Ira Winderman: Does a trap door await Heat in opening round of NBA playoffs?
This was before the Brooklyn Nets went into Philadelphia on Thursday night with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and annihilated Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers.
Instead, it was a debate two nights earlier on the same network that carried Nets-76ers, when WNBA star Candace Parker and former Miami Heat teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade were debating the reality of the Heat finishing as the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference only to possibly face the Nets in the first round.
It is a prospect that looms if the Nets finish No. 8 in the East, which is a distinct eventuality: Brooklyn loses the opening game of the play-in tournament and then wins the second.
And it would be a disheartening reality for Erik Spoelstra and his team, no matter the best face put forward.
It also would hearken memories for the Heat of the 1999 opening round.
That season, the New York Knicks by season’s end were far more talented than a No. 8 seed, but a fractured heel and lengthy injury absence for Latrell Sprewell left them as just that. It also was a season Pat Riley’s Heat finished as the No. 1 seed. An Allan Houston jumper later, in the winner-take-all final game of the opening round, and it was over for the Heat. Arguably the most devastating moment in franchise history.
This season, it has been Durant missing time similar to Sprewell, in this case a knee injury, plus Irving’s ban on home games due to a vaccine rule likely to be lifted by New York City in advance of the April 16 start of the postseason. And Ben Simmons, who did not even play Thursday in Philadelphia, also looms as a Brooklyn lineup boost.
So there they were, in the TNT studio — Parker, O’Neal and Wade — debating whether another Heat first-round nightmare could be looming.
Parker: “This is not a matchup that Miami wants to see in the first round.”
Shaq: “Who? What?”
Shaq: “Miami wants all that smoke, cut it out.”
Parker: “Miami does not want Brooklyn in the first round.”
Shaq: “Miami wants that smoke. Oh, come on D-Wade, alma mater.”
Parker: “Miami does not want Brooklyn in the first round.”
Wade: “They don’t want Brooklyn.”
Shaq: “Yeah, they want the smoke.”
Wade: “If you get Brooklyn, you’re going to say, ‘Bring ‘em on.’ “
Parker: “But you don’t want Brooklyn.”
Wade: “You don’t want Brooklyn in the first round.”
Shaq: “They want all that smoke. They ain’t scared of nobody.”
Parker: “Nobody said they were scared. You don’t want to play Brooklyn.”
Wade: “You want to play KD and Kyrie in the first round?”
Shaq: “If I’m the number one seed, yeah.”
Wade: “Come on Shaq.”
Shaq: “Yeah.”
Parker: “Shaq, come on.”
Shaq: “Come on Shaq what?”
Wade: “Shaq, come on.”
Shaq: “I want all the smoke. I’m the chimney man.”
Shaq: “I’m just trying to show the Heat some respect, because they really don’t get a lot.”
Of course, if the Heat do hold on to the No. 1 seed, a Brooklyn victory in the No. 7-vs.-No. 8 play-in game would lock Brooklyn into the No. 7 seed and an opening best-of-seven against the No. 2 seed.
The issue there is that if Toronto remains at No. 7, Ontario rules might still be in place that ban an unvaccinated Irving from participating in the play-in round opener.
The perfect world, one that would provide wiggle room for the Heat, would be the Nets vaulting the Cleveland Cavaliers for No. 6, assuring a first-round meeting with the No. 3 seed.
But time appears to be running out there, even with Jarrett Allen sidelined for Cleveland. There simply are too many remaining Nets home games, games that still could mean no Irving at Barclays Center.
And it’s not as if any funny business on closing night of the regular season on April 10 could necessarily provide an escape hatch at the top of the standings, with the No. 7 seed not to be known until two days later, when the play-in round opens.
So, yes, there likely will be Shaq-like bravado from the teams at the top of the East, plenty of “Bring ‘em on.”
But there also is a trap door potentially awaiting, one that could be similar to the stunning silence of that Allan Houston moment at Miami Arena 23 years ago.
For the Heat, even as spectators, the play-in round could well define their season.
Either that, or the audacity of Shaq will have to permeate Erik Spoelstra’s locker room for two unexpected weeks at the end of April.
IN THE LANE
LITTLE EXTRA: If it seemed as if there was a little extra coming from the Phoenix Suns in Wednesday night’s victory at FTX Arena, that’s because there was a little extra. Guard Devin Booker said the Suns’ 123-100 home Jan. 8 home loss to the Heat still resonated. “We wanted this one bad, to be completely honest,” he said. “We have a lot of respect for their team, especially for what they did to us in Phoenix. We just wanted to prove a point. They’re playing the best basketball over here in the East and we’re doing the same in the West, so it was a heavyweight matchup.” And practically a TKO, in light of the Suns’ 111-90 romp.
AGING OUT: At 28, it appears Josh Richardson has found himself aged out of the San Antonio Spurs’ rotation. Attached as salary to the draft picks acquired from the Boston Celtics at the trading deadline for Derrick White, the former Heat guard has been held out of five games since joining the Spurs on Feb. 10. “I’m the big bro around here,” Richardson said, according to San Antonio’s Express News, with only Doug McDermott, 30, older on the Spurs’ roster. “This is new for me, being one of the oldest guys on the team.” As recently as 2017-18 and ‘18-19, his final two seasons with the Heat, Richardson had started all 154 of his appearances. “A lot of it is mental,” Richardson said. “When you’re not playing every day, it’s easy to get down on yourself and start blaming other people and start thinking of dumb excuses.”
SECOND CHANCES: To a degree, the Heat may have extended Nik Stauskas’ NBA career with the emergency 10-day contract they extended in December amid the team’s COVID outbreak. From there, a renewed Stauskas returned to the G League, where he scored 100 points over a two-game span with the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate and then landed a two-year contract with the Celtics. “I was ready to give in, to be honest,” the 28-year-old 6-foot-6 guard said, according to the Boston Globe. “Just playing in the G-League all year. I had told myself that if it didn’t work out this year, that I’d be OK with walking away from the game. . . . It’s been a long time coming for me, personally, just to kind of get back to this point, kind of cracking a roster.”
PERSEVERANCE CITED: Having guided Victor Oladipo for part of last season, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he was heartened by Oladipo’s comeback with the Heat. “Obviously, for Victor, it’s great for him, after everything he has been through, the injuries. It’s like one after the other,” Silas said before Monday night’s game at FTX Arena. “He’s competitive. He wants to do things the right way. He is a fighter. For him to fight through all of the injuries that he has had and manage the ups and downs, the emotional part of what he’s been through is admirable.”
NUMBER
$290,000. Heat guarantee to forward Haywood Highsmith for the balance of the season, based on the three-year contract he signed with the team this past week. Highsmith also has salaries of $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the non-guaranteed final two years of the deal, with various trigger dates further guaranteeing part of the contract, if still on the roster.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in-person
ST. LOUIS – The 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been given the green light to take place in-person Saturday. It’s the first time in two years that partygoers have attended in-person.
The parade begins at noon in downtown. It’s going to be quite the party, with more than 100 marching bands, floats and huge cartoon character balloons.
The parade starts from 20th & Market Street, traveling east on Market to Broadway, ending at Broadway and Clark Streets. It has five-thousand marchers and more than 250,000 spectators typically attend this huge downtown event, dressed in festive green attire.
The Mayor of St. Louis is expected to attend as well as the County Executive and other local and regional officials.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade run will kick off the day’s festivities at 9 a.m. downtown.
The run is a tradition as a rite of spring, it’s welcomed more than 5,000 runners on a 5-mile course through downtown.
Ukrainian Vintage Resellers are Dodging Air Raids to Mail Customers Their Prada
Ukraine is renowned for its second-hand and vintage clothing markets, a national point of pride that developed as a byproduct of the country’s transition from a communist system to a market economy. In Ukraine, “a thrift shop could be in a former Soviet house of culture or an old industrial warehouse,” photographer Vitalik Galanzha told the fashion magazine i-D in 2016. The events of history can also create new means of production: “In Zaporizhia, in south east Ukraine, I photographed a market in a bunker of a former secret factory that used to produce materials for military industry. The bunker could still be a bomb shelter, but now it’s just filled with clothes.”
Ukraine’s flourishing secondhand clothing market has proliferated on platforms like eBay, Etsy, Grailed, Poshmark and the like. The Russian invasion slowed business, but hasn’t stopped it.
Last week on Grailed, a Ukrainian seller’s listings included a vintage teal Yves Saint Laurent pullover, a Burberry baguette and a pair of soft, chocolate brown Prada boots. “Hi all!” account holder lugangstore wrote. “Due to the war in Ukraine, I can not send parcels, as soon as everything is over, I will send everything! Thank you all for your understanding!”
Ivan Dychka, a.k.a. lugangstore, has been in business for five years. “Since school there was a need for good things and I wanted to look good,” Dychka told Observer using the Grailed messenger feature. “And like all happy people, it all started from a hobby that became the main activity.” Dychka lives in Svalyava, “fortunately the safest city in Ukraine,” and said he’s safe and can talk with a cool head.
Russia’s tactics have resulted in extreme congestion: Shipments from Ukraine are being deliberately delayed en masse, air capacity is limited and port cities have become military targets. “Delivery services were not available for the first week of the war, but in the right part of Ukraine, where hostilities are now taking place, there can’t even be talk of delivery,” Ivan said. When it comes to his vintage resale business, Ivan says sales have grown since the invasion.
“But I’m not sure if this is due to the situation in the country, since buyers find out that I’m from Ukraine only after the purchase,” Ivan said, “and there were cases when people refused to buy because of this.”
Shopping for a Good Cause
On March 9, the US House of Representatives approved a spending bill allocating $13.6 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine; the country is in deep need of funding for munitions as it copes with Russia’s assault. As sympathetic onlookers around the world have felt compelled to help, several popular online marketplaces have emerged as novel conduits for people looking to funnel money directly to Ukrainians who need it.
Recognizing this, platforms have responded. To aid Ukrainian sellers, Etsy announced it would cancel current balances owed to the company by all sellers in Ukraine. This week, Etsy unveiled a curated collection of Ukrainian Etsy sellers made by the site’s editors, while also highlighting more stringent protective methods for sellers.
EBay is taking similar measures. While an eBay listing for a Russian tank posted on Facebook on March 2 proved to be a fake, the site hosts many authenticated Ukrainian sellers. “We stand with Ukraine and are taking a number of steps to support the Ukrainian people and our sellers in the region,” Trina Somera, a spokesperson for eBay, told Observer this week. “These include waiving seller fees, protecting sellers from late shipment penalties and negative feedback, and matching our employee donations to organizations supporting Ukraine at a 2:1 ratio.”
Somera added that eBay has temporarily suspended all transactions involving Russian addresses, and transactions involving addresses in the Ukraine may be delayed.
“Usually my packages arrived in the USA in 3-4 weeks, but sometimes there were delays of up to two months,” Dychka said. “The main problem is that there is no way to look for new item [sic] things, since the country is currently frozen. Nobody knows what to do, including me.”
Igor Zakharov, the founder of vintage clothing store hodkotom.com, told Observer his business is one of the most successful vintage outlets in Ukraine.
“Our store was founded in 2011 and until 2014 we worked in the local market and Russian market,” Zakharov wrote in an email. “After Russia’s first military aggression in 2014, when they occupied Crimea and part of the Donbas, we shut down work with Russia and began to expand into the international market.”
Zakharov’s business now has lucrative online outposts on Grailed, eBay and ASOS. But hodkotom’s main office is also located in Zaporozhye, one of many Ukrainian cities that have been targeted by Russian airstrikes since the conflict began.
Anything But Business As Usual
On Feb. 1, Zakharov was enjoying a vacation with his wife and children in Turkey. By the end of the month, everything had changed. “On February 24th we had to stop the work of our shop completely, because the movement of the Russian army on our front was developing very dynamically and unpredictably. Every day, sirens were working in the city and all the time there was a threat of air strikes against the city,” Zakharov said. “All of our team members have been in bomb shelters for a long time.”
“Fortunately, our army was able to hold off the attack on our city, [and] at the moment the Russian army is 50 km away,” Zakharov said. “Our city now looks like a World War II military fortress.”
Zakharov longs to return to his former way of life, but doesn’t have any idea how. For Ukrainian business owners and civilians alike, one crucial lifeline has been Ukrposhta, the state postal service. Heavily targeted by the Kremlin and the Kadyrovites paramilitary group, which attacked and killed two postal workers this week, Ukrposhta has been delivering medications, pensions, and groceries, as well as coming through for export operations like Zakharov’s.
“If they used to use the air for delivery, now they use trucks for delivery to Poland on a narrow ‘safe corridor’ all across the country,” Zakharov said. “Drivers of these trucks risk being hit by enemy bombardment at any moment.”
None of his colleagues in Ukraine vintage resale have spoken to him about reopening their shops—“Hard to think about work when tanks drive down the street and missiles fly into residential neighborhoods,” he wrote—but Zakharov resumed operation at hodkotom on March 9 and refuses to be deterred, despite the dangers involved.
“We decided that some members of our team will be organized to come to the office 3 times a week, but only if there are no sirens in the city and the risk of an air strike,” Zakharov said. “We will try to resume work to help our country’s economy. We need to pay salaries, pay taxes, donate [to] our army and volunteers and allow others to work, including Ukrposhta. Attracting foreign exchange earnings into the country is very important now.”
Former Chicago Bull Charles Oakley talks about his new memoir ‘The Last Enforcer’ and the punches, shoves and slaps he’s remembered for
The good news is Charles Oakley’s new memoir, “The Last Enforcer: Outrageous Stories From the Life and Times of One of the NBA’s Fiercest Competitors,” comes with a six-page index, for easy perusal. The bad news — particularly if you played in the NBA during the power forward’s 19-year career, from his 1985 debut alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls, to his 2004 retirement from the Houston Rockets — is if you find your name in the book. I hope not. I mean, after a light, laudatory forward by Jordan himself (“He truly was my enforcer”), Oakley begins, in the first sentence, with direct words for Charles Barkley. No, he never punched Charles Barkley, he explains:
“I did, however, slap the (expletive) out of him.”
Barkley — who would become the Joker to Oakley’s Batman, or perhaps vice versa — gets dozens of references, not one pleasant. “Mention my name to Barkley today,” he writes, “and he’ll go the other way.” Oakley does not mince words, on and off the court. During a Toronto shootaround, he barks at Lamar Odom (“You want some of this?”); in Derrick Coleman’s Detroit restaurant, he pushes TV’s Judge Mathis (“real hard”).
That’s a taste.
“The Last Enforcer” is about the dust-up as a way of life, and an often thoughtful argument for standing your ground. After retirement, Oakley would throw himself into cooking, and a brief stint on “Dancing With the Stars” (he was axed after one week), but the confrontations would continue, most notably at Madison Square Garden in 2017, when Oakley was arrested after fighting with security (he has a few thoughts for Knicks owner James Dolan). The video record of his brawling may be long and harrowing — a punch for Paul Mokeski, a shove for Alonzo Mourning — but the memoir is measured and charming. It’s closer to that old video of Oakley slapping a rookie Scottie Pippen. They’re both smiling; Pippen would later say, while he laughed, “Charles was a bully.”
The other day, I spoke with Oakley by Zoom. He was at his home in Atlanta. The following is a shortened version of a longer conversation, edited for clarity and length:
Q: Have you heard from any NBA players since the book came out?
A: People would rather call 911 than call me.
Q: What’s the difference between, say, how you saw your role in the NBA and what an enforcer in the NHL does?
A: I always just saw my place on a team as closer to the way my grandfather was to my family. I took that into my life. I understood I could protect people with my size and physicality, so I should never back down. That kept me a leader on the court and in life — people look at you as the guy who will speak up. I conduct myself the way my grandfather did. And my mom, who moved us to Cleveland, had to find a job and provide for six kids — but on holidays, she found a way to cook not only for us but other families in the neighborhood. Which was exactly like my grandmother back in Alabama.
Q: But did it limit how you were seen within the game — as a supporting man and never a leading man? Though I suppose when you are playing alongside Jordan …
A: You just answered your question. But yeah. Coming to that team, they had like three or four guys who would get 20 points a game. In my college career, I averaged 20 in my last year. But I wasn’t trying to get 20 (in the NBA), through maybe 10 or 15 rebounds. I was just happy to be there, and to have been drafted, to be playing with Mike. I accepted that role. I choose to be the guy inside, who set down the paint, played tough, set the tone. For a team to win, you need different instruments. Everybody can’t sing.
Q: Do people come at you now, in regular life?
A: I do get that. People try to start something. I take my time, I play it down, but sometimes you have to protect yourself. And it doesn’t happen a lot, which is amazing.
Q: Ever fight with Jordan?
A: Nah, though in Chicago back then, there was a lot of war during practice. A lot of things happened there that you left at practice. And we would have physical practices. Guys do get pushed, but that’s also how guys got better. That’s how the team grew.
Q: Tell me about slapping Scottie.
A: That was nothing. We were messing around and cameras were rolling. Scottie’s a good guy, I like Scottie. I didn’t really smack him. I took him under my arm when he was a rookie in Chicago. But he was cocky, though! He just had a book, too. He said a lot of stuff about “The Last Dance.” We were all interviewed. You didn’t have to do it. But he had a point: He should have gotten more action in (that film). He did a lot for the Bulls.
Q: As for Dennis Rodman — you threw him out of a steakhouse in Miami?
A: And I will if I see him again. I love what he did on the court. He worked hard. But sometimes, he takes things too far. He was eating off other people’s plates. He overdid it. I can’t respect him no more.
Q: That said, you could have titled this book “Barkley and Me.”
A: Yeah, well.
Q: How did that beef start?
A: I guess when he tried to smack me on the cheek in a game. Ever since, it’s all-out warfare. I been around him a couple of times since. Nah, he can’t get it. Him and Isaiah (Thomas). Now Isaiah is talking smack. He’s mad he wasn’t on the Dream Team. When he didn’t get on the Dream Team, it hurt his feelings. He’s sensitive. He’s mad Mike came and took his hometown, Chicago (where he spent high school). He’s a mad guy.
Q: But Isaiah was responding to your comment on a podcast about how players now would have handled the NBA in the ‘80s and ‘90s. You said it’s a softer game and that the Buck’s Giannis Antetokounmpo would have come off the bench then.
A: It was a style of play (then) where everybody had a role. In this age, yeah, Giannis is everything. I mean, all these (contemporary) guys could have played then but how effective could they have been? That’s all I’m saying. It’s different. You could ask: Giannis, in this era, would he have been better than Kevin McHale in the ‘80s? Or a Derrick Coleman? Back then, you didn’t have two or three years to develop your game. You had to come out with a game. Anybody given three years to work on something, they should get better. But back then, you weren’t drafted on your potential, you were drafted because they knew you could already play. You didn’t get three years.
Q: Who do you like right now?
A: Well, Giannis is doing it every night right now, and you have to give it up for the guys doing it every night. Would he have started back in the ‘80s or ‘90s? No, I don’t think he would. That’s my opinion. That said, what he’s doing now — you can’t knock the hustle.
Q: How do you think the Bulls will do?
A: They need a power forward. Couple of guys are injured. A lot of teams are not as good as their records say they are, and a lot of teams with bad records live up to the moment. The Bulls are winning games. They’re not beating the big teams but they’re winning games. They’re doing the same thing Cincinnati did to get to the Super Bowl. They’re winning the games they can win. And once playoffs start, anything can happen.
