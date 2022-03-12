News
Cottleville businesses to host ‘Irish Fest’ this weekend after parade canceled
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Several local businesses got together to plan “Irish Fest” in downtown Cottleville on Highway N instead of the Shamrock Parade. The festivities start Saturday morning.
In January, FOX 2 reported on the Cottleville Firefighters Outreach’s tough decision to cancel the Shamrock Parade due to rising vendor costs. The Shamrock Run is still planned as usual.
“It was a big bummer for us and the town. The parade really brings in a lot of business to all the local business owners, and we really need this day. We want the continued support from the community, so we got together and decided we’ll still create a great event here in Cottleville,” said Chelsey Sweeten, the owner of the Public School House.
When the small businesses heard about this, they got together to make sure the party would still go on.
“It’s something we’re going to miss definitely,” said Dave Bemis, the co-owner of Bemo’s said. His establishment is hosting bands in its outdoor tent.
There’s no stopping the luck, or party, of the Irish in Cottleville Saturday.
“We went really big with the tent because the weather is so cold,” Sweeten said.
They are hosting local vendors, including Arch Apparel, Rolling Cigars, and Sugarfire to name a few. She hopes this will become an annual event.
“I think it’s exciting that after COVID they are bringing out the bands, and they’re going to draw out the people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It’s going to be really fun,” Shannon Boland said.
She’s been attending the parade since it started and was bummed to hear it was canceled, but she said everyone will still have a good time.
Visit the links below for more information on this weekend’s festivities:
- Shamrock Run in Cottleville: https://www.shamrockparade.com/
- Defiance Parade and Run: https://www.defiancemo.com/events
- Downtown St. Louis parade:
Winderman’s view: Markieff Morris about to make Heat whole? Plus Heat-Cavs thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 117-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers:
— Markieff Morris again was on the court pregame, continuing his drill work with assistant coach Caron Butler.
— That work had come with Morris awaiting NBA clearance to return from the neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
— That clearance apparently has now come.
— Although the Heat declined comment Friday, the Associated Press reported that Morris can now move on to the next step of the process.
— According to a source aware of the situation, “It’s progressing along but not final yet.”
— The Heat schedule eases after Saturday night’s home game against the Timberwolves, with only two games over the following eight days.
— Which finally would allow for ample practice time.
— With the Heat finally whole.
— All as the rotation plot would thicken.
— With Jimmy Butler back from the sinus congestion that had him out for Wednesday night’s loss to the Suns, it had the Heat back to their primary starting lineup of Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry.
— The Heat’s 9-0 start matched their best start this season before the opponent scored. Also 9-0 on Jan. 26 vs. Knicks.
— Cleveland did not score until a Heat defensive 3-seconds violation, converting that free throw.
— But the Cavaliers then began hunting defensive matchups against Robinson.
— And thriving in those matchups.
— Including three first-half fouls for Robinson.
— Tyler Herro again played as sixth man.
— Followed in order by Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo and then Max Strus in the Caleb Martin minutes.
— Martin was sidelined after hyperextending his left knee in Wednesday night’s loss.
— Martin had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.
— Oladipo’s minutes again came alongside Herro and Lowry.
— Making the three-guard thing a thing.
— Dedmon’s second point was the 3,000th of his career.
— But it was a rough one for Dedmon, fouling out in just 14 minutes.
— Adebayo’s third free throw moved him past Tim Hardaway for 12th on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s seventh defensive rebound moved him past Grant Long for seventh on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s fourth free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 11th on the Heat all-time list.
— Butler’s 14th point was the 12,000th of his career.
— Herro’s first 3-pointer tied LeBron James for 13th on the Heat all-time list.
— Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noted pregame how impressed he has been with the Cavaliers’ defense guided by coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
— “There’s a few different levels to that,” Spoelstra said. “One, I think J.B. has just really created a defensive system that fits their personnel. And J.B.’s a great defensive coach, all-around coach, but defensively they’ve really rallied around that to win games.”
— Of course, this was a case of the Cavaliers without Jarrett Allen.
— “They do have a lot of length, a lot of guys the can cover ground, be in two places at once,” Spoelstra said. “They can switch. They can play a drop coverage. They also can throw in some zone defenses, to keep you off balance.”
— Spoelstra added, “But you have to respect how they’ve built that defense all year long.”
— Spoelstra noted his collegiate career included playing against Eric Mobley, father of Cavs forward Evan Mobley.
— “I played college basketball with his dad,” Spoelstra said. “And he just looks exactly like him. And I was able to catch up with his dad at All-Star Weekend.”
— Of Evan Mobley, Spoelstra said, “Defensively from the very first day that he came into this league, he was ready. And that’s hard to do. He can defend different schemes and, also, a lot of different positions.”
— Of playing two nights after being crushed at home by the Suns, Spoelstra said, “If you treat it the right way, it helps you grow and get better. We were all really disappointed about that game the other night. Just all across the board we got beat in every aspect, and that’s on all of us.”
— He added, “That also is the beauty of this league, you have the opportunity to make amends for that, collectively, pretty soon after a tough loss like that.”
—Bickerstaff, on being in the discussion for Coach of the Year, “Obviously, it would be a great honor. It wouldn’t be something just for me. It would be proof of what our guys are capable of and what our staff has been able to do as well.”
— Bickerstaff reflected pregame on his relationship with Spoelstra.
— “We go back a long, long time,” he said. “David Fizdale and I have been close since I was 17. Fiz worked for Spo. They both were in the video room years and years ago, so I used to come out here a bunch and spend time with Fiz and spend time with Spo. We’ve always had a great relationship.”
— Bickerstaff added, “You can put your eye on a Miami Heat player, you can watch a game and know, ‘That’s a Miami Heat player.’ I think that’s what we are aiming for.”
More than 160,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from pipeline in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A huge pipeline leak spilled thousands of gallons of oil into the Cahokia Creek near Edwardsville, Illinois.
Friday afternoon, at 11:45 am, a Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) leaked crude oil into the nearby land and water. The pipeline is located near the intersection of Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 159.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated 165,000 gallons were released before containment.
MPL and multiple emergency agencies responded to the area and blocked off the road. Crews used several floating devices to soak up the oil from the water.
Marathon Pipe Line responded to the incident saying in a statement, “MPL’s top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit the environmental impact as we respond to the release.”
The EPA has referred the incident over to the attorney general to oversee the cleanup of the land and water. The agency said MPL violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and the Illinois Pollution Control Board’s regulations.
Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) deployed a team of three investigators to the scene.
Crews will continue to work at the scene, but it’s unclear just how long the cleanup will take. An investigation into the leak is ongoing.
St. Paul man sentenced to 15 years for prostitution involvement
A St. Paul man was sentenced to 180 months in prison for his role in promoting and profiting from prostitution in 2020, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday.
Kevin Anthony, 37, was charged and sentenced as part of a sting operation in 2020. According to the criminal complaint, Anthony solicited customers for two female victims to work as prostitutes for him and took the money paid for those sexual services provided by the victims.
Between Feb. 20 and March 22, 2020, Anthony posted ads online for prostitution with his cell phone number as the contact.
On March 13, Bloomington police texted him and arranged to meet with him and a female Anthony brought along to provide sexual services. When police arrived at the hotel, they met with Anthony and the female victim. After police spoke to her, Anthony “threatened and yelled at her to stop crying, stop talking and to ‘soldier up.’
The female showed officers the hotel room, which contained drugs. Both she and Anthony were arrested. While she was in jail, the female told police that after a decade apart, she had reconnected with Anthony and they had started dating. During that time he suggested she become a prostitute. She tried it but when she decided to quit, Anthony threatened her, sexually assaulted her, and forced her to use drugs.
She told police about a second woman who worked as a prostitute for Anthony. That woman was forced to continue working even when she was pregnant with Anthony’s child.
During the investigation, officers also found photos and videos of the female victims. Some of the videos captured Anthony discussing commercial sex acts, the complaint says.
Anthony has six previous felony convictions.
In addition to his 15-year sentence, Anthony will need to register as a sex offender and pay nearly $2,000 for a prostitution penalty assessment and costs associated with his extradition from Florida after he fled from a Hennepin County courthouse in September 2020.
He will receive 303 days of credit for time already served.
