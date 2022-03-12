News
Cargill to scale back in Russia, keep food operations going
Wayzata-based global food and commodities conglomerate Cargill said Friday it is scaling back operations in Russia and reducing investment, in response to that country’s invasion and ongoing war in Ukraine.
“Through our 157 years, two things are a constant: We always put people first, prioritizing our employees’ safety, and we do everything we can to nourish the world,” the company said in statement posted on its website. “We have a long history in Russia, but now is a time like no other. As such, we are scaling back our business activities there and have stopped investment.”
The company said it will continue to operate its essential food and feed facilities in Russia: “Food is a basic human right and should never be used as a weapon.” And said it is increasing aid to humanitarian efforts, citing the World Food Programme, World Central Kitchen, Red Cross, Save the Children, European Food Banks Federation and CARE. “Profits from our operations will be directed to these humanitarian efforts.” An earlier statement noted initial contributions of $1.2 million.
According to its website, Cargill owns a river terminal and exports grains from sea ports on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, both areas of key Russian military advances on Ukraine. Last month, a ship that Cargill had chartered was reportedly “hit by a projectile” on the Black Sea, but that the ship remained seaworthy and all crew were safe and accounted for, according to a Reuters report.
Cargill is the largest privately held company in the United States.
There are now more than 300 companies that have curtailed operations in Russia, according to a list maintained by a team at Yale and reported by the Associated Press. On Wednesday, 3M Co., based in Maplewood, said it suspended business operations in Russia, joining multinationals McDonald’s, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric and Netflix.
Mitchell Robinson raising free agency value with greatest stretch of career
MEMPHIS — It’s the most surprising success story of this Knicks season.
Mitchell Robinson began this campaign still recovering from a fractured foot, having added too much weight during a longer-than-expected rehab. The Knicks passed on giving Robinson an extension in the offseason, instead handing $30 million to the other center — Nerlens Noel — who finished last season as the starter.
Robinson’s poor conditioning left him benched in early December, with Noel stepping back into the lineup.
Now?
Robinson is registering the best and most consistent basketball of his career, becoming a tour de force on the offensive glass as Noel devolved to unreliable. His strength and basketball IQ is finally catching up to his athleticism, and the development is reflected in his rebounding numbers: Robinson, 23, is second in the NBA in total offensive rebounds, behind only his opponent in Friday night’s game, Memphis’ Steven Adams. He’s shooting a ridiculous 77% from the field, with an equally ridiculous 42.5% of his field goals coming from putbacks off rebounds.
“Positioning,” Robinson explained as the key. “The opposing big kind of helps the guard and you wedge him out. You get your position and you get the rebound. It helps a lot when you do that. When I do it, I make sure I get the big away from the basket and use my athleticism.
“You learn it over time. First couple years, I wasn’t getting too many of them. But now I know how to position myself, how to box my guy out to get it. So it’s come a long away.”
Indeed, Robinson has progressed into an acknowledgement that this is his greatest NBA stretch “by far,” conveniently timed before he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. Still, he remains one-dimensional offensively — all his shots are inside the paint — and again pumped up his potential Friday in other areas.
Robinson hasn’t been shy about a desire to be more involved in the offense.
“I can go a little bit more,” he said. “I can really start adding to my game, now. Offensive rebound. Defense. Blocked shots — that’s already there. So just adding now, at this point.”
RJ Barrett’s potential offseason extension will be a big decision for the Knicks — does he get the max? — but no free agent on their roster is more important than Robinson. The Pistons, according to multiple sources, are a big threat to land Robinson and have more than enough cap space to pry him away.
The Mavericks, bereft of rim protection (as evidenced by Robinson killing them in the paint Wednesday) are also interested, according to a source. They’ve been linked to Robinson for years through sources, and the center played his EYBL basketball in Dallas and trained there after dropping out of college to prepare for the NBA draft.
However, the Mavs are capped out and would have get innovative to sign Robinson, who projects as earning in the $12-13 million range per season, according to Hoopshype.
Robinson certainly deserves a massive raise after playing his first four seasons on a rookie contract that never exceeded $1.8 million in a season.
“When that time comes, we’ll approach it,” said Robinson.
In the meantime, Robinson is raising eyebrows and his value.
Police ID two suspects in false report of gun at Burnsville High School
Two minors have admitted to making a false claim of a gun at Burnsville High School on Tuesday, police said Friday.
Just after noon, officers began a search of the school, which went into lockdown following a report of a gun on school property, and found no weapons. Further investigation led them to the two suspects, who police said told them the report was a prank.
The suspects are minors who have no direct relationship with the high school, police said.
The case will be referred to prosecutors for consideration of charges, police said.
Alex Caruso practices without restrictions, and the Chicago Bulls guard says he’s ‘close’ to returning to games
Alex Caruso could be back on the court in a Chicago Bulls uniform within the next week after participating in all team activities Friday, including contact scrimmages during practice.
Caruso underwent surgery in late January after suffering a right wrist fracture Jan. 21 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He said the fracture is completely healed, which prompted team doctors to clear him for contact without restrictions.
Coach Billy Donovan didn’t rule out Caruso’s availability for Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso still is feeling some soreness in the wrist and might need more practices before he’s ready to jump back into a game, but he spoke hopefully after his first practice in nearly two months.
“We’re close,” he said.
Caruso’s injury fueled outrage throughout the Bulls fan base, which loudly booed Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen — whose flagrant foul caused Caruso’s injury — during a game last week at the United Center.
But Caruso said any anger he felt died down during his weeks of recovery. He said he never heard from Allen, who defended the foul on a social media account and said he never intended to cause an injury.
Forward Patrick Williams joined Caruso in practice Friday, although his contact was limited to isolated drills with coaches. Williams and guard Lonzo Ball are on schedule to return by the end of March, bringing the Bulls closer to fielding a whole roster for the postseason.
The Bulls would relish any opportunity to strengthen their guard depth as Zach LaVine’s availability continues to be inconsistent. LaVine did not practice Friday as he continues to manage soreness in his left knee, which previously prompted him to fly to California for a series of injections from a specialist.
Although those injections — which included cortisone and platelet-rich plasma — offered temporary relief, LaVine and Donovan both described the treatment as a “Band-Aid” until LaVine can undergo more extensive treatment in the offseason.
Until then, the Bulls will manage LaVine’s health on a day-by-day, game-to-game basis. Donovan said LaVine is questionable to play Saturday and it could be a game-time decision.
