On the doorstep of free agency, these are the Miami Dolphins’ top five positional needs
The Miami Dolphins usually become a very popular franchise with NFL’s agents around this time of year — during the free agency negotiating period — because teams know if Miami’s involved in the bidding then the price just got raised.
That’s been the Dolphins’ reputation during Steve Ross’ decade-long tenure as the owner, and the big-bidding legacy has been intentional because Ross believes a reputation as a big spender usually gets Miami a seat at the negotiating table.
And a seat gives the Dolphins a chance to land free agency’s whales, the top-tier players who are free to move without restriction.
Expect the Dolphins to be bidders for a handful of those talents — players like New Orleans offensive tackle Terron Armstead, New England cornerback J.C. Jackson, and Bears receiver Allen Robinson — even if they don’t play a position of need for Miami. That’s how the Dolphins ended up with cornerback Byron Jones two offseasons ago.
With free agents able to negotiate contracts on Monday, and the signing period beginning on Wednesday, here’s a look at what could be on the horizon as we break down the Dolphins’ top five positional needs, and analyze how Miami might address them.
Linebacker: The Dolphins need to find an every-down inside linebacker who can allow Jerome Baker to remain outside, which is where Baker began to thrive midway through the 2021 season. Elandon Roberts, who is coming off a career year, is a free agent. But the Dolphins have tried and failed to upgrade themselves at that position for the past three years. But it’s not just the linebacker unit that needs to be upgraded, depth in the unit will be thinned out by free agency, which is sending five to the market. Miami would benefit from re-signing some of the lower-tier players, like Duke Riley or Brennan Scarlett, but don’t be surprised if the Dolphins add playmakers like Bobby Wagner, Kwon Alexander or Anthony Walker Jr. in free agency. The draft and minimum-salary contracts will also be used to restock the position.
Pass rusher: Without Emmanuel Ogbah, this Dolphins defense could fall apart. His versatility, and reliability is what makes the hybrid scheme work, and if he departs as a free agent — signing elsewhere — most of the front-end focus would fall onto Jaelan Phillips’ shoulders, and the 2021 first-round pick might not be ready for that type of pressure. If Ogbah does leave, the Dolphins would need to sign a veteran like Melvin Ingram, Chandler Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, Randy Gregory or Solomon Thomas to replace him. The Dolphins could also use one of the team’s draft picks in the first three rounds to add another pass rusher.
Offensive tackle: The Dolphins have three young linemen in Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson who have played tackle, and struggled at times in that spots. All three of these early draft picks could be better guards in this new zone scheme, but only time and coaching will determine that. Miami would benefit from adding one established veteran tackle like Armstead, Trent Brown, Eric Fisher or Morgan Moses to serve as a bookend player who helps the rest of the unit mature. The Dolphins might also want to explore moving Hunt back to right tackle, the position he played as a rookie, and adding an offensive guard like Laken Tomlinson, who became a Pro Bowl selection while playing for Mike McDaniel in San Francisco last season.
Receiver: If Miami decides to retain DeVante Parker, who has the potential to make $6,250,000 this season if he plays all 17 games, the Dolphins would only need to add another reliable receiver who complements Jaylen Waddle. But the Dolphins must decide if they plan to continue investing in a player (Parker) who can only stay healthy for half a season? The money is manageable. His lack of availability might turn McDaniel off. Adding an established receiver like Robinson, Zay Jones, Jamison Crowder, Michael Gallup, D.J. Chark, and Jakobi Meyers could ease some of the burden placed on Waddle last season. Lynn Bowden Jr. returns from injured reserve, which is good considering he proved as a rookie that he’s a run-after-catch threat with the ball in his hands. That’s why Bowden could fill that Deebo Samuel role in McDaniel’s offense if the former Kentucky quarterback learns the playbook well enough, and earns the coaching staff’s trust. Miami could also wait to address this position in the draft.
Running back: The Dolphins have possessed one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks for the past three seasons, averaging 1,470 rushing yards per year and 3.5 yards per carry during that stretch. At this point, the problem is everyone’s — General Manager Chris Grier, the offensive line, and the tailbacks on the roster — fault. Good thing building effective rushing attacks is McDaniel’s specialty, and he’ll likely add a veteran, and select a tailback in the draft to supplement Miami’s stable of backs, which has been led by Myles Gaskin the past two seasons. Re-signing Phillip Lindsay and/or Duke Johnson should be strongly considered, but at the right price. But the Dolphins would benefit from being bidders on Melvin Gordon, Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel and Marlon Mack. No matter what the Dolphins do in free agency, expect Grier to select a tailback in day three of the draft like he has the past few years.
These Iconic American Brands Are Still Doing Business in Russia—Here’s Why
Hundreds of U.S. companies across various industries have stopped doing business in Russia amid sweeping diplomatic sanctions and social boycotts against the country over its invasion of Ukraine. But several iconic American brands are still serving customers there despite mounting public pressure for them to close shop.
McDonald’s, initially refusing to suspend operation in Russia, bowed to pressure and announced on March 8 it would temporarily close all 850 locations in Russia, marking an unprecedented change after 32 years of operating in the country. Meanwhile, just as many Burger King, KFC, Papa John’s, and Subway joints remain open. So do Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton hotels.
One of the main reasons is the legal structure by which these companies run their Russian branches. McDonald’s directly owns 84 percent of its restaurants in Russia, while the rest are owned by franchisees, according to the company’s website. In contrast, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), which owns Burger King, operates all 800 Burger King stores in Russia through a local master franchisee that recruits individual franchisees locally. The restaurant group said it’s not feasible to close all locations overnight because it has franchise agreements that “are not easily changeable.”
Yum Brands, parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, faces a similar situation. Yum Brands has temporarily closed 70 company-owned KFCs across Russia. But nearly 1,000 franchisee-owned KFCs and 50 Pizza Hut stores remain open. Yum Brands said in a statement on March 10 it’s finalizing an agreement with its master franchisee to suspend Pizza Hut operation in Russia.
Both restaurant groups say they have suspended new investments and all corporate support for the Russian market. Papa Johns, which owns 186 restaurants in Russia through a master franchisee, made a similar announcement. Subway, which owns about 450 locations in Russia through local franchisees, said it will support humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees but has no plans to close restaurants.
Hotels, big pharma and essential goods makers are still operating in Russia
Hotel chains Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton have all paused new developments and closed corporate offices in Russia. But many of their branded hotels are still operating because these companies don’t have direct ownership. Marriott said its Russian hotels are owned by third parties and it’s “evaluating the ability” for them to remain open. Hyatt and Hilton hotels in Russia are also owned by local investors, according to real estate news site The Real Deal.
Some U.S. companies maintain parts of their businesses in Russia, arguing that their products or services are essential.
PepsiCo has stopped selling soda but said it will continue to supply milk, baby formula and baby food in Russia. Unilever has paused exporting and advertising activities, but will keep selling locally produced food and hygiene products.
Drugmakers and medical device manufacturers are a notable category of U.S. companies that are still doing business in Russia. “We continue to distribute medicines in Russia as patients with cancer, diabetes and auto-immune diseases everywhere count on us to support them,” an Eli Lilly spokesperson said in a statement to the Associated Press this week.
Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Abbott Laboratories are among the U.S. health care companies with manufacturing facilities in Russia, according to Kaiser Health News. None have announced plans to close operation there.
Yale University Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld has compiled a running list since Feb. 28 of U.S. companies that have withdrawn from Russia and those that have not. As of March 11, more than 300 companies have cut ties with Russia, while 32 companies have not.
Missing Tennessee woman’s body identified after 29 years in Illinois
IDA, Ill. – In January 1993 a woman’s head was discovered along a road near Ina, Illinois. The identity of the human remains was a mystery until new forensic tools made it possible.
Susan Lund was last seen by her family at their home in Clarksville, Tennessee on Christmas Eve of 1992. She walked to a local grocery store and was never seen again. Her family had no idea where she has been for the last 29 years.
They filed a missing person report and the search for her lasted for several months. They did not find any clues to her location. Susan’s family never stopped searching for her.
The identity of the human remains found near Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park puzzled investigators for decades. They named the case “Ida Jane Doe” and described the victim as 30-50 years old. They said she had a condition that caused her head to tilt slightly to the side when she was alive.
The Jefferson County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office was approached in February by an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at the University of New Hampshire. Dr. Amy Michael asked to look into the “Ida Jane Doe” case using new forensic methods.
DNA from the human remains was sent to the genealogy company, Redgrave Research Forensic Services. They arrived at a potential identification only a day after researching DNA matches. Law enforcement then contacted Susan Lund’s family.
Susan’s sibling submitted DNA to compare with the Ina Jane Doe sample. Redgrave
Research says that the DNA was a match.
Pipeline leak has crude oil spilling into the Cahokia Canal
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A portion of the Marathon Pipeline is leaking crude oil into the Cahokia Canal. First responders are at the scene near the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Illinois State Route 159.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation released this statement:
“Upon detecting the release, MPL shut down the pipeline and deployed response resources, including personnel and equipment that are on site. Crude oil has reached the Cahokia diversion channel, and MPL has deployed boom to contain it. MPL has made relevant regulatory notifications. No injuries have been reported. MPL’s top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit environmental impact as we respond to the release.”
Teams from Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Madison County Hazmat, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Marathon Pipeline are at the scene. Oil can be seen leaking into the ground and water at the site. Workers are building a road to the creek to help work on the leak.
The city of Edwardsville is asking people to avoid the area. They have closed several roads in the area.
