News
Khalil Mack is gone. Who could be the next highest-paid player to leave in the Chicago Bears’ rebuilding project?
Khalil Mack was the first to go, and he surely will not be the last as Ryan Poles begins the long process of rebuilding the Chicago Bears, who had the second-oldest roster in the NFL at the start of a 2021 season that ended with a 6-11 record.
The question is what’s next — or maybe more important, who’s next?
You can’t go halfway if you’re going to tear down a team that has had one winning season in the last nine years. Any player who isn’t deemed to be potentially part of the future when the Bears are ready to contend again should be available or considered for replacement.
The Bears struck a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, agreeing to trade Mack in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. Poles didn’t kick off the makeover at Halas Hall with a minor transaction. He signaled this is a major renovation, not a project for a weekend warrior.
The trade will saddle the Bears with $24 million in dead salary-cap space for this season, but it frees up $6 million in space for 2022. And Mack will be off the team’s books in 2023, when his cap number was to climb to $28.5 million, a huge number because the team repeatedly had restructured his contract to create cap space as it went along.
Mack was the highest-paid player on the roster. Now that he’s gone, there are legitimate questions for three of the four players with the next-highest salaries for 2022, including defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, whom a league source said the team has actively shopped.
DE Robert Quinn: $12.8 million base salary, $17.14 million cap figure
Coming off an 18½-sack season, there’s no question Quinn would have decent trade value. The return for Quinn, who will be 32 in May, might not be as good as it was for Mack, but he clearly has gas remaining in the tank.
Dealing Quinn would leave the cupboard at defensive end nearly bare for new coach Matt Eberflus, which could be a factor.
Maybe the smart play would be to hang on to Quinn for now and wait for a contending team to have a need. Provided he’s healthy and performing well, Quinn could be valuable at the trade deadline, and an acquiring team wouldn’t need a huge amount of cap space to fit him in. But if Poles really wants to tear this thing all the way down, he would gauge the market for Quinn now.
S Eddie Jackson: $11 million base salary, $15.09 million cap figure
The Bears signed Jackson to a four-year, $58.4 million just after the 2019 season, and he hasn’t been the same player since reaching the top of the pay grade at his position.
It’s unknown how Poles, his staff and the coaches evaluated Jackson on film from 2021, but the safety wasn’t an impact player and the tape certainly doesn’t say $11 million. That salary would make trading him a challenge. The Bears could approach Jackson about a pay reduction, but it’s unknown how he would react. Releasing him would create $18.56 million in dead cap space, more than the space he would take up on the roster.
Paying him $11 million this season might make less sense than swallowing a huge cap hit, but cutting Jackson would leave the Bears with almost nothing at the safety position.
DT Eddie Goldman: $8.76 million base salary, $11.81 million cap figure
Goldman, 28, still can flash at times and be a monster in the middle of a run defense. But it’s a passing league, and he’s not the same player he was before a contract extension and then opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Goldman’s high base salary might make getting even a late-round pick in return difficult, especially if teams figure the Bears will cut him if they cannot find a taker. Trading or cutting Goldman would create more than $6.5 million in cap savings. It would be surprising if the Bears elected to pay him more than $8 million this season.
The Bears have more decisions to make. Linebacker Danny Trevathan, whose play slipped considerably the last two seasons, is expected to be released. The Bears already are carrying $40 million in dead cap space for 2022 and releasing Trevathan would add more than $8.9 million to that figure, but he simply didn’t have any range last season.
A health-related decision needs to be made with running back Tarik Cohen, who has missed the last 30 regular-season games since suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. His base salary is $3.9 million, which is a big chunk for a gadget player and punt returner.
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu could be the victim of a scheme change. The Bears can release him before a $250,000 roster bonus is due. Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson has a similar $250,000 roster bonus the team must decide on, but cutting him would create even more depth issues at the position.
Maybe the Bears will find a taker for quarterback Nick Foles now that they have paid him $16 million the last two seasons. He’s owed $8 million in 2022, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed. A deal would be easier after March 20, when a $4 million roster bonus is due. Flipping Foles would put the Bears in the market for a new backup quarterback, and it’s hard to say what they could get in return.
Poles has difficult decisions to weigh as he considers efforts to add additional draft picks this year, clear salary-cap space for 2023 and build a roster with existing players he wants to be part of the process.
It’s a long play, one Poles proved he’s eager to begin after agreeing to trade the biggest piece he had in Mack.
News
Mike McDaniel’s NFL work ethic that got him Dolphins job goes back further than you think
By now, many have heard the story of how, as a youth, Mike McDaniel lost a Charlotte Hornets hat as he watched practice at Denver Broncos training camp, and how that led Broncos video coordinator Gary McCune, finding him upset over it, to buy him a new one. And how McCune went on to meet McDaniel’s single mother, Donna, and eventually marry her, becoming Mike McDaniel’s stepfather.
This same story is what initially allowed McDaniel, the Greeley, Colorado native and Broncos fan growing up, to get his foot in the door with an NFL team for the first time.
No, not his unpaid internship in 2005 out of college at Yale. His tenure as a ball boy for the Broncos in high school that was facilitated by McCune.
There, beginning with Denver’s first Super Bowl-winning team in 1997 when McDaniel was 14, can be found the earliest roots of him exhibiting the extraordinary work ethic that ultimately led him to skyrocket through assistant coaching ranks and become Dolphins head coach this offseason.
“Because I was a fan, first and foremost, I would outwork the piss out of all the coaches’ sons,” McDaniel told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in a conversation at the NFL scouting combine last week. “I would be the head spotter. I’d run everywhere. I’d be the first one in, last one out. Just because it was such a big deal to me. And coach’s kids had just moved, they identify their dad as a coach being around football their whole life. So, it’s just not as big a deal [to them].
“That work ethic was noticeable to Mike Shanahan.”
So much so that Shanahan remembered it when McDaniel came back to him as he transitioned to life after graduation at Yale — initially, not even looking for a position with the Broncos before his also-now-well-known résumé submission.
“Fast-forward to me being in college as a senior and trying to figure out what I’m going to do with the rest of my life, feeling the weight of like, ‘Hey, you have a Yale degree; figure it out,’” McDaniel recalled. “One of the thoughts I had was maybe I can reach out to Mike Shanahan, get a letter of recommendation from him, so I can get a GA job, and I could put it in a Broncos envelope so people would actually open it.
“He said, his famous words were, ‘I’ll do you one step further, and I’ll let you be a training camp intern,’ which was made up. It was just like, ‘Hey, you can come learn what we do and be around,’ which is a huge bone.”
At the time, in 2005, the Broncos had a small coaching staff with one non-position coach assistant, Troy Calhoun, who is now head coach at Air Force.
McDaniel’s hustle led him to try to identify extra avenues through which he could contribute so there was no way the Broncos would let him go after training camp. He found there was an advancement in technology that coaches who had been around the game were slow to pick up on, things such as overlays with a play call on a screen along with practice footage, which is standard now but was in its advent then.
“There were things like that that I thought, ‘The more that I can do that no one else wants to do. I’m living at home, which is like 20 minutes from the facility. I can work for free. If I can just do that all training camp, then when the season comes, they won’t want to let me go because no one will want to do it,’” McDaniel said of his mindset. “So, I found everything that I could find that was super annoying and tedious and strategically did that, and sure enough, when the season came around, Gary Kubiak and Mike Shanahan got together and said, ‘Let’s keep him for the year.’”
The Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game that season, falling to eventual Super Bowl-champion Pittsburgh Steelers. The run led Kubiak to get the head coaching job with the Houston Texans, and Kubiak brought McDaniel and Calhoun along with him for McDaniel to land his first paid job in the NFL.
“I knew, my personality, the only way that I could do that and be cut-throat in that regard is if I was doing it in the spirit of team,” McDaniel said.
He also said he felt fortunate to have the early influences of Shanahan and Kubiak that opened things up for him to carve his early niches in coaching before being linked to Shanahan’s son, Kyle Shanahan, for much of his moves over the decade-plus that landed him in Miami.
News
David McGrath: My family’s Irish heritage made me proud. Then my sister got a DNA test.
I have a confession to make. I have been living a lie.
The fraud has persisted for over a half a century, although it has only come to light this past year. And I need to come clean about it before March 17.
That is, of course, St. Patrick’s Day, which for my birth family has been a holiday on par with Christmas in importance and veneration.
It was the only day when my five brothers, two sisters and I felt entitlement because of our last name. My parents, who sometimes struggled to procure enough milk, bread and cornflakes for a family of 10, always managed to purchase plenty of green derbies, neck ties, carnations and four-leaf clover pins for us to wear to school to show off our ethnicity.
Uncle Don McGrath, for whom my father worked as a salesperson, permitted his employees and their families to watch Chicago’s annual South Side parade from behind the store’s display windows as the marching bands and floats with leprechauns made their way down Ashland Avenue. This was a heady perk, especially when March in Chicago came in “like a lion,” and everyone else lined the sidewalks in the frosty outdoors.
When St. Paddy’s fell on a school day, my mother, Gert, whom we could never fool by faking bellyaches to ditch school, had no hesitation when it came to writing notes to eight different teachers to excuse our absences for the celebration.
And in our teens, when we joined other South Side Irish youth in chugging quart bottles of beer on summer nights at Kennedy Park, even the police seemed sympathetic to the tradition, issuing warnings, confiscating our Blatz and Old Style, but never calling parents or hauling us in.
My father, Charlie, the head of our clan, was the life of every party, telling stories and prompting laughter with his twinkling eyes and charm. He was elected president of our neighborhood association, trustee of Evergreen Park and offered a job on radio, all thanks to his gift of blarney.
He bequeathed his powers, and my siblings and I became the eulogists, speechmakers and toastmasters at funerals, anniversaries and other social functions. I was repeatedly drafted as master of ceremonies for retirement parties at both schools where I worked, and I hosted the campaign kickoff event for our school administrator when he ran for Congress.
I was even asked to do “stand-up” at the Christmas gala my friend threw for his employees. I flopped, having overestimated the open mindedness of the audience which wanted to run me out of the banquet hall on a rail — all in jest, of course.
In the tradition of world heavyweight champion James J. Braddock, Charlie Jr. was our Irish strongman and brawler. Kenneth and Kevin inherited Dad’s tart wit. And following the lead of legendary troubadours, from Irish tenor John McCormack, to rockers Bono, Sinead O’Connor and Van Morrison, my older brother, James, entertained U.S. troops with his band, “The Unclassified Three,” at Army bases all over Europe during his military service.
Predictably, I had Marianne’s father, Tom, paged at a parish St. Patrick’s Day party to ask for her hand, proposing marriage to her later that night at a romantic dinner at the Italian Village. The next day we learned that Tom and his wife, Ruth, won a trip to Ireland in the parish raffle. I’ve chronicled it all here, and I’ve published half a dozen other stories about the Irish bloodline and the stereotypes manifest in our family history.
Most of which I must now retract, for I fear it’s all a lie.
Last spring, on a whim, Nancy treated herself to a DNA test from Ancestry.com, just for fun. Instead, it felled our family tree: 35% German; 33% Russian, Pomeranian; 13% Baltic; 9% English (and northwestern European); 5% Greek, Albanian, Peloponnesian; 3% Balkan; and 2% Swedish and Danish.
For the first time in our lives, we were speechless. My desperate hope was that the 9% portion that included northwestern Europe, indicated, at the very least, a smidgen of Irish blood. But the shaded portion of the DNA map which included the United Kingdom and Scotland, steered totally clear of the Emerald Isle.
James thought that there may be an explanation and is researching the possibility either that our father was adopted, or that there was a mix-up at the hospital at birth. But photos of Grandpa Ray, all but indistinguishable from photos of Dad at the same age, call his theory into question.
Subsequently, James had his own DNA tested with findings similar to Nancy’s.
What does it all mean? Is it a definitive resolution of the age-old debate of nature vs. nurture? Does the power of suggestion trump chemical and genetic composition? Did our presumption of Irishness hypnotize us into cultural assimilation? Even worse, cultural theft?
Can we McGraths no longer do what we do? Be who we are?
As for me, well, I don’t know. As a former Irishman who tends to believe in a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow, I read up on the Pomeranians and found they were especially fond of folk dancing.
And lately, and especially after both of my hips were replaced last year, I’ve been feeling a mysterious urge to shuffle and shimmy.
David McGrath, formerly of Hayward, Wis., is an emeritus English professor at the College of DuPage and the author of “South Siders.” He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune. His email address is [email protected]
News
Andrew Garfield Holds Forth on Isolation, Death, and ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ at the 92nd St Y
The granddaughters and great-granddaughters of the banshee bobbysoxers who stormed the Paramount in the ‘40s and screamed themselves silly over Frank Sinatra were out in full force at the 92nd Street Y when Reel Pieces—the Y series moderated by Annette Insdorf, Professor of Film at Columbia University’s School of the Arts—returned after a pandemic pause of two years.
The object of their bombastic affection was the subject of Insdorf’s classy, cerebral grilling: a 38-year-old L.A.-born, London-raised actor named Andrew Garfield, who’s enjoying a phenomenal following now—and not just because of his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Peter Parkers past (Tobey Maguire) and present (Tom Holland). That film has made close to $2 billion worldwide since Christmas and is sixth among the all-time top-ten box-office champs.
Garfield’s fans may have come to swoon, but they stayed for some deep-dish food-for-thought about isolation and death, smartly maneuvered by Insdorf. Out of an abundance of caution, she conducted her quizzing from behind the obligatory black mask, pointing out that her subject was up for Oscar honors (and 50 other film awards this year) for his portrayal of composer Jonathan Larson, who died in 1996 the night before his landmark musical Rent had its first preview at New York Theater Workshop. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who lived through two landmark musicals (In the Heights and Hamilton), turned film director to tell Larson’s compelling story in tick, tick . . . BOOM!
Unlike Sinatra, Garfield only now is taking a sharp right turn into musicals. “I had a year to learn how to sing and play the piano and dance and do the choreography,” he admitted to Insdorf. “It was a great year because it was all in service of this character, this amazing person who left us far too soon.”
He suggested the audience Google Larson and check him out on YouTube. “He sings and plays like he’s trying to reach the back row of the galaxy. He doesn’t really care about how he sounds. He’s just more concerned actually about being heard. It was his protests, a revolutionary call to action, his musicals, his music. He wasn’t a warrior, but he was an artist. He was a warrior in art.
“He was always turned up to eleven. There was no off-switch, let alone a ten- or a nine-setting because it was urgent, because I think somewhere deep down he knew unconsciously that he didn’t have a lot of time here. There was a line in the original tick, tick . . . Boom! that they had to cut after he died at 35. It was ‘Sometimes, I feel like my heart is going to explode’ so he knew. I think there’s some weird, unconscious thing that he had—an access he had to himself—where he knew that he had to get as much of his song out into the world and to sing it as loudly and as brilliantly as possible, because he had a very, very limited amount of time to do so.
“As we explore in the film, when he went to write Rent, it was really about saving the lives of his friends who were all getting sick and, in a lot of cases, dying during the AIDS epidemic so his music, his art, was more primal. It wasn’t about sounding pretty. It was about his friends and fighting for the dignity of the human soul, because the Reagan administration didn’t mention the word AIDS in public for the first four years of the epidemic. He was, like any good human being, outraged and disgusted by the indignity he saw being enacted upon the people in his community.
“You know what I find really moving? He was an artist who was never recognized in his time, yet every morning he got up, bashed at the piano and wrote his song. In the face of rejection and failure, in the face of poverty and destitution, he still got up every morning in the hope he’d leave the world a richer place. Maybe people wouldn’t get it now, but maybe down the line they would. That’s why people respond to the film. In fact, that’s why I respond to John. It’s just so inspiring.”
Insdorf wondered if playing Jonathan Larson made Garfield more aware of the ticking clock of our own life. “Oh, definitely,” he responded. “John’s life does feel like a symbol of remembering and how do we stay in contact with remembering the thing we always try to forget, which is: we are going to die. We are all going to die. I know it’s not fun to think about if you’re not used to thinking about it, but I promise you—the more you get used to thinking about it, the more fun it is to think about it, because each day becomes incredibly precious and meaningful. That only happens when we remember the thing we know we try to avoid knowing—that life is short and sacred and we’d better be here as much as possible with each other. The time between ‘Action!’ and ‘Cut!’ for Jonathan was such a short time—35 years—and look what he did. He was haunted by that. He knew. We all know, so I think it’s good for us to acknowledge what our own ticking is.”
Much was lost during the past two years, especially for actors who were deemed—Garfield couldn’t find the word until it was supplied by a helpful member of the audience: non-essential. “That was very hard for actors to contend with because they don’t like being non-essential,” he kidded-on-the-square. “My brother, who’s a doctor and will always be essential and was very essential during this period. He would go home every night and watch Netflix shows. Seriously. He needed it. He needed to be taken out of his reality and think about things in a bigger way.”
Shooting on tick, tick . . . BOOM! began March 3, 2020, shut down two weeks later, then resumed Oct. 6. It was a break Garfield sorely needed, having lost his mother right before filming started.
“There are so many graces in that time with that awful loss, one of which was I got to be with her. I held her hand, looked her in the face, and we got to leave nothing unsaid. There was real beauty, and I started to put that into tick, tick . . . BOOM! I had three or four months in New York on my own in a strange apartment in the East Village—just me and my grief. I was so grateful for that time because it meant that I got to travel deeper into that universal experience that hopefully we all get to have. It would have been much worse had she lost me rather than me losing her. It is less common, but it happens. I’ve had friends who’ve lost kids. That is just an unfathomable thing to comprehend. But when you realize this is what has been happening since the dawn of time—that sons and daughters have been losing their mothers and fathers—you suddenly feel less alone. You feel hands reaching out touching your shoulder. That’s when I started to understand, in that solitude of grief, there was this very visible worldwide mourning going on. I think it deepened me.
“By the time we came back, we were like ‘Just put me in, coach.’ We were rabid acting dogs. All we wanted to do was create. The energy we came back with seemed like what these characters experienced during the AIDS epidemic. It was a life-imitating-art-imitating-life kind of thing.”
Among the happy accidents that the pandemic made possible was that scenes could be shot in the very space where Rent was launched Off-Broadway, the New York Theater Workshop, which, otherwise, would have been occupied with another show. “It was if John was doing some kind of orchestration from the great beyond,” Garfield said. “We were the only live theater during the pandemic in the whole of New York City. That wasn’t lost on us. It was deeply humbling.
“We felt a heightened responsibility to perform and give ourselves—not only on behalf of John but on behalf of the whole of the theater community that longing, like we were, to work and give our gifts and give the medicine that is different from the medicine that my brother gives but is still medicine nonetheless. Music-story-art is the right hand of medicine to me, and the left hand is what my brother does. I’m not bitter about my brother being a doctor. The favorite child. I’m an actor. I had to be an actor. I needed more attention. But I really think we need both. We see what happens when there is no art in the culture. You look at the previous White House administration. It’s a lack of soul. When there’s a lack of soul, you know there’s a lack of art.”
