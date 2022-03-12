News
Miami Dolphins placing second-round tender on Nik Needham
The Miami Dolphins are placing a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham, an undrafted player from UTEP who has started 22 of the 45 games he’s played the past three seasons.
According to a league source, placing the a second-round tender on Needham commits Miami to paying the versatile defensive back — who played on the boundary, as a nickel cornerback, and at safety last season — just under $4 million in 2022.
Using a second-round tender reduced Miami’s cap space to a little over $47 million, which is the fourth-most cap space available with the free-agent negotiating period beginning on Monday at 11 a.m. Miami began the week with the most cap space in the NFL, but used at least $10.9 million of it to place the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.
The Dolphins could have used the right-of-first-refusal tender, which is worth $2.4 million, to retain Needham. But Miami decided against that fearing another team would offer him a substantial multi-year deal that would put the Dolphins at risk of losing the cornerback without compensation.
The salary, which is a substantial raise from the $850,000 Needham made last season as an exclusive rights free agent, is guaranteed once he signs his tender. But it’s not the multi-year deal Needham, and most players in his position as restricted free agents, seek as they become veteran NFL players.
Any team interested in signing Needham to a multi-year contract can make him an offer before the April 22 deadline, and the Dolphins have the right to match it.
If Miami decides against matching that offer, the Dolphins would receive the team’s 2022 second-round pick for poaching Needham, who had 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup last season.
Needham, who has 171 tackles, six interceptions and three sacks in three seasons, is the third player the Dolphins have tendered before Tuesday’s formal start of the league’s new year, which allows players to sign with new teams.
Miami also placed a tender on tailback Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Elijah Campbell, committing to pay both third-year players the NFL minimum as exclusive rights free agents. Needham is the first and likely only restricted free agent the Dolphins will place a tender on before Tuesday’s deadline to use tenders.
Safeties Sheldrick Redwine and Jamal Perry, tailback Patrick Laird, linebacker Sam Eguavoen and receiver Preston Williams are also restricted free agents.
Redwine, a former University of Miami standout who was signed off Carolina’s practice squad in late October, contributed two tackles in four games last season with Miami.
Perry will have an uphill battle remaining with Miami because of the knee injury he suffered in late November. He’s facing a tough rehab as a restricted free agent.
Laird, who made the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie from California, spent the past three seasons serving as a special teams contributor and pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. His 2021 season ended with a knee injury.
Eguavoen, a CFL import the Dolphins have spent the past three seasons developing, has spent most of his tenure in Miami as a special teams contributor. This past season, he contributed 16 tackles, half a sack and six quarterback hits in 180 defensive snaps.
Williams was Miami’s most promising rookie in 2019 before his season ended prematurely because of a knee injury. In 2020, a foot injury derailed his second season as a starter.
Last season, Williams was relatively healthy, but wasn’t a factor. He’s caught six passes for 71 yards in eight games. His struggles learning Miami’s playbook, and complicated personality might motivate the Dolphins to move on instead of placing the original-round tender ($2.4 million) on him.
But it is possible that Miami could re-sign Preston, and the four other restricted free agents, to a smaller contract if they don’t sign elsewhere.
Investigators search for witnesses in fatal hit-and-run near Hudson
Law enforcement officials in Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run accident near Hudson, Wis.
Joshua Thesig, 27, of Ramsey, Minn., was struck as he crossed Wisconsin Highway 35, just south of Radio Road, in Troy Township around 2 a.m. Sunday. He was found in the southbound lane.
EMTs transported Thesig to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died on Wednesday, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
Several motorists stopped at the scene of the crash, but investigators continue to search for other witnesses, including the female occupants of two vehicles that had pulled over, but left the scene before talking with law enforcement.
Officials said alcohol was detected on Thesig.
Reduced visibility and challenging road conditions due to the wintry weather could have been factors in the crash, the news release stated.
Thesing, an electrical engineer, was a member of the Twin Cities-based Metropolis Rugby Club, according to his obituary.
“Josh was a fun, caring guy,” his obituary states. “He loved rugby and was a passionate member of the Metropolis Rugby Club.”
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 18 at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd, with visitation two hours prior.
Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gabe Vincent rolling with his multiple Heat roles
Gabe Vincent has learned to ride the breeze during this first season as a regular Miami Heat contributor, but he also appreciates the winds can shift quickly.
So over the past week, there were 29 minutes as the starting point guard in last Saturday’s home victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, three minutes as a reserve in Monday’s blowout of the Houston Rockets at FTX Arena, and then 30 minutes as a starting shooting guard in Wednesday’s home loss to the Phoenix Suns.
That took him into Friday night unsure if playing time would be there, largely dependent on Jimmy Butler’s battle with the sinus congestion that had Butler out Wednesday.
“You try to prepare the same way every time, I think, at least for me, to keep from it being too drastically different,” Vincent said after Friday morning’s shootaround, ahead of Friday night’s game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. “But it can be starting, it could be coming off the bench. It could be not playing for a week or two. Like, I never know. Those decisions are above me.
“So I just try to do my best to put myself in the best position possible to be the best version of myself for my teammates.”
Entering Friday, it had been a mostly even split, with 24 starts in his 58 appearances, but with the knowledge that when all is healthy and whole with the Heat roster, his place is with the reserves.
A place, he said, is particularly comfortable.
“It’s almost like we have two separate teams, from our first unit to second unit, even some things we so defensively, to even how the ball may move offensively,” he said. “So we kind of hit people differently with that. It’s like a one-two punch.
“And when we get rolling, we can really catch teams by surprise, and buy our first unit some time to come back in and play the way they play. So we try to mix it up. And our chemistry is growing throughout the year. It started this summer and it’s only getting better.”
Now it comes with an embrace of Victor Oladipo, as Oladipo completes his first week back from May quadriceps surgery.
“I think it’s naturally something that will kind of grow with time, obviously like the rest of our second unit has,” Vincent, 25, said of Oladipo finding his second-unit comfort zone. “We’ve had some time together, in practices and whatnot. But with our schedule, there’s not too many of those going on.
“So we’re continuing to grow. The relationship off the court is great. So I’m sure it won’t be a problem.”
For Vincent, it in many ways the season has become defined by his scoring bursts. And when things are going particularly well, teammates have taken to calling him Nnamdi, his middle name and the name he puts on his jersey with the Nigerian national team.
“I read something the other day about transition in life, and how sometimes you may need a new name, as part of that,” he said. “So when I read that, the first thing I thought of was Nnamdi. I love it. The guys love it.
“When I start scoring, they get all excited and start calling me Nnamdi. It’s fun. Obviously, the fans have had a good time with it. I enjoy it.”
Some Guy time
In his first game with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Heat two-way guard Kyle Guy closed with 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting (2 of 8 on 3-pointers) in a 116-112 loss to the Austin Spurs.
Guy was sent to the Skyforce this week after Kyle Lowry returned from a weeklong absence due to family reasons, leaving the Heat backcourt mostly whole.
One of the Skyforce’s better performances in the loss came from former Heat guard Mario Chalmers, who closed with 17 points, 10 assists and five steals.
