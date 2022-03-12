News
Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Has Learned to Live With TikTok Dancers
When 27-year-old Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (788K, Instagram) got her start on So You Think You Can Dance in 2013, she was asked to create Instagram and Twitter accounts to promote the show.
“I just remember this funny, silly little app called Instagram,” she said. “They made us get accounts for the show, so we could post about voting. And I was like, this is so silly. Why do we need to do this?”
Nearly 800,000 Instagram followers later, it’s safe to say that Chmerkovskiy has changed her mind. Now a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars, she most recently partnered with influencer and Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, making it to the semi-finals of the show as the first same-sex pairing in DWTS’s 30 season history. Chmerkovskiy has been dancing since she was three years old, when her older sisters brought her to their dance classes in Provo, Utah. Before her career dancing on TV, Chmerkovskiy was a decorated dancer as a five-time U.S. National Latin Champion and a three-time National Contemporary winner.
Working with 18-year-old Siwa, who has a whopping 40.5 million followers on TikTok, exposed Chmerkovskiy to new ways she can use her platform to engage with her followers.
“I felt pressure of like, ‘I don’t want to let people down, I want to do this moment justice,’” Chmerkovskiy said of being part of the first same-sex couple on the show. “But honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better person to go through it with. And I think that JoJo was the perfect person to break the ice and make this a normal thing to have same-sex pairings, all in Dancing With The Stars or any other competition show.”
Since she spoke to the Observer, Chmerkovskiy has been in the news for less uplifting reasons. Her brother-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine when Russia invaded, and she posted about her concerns for his safety on Instagram Story.
“Please pray for my brother-in-law who is stuck in Ukraine,” she wrote Feb. 24, according to Us Weekly. “The whole situation is devastating and truly heartbreaking for the country. This is real and this is very scary.”
Maksim, a fellow Dancing with the Stars performer, was able to escape the country and reunited with his family in the US last week.
Maksim and his brother Val, Jenna Chmerkovskiy’s husband, Val, have set up a foundation called Baranova 27, named for their childhood address, to direct humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war. You can learn more at instagram.com/baranova27.
Working with JoJo Siwa
Siwa and Chmerkovskiy won over fans with their renditions of dances including the Argentine Tango and the Cha Cha to songs by artists like Lady Gaga and Britney Spears. Behind the scenes, though, Siwa convinced Chmerkovskiy to try out different TikTok trends.
“It’s funny because I feel like she is so much younger than I am, but I learned so much from her and I have to give it to her,” Chmerkovskiy said. “She runs all of her accounts, which was really inspiring for me because, I was like, ‘Oh, I need a social media team to be able to do this, to help me think of content, to be consistent with it.’ And I watched her create and execute and plan all of these different,” social media posts.
Viral TikTok Dances
As a professional dancer, Chmerkovskiy was initially frustrated seeing TikTok users coming up with viral dances that gained popularity on the platform.
“It was really hard, hard for me when TikTok blew up and these quote-unquote dancers were becoming famous or being viewed as the best dancers out there,” she said. “It was really hard for my ego because they didn’t necessarily put in time into technique and going to the classes and giving up all this time.”
Chmerkovskiy, however, has since gotten more comfortable with TikTok as a platform, partially thanks to Siwa.
“It definitely takes me out of my comfort zone,” she said. “JoJo would really be like, ‘Oh, this is a viral dance. We have to do it.’ And I’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m gonna look like an idiot doing it, but let’s do it.’”
Balancing Dance and Social Media
Chmerkovskiy said her work as a dancer is still how she makes her living, but is able to rely on social media to provide her with an alternate source of income when she isn’t dancing. On Instagram, her content includes a mix of dancing videos, promotion for DWTS, and content related to different brands she is promoting including Women’s Best and Titan Fitness.
“Even on social media, I remain true to being a dancer with my content, whether it’s fitness or health or whatever, it all has to do with my work and what I do as a dancer,” she said. “But it is pretty amazing in my offseason that I know that I can really focus on my social media platform and try as hard as I can to make a good revenue stream for myself in my offseason of Dancing With The Stars.”
Chmerkovskiy is wary of how social media can sometimes serve as a “highlight reel” of people’s best moments, but she makes an effort to stay honest with her followers, part of which involves being intentional about which companies she works with.
“We don’t want people to see us at our worst, but if you can eliminate that mindset and be 100% real, open, vulnerable, I think that you’re going to have a more honest connection with your fan base or your followers,” she said. “So I think that, for me, I’m really, really picky about who I choose to partner with and what I choose to promote, because I really value my audience and their thoughts and opinions and our relationship, even though it is, through this internet universe.”
Literary calendar: St. Patrick’s Day readings and music at University Club
DAVID HAZNAW: Wisconsin writer who says his work is driven by authenticity, vulnerability and self-awareness, presents “I Told You I Was Dehydrated: And Other Essays.” In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave., Mpls.
BILL MEISSNER: Minnesotan presents a baseball double-header, reading from his books, “Light at the Edge of the Field” and “Circling Toward Home.” Virtual event. 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, presented by Magers & Quinn. Register at: magersandquinn.com/events.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Celebrating St. Patrick’s day a few days early with music and poetry. Readers will be host Tim Nolan, James Silas Rogers and Athena Kildegaard. Laura MacKenzie will provide music. Free. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
WRITERS FESTIVAL: Minnesota author Faith Sullivan keynotes the Rosemount Writers Festival and Book Fair. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Register at: rosemountwritersfestival.com.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Native artist Jim Denomie is no longer with us, but his art work remains for our enjoyment. His painting “The Storyteller, Spiritual Sex,” is on the cover of Gordon Henry’s poetry collection “Spirit Matters: White Clay, Red Exits, Distant Others,” coming in June from Duluth-based Holy Cow! Press. Henry is an enrolled member /citizen of the White Earth Anishinaabe Nation in Minnesota and professor in the Michigan State University English Department.
Another book coming soon that’s sure to interest Minnesotans is “His Name is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice” by Washington Post writers Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, a landmark biography of the man who was murdered by police officers in Minneapolis. From publisher Viking: “… reveals how systemic racism shaped George Floyd’s life and legacy — from his family’s roots in the tobacco fields of North Carolina, to ongoing inequality in housing, education, health care, criminal justice, and policing — telling the singular story of how one man’s tragic experience brought about a global movement for change.”
“The Trees,” a literary thriller by Percival Everett, published by Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press, is one of five finalists for the $50,000 Joyce Carol Oates Prize that honors mid-career authors of major consequence. Everett, author of more than 30 books, is Distinguished Professor of English at the University of Southern California. The prize also includes a residency at the University of California, Berkeley, and the Bay Area in October. Other finalists are: Christopher Beha (“The Index of Self-Destructive Acts”), Lauren Groff (“Matrix”), Katie Kitamura (“Intimacies”) and Jason Mott (“Hell of a Book”). The winner will be announced in mid-April.
Ryan Greenwood, a native of Owatonna now a Twin Cities resident, wrote a chapter for the anthology “Power Concedes Nothing: How Grassroots Organizing Wins Elections, ” about the 2020 elections. His contribution is titled “People’s Action: Building ‘Movement Politics.’ ” Greenwood is former executive director of Progressive Minnesota and co-founder of Take Action Minnesota. Published by O/R Books, the anthology features writers from Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza to Working Families Party leader Maurice Mitchell.
Working Strategies: Business startup: Making your first sale
Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the seventh of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column described ways to choose your startup focus, while the months before discussed goal-setting processes, key startup steps, burnout, the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and self-employment as a career choice.
Having a great idea is important, and so is the quality of your product or service. But if you’re an entrepreneur, there’s one thing more important than anything else in determining the success of your startup: Making sales.
If you thought the most important thing was going to be customers, you were close — but not close enough. It’s a classic business mistake to imagine that having customers is the same as making sales. But as any boutique owner can tell you, a shop full of people “just looking” is barely better than a shop with no one in it at all.
Sales are about more than cash flow. They’re also an important indicator of which products or services are the most appealing, and to whom. Sales are key for confirming your marketing and the quality of your goods, as well as the effectiveness of your operations.
Wouldn’t it be great to have all this information before you scale up and fully commit to your business? You bet it would, which is why I’m recommending that you try to sell your product or service now, or as soon as you possibly can. By embarking on sales early in your startup process, you can make essential decisions in real time, rather than having to correct course later.
Here’s an example of how this works: Suppose you’re planning to leave your job as a chef to run your own service providing meals to busy families. You’re confident in your skills and certain there are enough families in your area that could buy from you. Shouldn’t you just jump in?
You could, but then what? Renting a kitchen, stocking up on ingredients and putting out your marketing are all cash-intensive steps necessary for an actual launch. If you don’t receive enough orders, some of the ingredients will spoil and the next month’s rent will come due before you’ve been able to make up the difference.
What if you started with a “soft launch” instead, by selling acquaintances on a limited or discounted meal plan while you work out the kinks? A simple menu with associated prices could be emailed to a select group, with payment being made via one of several electronic transfer systems available (Square, Venmo, Zelle, etc.). If this doesn’t result in orders, you could move to the next level by making calls or otherwise asking directly for the sale.
If that last sentence made you squirm, then we’re getting somewhere. Not only do pre-sales help with business planning, but they’re also a rubber-meets-the-road kind of thing for the business owner.
Think of it this way: If you’re uncomfortable asking people to buy your products or service, that’s OK. But if you’re so uncomfortable that you can’t do it? Not OK. At the very least, you’ll need to sell a salesperson on your team, so that person can go out and represent you. But at this early stage, that salesperson is going to be you, so you’ll need to get past your discomfort somehow.
That’s not as ominous as it sounds. In truth, business owners frequently surprise themselves at their ability to sell. When you’re excited about your venture, that feeling can be contagious.
If you’ve been following along with this series of Second Sunday articles, then you know what’s coming next: Homework. Your steps for March are to sell something from your budding business to someone.
That’s intentionally vague, to give you elbow room. You could use this opportunity to test an actual product or service, or you could go “business lite” by offering a sampling of what you’ll later be marketing. If the item is something that can only be produced in bulk, then a pre-sale discount might be the offer you’re making.
As you’re closing the sale and filling the order, pay attention. Was it easy or difficult to get this person to say yes? Would it matter if you targeted a different kind of customer? Offered a variation of the product? Priced it differently? And, how did it feel to ask for the business? If it was difficult, what would make it easier next time?
It’s a small sampling, of course, but any real-world experience at this point is valuable for helping you set your plans. Track your results, then come back in a month for the next Second Sunday installment, where we’ll dive into more steps to guide your business startup journey.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand
By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL
BANGKOK (AP) — Thousands of Russian tourists are stranded in Thailand’s beach resorts because of the war in Ukraine, many unable to pay their bills or return home because of sanctions and canceled flights.
The crisis in Europe also put a crimp in recovery plans for the Southeast Asian nation’s tourism industry, which has hosted more visitors from Russia than any of its neighbors before the pandemic hit.
There are about 6,500 Russian tourists stuck in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Pattaya, four provinces that are popular seaside resort destinations, in addition to 1,000 Ukrainians, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told The Associated Press on Friday.
Some 17,599 Russians accounted for the largest bloc of arrivals in February, representing 8.6% of a total of 203,970, according to the Public Health Ministry. After the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, their numbers drastically declined.
Yuthasak said the Russians face two main problems: cancellations of their flights home by airlines that have stopped flying to Russia, and suspension of financial services, particularly by credit card companies that have joined sanctions against Moscow. There are also some who prefer to delay their return.
“There are some airlines that still fly to Russia, but travelers have to transit in another country. We are trying to coordinate and search the flights for them,” Yuthasak said.
While almost all direct flights from Russia have been suspended, connections are still available through major carriers based in the Middle East.
He said efforts are also being made to find alternative methods of payments for Russian tourists.
Siwaporn Boonruang, a volunteer translator for Russians stranded in Krabi, said some cannot pay their bills because they can no longer use Visa or Mastercard credit cards.
Many have cash and those with UnionPay credit cards, which are issued by a Chinese financial services company, can still use them, but payment by cryptocurrency is not allowed, she said.
Many hotels have helped by offering discounted rates, she added.
Thailand’s government has offered 30-day visa extensions without payment, and is trying to find low-cost alternative accommodation for people forced to stay for an extended period.
The problems associated with the war in Ukraine have compounded Thailand’s hopes for economic recovery. Officials hope to see the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic ebbing by July, even though daily cases are currently at record highs, driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Thai authorities later this year expect to drop most quarantine and testing regulations that have been in place to fight the spread of the virus, which would make entry easier for foreign travelers.
Thailand may have to lower its targets for tourist arrivals and revenues this year because of the knock-on effects of rising oil prices and inflation on global travel, Yuthasak was quoted saying by the Bangkok Post newspaper.
“Tourism is still a key engine to revive our economy, even though revenue was stymied by negative factors,” he said.
According to the report, Thailand had projected gaining a total of 1.28 trillion baht ($38.4 billion) in revenue this year from foreign and domestic tourists.
