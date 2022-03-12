News
Class A boys hockey semifinal: Warroad 5, Mahtomedi 4, OT
Warroad coach Jay Hardwick’s advice to his team heading into Friday’s Class A semifinal game against Mahtomedi at the state boys hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center were familiar words from those who have faced Zephyrs goaltender Ben Dardis: Avoid shooting to the glove side, because he’s going to gobble it up.
Warriors senior forward Matt Hard failed to heed his coach’s advice, and it turned him into a hero as Warroad reached the championship game with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Zephyrs.
Ward scored the game-winner at 2:21 of overtime on a power play, taking a pass out of the right corner and beating Dardis low to the glove side, ending Mahtomedi’s bid to match its state title in 2020.
“I got a piece of it with my glove,’ Dardis said, “and it just trickled in. That’s the way it goes; he got a good opportunity.”
Junior forward Charles Drage and senior forward Brent Gulenchyn each had a pair of goals for the Zephyrs, who led 4-2 early in the second period, only to see Warroad battle back to tie the score 4-4 heading into the third period.
“It was a game of a lot of highs and lows for both teams,” Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl said. “They go up early, we answer, they answer at the end of the period. We jump up 4-2 and our message was, ‘It’s a long game, guys.’
“We certainly were creating some opportunities, but it’s tough to maintain that momentum when you’re killing a lot of penalties. And there were a lot of penalties called today.”
Ward’s linemate Daimon Gardner, a finalist for Mr. Hockey, had a hat trick for Warroad.
“I told the guys after the game that I was proud of them,” Hardwick said. “After getting down a couple of goals, it could have been easy to pack it in. But we fought back.
“Give Mahtomedi credit, they made it hard on us. In the offensive zone they were all over our guys. I told them that we had to battle through it, that we had to find a way. And that’s what they did.”
Warroad took a 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the first period when Gardner intercepted a clearing pass in the Mahtomedi zone and beat Dardis on a wrist shot from the left circle.
The Zephyrs tied the score five minutes later on a goal by Drage, who tucked the puck behind Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky on a feed from David Wolsfeld.
Mahtomedi took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal at 12:40 of the period. Gulenchyn’s wrist shot from the point got past Slukynsky with Mahtomedi’s Carter Haycraft providing the screen in front.
The Zephyrs got another power-play opportunity in the closing minute of the first period, but Warroad scored a shorthanded goal when Gardner beat Dardis for his second goal of the game on a two-on-one break.
Mahtomedi scored twice in the first minute of the second period. Gardner’s third goal of the game cut the Zephyrs’ lead to 4-3 at 5:19, and a goal by Jayson Shaugabay tied the score 4-4 at 7:19.
Following Ward’s game-winner, Poeschl saluted his seniors for being key components in a very successful season for the Zephyrs.
“Every team that comes together like our team did this year needs good leadership,” he said. “There were a lot of people who didn’t expect us to be where we are today at the beginning of the season.
“That’s a tribute to the leadership of (the seniors) and what they brought to the team.”
Deshaun Watson not indicted by a grand jury over sexual assualt accusations against the Houston Texans QB
A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
The grand jury’s decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.
Eight of the women who sued Watson filed criminal complaints against him with Houston police and appeared before the grand jury. Two other women who didn’t sue Watson also filed police complaints. The FBI also had been reviewing the allegations.
Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the massage appointments but he never coerced anyone. They have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women.
Watson’s attorneys have called the lawsuits against him a “money grab” and said all 22 women who filed suit are lying — a strategy some experts and advocates say relies on long-used tropes designed to minimize such accusations. The 22 women are represented by Tony Buzbee, who has said some of his clients have faced criticism and even death threats.
Even before the lawsuits were filed in March 2021, Watson had asked to be traded. The trade request and the lawsuits kept Watson out all last season. The Texans are expected to try to trade Watson this offseason.
The civil case against Watson will continue as attorneys for the 22 women have begun questioning him during depositions that are part of the lawsuits. Most of the women already have been deposed by Watson’s attorneys. No trial date has been set for the lawsuits.
The lead attorneys in the case are two of the best-known lawyers in Texas. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead lawyer, is a civil and criminal defense attorney who represented former pitcher Roger Clemens when he was acquitted in 2012 of charges that he lied to Congress by denying he used performance-enhancing drugs.
Buzbee has handled various high-profile cases, including representing former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case and settling lawsuits for 10 teenagers who had accused eccentric Texas millionaire Stanley Marsh 3 of paying them for sexual acts.
After lockout, Twins ready to ‘build bridges’ toward fans
A fresh promotional schedule featuring giveaways — bobbleheads of Byron Buxton, Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat among them — and special-themed nights was released Friday morning.
Single-game tickets will go on sale for the first time on March 17, and for the first 48 hours of purchasing, there will be no fees.
But after a protracted battle over the baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and its players, the Twins are well aware that giveaway items and waived fees on tickets might not be enough to encourage some fans to come back to the park, particularly those who were turned off by the negotiations.
“We as an industry have to all accept a level of responsibility, and I’m hopeful and confident that at least here in Minnesota — the team, the front office, the organization — we’ll do everything in our power to build bridges toward fans to remind them every single day how important they are and how vital they are to our success,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said Thursday.
St. Peter heard from fans throughout the 99-day lockout. The level of concern rose particularly in the past 10 days when it looked like games were being canceled.
MLB removed two weeks of games from the schedule before a deal was reached, though one was quickly put back on and the other six games will be made up.
“Our fans in general deserve better than what they got here. Unfortunately, this is part of the process,” St. Peter said. “History would show these deals take a certain course that, ultimately, at the end of the day, I’m not sure most fans really care about. What they care about is seeing their favorite team, their favorite player on the diamond in mid-February in Florida and Arizona and opening up in their home stadium in April.”
Players are finally getting back on fields across Florida and the Phoenix-area, more than three weeks later than originally scheduled.
And with their return, St. Peter is hopeful fans follow suit.
All home games at Target Field will be played as originally scheduled, starting on April 7, and for all the tensions seen over the course of the negotiations, all 162 games will be played this season.
The deal, St. Peter said, propels the game forward in “a lot of interesting ways” that he thinks will appeal to fans.
“Everything from a universal DH to the draft lottery to expanded postseason to the ability for us to implement incremental rule changes in the future that I think will be good for the game,” St. Peter said. “I’m confident that people will look back at this offseason and all of the angst that came around it as perhaps a small price to pay to move this game forward exponentially, which is something I think is desperately needed.”
NEW SCHEDULE
MLB released a revamped spring training schedule Friday which has the Twins opening Grapefruit League play on the road against Boston on March 17. Single-game tickets for games at Hammond Stadium will go on sale to the general public on Monday.
The schedule has been regionalized to reduce travel. As a result, seven of 19 scheduled games will be against the Red Sox, who play down the road from the Twins in Fort Myers. They play the Braves and Rays four times each, with two games apiece against the Orioles and Pirates.
April 5 will mark the Twins’ last spring training game before heading back north. They will have the next day off before starting on April 7.
BRIEFLY
Players reporting early to camp on Friday included Max Kepler, Luis Arraez and Alex Kirilloff, along with pitchers Bailey Ober, Randy Dobnak and Cody Stashak. The mandatory report date is Sunday. … The Twins are expecting their postponed series against White Sox, which originally was scheduled to open the season, now to be made up at the end of the year. The series against the Guardians that was postponed will be made up as either doubleheaders or on mutual off days in Cleveland.
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: Eddie Goldman and Tarik Cohen will be released
The NFL’s new league year begins March 16, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations.
As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles prepares to rework the roster in his second month on the job, the Tribune will track all of the Bears arrivals and departures and provide insight into what they mean.
Friday
The Chicago Bears are releasing nose tackle Eddie Goldman, a league source confirmed.
What it means: Ryan Poles continues to make drastic overhauls to the roster he inherited, following Thursday’s agreement to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers with moves Friday to release Goldman and running back Tarik Cohen.
Poles is operating with an emotion-free mindset and working quickly to reshape his depth chart according to his vision while also making efforts to both free up additional salary cap space and acquire draft capital. And with the Bears shifting to a 4-3 base defense under new coach Matt Eberflus and Goldman carrying a weighty salary heading into his seventh season, Poles made the practical decision to send the veteran nose tackle on his way. (NFL Network was first in reporting that Goldman was being released.)
The Bears had been shopping Goldman, 28, but reportedly couldn’t find a willing trade partner. By releasing Goldman, they should save more than $6.5 million in salary cap space but will also incur a dead cap hit north of $5 million for 2022. Goldman was set to earn more than $8 million next season.
A second-round pick by former general manager Ryan Pace in 2015, Goldman was a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and was a key cog in the Bears defense, particularly in 2018 when the Bears led the NFL in takeaways and points allowed. Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. (He qualified as a “Higher Risk Player Opt Out” because of a medical condition.)
Heading into last season, Goldman decided against getting vaccinated and wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list multiple times. He played in 14 games last season but failed to make a major impact.
The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN reported.
What it means: Cohen hadn’t played in a game since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons.
His departure from the Bears is not a surprise, especially after general manager Ryan Poles declined to discuss Cohen’s health at the NFL scouting combine last week. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy also often declined to detail the setbacks that kept Cohen off the field for most of the last two seasons.
ESPN reported Cohen wasn’t able to pass a physical yet but still hopes to be ready for the 2022 season.
Pace drafted Cohen in the fourth round out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, and he was an electric addition to the Bears in his first two seasons.
Early in the 2020 season, the Bears signed Cohen to a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million. More than $9.5 million was fully guaranteed. In 51 games until his injury, Cohen totaled 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018.
His best season came in 2018, when he had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also had 33 punt returns for 411 yards that season. His production dropped off during the Bears’ offensive struggles of 2019, and he didn’t get much of a chance to rebound in 2020 before the injury.
The Bears have running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert set to return. Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant will be a free agent if the Bears don’t try to re-sign him.
Thursday
The Bears tendered exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Lachavious Simmons and Jesper Horsted on Tuesday, but have many more decisions to make in the days to come. Here are the Bears’ pending free agents.
Unrestricted free agents
Offense
Allen Robinson, WR
He might be on his way to a fresh start after four seasons in Chicago, the last one a disappointment with just 38 catches for 410 yards. The Bears opted not to use their franchise tag on him a second time.
Jimmy Graham, TE
He had a career-low 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The 35-year-old contributed more in a mentorship role than he did on the field.
Andy Dalton, QB
Dalton’s hopes to revive his career as a starter didn’t materialize as the Bears turned to rookie Justin Fields when Dalton was injured. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts and likely will move on after a year in Chicago.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR/PR
One of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, Graham was a nice midseason acquisition to help the Bears return game. It will be worth watching where he ends up.
James Daniels, OL
One of the major decisions for the Bears is whether to re-sign the guard after he started all 17 games in his fourth NFL season. He will be only 25 during the 2022 season.
Marquise Goodwin, WR
He joined the Bears on a one-year deal after opting out in 2020 and finished with 20 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown.
Damiere Byrd, WR
In his sixth NFL season and first with the Bears, he had 26 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown.
Jason Peters, OL
The nine-time Pro Bowler, who turned 40 in January, saved the Bears when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins needed back surgery in training camp. Peters started 15 games in his 17th season.
Germain Ifedi, OL
In his second season in Chicago and sixth in the NFL, he started seven games but spent nearly half the season on injured reserve with a left knee injury.
Elijah Wilkinson, OL
He started one game in his only season for the Bears after four with the Denver Broncos.
Jesse James, TE
He played in 14 games with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Chicago and seventh overall.
Damien Williams, RB
After opting out in 2020, the seven-year NFL veteran had 40 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns and 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
Defense
Akiem Hicks, DL
He missed eight games with injury in 2021, his sixth season in Chicago, and had 3 ½ sacks and nine quarterback hits. Hicks, who turns 33 in November, seemed to be emotional about the possibility of moving on from the Bears.
Tashaun Gipson, S
He signed one-year deals in back-to-back seasons to start alongside Eddie Jackson. In those two years, he had four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 113 tackles.
Bilal Nichols, DL
The Bears’ 2018 fifth-round pick didn’t get a contract extension last year and now becomes an interesting free agent after totaling 146 tackles, 18 for a loss, 11 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and five passes defended in four seaons.
Alec Ogletree, LB
The nine-year veteran started 16 games after joining the Bears in training camp to replace an injured Danny Trevathan. Ogletree had 87 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Christian Jones, LB
He was a major contributor on special teams in his second stint in Chicago, which came on a one-year deal. He also made one start on defense.
DeAndre Houston-Carson, S
For six seasons in Chicago, he has been a valuable special teamer, but he stepped up to play more defensive snaps this year. He had 51 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 13 games.
Deon Bush, S
The six-year backup and special teamer made four starts and had a career-high two interceptions and five passes defended.
Artie Burns, CB
He started six of the final seven games after the Bears benched Kindle Vildor, totaling 23 tackles and six passes defended. He previously played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out 2020 with the Bears with a knee injury.
Marqui Christian, DB
In his sixth NFL season, Christian played a big role on special teams and also played 126 snaps on defense.
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB
He has been a special teams mainstay for the last four seasons but saw very little time on defense.
Margus Hunt, DL
In his ninth NFL season, he played in 10 games, recording 14 tackles, including 3 for a loss.
Cassius Marsh, EDGE
The veteran had an unfortunate stay in Chicago when he first incurred a controversial taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers and later suffered a knee injury after playing in just four games.
Bruce Irvin, EDGE
The veteran late-season addition played in the final six games, with seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
Special teams
Pat O’Donnell, P
He wrapped up his eighth season in the NFL, in which he averaged 46.2 yards per punt and helped kicker Cairo Santos on a team-record made-field-goals streak.
Patrick Scales, LS
He has been with the Bears since 2015 and was in his second year of working with Santos and O’Donnell.
Restricted free agents
The Bears also have five restricted free agents: tight end J.P. Holtz, offensive lineman Alex Bars, running back Ryan Nall and defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Teez Tabor.
Tuesday
The Bears tendered one-year contracts to exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.
What it means: Mustipher started all 17 games for the Bears at center in 2021 after starting seven in 2020. He was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, when he spent the year on the practice squad. Poles will reveal in the weeks ahead whether the Bears see Mustipher as a continued starter or whether they will bring in his replacement and keep him as depth.
Horsted, a tight end, has seen limited playing time with the Bears over three years. He caught two touchdown passes — his only two catches — in seven games in 2021. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and spent 2020 on the practice squad.
Simmons, an offensive lineman the Bears drafted in the seventh round in 2020, played in two games in 2021, stepping in for a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract. When their teams tender them contracts, they can’t negotiate with other teams.
