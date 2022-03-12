News
David McGrath: My family’s Irish heritage made me proud. Then my sister got a DNA test.
I have a confession to make. I have been living a lie.
The fraud has persisted for over a half a century, although it has only come to light this past year. And I need to come clean about it before March 17.
That is, of course, St. Patrick’s Day, which for my birth family has been a holiday on par with Christmas in importance and veneration.
It was the only day when my five brothers, two sisters and I felt entitlement because of our last name. My parents, who sometimes struggled to procure enough milk, bread and cornflakes for a family of 10, always managed to purchase plenty of green derbies, neck ties, carnations and four-leaf clover pins for us to wear to school to show off our ethnicity.
Uncle Don McGrath, for whom my father worked as a salesperson, permitted his employees and their families to watch Chicago’s annual South Side parade from behind the store’s display windows as the marching bands and floats with leprechauns made their way down Ashland Avenue. This was a heady perk, especially when March in Chicago came in “like a lion,” and everyone else lined the sidewalks in the frosty outdoors.
When St. Paddy’s fell on a school day, my mother, Gert, whom we could never fool by faking bellyaches to ditch school, had no hesitation when it came to writing notes to eight different teachers to excuse our absences for the celebration.
And in our teens, when we joined other South Side Irish youth in chugging quart bottles of beer on summer nights at Kennedy Park, even the police seemed sympathetic to the tradition, issuing warnings, confiscating our Blatz and Old Style, but never calling parents or hauling us in.
My father, Charlie, the head of our clan, was the life of every party, telling stories and prompting laughter with his twinkling eyes and charm. He was elected president of our neighborhood association, trustee of Evergreen Park and offered a job on radio, all thanks to his gift of blarney.
He bequeathed his powers, and my siblings and I became the eulogists, speechmakers and toastmasters at funerals, anniversaries and other social functions. I was repeatedly drafted as master of ceremonies for retirement parties at both schools where I worked, and I hosted the campaign kickoff event for our school administrator when he ran for Congress.
I was even asked to do “stand-up” at the Christmas gala my friend threw for his employees. I flopped, having overestimated the open mindedness of the audience which wanted to run me out of the banquet hall on a rail — all in jest, of course.
In the tradition of world heavyweight champion James J. Braddock, Charlie Jr. was our Irish strongman and brawler. Kenneth and Kevin inherited Dad’s tart wit. And following the lead of legendary troubadours, from Irish tenor John McCormack, to rockers Bono, Sinead O’Connor and Van Morrison, my older brother, James, entertained U.S. troops with his band, “The Unclassified Three,” at Army bases all over Europe during his military service.
Predictably, I had Marianne’s father, Tom, paged at a parish St. Patrick’s Day party to ask for her hand, proposing marriage to her later that night at a romantic dinner at the Italian Village. The next day we learned that Tom and his wife, Ruth, won a trip to Ireland in the parish raffle. I’ve chronicled it all here, and I’ve published half a dozen other stories about the Irish bloodline and the stereotypes manifest in our family history.
Most of which I must now retract, for I fear it’s all a lie.
Last spring, on a whim, Nancy treated herself to a DNA test from Ancestry.com, just for fun. Instead, it felled our family tree: 35% German; 33% Russian, Pomeranian; 13% Baltic; 9% English (and northwestern European); 5% Greek, Albanian, Peloponnesian; 3% Balkan; and 2% Swedish and Danish.
For the first time in our lives, we were speechless. My desperate hope was that the 9% portion that included northwestern Europe, indicated, at the very least, a smidgen of Irish blood. But the shaded portion of the DNA map which included the United Kingdom and Scotland, steered totally clear of the Emerald Isle.
James thought that there may be an explanation and is researching the possibility either that our father was adopted, or that there was a mix-up at the hospital at birth. But photos of Grandpa Ray, all but indistinguishable from photos of Dad at the same age, call his theory into question.
Subsequently, James had his own DNA tested with findings similar to Nancy’s.
What does it all mean? Is it a definitive resolution of the age-old debate of nature vs. nurture? Does the power of suggestion trump chemical and genetic composition? Did our presumption of Irishness hypnotize us into cultural assimilation? Even worse, cultural theft?
Can we McGraths no longer do what we do? Be who we are?
As for me, well, I don’t know. As a former Irishman who tends to believe in a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow, I read up on the Pomeranians and found they were especially fond of folk dancing.
And lately, and especially after both of my hips were replaced last year, I’ve been feeling a mysterious urge to shuffle and shimmy.
David McGrath, formerly of Hayward, Wis., is an emeritus English professor at the College of DuPage and the author of “South Siders.” He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune. His email address is [email protected]
Andrew Garfield Holds Forth on Isolation, Death, and ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ at the 92nd St Y
The granddaughters and great-granddaughters of the banshee bobbysoxers who stormed the Paramount in the ‘40s and screamed themselves silly over Frank Sinatra were out in full force at the 92nd Street Y when Reel Pieces—the Y series moderated by Annette Insdorf, Professor of Film at Columbia University’s School of the Arts—returned after a pandemic pause of two years.
The object of their bombastic affection was the subject of Insdorf’s classy, cerebral grilling: a 38-year-old L.A.-born, London-raised actor named Andrew Garfield, who’s enjoying a phenomenal following now—and not just because of his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Peter Parkers past (Tobey Maguire) and present (Tom Holland). That film has made close to $2 billion worldwide since Christmas and is sixth among the all-time top-ten box-office champs.
Garfield’s fans may have come to swoon, but they stayed for some deep-dish food-for-thought about isolation and death, smartly maneuvered by Insdorf. Out of an abundance of caution, she conducted her quizzing from behind the obligatory black mask, pointing out that her subject was up for Oscar honors (and 50 other film awards this year) for his portrayal of composer Jonathan Larson, who died in 1996 the night before his landmark musical Rent had its first preview at New York Theater Workshop. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who lived through two landmark musicals (In the Heights and Hamilton), turned film director to tell Larson’s compelling story in tick, tick . . . BOOM!
Unlike Sinatra, Garfield only now is taking a sharp right turn into musicals. “I had a year to learn how to sing and play the piano and dance and do the choreography,” he admitted to Insdorf. “It was a great year because it was all in service of this character, this amazing person who left us far too soon.”
He suggested the audience Google Larson and check him out on YouTube. “He sings and plays like he’s trying to reach the back row of the galaxy. He doesn’t really care about how he sounds. He’s just more concerned actually about being heard. It was his protests, a revolutionary call to action, his musicals, his music. He wasn’t a warrior, but he was an artist. He was a warrior in art.
“He was always turned up to eleven. There was no off-switch, let alone a ten- or a nine-setting because it was urgent, because I think somewhere deep down he knew unconsciously that he didn’t have a lot of time here. There was a line in the original tick, tick . . . Boom! that they had to cut after he died at 35. It was ‘Sometimes, I feel like my heart is going to explode’ so he knew. I think there’s some weird, unconscious thing that he had—an access he had to himself—where he knew that he had to get as much of his song out into the world and to sing it as loudly and as brilliantly as possible, because he had a very, very limited amount of time to do so.
“As we explore in the film, when he went to write Rent, it was really about saving the lives of his friends who were all getting sick and, in a lot of cases, dying during the AIDS epidemic so his music, his art, was more primal. It wasn’t about sounding pretty. It was about his friends and fighting for the dignity of the human soul, because the Reagan administration didn’t mention the word AIDS in public for the first four years of the epidemic. He was, like any good human being, outraged and disgusted by the indignity he saw being enacted upon the people in his community.
“You know what I find really moving? He was an artist who was never recognized in his time, yet every morning he got up, bashed at the piano and wrote his song. In the face of rejection and failure, in the face of poverty and destitution, he still got up every morning in the hope he’d leave the world a richer place. Maybe people wouldn’t get it now, but maybe down the line they would. That’s why people respond to the film. In fact, that’s why I respond to John. It’s just so inspiring.”
Insdorf wondered if playing Jonathan Larson made Garfield more aware of the ticking clock of our own life. “Oh, definitely,” he responded. “John’s life does feel like a symbol of remembering and how do we stay in contact with remembering the thing we always try to forget, which is: we are going to die. We are all going to die. I know it’s not fun to think about if you’re not used to thinking about it, but I promise you—the more you get used to thinking about it, the more fun it is to think about it, because each day becomes incredibly precious and meaningful. That only happens when we remember the thing we know we try to avoid knowing—that life is short and sacred and we’d better be here as much as possible with each other. The time between ‘Action!’ and ‘Cut!’ for Jonathan was such a short time—35 years—and look what he did. He was haunted by that. He knew. We all know, so I think it’s good for us to acknowledge what our own ticking is.”
Much was lost during the past two years, especially for actors who were deemed—Garfield couldn’t find the word until it was supplied by a helpful member of the audience: non-essential. “That was very hard for actors to contend with because they don’t like being non-essential,” he kidded-on-the-square. “My brother, who’s a doctor and will always be essential and was very essential during this period. He would go home every night and watch Netflix shows. Seriously. He needed it. He needed to be taken out of his reality and think about things in a bigger way.”
Shooting on tick, tick . . . BOOM! began March 3, 2020, shut down two weeks later, then resumed Oct. 6. It was a break Garfield sorely needed, having lost his mother right before filming started.
“There are so many graces in that time with that awful loss, one of which was I got to be with her. I held her hand, looked her in the face, and we got to leave nothing unsaid. There was real beauty, and I started to put that into tick, tick . . . BOOM! I had three or four months in New York on my own in a strange apartment in the East Village—just me and my grief. I was so grateful for that time because it meant that I got to travel deeper into that universal experience that hopefully we all get to have. It would have been much worse had she lost me rather than me losing her. It is less common, but it happens. I’ve had friends who’ve lost kids. That is just an unfathomable thing to comprehend. But when you realize this is what has been happening since the dawn of time—that sons and daughters have been losing their mothers and fathers—you suddenly feel less alone. You feel hands reaching out touching your shoulder. That’s when I started to understand, in that solitude of grief, there was this very visible worldwide mourning going on. I think it deepened me.
“By the time we came back, we were like ‘Just put me in, coach.’ We were rabid acting dogs. All we wanted to do was create. The energy we came back with seemed like what these characters experienced during the AIDS epidemic. It was a life-imitating-art-imitating-life kind of thing.”
Among the happy accidents that the pandemic made possible was that scenes could be shot in the very space where Rent was launched Off-Broadway, the New York Theater Workshop, which, otherwise, would have been occupied with another show. “It was if John was doing some kind of orchestration from the great beyond,” Garfield said. “We were the only live theater during the pandemic in the whole of New York City. That wasn’t lost on us. It was deeply humbling.
“We felt a heightened responsibility to perform and give ourselves—not only on behalf of John but on behalf of the whole of the theater community that longing, like we were, to work and give our gifts and give the medicine that is different from the medicine that my brother gives but is still medicine nonetheless. Music-story-art is the right hand of medicine to me, and the left hand is what my brother does. I’m not bitter about my brother being a doctor. The favorite child. I’m an actor. I had to be an actor. I needed more attention. But I really think we need both. We see what happens when there is no art in the culture. You look at the previous White House administration. It’s a lack of soul. When there’s a lack of soul, you know there’s a lack of art.”
Class A boys hockey semifinal: Warroad 5, Mahtomedi 4, OT
Warroad coach Jay Hardwick’s advice to his team heading into Friday’s Class A semifinal game against Mahtomedi at the state boys hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center were familiar words from those who have faced Zephyrs goaltender Ben Dardis: Avoid shooting to the glove side, because he’s going to gobble it up.
Warriors senior forward Matt Hard failed to heed his coach’s advice, and it turned him into a hero as Warroad reached the championship game with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Zephyrs.
Ward scored the game-winner at 2:21 of overtime on a power play, taking a pass out of the right corner and beating Dardis low to the glove side, ending Mahtomedi’s bid to match its state title in 2020.
“I got a piece of it with my glove,’ Dardis said, “and it just trickled in. That’s the way it goes; he got a good opportunity.”
Junior forward Charles Drage and senior forward Brent Gulenchyn each had a pair of goals for the Zephyrs, who led 4-2 early in the second period, only to see Warroad battle back to tie the score 4-4 heading into the third period.
“It was a game of a lot of highs and lows for both teams,” Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl said. “They go up early, we answer, they answer at the end of the period. We jump up 4-2 and our message was, ‘It’s a long game, guys.’
“We certainly were creating some opportunities, but it’s tough to maintain that momentum when you’re killing a lot of penalties. And there were a lot of penalties called today.”
Ward’s linemate Daimon Gardner, a finalist for Mr. Hockey, had a hat trick for Warroad.
“I told the guys after the game that I was proud of them,” Hardwick said. “After getting down a couple of goals, it could have been easy to pack it in. But we fought back.
“Give Mahtomedi credit, they made it hard on us. In the offensive zone they were all over our guys. I told them that we had to battle through it, that we had to find a way. And that’s what they did.”
Warroad took a 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the first period when Gardner intercepted a clearing pass in the Mahtomedi zone and beat Dardis on a wrist shot from the left circle.
The Zephyrs tied the score five minutes later on a goal by Drage, who tucked the puck behind Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky on a feed from David Wolsfeld.
Mahtomedi took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal at 12:40 of the period. Gulenchyn’s wrist shot from the point got past Slukynsky with Mahtomedi’s Carter Haycraft providing the screen in front.
The Zephyrs got another power-play opportunity in the closing minute of the first period, but Warroad scored a shorthanded goal when Gardner beat Dardis for his second goal of the game on a two-on-one break.
Mahtomedi scored twice in the first minute of the second period. Gardner’s third goal of the game cut the Zephyrs’ lead to 4-3 at 5:19, and a goal by Jayson Shaugabay tied the score 4-4 at 7:19.
Following Ward’s game-winner, Poeschl saluted his seniors for being key components in a very successful season for the Zephyrs.
“Every team that comes together like our team did this year needs good leadership,” he said. “There were a lot of people who didn’t expect us to be where we are today at the beginning of the season.
“That’s a tribute to the leadership of (the seniors) and what they brought to the team.”
Deshaun Watson not indicted by a grand jury over sexual assualt accusations against the Houston Texans QB
A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson after a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
The grand jury’s decision came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.
Eight of the women who sued Watson filed criminal complaints against him with Houston police and appeared before the grand jury. Two other women who didn’t sue Watson also filed police complaints. The FBI also had been reviewing the allegations.
Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations. His lawyers have said “some sexual activity” happened during some of the massage appointments but he never coerced anyone. They have sought to balance their defense of the NFL star while simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women.
Watson’s attorneys have called the lawsuits against him a “money grab” and said all 22 women who filed suit are lying — a strategy some experts and advocates say relies on long-used tropes designed to minimize such accusations. The 22 women are represented by Tony Buzbee, who has said some of his clients have faced criticism and even death threats.
Even before the lawsuits were filed in March 2021, Watson had asked to be traded. The trade request and the lawsuits kept Watson out all last season. The Texans are expected to try to trade Watson this offseason.
The civil case against Watson will continue as attorneys for the 22 women have begun questioning him during depositions that are part of the lawsuits. Most of the women already have been deposed by Watson’s attorneys. No trial date has been set for the lawsuits.
The lead attorneys in the case are two of the best-known lawyers in Texas. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead lawyer, is a civil and criminal defense attorney who represented former pitcher Roger Clemens when he was acquitted in 2012 of charges that he lied to Congress by denying he used performance-enhancing drugs.
Buzbee has handled various high-profile cases, including representing former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case and settling lawsuits for 10 teenagers who had accused eccentric Texas millionaire Stanley Marsh 3 of paying them for sexual acts.
()
