Ja Morant leads comeback, Knicks’ late collapse snaps 3-game win streak
MEMPHIS – The Knicks went back to collapsing.
Ja Morant and the upstart Grizzlies ran rampant in the fourth quarter Friday night at FedEx Forum, recovering from a 15-point deficit overall and snapping the Knicks three-game winning streak, 118-114.
Morant was the thrilling catalyst while scoring 15 of his 37 points in the final period, as the Knicks offense sputtered and stalled. Julius Randle scored 36 points for the visitors, but only six in the fourth quarter, when the Knicks succumbed to Memphis’ 36-18 run to end the game.
It was a disheartening for the Knicks (28-39) to finish an otherwise encouraging Western Conference swing. With Charlotte and Atlanta both winning Friday, Tom Thibodeau’s squad is now 4 ½ games out of the final play-in spot with only 15 to play.
In other words, Friday night was damaging to the Knicks.
Briefly, though, they looked ready for an upset. The Knicks controlled the third quarter, building that 15-point advantage behind Randle’s bullish offense and an all-around committed defense. But that disappeared quickly — within about seven minutes of game action – and Morant’s lay-up giving Memphis a one-point edge midway through the fourth quarter.
RJ Barrett finished 23 points on just 9 of 25 shooting for the Knicks, who finish their season-high seven-game road trip in Sunday in Brooklyn.
The Grizzlies (46-22) represent the most exciting young team in the NBA, a surprising contender led by Ja Morant. They’re ranked second in the West, giving legitimacy to their brash play and proclamations.
It was a short transition in Memphis from the Grit-N-Grind Grizzlies, defined by slow-paced defensive basketball with Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol, to the high-flying version and high-scoring version occupying FedEx Forum today.
“We got the blessing of everybody before to go ahead and turn this thing to the next level,” Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. “Grit and grind was super special and it was their thing. They know that we’ve got to have our thing so we can be special, too.
“We’re all on the same page. Grit-n-Grind never goes away really. It’s kind of always here, you see it around. ‘Built Tough’ is the message all around.”
Still, the larger audience was slow to come around to the Grizz, specifically the stations that kept them off national TV. Their games were finally starting to get picked up in February, following a comment from Morant about the disrespect.
“There’s a little more chatter now. But we ain’t never going to be satisfied,” Grizz guard Desmond Bane said. “They can be talking about us on every ESPN show they have all morning and we’re still going to that chip on our shoulder. It’s good the Grizzlies are starting to get a little more national recognition but we’re still hungry for sure.”
CAM AVOIDS SURGERY
Cam Reddish’s shoulder separation has finished his season but won’t require surgery, according to coach Tom Thibodeau.
Reddish suffered the injury in a victory this week in Sacramento, when he braced a hard fall with his right arm, and was sent back to New York. The 22-year-old was acquired for a first-round pick in January. He’s eligible for an extension before next season, and will become a restricted free agent if no deal is reached.
“Of course you hate to see a player get injured. We knew it was serious, but we’re pleased that he won’t have to have surgery,” Thibodeau said. “That’s a good sign. It’s an unfortunate part of the game. Just focus on the rehab now.
()
Heat ride power play of Bam Adebayo to 117-105 victory over Cavaliers
The concerns coming in about the dominance of Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two games of this three-game series were largely overstated, considering Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed both.
So Friday night, Butler and Adebayo made their statements, with the mostly whole Miami Heat looking a whole lot better, this time with a 117-105 victory Friday night at FTX Arena.
Against a Cavaliers lineup lacking sidelined center Jarrett Allen, Adebayo went for 30 points and 17 rebounds. Playing in attack mode on both ends, Butler offered some of his aggressive best in closing with 24 points, including 10 of 12 from the line.
“They beat us twice,” Adebayo said, “so we really had to win this one.”
Factor in 22 points off the bench from Tyler Herro and 17 from Max Strus, and the Heat were quick to move past the sting of Wednesday night’s 111-90 loss to the league-leading Phoenix Suns.
“We bounced back,” Adebayo said
There now will be a quick turnaround, with a Saturday game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the fifth game on this season-longest seven-game homestand.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led by 13 early, 10 at the end of the opening period and 14 in the second quarter before taking a one-point lead into halftime.
From there, there was an 85-72 lead going into the fourth.
Yet even after the Heat built a 16-point lead with 7:10 to play, the Cavaliers were able to close within eight with 3:57 left.
That’s when Butler stepped up with four consecutive free throws to put it away.
2. Inside edge: With Allen sidelined with a fractured finger, Adebayo made the most of his inside edge, recording his ninth triple-double in the last 13 games by the early minutes of the third quarter.
Adebayo’s seventh defensive rebound moved him past Grant Long for seventh on the Heat all-time list. His third free throw moved him past Tim Hardaway for 12th on the Heat all-time list, and his fourth free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 11th on the Heat all-time list.
3. Butler ball: After the Heat’s 9-0 start, Cleveland’s defense largely had the Heat halfcourt offense stifled.
That’s when the Heat turned to Butler and his mid-post game, which helped spark a 13-0 third-quarter run,
Butler, who missed the loss to the Suns due to sinus congestion, scored 11 in the third.
Butler’s 14th point was the 12,000th of his career.
4. Herro again: Herro continued his torrid play since the All-Star break, in somewhat of a showdown of contenders for Sixth Man of the Year.
Going against the Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Herro again energized the bench, his creativity offering answers against Cleveland’s halfcourt defense.
Love closed with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past LeBron James for 13th on the Heat all-time list.
5. Martin out, Strus in: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said reserve forward Caleb Martin wanted to play through the hyperextended left knee sustained in Wednesday night’s home loss to the Phoenix Suns, but the staff decided otherwise.
Spoelstra said the mere fact that Martin could be listed as questionable was heartening.
“Very encouraging,” Spoelstra said. “He tried to come up to me before shootaround this morning, saying that he wants to warm up and give it a go. And we just said, ‘No, we’ll step in.’ And we’ll treat him day to day.’
“I don’t even know if we think it’s smart to play [Saturday, against the visiting Timberwolves]. Considering how awkward it looked, this is great news.”
With Martin out, Strus was back in the primary rotation, after being limited to 15 minutes of mop-up duty the previous two games after the return of Victor Oladipo.
Strus promptly converted a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk, closing the first half with his third 3-pointer, to give the Heat a 58-57 lead at the intermission.
()
Cottleville businesses to host ‘Irish Fest’ this weekend after parade canceled
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Several local businesses got together to plan “Irish Fest” in downtown Cottleville on Highway N instead of the Shamrock Parade. The festivities start Saturday morning.
In January, FOX 2 reported on the Cottleville Firefighters Outreach’s tough decision to cancel the Shamrock Parade due to rising vendor costs. The Shamrock Run is still planned as usual.
“It was a big bummer for us and the town. The parade really brings in a lot of business to all the local business owners, and we really need this day. We want the continued support from the community, so we got together and decided we’ll still create a great event here in Cottleville,” said Chelsey Sweeten, the owner of the Public School House.
When the small businesses heard about this, they got together to make sure the party would still go on.
“It’s something we’re going to miss definitely,” said Dave Bemis, the co-owner of Bemo’s said. His establishment is hosting bands in its outdoor tent.
There’s no stopping the luck, or party, of the Irish in Cottleville Saturday.
“We went really big with the tent because the weather is so cold,” Sweeten said.
They are hosting local vendors, including Arch Apparel, Rolling Cigars, and Sugarfire to name a few. She hopes this will become an annual event.
“I think it’s exciting that after COVID they are bringing out the bands, and they’re going to draw out the people to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It’s going to be really fun,” Shannon Boland said.
She’s been attending the parade since it started and was bummed to hear it was canceled, but she said everyone will still have a good time.
Visit the links below for more information on this weekend’s festivities:
- Shamrock Run in Cottleville: https://www.shamrockparade.com/
- Defiance Parade and Run: https://www.defiancemo.com/events
- Downtown St. Louis parade:
Winderman’s view: Markieff Morris about to make Heat whole? Plus Heat-Cavs thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 117-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers:
— Markieff Morris again was on the court pregame, continuing his drill work with assistant coach Caron Butler.
— That work had come with Morris awaiting NBA clearance to return from the neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
— That clearance apparently has now come.
— Although the Heat declined comment Friday, the Associated Press reported that Morris can now move on to the next step of the process.
— According to a source aware of the situation, “It’s progressing along but not final yet.”
— The Heat schedule eases after Saturday night’s home game against the Timberwolves, with only two games over the following eight days.
— Which finally would allow for ample practice time.
— With the Heat finally whole.
— All as the rotation plot would thicken.
— With Jimmy Butler back from the sinus congestion that had him out for Wednesday night’s loss to the Suns, it had the Heat back to their primary starting lineup of Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry.
— The Heat’s 9-0 start matched their best start this season before the opponent scored. Also 9-0 on Jan. 26 vs. Knicks.
— Cleveland did not score until a Heat defensive 3-seconds violation, converting that free throw.
— But the Cavaliers then began hunting defensive matchups against Robinson.
— And thriving in those matchups.
— Including three first-half fouls for Robinson.
— Tyler Herro again played as sixth man.
— Followed in order by Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo and then Max Strus in the Caleb Martin minutes.
— Martin was sidelined after hyperextending his left knee in Wednesday night’s loss.
— Martin had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.
— Oladipo’s minutes again came alongside Herro and Lowry.
— Making the three-guard thing a thing.
— Dedmon’s second point was the 3,000th of his career.
— But it was a rough one for Dedmon, fouling out in just 14 minutes.
— Adebayo’s third free throw moved him past Tim Hardaway for 12th on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s seventh defensive rebound moved him past Grant Long for seventh on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s fourth free-throw attempt moved him past Goran Dragic for 11th on the Heat all-time list.
— Butler’s 14th point was the 12,000th of his career.
— Herro’s first 3-pointer tied LeBron James for 13th on the Heat all-time list.
— Heat coach Erik Spoelstra noted pregame how impressed he has been with the Cavaliers’ defense guided by coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
— “There’s a few different levels to that,” Spoelstra said. “One, I think J.B. has just really created a defensive system that fits their personnel. And J.B.’s a great defensive coach, all-around coach, but defensively they’ve really rallied around that to win games.”
— Of course, this was a case of the Cavaliers without Jarrett Allen.
— “They do have a lot of length, a lot of guys the can cover ground, be in two places at once,” Spoelstra said. “They can switch. They can play a drop coverage. They also can throw in some zone defenses, to keep you off balance.”
— Spoelstra added, “But you have to respect how they’ve built that defense all year long.”
— Spoelstra noted his collegiate career included playing against Eric Mobley, father of Cavs forward Evan Mobley.
— “I played college basketball with his dad,” Spoelstra said. “And he just looks exactly like him. And I was able to catch up with his dad at All-Star Weekend.”
— Of Evan Mobley, Spoelstra said, “Defensively from the very first day that he came into this league, he was ready. And that’s hard to do. He can defend different schemes and, also, a lot of different positions.”
— Of playing two nights after being crushed at home by the Suns, Spoelstra said, “If you treat it the right way, it helps you grow and get better. We were all really disappointed about that game the other night. Just all across the board we got beat in every aspect, and that’s on all of us.”
— He added, “That also is the beauty of this league, you have the opportunity to make amends for that, collectively, pretty soon after a tough loss like that.”
—Bickerstaff, on being in the discussion for Coach of the Year, “Obviously, it would be a great honor. It wouldn’t be something just for me. It would be proof of what our guys are capable of and what our staff has been able to do as well.”
— Bickerstaff reflected pregame on his relationship with Spoelstra.
— “We go back a long, long time,” he said. “David Fizdale and I have been close since I was 17. Fiz worked for Spo. They both were in the video room years and years ago, so I used to come out here a bunch and spend time with Fiz and spend time with Spo. We’ve always had a great relationship.”
— Bickerstaff added, “You can put your eye on a Miami Heat player, you can watch a game and know, ‘That’s a Miami Heat player.’ I think that’s what we are aiming for.”
()
