove most of the damage; and a mild hair-care routine which will minimize further hair loss thanks to breakage. You should also refrain from using thermal styling tools and undergoing any longer chemical procedures until the hair is totally grown out.
Hair loss due to stress
Cases of severe stress can cause handfuls of hair loss at a time. Women experiencing stressful conditions can experience female hair loss represented by thinning everywhere the top or in spots called alopecia. Alopecia areata means “Hair loss in spots or areas,” and may end in bald circular patches on one or more spots of the scalp. While this sort of hair loss is alarming, it’s not permanent. After the strain is removed, most sufferers of this sort of hair loss regrow all of the hair that they lost.
In most cases, the hair loss treatment caused by stress is minimal. After ruling out other causes of hair loss, your doctor will likely recommend changes in your diet or ideas to assist alleviate your stress. Keep in mind that it can take months for your hair to grow back even after the stressors are eliminated.
Hair loss due to illness
Any kind of extended illness or surgery may end in hair loss. Medications are taken to combat certain kinds of illnesses can also cause your hair to become brittle and break or fall out altogether. The most identifiable sort of hair loss is that the loss related to chemotherapy treatments. In most cases, this hair loss is complete and affects the whole body.
While there’s little which will be done to stop this sort of hair loss or promote growth during illness, surgery, or chemotherapy treatments, this sort of female hair loss is also temporary. In most cases, full recovery of hair is formed after the illness is over.
You can promote hair growth by getting regular trims and using growth enhancing shampoos and conditioners. Vitamin supplements may also be beneficial.
As you’ll have already guessed, hair loss in women is more common than we’d think. And many could also be experiencing hair loss and dismiss it as a natural occurrence that comes alongside age. A lot of those women fail to hunt the required hair loss treatment which will help them keep their remaining hair and regrow new hair. So, if you’re experiencing hair loss, don’t think that it’s just because you’re getting older. There could also be something that you simply can do to stay the hair on your head from clogging your drain.
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Gabe Vincent rolling with his multiple Heat roles
Live updates: Interpol: Russia’s direct input restricted
St. Paul City Council to consider $635,000 funding for rent control roll-out
Live updates: YouTube blocks Russian-funded media globally
St. Louis Cardinals land free agent pitcher in first deal after lockout
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: Tarik Cohen reportedly will reportedly be released with injury designation
COVID-19 Friday update: Pandemic numbers lowest since summer
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin ‘Kingdom’ tour coming to the X in June
Man, 19, wounded when he’s shot in leg in bar in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
Oh Baby! First look at Chris Brown’s third child, Lovely Symphani Brown | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?