News
Pause for Heat’s Victor Oladipo not a problem but merely practicing prudence
Miami Heat Erik Spoelstra tried to make it crystal clear: a pause does not mean a problem but rather progress when it comes to the prudence being practiced with guard Victor Oladipo.
So on the sixth day of his comeback from May quadriceps surgery, Oladipo rested, with Spoelstra giving the 29-year-old veteran Saturday off on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Not because of an issue related to the quadriceps or knee, but just because practicality remaining prioritized in the process.
“This is just a matter of I’m not going to try to fast track this,” Spoelstra said ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. “This is going to be about us tempering the expectations. It’s just about getting him game minutes, getting in rhythm, helping us win. And then we’ll be able to build it from there.
“But this is just three games. That is the biggest win of all, the fact that he had had three straight years of frustrating health and injury things that he was dealing with. And this is the biggest victory of all, the fact that he’s out here, able to compete.”
Yes, Spoelstra said, the view remains that better days are ahead. But after a pair of surgeries and Oladipo working his way back with three teams, a pause merely is practical after he went 16:39 in Friday night’s 111-90 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Even though it’s just this — and we all want more, I’m sure he wants more, he’s been great about it, the staff would want more, everybody else — this is about being disciplined about this,” Spoelstra said, “and just keep on getting more comfortable and just making these wins with those 15 to 18 minutes.”
Of Oladipo’s 48 minutes, 52 seconds to this stage of his comeback, 36 of those minutes have come alongside Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, that trio with a healthy 12.6 net rating.
“Well, they’re all really good basketball players. I mean, come on, these guys will be able to figure it out,” Spoelstra said. “As long as we just quiet the noise and the expectations and we’re disciplined about this, there’s a lot of really good things about that.
“But we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves.”
So, no report card yet, no overanalyzing Oladipo’s 8 of 18 from the field, 2 of 8 on 3-pointers or nine assists to just one turnover.
“I love where Vic is,” Spoelstra said, “but I’m looking at it much differently than everybody else. Everybody’s looking at what’s next, how’s it going to fit, how’s it going to work? How fast are we going to fast track this? It’s not about that, it’s about discipline.
“This is just the biggest win — him getting back out there, and he’s healthy.”
With two off days following the Timberwolves game, Spoelstra said the plan is to have Oladipo back in the mix for Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons.
“He’s going to do his routine,” Spoelstra said of the intervening days, “and then he’ll be available on Tuesday, which is great.”
Waiting game
With his 30 points and 17 rebounds in Friday night’s victory over the Cavaliers, center Bam Adebayo became the first Heat player to record a 30-15 since Hassan Whiteside did it with 30 points and 20 rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 4, 2017. Five of Adebayo’s seven career 30-point games have come this season . . .
At 10 of 12 from the line Friday, Heat forward Jimmy Butler reached double figures in foul shots for the 16th time this season. The Heat went into Saturday night 12-4 in such games . . .
With Friday’s loss, the Cavaliers missed out on the opportunity to sweep the season series for the first time since 2009-10, LeBron James’ final season in Cleveland before joining the Heat for his four-year run in South Florida.
()
News
Woman struck by vehicle in Coon Rapids dies of injuries
A 51-year-old Coon Rapids pedestrian struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Authorities say Michelle Marie Quackenboss-Kelley was a pedestrian struck and killed about 1:45 p.m. March 1 at the intersection of East River Road and 85th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids.
She died of her injuries Tuesday morning at the Hennepin County Medical Center, authorities said.
No further details about the incident were immediately available.
News
Twins trade catcher Mitch Garver for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, pitching prospect
The Twins have found their starting shortstop, while parting with their starting catcher.
The Twins and Rangers swung the first trade post-lockout with catcher Mitch Garver headed to the shortstop-rich Rangers and Gold Glove infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez joining the Twins.
Kiner-Falefa, who posted a 3.7 wins above replacement per Baseball Reference last season, fills one of the Twins’ biggest offseason needs. Last year, while playing in 158 games, he hit .271 with a .670 OPS.
But with Texas doling out megadeals to infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, his fit with the Rangers had become less clear.
Garver, a Silver Slugger Award winning catcher in 2019, played in just 68 games last season as he dealt with numerous injuries, though he was productive when he was on the field, posting a 139 OPS+.
The move opens up the position for Ryan Jeffers to take on a bulk of the catching responsibilities, though the Twins might also add a veteran backstop.
The Twins are expected to make additional moves in the coming days to address a starting rotation in need of shoring up.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
News
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
There was no immediate word of casualties from the shelling of Mariupol’s elegant, city-center mosque. The encircled city of 446,000 people has endured some of Ukraine’s worst misery since Russia invaded, with unceasing barrages thwarting repeated attempts to bring in food, water and medicine, evacuate trapped civilians and even bury the dead.
“They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video address.
An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.
Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, Erashova said, her scalp crusted with blood.
“We came to my brother’s (place), all of us together. The women and children went underground, and then some mortar struck that building,” she said. “We were trapped underground, and two children died. No one was able to save them.”
Meanwhile, French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war, including Ukraine’s demilitarization and its ceding of territory, among other demands.
Ukraine’s military said Saturday that Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening the armed squeeze on the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance, which many analysts said has prevented the rapid offensive and military victory the Kremlin likely expected while planning to invade Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbor.
“The fact that the whole Ukrainian people resist these invaders has already gone down in history, but we do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be for us,” he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have died in fighting since the Feb. 24 start of the Russian invasion.
Zelenskyy also accused Russia of employing “a new stage of terror” with the alleged kidnapping the mayor of Melitopol, a city 192 kilometers (119 miles) west of Mariupol. After residents of the occupied city demonstrated for the mayor’s release Saturday, the Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed the calls.
“Please hear in Moscow!” Zelenskyy said. “Another protest against Russian troops, against attempts to bring the city to its knees.”
In multiple areas around the capital, artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter as air raid sirens wailed. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russian ground forces that had been massed north of Kyiv for most of the war had edged to within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of the city center and spread out, likely to support an attempted encirclement.
As artillery pounded Kyiv’s northwestern outskirts, black and white columns of smoke rose southwest of the capital after a strike on an ammunition depot in the town of Vasylkiv caused hundreds of small explosions. A frozen food warehouse just outside the capital also was struck in an apparent effort to target Kyiv’s food supply.
Ukraine’s military and volunteer forces have been preparing for an all-out assault. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area’s inhabitants, had left and that “every street, every house … is being fortified.”
Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia would need to carpet-bomb the Ukrainian capital and kill its residents to take the city.
“They will come here only if they kill us all,” he said. “If that is their goal, let them come.”
Putin held a 90-minute call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday. Putin spoke about “issues related to agreements under discussion to implement the Russian demands” for ending the war, the Kremlin said without providing details.
For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarize.
Russia’s slow tightening of a noose around Kyiv and the bombardment of other cities mirror tactics that Russian forces have previously used in other campaigns, notably in Syria and Chechnya, to crush armed resistance.
The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among the people who had sought safety in Mariupol’s mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roksolana, which was modeled on one of the most famous and largest mosques in Istanbul.
Before Mariupol became a target of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II, the city promoted the white-walled building and its towering minaret as a scenic attraction. The death toll in Mariupol passed 1,500 on Friday, from 12 days of attack, the mayor’s office said.
With Mariupol’s electricity, gas and water supplies knocked out, aid workers and Ukrainian authorities described an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. Aid group Doctors Without Borders said Mariupol residents are dying from a lack of medication and are draining heating pipes for drinking water.
Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the World Health Organization. Ukrainian officials reported Saturday that heavy artillery damaged a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in Mykolaiv, a city 489 kilometers (304 miles) west of Mariupol.
The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the facility during the attack, but no one was killed.
The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, said Saturday that a Russian general was killed in fighting for Mariupol. Maj. Gen. Andrei Kolesnikov would be the third Russian general reported killed in action since the war started.
Kolesnikov’s death was not confirmed by the Russian military, which has kept a lid on information about its losses.
Still, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces, despite an ongoing flow of weapons and other assistance from the West for Ukraine’s westward-looking, democratically elected government.
A senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could attack foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine. Speaking Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow has warned the United States “that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move — it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Russia’s troops are likely to be bolstered soon from abroad. Denis Pushilin, the Russia-backed head of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine, said Saturday that he expects “many thousands” of fighters from the Middle East to join the rebels and fight “shoulder-to-shoulder” against the Ukrainian army.
Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
The Ukrainian chief prosecutor’s office said Saturday at least 79 children have been killed and nearly 100 have been wounded. Most of the victims were in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions, the office said, noting that the numbers aren’t final because active fighting continues.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv and other reporters around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Pause for Heat’s Victor Oladipo not a problem but merely practicing prudence
Woman struck by vehicle in Coon Rapids dies of injuries
Twins trade catcher Mitch Garver for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, pitching prospect
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit
Soucheray: We need gas and we need to be able to afford it
Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Has Learned to Live With TikTok Dancers
Literary calendar: St. Patrick’s Day readings and music at University Club
Working Strategies: Business startup: Making your first sale
Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand
Ira Winderman: Does a trap door await Heat in opening round of NBA playoffs?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
HOW TO OVERCOME NARCOLPESY
10 Top Reasons Why Everyone Loves Customized Hoodies
5 Web Design Tips for Beginners & Professional Web Developer
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
HOW TO OVERCOME NARCOLPESY