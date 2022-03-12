News
Live updates: Officials warn of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the port city of Mariupol, which has been encircled by Russian forces and cut off from deliveries of food and medicine.
Mariupol officials said Friday that 1,582 people had been killed in the 12 days since the siege began.
“There is a humanitarian catastrophe in the city and the dead aren’t even being buried,” Mariupol’s mayor’s office said in a statement Friday, calling for Russian forces to lift the siege.
Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of shelling evacuation routes and preventing civilians from escaping the city of 430,000 people.
___
BERLIN — Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency on Friday that technicians have started repairing damaged power lines at the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant in an effort to restore power supplies, the U.N. nuclear agency said.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian authorities said that Chernobyl, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, was knocked off the power grid, with emergency generators supplying backup power.
The Ukrainian nuclear regulator said Friday that workers repaired one section of the lines, but there still appears to be damage in other places, the IAEA said. Repair efforts would continue despite “the difficult situation” outside the plant, which was taken by Russian forces early in the invasion, it said.
The Ukrainian regulator said additional fuel was delivered for generators, but it remains important to fix the power lines as soon as possible. The IAEA reiterated that the disconnection “will not have a critical impact on essential safety functions at the site.”
The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said that it still isn’t receiving data from monitoring systems installed to monitor nuclear material and activities at Chernobyl, but transmission from the Zaporizhzhia plant — Ukraine’s biggest, which Russian forces seized last week — has been restored after being lost earlier this week.
____
PARIS — Interpol is restricting Russia’s ability to input information directly into the global police organization’s vast network, deciding that communications must first be checked by the general secretariat in Lyon, France.
The French Foreign Ministry said Friday that the beefed-up surveillance measures follow “multiple suspicions of attempted fraudulent use” of the Interpol system in recent days, but it did not elaborate.
Interpol stressed in a statement Thursday that it is maintaining its pledge of neutrality amid war between two of its members, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But it said that “heightened supervision and monitoring measures” of Moscow’s National Central Bureau were needed “to prevent any potential misuse of Interpol’s channels” like targeting individuals in or outside Ukraine.
The ministry noted that Interpol’s decision has multiple impacts from communications, to putting out so-called “red notices” for criminals on the loose or even feeding data on lost or stolen documents — all of which must now get compliance checks from Interpol headquarters.
Interpol, which has 195 members, said it had received calls to suspend Russia from the network, along with calls by law enforcement leaders looking for continued cooperation to better fight crime.
“In addition to the tragic loss of life, conflicts invariably lead to an increase in crime,” as organized crime groups try to exploit desperation, Interpol said. Risks include human trafficking, weapons smuggling and trafficking in illicit goods and medicines.
____
BOSTON — YouTube announced Friday that it has begun blocking access globally to channels associated with Russian state-funded media. It had previously blocked them — specifically RT and Sputnik — across Europe.
YouTube, which is owned by Google, announced the move in a Twitter post and said that while the change is effective immediately, “we expect our systems to take time to ramp up.”
YouTube also said it was now removing content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that violates its policy that “minimizes or trivializes well-documented violent events.” The Kremlin refers to the invasion as a “special military operation” and not a war.
YouTube previously paused YouTube ads in Russia. Now, it is extending that to all the ways it makes money on the platform in Russia.
Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, predicted in his Telegram channel that the Kremlin would soon move to block YouTube in Russia. “It’s a question of time.”
____
ANTALYA, Turkey— With the Ukrainian refugee crisis, European countries that had previously been reluctant to share the burden for refugees have found themselves seeking solidarity and burden-sharing, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Friday.
Grandi spoke at a diplomacy forum near the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya as the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine passed 2.5 million.
“European countries, including countries that have been rather hesitant in the past to any notion that you should share that responsibility, now find themselves … in the situation to hold hundreds of thousands,” Grandi said. “And what do they do? They ask for that international solidarity and sharing, which means financial assistance.”
Grandi said: “I think that we need to capitalize on what is happening now to restate this notion, that if refugees move, everybody should share responsibility.
____
WARSAW, Poland – Ukraine’s president and NATO chief remotely joined Poland’s leaders and lawmakers Friday for a session marking Poland’s 23 years in the defensive military alliance at a time when neighboring Ukraine is fighting Russian invasion.
In a video link to the gathering in Poland’s parliament, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Poland for supporting his nation’s struggle against the aggressor and also for opening its borders to refugees fleeing the war. Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion. Over 1.5 million of them have made their way to Poland.
In a veiled way Zelenskyy said he hopes Ukraine will eventually receive Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland. The delivery implications of the jets recently led to an apparent misunderstanding between Warsaw and the U.S. administration.
“I am grateful for the efforts you are taking to allow us to protect Ukraine’s skies,” Zelenskyy said. “I trust that we will be able to arrive at a result that is very important to us.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Poland is safer for being a member of the alliance, and stressed the task is now to make sure the armed conflict does not spread but comes to an end.
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda condemned Russia’s bombings of Ukraine’s cities and housing areas as “war crimes.”
____
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations human rights office has received “credible reports” that Russian forces are using cluster munitions in Ukraine, including in populated areas which is prohibited under international humanitarian law, the U.N. political chief said Friday.
Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told a U.N. Security Council meeting that residential areas and civilian infrastructure are being shelled in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv and “the utter devastation being visited on these cities is horrific.”
Most of the civilian casualties recorded by the U.N. human rights office — 564 killed and 982 injured as of Thursday — “have been caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” she said.
“Indiscriminate attacks, including those using cluster munitions, which are of a nature to strike military objectives and civilians or civilian objects without distinction, are prohibited under international humanitarian law,” DiCarlo said. “Directing attacks against civilian and civilian objects, as well as so-called area bombardment in towns and villages, are also prohibited under international law and may amount to war crimes.”
As of Thursday the U.N. World Health Organization has verified 26 attacks on health facilities, health workers and ambulances, including the bombing of the Mariupol maternity hospital, which caused 12 deaths and 34 injuries, DiCarlo said.
All alleged violations of international humanitarian law must be investigated and those found responsible must be held accountable, she said.
DiCarlo stressed that “the need for negotiations to stop the war in Ukraine could not be more urgent.”
____
Footage recorded on the outskirts of Kyiv by Radio Free Europe on Wednesday shows Ukrainian soldiers with rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers slung over their shoulders traversing snow-dusted fields and woods and expressing disdain toward the Russians.
One unidentified soldier called their adversaries “orcs,” a reference to the monstrous and malevolent foot soldiers in the “Lord of the Rings” series.
Another soldier said they planned to kill all their enemies over the bombing of Mariupol.
“We’ll multiply them by zero,” the unidentified soldier said.
Gunfire and explosions erupt during the 3-minute, 30-second clip. At one point in the woods, shots split the air near the group, and soldiers drop to their stomachs in an instant and return fire. The assailants are not visible in the clip, but the crack-crack-crack from the gunfire exchange carries on for 15 seconds in one part of the clip.
____
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has opened an online portal to gather evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, as he renewed his call to combatants to abide by the laws of war.
Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a written statement Friday that he is “closely following the deeply troubling developments in hostilities.” There have been reports in recent days of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian towns and cities, including the deadly strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol earlier this week.
Khan notes in a written statement that “if attacks are intentionally directed against the civilian population: that is a crime. If attacks are intentionally directed against civilian objects: that is a crime. I strongly urge parties to the conflict to avoid the use of heavy explosive weapons in populated areas.” He says there is no legal justification or excuse “for attacks which are indiscriminate, or which are disproportionate in their effects on the civilian population.”
Khan also said that two more of the global court’s member states, Japan and North Macedonia, have formally requested him to investigate in Ukraine, bringing the number of so-called state party referrals to 41.
The information will bolster evidence gathered by an investigative team Khan sent to the region last week to begin gathering evidence.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is an ICC member state, but Kyiv has recognized the court’s jurisdiction, allowing Khan to investigate war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
____
BELGRADE, Serbia — A flight from Belgrade to Moscow was reverted and evacuated following a bomb alert, Serbian police said Friday.
The Belgrade airport received an email saying that an explosive device has been planted on the Air Serbia flight to Moscow, police said in an email.
The plane was then turned back shortly after take-off, and is being checked by police, the statement said. No other details were immediately available.
Serbian media said there were more than 200 passengers and crew on the plane.
Air Serbia carrier is the only one in Europe that still flies to and from Russia as Serbia has refused to join Western sanctions against its traditional ally over Ukraine.
Air Serbia has increased the number of flights to Russia amid high demand.
____
ATHENS, Greece — The leader of Greece’s Orthodox Church has contacted the Orthodox Church of Ukraine to offer support in housing refugees fleeing the war-torn country.
Archbishop Ieronymos, who heads the Greek church, said in a statement on Friday that he had telephoned Metropolitan Bishop Epiphanius of Kyiv, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church leader, and promised “full support” for Ukraine, adding that parishes across Greece had been sent a request to provide assistance.
Only several thousand refugees from Ukraine have traveled to Greece so far — out of the 2.5 million that have fled the country — but Greek authorities expect that number to increase in the coming weeks.
The Greek church has recognized the independence of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine despite strong opposition from the Russian Orthodox Church.
____
ISTANBUL — Turkey on Friday evacuated its embassy in Kyiv, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
Tanju Bilgic said staff at the mission would move to Chernivtsi near the Romanian border for security reasons, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
The order to leave Kyiv came as Russian forces fanned out around the city and appeared likely to step up artillery and rocket attacks. Many countries ordered diplomatic staff to leave Kyiv before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.
Turkey has close ties to both Ukraine and Russia and has been seeking to mediate between its warring Black Sea neighbors.
____
VERSAILLES, France — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is underlining the importance of keeping in contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but is stressing that “we will not make decisions for the Ukrainians.”
Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, who has spoken frequently with the Russian leader, together spoke to Putin on Thursday. After a European Union summit on Friday, Scholz said “it is absolutely necessary that we do not let the thread of talks break.”
The Elysee said Friday that Macron and Scholz would speak again with Putin on Saturday.
Scholz stressed that he and Macron are consulting closely among themselves and with the Ukrainian leadership — and that a cease-fire is the top priority. Scholz said it’s good that there are talks, but they shouldn’t just drag on while “weapons every day destroy people’s lives, buildings, infrastructure and dreams.”
The chancellor said that there is “one very clear principle: we will not make decisions for the Ukrainians. They must know themselves what from their point of view is the right thing for their country in this threatening situation.”
____
BELGRADE, Serbia — Germany’s foreign minister has urged Serbia, which has not imposed sanctions on traditional ally Russia over the war in Ukraine, to align policies with the European Union if it wants to join the bloc.
Annalena Baerbock said Friday in Serbia’s capital Belgrade that “we all must have a clear position” over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Baerbock said, launched a “shameless campaign of destruction” that is targeting “maternity wards, schools, (people’s) homes.”
While Serbia has criticized the attack on Ukraine and voted in the United Nations for the condemnation of the attack, Belgrade has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Moscow.
Historically considered a friendly nation, Russia remains popular among the Serbs, particularly because of Moscow’s support for Serbia’s opposition to the Western-backed independence of the breakaway former Kosovo province.
Baerbock praised Serbia’s U.N. vote and the offer to host Ukrainian refugees. But she added that “joining the European Union means readiness to align with the positions of the union.”
Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said that “Serbia has a very determined and clear position” and has done “nothing that would hurt Ukraine.”
____
MOSCOW — Russia’s communications and media regulator says it’s restricting national access to Instagram because the platform is spreading “calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel.”
The regulator, called Roskomnadzor, took the step Friday as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier on Friday, Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said in a statement tweeted by its spokesman Andy Stone that it had “made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules on violent speech, such as ‘death to the Russian invaders’.”
The statement stressed that the company “still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.”
___
PRAGUE — Prague City Hall has started readying temporary accommodation for a surge in refugees from Ukraine after the Czech capital ran out of housing options for them.
The government estimates that up to 200,000 refugees — 55% of them children — have arrived in the Czech Republic, a European Union and NATO member that doesn’t border Ukraine. About 25% of the refugees entering the country have gone to Prague.
Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib has asked the heads of 22 city districts to prepare at least 100 beds each in school gyms and also provide food for the refugees there.
Hrib compared the current situation in Prague to Germany facing the waves of refugees during a European migrant crisis in 2015-16.
“The difference is that Germany had months to react, we have just days,” Hrib said. “The demand for accommodation in Prague is enormous and by far surpasses what we can offer.”
___
ANTALYA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that the war in Ukraine could have been avoided had the world spoken out against Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.
“Would we have faced such a picture if the West, the whole world, had raised their voices?” Erdogan asked. “Those who remained silent in the face of Crimea’s invasion are now saying some things.”
Erdogan spoke Friday at a diplomacy forum near the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya, where the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met a day earlier for talks facilitated by Turkey’s foreign minister.
Erdogan said Turkey would continue its efforts for peace.
___
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Finnish President Sauli Niinistö spoke in a phone call Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.
Niinistö’s office said in a statement that he informed Putin that he, earlier in the day, had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that Zelenskyy was prepared to talk directly with Putin.
The statement said Niinistö called for an immediate ceasefire and the safe evacuation of civilians, but also spoke to Putin about the security of nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine.
Niinisto is one of the few Western leaders who has kept a regular dialogue with Putin ever since the Finnish leader took office in 2012.
___
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s prime minister said Friday that sanctions imposed against Russia by the European Union would not involve a ban on imports of Russian oil and gas.
In a video on his social media channels following a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles, France, Viktor Orban said it was possible that the war in Ukraine “would drag on,” but that “the most important issue was settled in a way that was favorable to us.”
“There will be no sanctions covering oil and gas, which means that Hungary’s energy supply is guaranteed for the next period,” Orban said.
Orban, widely considered to be the Kremlin’s closest ally in the EU, has supported the bloc’s sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Hungary’s neighbor.
But he has remained firm in insisting that the energy sector be left out of sanctions, arguing that such a move would damage EU countries more than Russia.
Last year, Hungary extended by 15 years a natural gas contract with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, and has entered into a 12 billion-euro ($13.6 billion) Russian build-and-finance agreement to add two nuclear reactors to Hungary’s only nuclear power plant.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president says his country’s military forces have reached “a strategic turning point,” while Russia’s president says there are “certain positive developments” in talks between the warring countries.
Neither leader explained clearly what they meant, however.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday: “It’s impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it because … we have reached a strategic turning point.” He didn’t elaborate.
He said authorities are working on 12 humanitarian corridors and trying to ensure needy people receive food, medicine and basic goods.
He spoke on a video showing him outside the presidential administration in Kyiv, speaking in both Ukrainian and Russian about the 16th day of war.
Meanwhile, in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin said there have been positive developments in talks between the warring countries, but he didn’t offer any details about what those developments were.
Putin hosted Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for talks on Friday and told him that negotiations with Ukraine “are now being held almost on a daily basis.”
News
Khalil Mack is gone. Who could be the next highest-paid player to leave in the Chicago Bears’ rebuilding project?
Khalil Mack was the first to go, and he surely will not be the last as Ryan Poles begins the long process of rebuilding the Chicago Bears, who had the second-oldest roster in the NFL at the start of a 2021 season that ended with a 6-11 record.
The question is what’s next — or maybe more important, who’s next?
You can’t go halfway if you’re going to tear down a team that has had one winning season in the last nine years. Any player who isn’t deemed to be potentially part of the future when the Bears are ready to contend again should be available or considered for replacement.
The Bears struck a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, agreeing to trade Mack in exchange for a second-round draft pick this year and a sixth-rounder in 2023. Poles didn’t kick off the makeover at Halas Hall with a minor transaction. He signaled this is a major renovation, not a project for a weekend warrior.
The trade will saddle the Bears with $24 million in dead salary-cap space for this season, but it frees up $6 million in space for 2022. And Mack will be off the team’s books in 2023, when his cap number was to climb to $28.5 million, a huge number because the team repeatedly had restructured his contract to create cap space as it went along.
Mack was the highest-paid player on the roster. Now that he’s gone, there are legitimate questions for three of the four players with the next-highest salaries for 2022, including defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, whom a league source said the team has actively shopped.
DE Robert Quinn: $12.8 million base salary, $17.14 million cap figure
Coming off an 18½-sack season, there’s no question Quinn would have decent trade value. The return for Quinn, who will be 32 in May, might not be as good as it was for Mack, but he clearly has gas remaining in the tank.
Dealing Quinn would leave the cupboard at defensive end nearly bare for new coach Matt Eberflus, which could be a factor.
Maybe the smart play would be to hang on to Quinn for now and wait for a contending team to have a need. Provided he’s healthy and performing well, Quinn could be valuable at the trade deadline, and an acquiring team wouldn’t need a huge amount of cap space to fit him in. But if Poles really wants to tear this thing all the way down, he would gauge the market for Quinn now.
S Eddie Jackson: $11 million base salary, $15.09 million cap figure
The Bears signed Jackson to a four-year, $58.4 million just after the 2019 season, and he hasn’t been the same player since reaching the top of the pay grade at his position.
It’s unknown how Poles, his staff and the coaches evaluated Jackson on film from 2021, but the safety wasn’t an impact player and the tape certainly doesn’t say $11 million. That salary would make trading him a challenge. The Bears could approach Jackson about a pay reduction, but it’s unknown how he would react. Releasing him would create $18.56 million in dead cap space, more than the space he would take up on the roster.
Paying him $11 million this season might make less sense than swallowing a huge cap hit, but cutting Jackson would leave the Bears with almost nothing at the safety position.
DT Eddie Goldman: $8.76 million base salary, $11.81 million cap figure
Goldman, 28, still can flash at times and be a monster in the middle of a run defense. But it’s a passing league, and he’s not the same player he was before a contract extension and then opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Goldman’s high base salary might make getting even a late-round pick in return difficult, especially if teams figure the Bears will cut him if they cannot find a taker. Trading or cutting Goldman would create more than $6.5 million in cap savings. It would be surprising if the Bears elected to pay him more than $8 million this season.
The Bears have more decisions to make. Linebacker Danny Trevathan, whose play slipped considerably the last two seasons, is expected to be released. The Bears already are carrying $40 million in dead cap space for 2022 and releasing Trevathan would add more than $8.9 million to that figure, but he simply didn’t have any range last season.
A health-related decision needs to be made with running back Tarik Cohen, who has missed the last 30 regular-season games since suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. His base salary is $3.9 million, which is a big chunk for a gadget player and punt returner.
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu could be the victim of a scheme change. The Bears can release him before a $250,000 roster bonus is due. Defensive lineman Angelo Blackson has a similar $250,000 roster bonus the team must decide on, but cutting him would create even more depth issues at the position.
Maybe the Bears will find a taker for quarterback Nick Foles now that they have paid him $16 million the last two seasons. He’s owed $8 million in 2022, $5 million of which is fully guaranteed. A deal would be easier after March 20, when a $4 million roster bonus is due. Flipping Foles would put the Bears in the market for a new backup quarterback, and it’s hard to say what they could get in return.
Poles has difficult decisions to weigh as he considers efforts to add additional draft picks this year, clear salary-cap space for 2023 and build a roster with existing players he wants to be part of the process.
It’s a long play, one Poles proved he’s eager to begin after agreeing to trade the biggest piece he had in Mack.
()
News
Mike McDaniel’s NFL work ethic that got him Dolphins job goes back further than you think
By now, many have heard the story of how, as a youth, Mike McDaniel lost a Charlotte Hornets hat as he watched practice at Denver Broncos training camp, and how that led Broncos video coordinator Gary McCune, finding him upset over it, to buy him a new one. And how McCune went on to meet McDaniel’s single mother, Donna, and eventually marry her, becoming Mike McDaniel’s stepfather.
This same story is what initially allowed McDaniel, the Greeley, Colorado native and Broncos fan growing up, to get his foot in the door with an NFL team for the first time.
No, not his unpaid internship in 2005 out of college at Yale. His tenure as a ball boy for the Broncos in high school that was facilitated by McCune.
There, beginning with Denver’s first Super Bowl-winning team in 1997 when McDaniel was 14, can be found the earliest roots of him exhibiting the extraordinary work ethic that ultimately led him to skyrocket through assistant coaching ranks and become Dolphins head coach this offseason.
“Because I was a fan, first and foremost, I would outwork the piss out of all the coaches’ sons,” McDaniel told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in a conversation at the NFL scouting combine last week. “I would be the head spotter. I’d run everywhere. I’d be the first one in, last one out. Just because it was such a big deal to me. And coach’s kids had just moved, they identify their dad as a coach being around football their whole life. So, it’s just not as big a deal [to them].
“That work ethic was noticeable to Mike Shanahan.”
So much so that Shanahan remembered it when McDaniel came back to him as he transitioned to life after graduation at Yale — initially, not even looking for a position with the Broncos before his also-now-well-known résumé submission.
“Fast-forward to me being in college as a senior and trying to figure out what I’m going to do with the rest of my life, feeling the weight of like, ‘Hey, you have a Yale degree; figure it out,’” McDaniel recalled. “One of the thoughts I had was maybe I can reach out to Mike Shanahan, get a letter of recommendation from him, so I can get a GA job, and I could put it in a Broncos envelope so people would actually open it.
“He said, his famous words were, ‘I’ll do you one step further, and I’ll let you be a training camp intern,’ which was made up. It was just like, ‘Hey, you can come learn what we do and be around,’ which is a huge bone.”
At the time, in 2005, the Broncos had a small coaching staff with one non-position coach assistant, Troy Calhoun, who is now head coach at Air Force.
McDaniel’s hustle led him to try to identify extra avenues through which he could contribute so there was no way the Broncos would let him go after training camp. He found there was an advancement in technology that coaches who had been around the game were slow to pick up on, things such as overlays with a play call on a screen along with practice footage, which is standard now but was in its advent then.
“There were things like that that I thought, ‘The more that I can do that no one else wants to do. I’m living at home, which is like 20 minutes from the facility. I can work for free. If I can just do that all training camp, then when the season comes, they won’t want to let me go because no one will want to do it,’” McDaniel said of his mindset. “So, I found everything that I could find that was super annoying and tedious and strategically did that, and sure enough, when the season came around, Gary Kubiak and Mike Shanahan got together and said, ‘Let’s keep him for the year.’”
The Broncos reached the AFC Championship Game that season, falling to eventual Super Bowl-champion Pittsburgh Steelers. The run led Kubiak to get the head coaching job with the Houston Texans, and Kubiak brought McDaniel and Calhoun along with him for McDaniel to land his first paid job in the NFL.
“I knew, my personality, the only way that I could do that and be cut-throat in that regard is if I was doing it in the spirit of team,” McDaniel said.
He also said he felt fortunate to have the early influences of Shanahan and Kubiak that opened things up for him to carve his early niches in coaching before being linked to Shanahan’s son, Kyle Shanahan, for much of his moves over the decade-plus that landed him in Miami.
()
News
David McGrath: My family’s Irish heritage made me proud. Then my sister got a DNA test.
I have a confession to make. I have been living a lie.
The fraud has persisted for over a half a century, although it has only come to light this past year. And I need to come clean about it before March 17.
That is, of course, St. Patrick’s Day, which for my birth family has been a holiday on par with Christmas in importance and veneration.
It was the only day when my five brothers, two sisters and I felt entitlement because of our last name. My parents, who sometimes struggled to procure enough milk, bread and cornflakes for a family of 10, always managed to purchase plenty of green derbies, neck ties, carnations and four-leaf clover pins for us to wear to school to show off our ethnicity.
Uncle Don McGrath, for whom my father worked as a salesperson, permitted his employees and their families to watch Chicago’s annual South Side parade from behind the store’s display windows as the marching bands and floats with leprechauns made their way down Ashland Avenue. This was a heady perk, especially when March in Chicago came in “like a lion,” and everyone else lined the sidewalks in the frosty outdoors.
When St. Paddy’s fell on a school day, my mother, Gert, whom we could never fool by faking bellyaches to ditch school, had no hesitation when it came to writing notes to eight different teachers to excuse our absences for the celebration.
And in our teens, when we joined other South Side Irish youth in chugging quart bottles of beer on summer nights at Kennedy Park, even the police seemed sympathetic to the tradition, issuing warnings, confiscating our Blatz and Old Style, but never calling parents or hauling us in.
My father, Charlie, the head of our clan, was the life of every party, telling stories and prompting laughter with his twinkling eyes and charm. He was elected president of our neighborhood association, trustee of Evergreen Park and offered a job on radio, all thanks to his gift of blarney.
He bequeathed his powers, and my siblings and I became the eulogists, speechmakers and toastmasters at funerals, anniversaries and other social functions. I was repeatedly drafted as master of ceremonies for retirement parties at both schools where I worked, and I hosted the campaign kickoff event for our school administrator when he ran for Congress.
I was even asked to do “stand-up” at the Christmas gala my friend threw for his employees. I flopped, having overestimated the open mindedness of the audience which wanted to run me out of the banquet hall on a rail — all in jest, of course.
In the tradition of world heavyweight champion James J. Braddock, Charlie Jr. was our Irish strongman and brawler. Kenneth and Kevin inherited Dad’s tart wit. And following the lead of legendary troubadours, from Irish tenor John McCormack, to rockers Bono, Sinead O’Connor and Van Morrison, my older brother, James, entertained U.S. troops with his band, “The Unclassified Three,” at Army bases all over Europe during his military service.
Predictably, I had Marianne’s father, Tom, paged at a parish St. Patrick’s Day party to ask for her hand, proposing marriage to her later that night at a romantic dinner at the Italian Village. The next day we learned that Tom and his wife, Ruth, won a trip to Ireland in the parish raffle. I’ve chronicled it all here, and I’ve published half a dozen other stories about the Irish bloodline and the stereotypes manifest in our family history.
Most of which I must now retract, for I fear it’s all a lie.
Last spring, on a whim, Nancy treated herself to a DNA test from Ancestry.com, just for fun. Instead, it felled our family tree: 35% German; 33% Russian, Pomeranian; 13% Baltic; 9% English (and northwestern European); 5% Greek, Albanian, Peloponnesian; 3% Balkan; and 2% Swedish and Danish.
For the first time in our lives, we were speechless. My desperate hope was that the 9% portion that included northwestern Europe, indicated, at the very least, a smidgen of Irish blood. But the shaded portion of the DNA map which included the United Kingdom and Scotland, steered totally clear of the Emerald Isle.
James thought that there may be an explanation and is researching the possibility either that our father was adopted, or that there was a mix-up at the hospital at birth. But photos of Grandpa Ray, all but indistinguishable from photos of Dad at the same age, call his theory into question.
Subsequently, James had his own DNA tested with findings similar to Nancy’s.
What does it all mean? Is it a definitive resolution of the age-old debate of nature vs. nurture? Does the power of suggestion trump chemical and genetic composition? Did our presumption of Irishness hypnotize us into cultural assimilation? Even worse, cultural theft?
Can we McGraths no longer do what we do? Be who we are?
As for me, well, I don’t know. As a former Irishman who tends to believe in a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow, I read up on the Pomeranians and found they were especially fond of folk dancing.
And lately, and especially after both of my hips were replaced last year, I’ve been feeling a mysterious urge to shuffle and shimmy.
David McGrath, formerly of Hayward, Wis., is an emeritus English professor at the College of DuPage and the author of “South Siders.” He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune. His email address is [email protected]
