News
Archdiocese of St. Louis launches new survey, discusses changes ahead
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis has begun its first phase of transforming the diocese. That transformation will impact the nearly half a million Catholics in the area and hundreds of parishes.
The Archdiocese announced last year it wanted to transform and reorganize the church, calling it the “All Things New” initiative. Now, Catholics have all Lent to fill out a survey and share their thoughts on what they want for the future.
“We love the Catholic church here in St. Louis and the Catholic presence here in St. Louis, but we also realize that we need to have a new mode of communicating the faith in St. Louis,” said Father Christopher Martin.
Martin was chosen by Archbishop Rozanski to lead the “All Things New” initiative. Martin said it’s an examination of the church’s faith and the effectiveness of all the parishes, schools, ministries, and agencies within the Archdiocese.
Martin said over the years, parishioners within the diocese have migrated more west. He said nearly half of the 415,000 registered parishioners practice the faith at 30 western-most parishes. He said the other 200,000 are scattered over the other 140 parishes.
Archbishop Rozanski said the plan will lay out “the most sweeping changes” in the Archdiocese’s history. Martin said he knows the change comes with concern.
“There are going to be significant changes to our footprint, but we’re also being honest with we don’t know what that looks like yet,” Martin said. “Are we promising that every church, so we currently have open on Sundays is going to be open at the end of us? No. Is every school that we currently have going to have children in it? No. But what we’re striving for is to make sure that everybody has access to a vibrance experience church. And then we have Catholic education that’s accessible affordable and actually pays our teachers a living wage they are not currently receiving at the end of this process.”
The Archdiocese is now calling on Catholics to fill out an online survey, called the Disciple Marker Index Survey:
The survey asks questions about a person’s opinions on their parish and faith. The church will also launch another survey in the summer. Martin says they are open to all opinions and do not have a set plan for how things will turn out.
“Some people believe that when I walk into my office that there’s already an envelope that says here’s the plan. Now, convince people that it was their idea. There is no plan. We have a plan to create the plan,” Martin said.
On the other side of the river, a group called “Save Rome of the West,” has organized in response to the transformation initiative. The Archdiocese was once called “The Rome of the West” because it once served many Catholics across the United States. Now, it only serves nearly half a million Catholics across the Saint Louis region.
Jason Bolte is co-founder of “Save Rome of the West,” and says there are about 6 people in the group and expects it to grow even more.
“Save Rome of the West is an initiative to combat ‘All Things New.’ We like to think of it as ‘All Things Old’ because what they’re doing is they’re talking about selling two-thirds of our Parish, closing them, selling them, and consolidating them,” Bolte said.
Bolte attends St. Barbabas Catholic Church near Wentzville. He said the Archdiocese is taking the wrong approach and should preserve all the churches across the area, despite some of them having dwindling amounts of parishioners.
“I understand that these are probably poorly-attended churches, but maybe (fewer) numbers, right?” Bolte said. “I can understand the idea of consolidation. But from a historic standpoint, if in the fact that these are sacred spaces, it’s not a matter of an opposing viewpoint per se as it is I love my church. And I love the churches that exist. This is God‘s holy sacred ground, and I’m going to do everything I can to defend that. It’s not to oppose. It’s to secure and save. I truly I want what they want.”
“Save Rome of the West” also has gotten legal counsel and is working on gathering resources to save Catholic churches potentially at risk of closing.
“When the time comes, and they say, ‘Hey your parish is impacted, and you might be closed,’ we are going to be there for you. We’re going to fight for you, and we will help you through the steps to make sure that your church is not closed,” Bolte said.
Bolte said he plans to hold a “rosary rally” in front of Archbishop Rozanski’s home at the end of the month. He is calling Catholics to come to pray with him and invoke change.
News
Ja Morant leads comeback, Knicks’ late collapse snaps 3-game win streak
MEMPHIS – The Knicks went back to collapsing.
Ja Morant and the upstart Grizzlies ran rampant in the fourth quarter Friday night at FedEx Forum, recovering from a 15-point deficit overall and snapping the Knicks three-game winning streak, 118-114.
Morant was the thrilling catalyst while scoring 15 of his 37 points in the final period, as the Knicks offense sputtered and stalled. Julius Randle scored 36 points for the visitors, but only six in the fourth quarter, when the Knicks succumbed to Memphis’ 36-18 run to end the game.
It was a disheartening for the Knicks (28-39) to finish an otherwise encouraging Western Conference swing. With Charlotte and Atlanta both winning Friday, Tom Thibodeau’s squad is now 4 ½ games out of the final play-in spot with only 15 to play.
In other words, Friday night was damaging to the Knicks.
Briefly, though, they looked ready for an upset. The Knicks controlled the third quarter, building that 15-point advantage behind Randle’s bullish offense and an all-around committed defense. But that disappeared quickly — within about seven minutes of game action – and Morant’s lay-up giving Memphis a one-point edge midway through the fourth quarter.
RJ Barrett finished 23 points on just 9 of 25 shooting for the Knicks, who finish their season-high seven-game road trip in Sunday in Brooklyn.
The Grizzlies (46-22) represent the most exciting young team in the NBA, a surprising contender led by Ja Morant. They’re ranked second in the West, giving legitimacy to their brash play and proclamations.
It was a short transition in Memphis from the Grit-N-Grind Grizzlies, defined by slow-paced defensive basketball with Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol, to the high-flying version and high-scoring version occupying FedEx Forum today.
“We got the blessing of everybody before to go ahead and turn this thing to the next level,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “Grit and grind was super special and it was their thing. They know that we’ve got to have our thing so we can be special, too.
“We’re all on the same page. Grit-n-Grind never goes away really. It’s kind of always here, you see it around. ‘Built Tough’ is the message all around.”
Still, the larger audience was slow to come around to the Grizz, specifically the stations that kept them off national TV. Their games were finally starting to get picked up in February, following a comment from Morant about the disrespect.
“There’s a little more chatter now. But we ain’t never going to be satisfied,” Grizz guard Desmond Bane said. “They can be talking about us on every ESPN show they have all morning and we’re still going to that chip on our shoulder. It’s good the Grizzlies are starting to get a little more national recognition but we’re still hungry for sure.”
CAM AVOIDS SURGERY
Cam Reddish’s shoulder separation has finished his season but won’t require surgery, according to coach Tom Thibodeau.
Reddish suffered the injury in a victory this week in Sacramento, when he braced a hard fall with his right arm, and was sent back to New York. The 22-year-old was acquired for a first-round pick in January. He’s eligible for an extension before next season, and will become a restricted free agent if no deal is reached.
“Of course you hate to see a player get injured. We knew it was serious, but we’re pleased that he won’t have to have surgery,” Thibodeau said. “That’s a good sign. It’s an unfortunate part of the game. Just focus on the rehab now.
()
News
Heat ride power play of Bam Adebayo to 117-105 victory over Cavaliers
The concerns coming in about the dominance of Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two games of this three-game series were largely overstated, considering Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed both.
So Friday night, Butler and Adebayo made their statements, with the mostly whole Miami Heat looking a whole lot better, this time with a 117-105 victory Friday night at FTX Arena.
Against a Cavaliers lineup lacking sidelined center Jarrett Allen, Adebayo went for 30 points and 17 rebounds. Playing in attack mode on both ends, Butler offered some of his aggressive best in closing with 24 points, including 10 of 12 from the line.
“They beat us twice,” Adebayo said, “so we really had to win this one.”
Factor in 22 points off the bench from Tyler Herro and 17 from Max Strus, and the Heat were quick to move past the sting of Wednesday night’s 111-90 loss to the league-leading Phoenix Suns.
“We bounced back,” Adebayo said
There now will be a quick turnaround, with a Saturday game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the fifth game on this season-longest seven-game homestand.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led by 13 early, 10 at the end of the opening period and 14 in the second quarter before taking a one-point lead into halftime.
From there, there was an 85-72 lead going into the fourth.
Yet even after the Heat built a 16-point lead with 7:10 to play, the Cavaliers were able to close within eight with 3:57 left.
That’s when Butler stepped up with four consecutive free throws to put it away.
2. Inside edge: With Allen sidelined with a fractured finger, Adebayo made the most of his inside edge, recording his ninth triple-double in the last 13 games by the early minutes of the third quarter.
Adebayo’s seventh defensive rebound moved him past Grant Long for seventh on the Heat all-time list. His third free throw moved him past Tim Hardaway for 12th on the Heat all-time list, and his fourth free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 11th on the Heat all-time list.
3. Butler ball: After the Heat’s 9-0 start, Cleveland’s defense largely had the Heat halfcourt offense stifled.
That’s when the Heat turned to Butler and his mid-post game, which helped spark a 13-0 third-quarter run,
Butler, who missed the loss to the Suns due to sinus congestion, scored 11 in the third.
Butler’s 14th point was the 12,000th of his career.
4. Herro again: Herro continued his torrid play since the All-Star break, in somewhat of a showdown of contenders for Sixth Man of the Year.
Going against the Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Herro again energized the bench, his creativity offering answers against Cleveland’s halfcourt defense.
Love closed with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past LeBron James for 13th on the Heat all-time list.
5. Martin out, Strus in: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said reserve forward Caleb Martin wanted to play through the hyperextended left knee sustained in Wednesday night’s home loss to the Phoenix Suns, but the staff decided otherwise.
Spoelstra said the mere fact that Martin could be listed as questionable was heartening.
“Very encouraging,” Spoelstra said. “He tried to come up to me before shootaround this morning, saying that he wants to warm up and give it a go. And we just said, ‘No, we’ll step in.’ And we’ll treat him day to day.’
“I don’t even know if we think it’s smart to play [Saturday, against the visiting Timberwolves]. Considering how awkward it looked, this is great news.”
With Martin out, Strus was back in the primary rotation, after being limited to 15 minutes of mop-up duty the previous two games after the return of Victor Oladipo.
Strus promptly converted a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk, closing the first half with his third 3-pointer, to give the Heat a 58-57 lead at the intermission.
()
News
Cottleville businesses to host ‘Irish Fest’ this weekend after parade canceled
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Several local businesses got together to plan “Irish Fest” in downtown Cottleville on Highway N instead of the Shamrock Parade. The festivities start Saturday morning.
In January, FOX 2 reported on the Cottleville Firefighters Outreach’s tough decision to cancel the Shamrock Parade due to rising vendor costs. The Shamrock Run is still planned as usual.
“It was a big bummer for us and the town. The parade really brings in a lot of business to all the local business owners, and we really need this day. We want the continued support from the community, so we got together and decided we’ll still create a great event here in Cottleville,” said Chelsey Sweeten, the owner of the Public School House.
When the small businesses heard about this, they got together to make sure the party would still go on.
“It’s something we’re going to miss definitely,” said Dave Bemis, the co-owner of Bemo’s said. His establishment is hosting bands in its outdoor tent.
There’s no stopping the luck, or party, of the Irish in Cottleville Saturday.
“We went really big with the tent because the weather is so cold,” Sweeten said.
They are hosting local vendors, including Arch Apparel, Rolling Cigars, and Sugarfire to name a few. She hopes this will become an annual event.
“I think it’s exciting that after COVID they are bringing out the bands, and they’re going to draw out the people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It’s going to be really fun,” Shannon Boland said.
She’s been attending the parade since it started and was bummed to hear it was canceled, but she said everyone will still have a good time.
Visit the links below for more information on this weekend’s festivities:
- Shamrock Run in Cottleville: https://www.shamrockparade.com/
- Defiance Parade and Run: https://www.defiancemo.com/events
- Downtown St. Louis parade:
Archdiocese of St. Louis launches new survey, discusses changes ahead
Ja Morant leads comeback, Knicks’ late collapse snaps 3-game win streak
Heat ride power play of Bam Adebayo to 117-105 victory over Cavaliers
Cottleville businesses to host ‘Irish Fest’ this weekend after parade canceled
Winderman’s view: Markieff Morris about to make Heat whole? Plus Heat-Cavs thoughts
More than 160,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from pipeline in Edwardsville
St. Paul man sentenced to 15 years for prostitution involvement
Wild surrender lead late, fall 3-2 to Blue Jackets in shootout
Rejuvenated Magic kick off homestand with win over Timberwolves
Dave Hyde: Why did Miami Dolphins reverse their course on Deshaun Watson?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
HOW TO OVERCOME NARCOLPESY
Jennifer Lopez’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her Twins Emme & Max
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app