News
Andrew Garfield Holds Forth on Isolation, Death, and ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ at the 92nd St Y
The granddaughters and great-granddaughters of the banshee bobbysoxers who stormed the Paramount in the ‘40s and screamed themselves silly over Frank Sinatra were out in full force at the 92nd Street Y when Reel Pieces—the Y series moderated by Annette Insdorf, Professor of Film at Columbia University’s School of the Arts—returned after a pandemic pause of two years.
The object of their bombastic affection was the subject of Insdorf’s classy, cerebral grilling: a 38-year-old L.A.-born, London-raised actor named Andrew Garfield, who’s enjoying a phenomenal following now—and not just because of his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Peter Parkers past (Tobey Maguire) and present (Tom Holland). That film has made close to $2 billion worldwide since Christmas and is sixth among the all-time top-ten box-office champs.
Garfield’s fans may have come to swoon, but they stayed for some deep-dish food-for-thought about isolation and death, smartly maneuvered by Insdorf. Out of an abundance of caution, she conducted her quizzing from behind the obligatory black mask, pointing out that her subject was up for Oscar honors (and 50 other film awards this year) for his portrayal of composer Jonathan Larson, who died in 1996 the night before his landmark musical Rent had its first preview at New York Theater Workshop. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who lived through two landmark musicals (In the Heights and Hamilton), turned film director to tell Larson’s compelling story in tick, tick . . . BOOM!
Unlike Sinatra, Garfield only now is taking a sharp right turn into musicals. “I had a year to learn how to sing and play the piano and dance and do the choreography,” he admitted to Insdorf. “It was a great year because it was all in service of this character, this amazing person who left us far too soon.”
He suggested the audience Google Larson and check him out on YouTube. “He sings and plays like he’s trying to reach the back row of the galaxy. He doesn’t really care about how he sounds. He’s just more concerned actually about being heard. It was his protests, a revolutionary call to action, his musicals, his music. He wasn’t a warrior, but he was an artist. He was a warrior in art.
“He was always turned up to eleven. There was no off-switch, let alone a ten- or a nine-setting because it was urgent, because I think somewhere deep down he knew unconsciously that he didn’t have a lot of time here. There was a line in the original tick, tick . . . Boom! that they had to cut after he died at 35. It was ‘Sometimes, I feel like my heart is going to explode’ so he knew. I think there’s some weird, unconscious thing that he had—an access he had to himself—where he knew that he had to get as much of his song out into the world and to sing it as loudly and as brilliantly as possible, because he had a very, very limited amount of time to do so.
“As we explore in the film, when he went to write Rent, it was really about saving the lives of his friends who were all getting sick and, in a lot of cases, dying during the AIDS epidemic so his music, his art, was more primal. It wasn’t about sounding pretty. It was about his friends and fighting for the dignity of the human soul, because the Reagan administration didn’t mention the word AIDS in public for the first four years of the epidemic. He was, like any good human being, outraged and disgusted by the indignity he saw being enacted upon the people in his community.
“You know what I find really moving? He was an artist who was never recognized in his time, yet every morning he got up, bashed at the piano and wrote his song. In the face of rejection and failure, in the face of poverty and destitution, he still got up every morning in the hope he’d leave the world a richer place. Maybe people wouldn’t get it now, but maybe down the line they would. That’s why people respond to the film. In fact, that’s why I respond to John. It’s just so inspiring.”
Insdorf wondered if playing Jonathan Larson made Garfield more aware of the ticking clock of our own life. “Oh, definitely,” he responded. “John’s life does feel like a symbol of remembering and how do we stay in contact with remembering the thing we always try to forget, which is: we are going to die. We are all going to die. I know it’s not fun to think about if you’re not used to thinking about it, but I promise you—the more you get used to thinking about it, the more fun it is to think about it, because each day becomes incredibly precious and meaningful. That only happens when we remember the thing we know we try to avoid knowing—that life is short and sacred and we’d better be here as much as possible with each other. The time between ‘Action!’ and ‘Cut!’ for Jonathan was such a short time—35 years—and look what he did. He was haunted by that. He knew. We all know, so I think it’s good for us to acknowledge what our own ticking is.”
Much was lost during the past two years, especially for actors who were deemed—Garfield couldn’t find the word until it was supplied by a helpful member of the audience: non-essential. “That was very hard for actors to contend with because they don’t like being non-essential,” he kidded-on-the-square. “My brother, who’s a doctor and will always be essential and was very essential during this period. He would go home every night and watch Netflix shows. Seriously. He needed it. He needed to be taken out of his reality and think about things in a bigger way.”
Shooting on tick, tick . . . BOOM! began March 3, 2020, shut down two weeks later, then resumed Oct. 6. It was a break Garfield sorely needed, having lost his mother right before filming started.
“There are so many graces in that time with that awful loss, one of which was I got to be with her. I held her hand, looked her in the face, and we got to leave nothing unsaid. There was real beauty, and I started to put that into tick, tick . . . BOOM! I had three or four months in New York on my own in a strange apartment in the East Village—just me and my grief. I was so grateful for that time because it meant that I got to travel deeper into that universal experience that hopefully we all get to have. It would have been much worse had she lost me rather than me losing her. It is less common, but it happens. I’ve had friends who’ve lost kids. That is just an unfathomable thing to comprehend. But when you realize this is what has been happening since the dawn of time—that sons and daughters have been losing their mothers and fathers—you suddenly feel less alone. You feel hands reaching out touching your shoulder. That’s when I started to understand, in that solitude of grief, there was this very visible worldwide mourning going on. I think it deepened me.
“By the time we came back, we were like ‘Just put me in, coach.’ We were rabid acting dogs. All we wanted to do was create. The energy we came back with seemed like what these characters experienced during the AIDS epidemic. It was a life-imitating-art-imitating-life kind of thing.”
Among the happy accidents that the pandemic made possible was that scenes could be shot in the very space where Rent was launched Off-Broadway, the New York Theater Workshop, which, otherwise, would have been occupied with another show. “It was if John was doing some kind of orchestration from the great beyond,” Garfield said. “We were the only live theater during the pandemic in the whole of New York City. That wasn’t lost on us. It was deeply humbling.
“We felt a heightened responsibility to perform and give ourselves—not only on behalf of John but on behalf of the whole of the theater community that longing, like we were, to work and give our gifts and give the medicine that is different from the medicine that my brother gives but is still medicine nonetheless. Music-story-art is the right hand of medicine to me, and the left hand is what my brother does. I’m not bitter about my brother being a doctor. The favorite child. I’m an actor. I had to be an actor. I needed more attention. But I really think we need both. We see what happens when there is no art in the culture. You look at the previous White House administration. It’s a lack of soul. When there’s a lack of soul, you know there’s a lack of art.”
News
Class A boys hockey semifinal: Warroad 5, Mahtomedi 4, OT
Warroad coach Jay Hardwick’s advice to his team heading into Friday’s Class A semifinal game against Mahtomedi at the state boys hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center were familiar words from those who have faced Zephyrs goaltender Ben Dardis: Avoid shooting to the glove side, because he’s going to gobble it up.
Warriors senior forward Matt Hard failed to heed his coach’s advice, and it turned him into a hero as Warroad reached the championship game with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Zephyrs.
Ward scored the game-winner at 2:21 of overtime on a power play, taking a pass out of the right corner and beating Dardis low to the glove side, ending Mahtomedi’s bid to match its state title in 2020.
“I got a piece of it with my glove,’ Dardis said, “and it just trickled in. That’s the way it goes; he got a good opportunity.”
Junior forward Charles Drage and senior forward Brent Gulenchyn each had a pair of goals for the Zephyrs, who led 4-2 early in the second period, only to see Warroad battle back to tie the score 4-4 heading into the third period.
“It was a game of a lot of highs and lows for both teams,” Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl said. “They go up early, we answer, they answer at the end of the period. We jump up 4-2 and our message was, ‘It’s a long game, guys.’
“We certainly were creating some opportunities, but it’s tough to maintain that momentum when you’re killing a lot of penalties. And there were a lot of penalties called today.”
Ward’s linemate Daimon Gardner, a finalist for Mr. Hockey, had a hat trick for Warroad.
“I told the guys after the game that I was proud of them,” Hardwick said. “After getting down a couple of goals, it could have been easy to pack it in. But we fought back.
“Give Mahtomedi credit, they made it hard on us. In the offensive zone they were all over our guys. I told them that we had to battle through it, that we had to find a way. And that’s what they did.”
Warroad took a 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the first period when Gardner intercepted a clearing pass in the Mahtomedi zone and beat Dardis on a wrist shot from the left circle.
The Zephyrs tied the score five minutes later on a goal by Drage, who tucked the puck behind Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky on a feed from David Wolsfeld.
Mahtomedi took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal at 12:40 of the period. Gulenchyn’s wrist shot from the point got past Slukynsky with Mahtomedi’s Carter Haycraft providing the screen in front.
The Zephyrs got another power-play opportunity in the closing minute of the first period, but Warroad scored a shorthanded goal when Gardner beat Dardis for his second goal of the game on a two-on-one break.
Mahtomedi scored twice in the first minute of the second period. Gardner’s third goal of the game cut the Zephyrs’ lead to 4-3 at 5:19, and a goal by Jayson Shaugabay tied the score 4-4 at 7:19.
Following Ward’s game-winner, Poeschl saluted his seniors for being key components in a very successful season for the Zephyrs.
“Every team that comes together like our team did this year needs good leadership,” he said. “There were a lot of people who didn’t expect us to be where we are today at the beginning of the season.
“That’s a tribute to the leadership of (the seniors) and what they brought to the team.”
News
Deshaun Watson not indicted by a grand jury over sexual assualt accusations against the Houston Texans QB
A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
The grand jury’s decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.
Eight of the women who sued Watson filed criminal complaints against him with Houston police and appeared before the grand jury. Two other women who didn’t sue Watson also filed police complaints. The FBI also had been reviewing the allegations.
Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the massage appointments but he never coerced anyone. They have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women.
Watson’s attorneys have called the lawsuits against him a “money grab” and said all 22 women who filed suit are lying — a strategy some experts and advocates say relies on long-used tropes designed to minimize such accusations. The 22 women are represented by Tony Buzbee, who has said some of his clients have faced criticism and even death threats.
Even before the lawsuits were filed in March 2021, Watson had asked to be traded. The trade request and the lawsuits kept Watson out all last season. The Texans are expected to try to trade Watson this offseason.
The civil case against Watson will continue as attorneys for the 22 women have begun questioning him during depositions that are part of the lawsuits. Most of the women already have been deposed by Watson’s attorneys. No trial date has been set for the lawsuits.
The lead attorneys in the case are two of the best-known lawyers in Texas. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead lawyer, is a civil and criminal defense attorney who represented former pitcher Roger Clemens when he was acquitted in 2012 of charges that he lied to Congress by denying he used performance-enhancing drugs.
Buzbee has handled various high-profile cases, including representing former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case and settling lawsuits for 10 teenagers who had accused eccentric Texas millionaire Stanley Marsh 3 of paying them for sexual acts.
()
News
After lockout, Twins ready to ‘build bridges’ toward fans
A fresh promotional schedule featuring giveaways — bobbleheads of Byron Buxton, Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat among them — and special-themed nights was released Friday morning.
Single-game tickets will go on sale for the first time on March 17, and for the first 48 hours of purchasing, there will be no fees.
But after a protracted battle over the baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and its players, the Twins are well aware that giveaway items and waived fees on tickets might not be enough to encourage some fans to come back to the park, particularly those who were turned off by the negotiations.
“We as an industry have to all accept a level of responsibility, and I’m hopeful and confident that at least here in Minnesota — the team, the front office, the organization — we’ll do everything in our power to build bridges toward fans to remind them every single day how important they are and how vital they are to our success,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said Thursday.
St. Peter heard from fans throughout the 99-day lockout. The level of concern rose particularly in the past 10 days when it looked like games were being canceled.
MLB removed two weeks of games from the schedule before a deal was reached, though one was quickly put back on and the other six games will be made up.
“Our fans in general deserve better than what they got here. Unfortunately, this is part of the process,” St. Peter said. “History would show these deals take a certain course that, ultimately, at the end of the day, I’m not sure most fans really care about. What they care about is seeing their favorite team, their favorite player on the diamond in mid-February in Florida and Arizona and opening up in their home stadium in April.”
Players are finally getting back on fields across Florida and the Phoenix-area, more than three weeks later than originally scheduled.
And with their return, St. Peter is hopeful fans follow suit.
All home games at Target Field will be played as originally scheduled, starting on April 7, and for all the tensions seen over the course of the negotiations, all 162 games will be played this season.
The deal, St. Peter said, propels the game forward in “a lot of interesting ways” that he thinks will appeal to fans.
“Everything from a universal DH to the draft lottery to expanded postseason to the ability for us to implement incremental rule changes in the future that I think will be good for the game,” St. Peter said. “I’m confident that people will look back at this offseason and all of the angst that came around it as perhaps a small price to pay to move this game forward exponentially, which is something I think is desperately needed.”
NEW SCHEDULE
MLB released a revamped spring training schedule Friday which has the Twins opening Grapefruit League play on the road against Boston on March 17. Single-game tickets for games at Hammond Stadium will go on sale to the general public on Monday.
The schedule has been regionalized to reduce travel. As a result, seven of 19 scheduled games will be against the Red Sox, who play down the road from the Twins in Fort Myers. They play the Braves and Rays four times each, with two games apiece against the Orioles and Pirates.
April 5 will mark the Twins’ last spring training game before heading back north. They will have the next day off before starting on April 7.
BRIEFLY
Players reporting early to camp on Friday included Max Kepler, Luis Arraez and Alex Kirilloff, along with pitchers Bailey Ober, Randy Dobnak and Cody Stashak. The mandatory report date is Sunday. … The Twins are expecting their postponed series against White Sox, which originally was scheduled to open the season, now to be made up at the end of the year. The series against the Guardians that was postponed will be made up as either doubleheaders or on mutual off days in Cleveland.
