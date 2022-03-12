More than 160,000 gallons of crude oil leaked from pipeline in Edwardsville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With countless opportunities to put the game away on Friday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, the Wild couldn’t muster enough strength to deliver the knockout blow.

Not surprisingly, that came back to haunt Wild, as the Blue Jackets tied the game with 30.4 seconds left in regulation, the prevailed 3-2 in a shootout.

While the Wild gained a point in the Western Conference standings, it was a frustrating loss given the fact they led for much of the game.

Kirill Kaprizov scored in the game to reach the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. It’s also the first time since the 2017-18 season that a Wild player has reached the 30-goal mark; Eric Staal had 42 goals that season and Jason Zucker had 33 goals.

Fittingly, on a night Kaprizov celebrated a career milestone, best bud Mats Zuccarello scored a goal and added an assist to give him 60 points this season.

It was slow start for the Wild as they struggled to stay out of the penalty box and fell behind 1-0 because of that. It started with a tripping minor by Dmitry Kulikov, continued with a hooking minor by Jon Merrill, and nearly went off the rails when Jordan Greenway got tagged with a double minor for high sticking.

In desperate need of a spark with Greenway in the penalty box, Connor Dewar provided just that for the Wild with arguably the best shift of his NHL career. On the penalty kill, Dewar raced into the offensive zone to retrieve a loose puck, used his body to pin it up against the boards, then drew a penalty to even things up.

Less than a minute later, the Wild drew another penalty to gain a 4-on-3 advantage, and Kaprizov promptly cashed in with a snipe to make it 1-1. That goal helped Kaprizov hit the 30-goal plateau

That paved the way for the second period where Mats Zuccarello made it 2-1 in favor of the Wild. It was a highlight-reel goal from Zuccarello, who maneuvered into the slot, then deflected a slapper from Jared Spurgeon into the back of the net.

That score held until late in the third period when Zach Werenski tied game at 2-2. That goal came with 30.4 seconds left in the game to force overtime.

Neither team scored in the extra session, prompting the Wild to decide things in shootout for the second straight game. This time they didn’t come out on top.