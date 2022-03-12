News
Readers and Writers: We gathered recommendations for books about Ukraine
As Vladimir Putin continues his current war against Ukraine and we see heartbreaking pictures of fleeing refugees and bombed buildings, readers want to know more about this large country with a long, bloody history. There are so many recommendations for books about Ukraine, it’s easy to get lost in the lists. Well, good news. We’ve done it for you. Collating “best of Ukraine” books from newspapers, magazines, literary journals and reputable websites, we’ve compiled titles that appear on all the lists, beginning with the two most popular.
“Red Famine: Stalin’s War On Ukraine, 1921-1933” by Anne Applebaum (Knopf/Doubleday) — A Pulitzer Prize-winning author tells the story of the nearly 4 million Ukrainians who died of starvation in 1932-33, deliberately deprived of food. She investigates how this happened and who was responsible, showing how the Soviet state used propaganda to turn neighbors against each other (does that sound familiar now?) and how the famine was followed by an attack on Ukraine’s cultural and political leadership. The Soviets wanted Ukraine to abandon its national aspirations and bury the country’s history. A book that proves the past is prologue.
“The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine” by Serhii Plokhy (Hatchette) — The Wall Street Journal called this definitive history “an exemplary account of Europe’s least-known large country.” Written by a celebrated historian who explains that today’s crisis has been shaped by empires that exploited the nation as a strategic gateway between East and West — from the Romans and Ottomans to the third Reich and Soviet Union.
“Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster” by Adam Higginbotham (Simon & Schuster) — The explosion in 1986 of the Chernobyl Atomic Energy Station Reactor Number Four triggered history’s worst nuclear disaster. Now under control of the Russians, Chernobyl represents everything horrifying about such a disaster. The author maintains that the real story of the accident, clouded by secrecy, propaganda, and misinformation, has long remained in dispute.
“Hip Hop Ukraine: Music, Race, and African Migration” by Adriana N. Helbig (Indiana University Press) — Explores unique sites of interracial encounters among African students, African immigrants, and local populations in Eastern Ukraine. The author combines ethnographic research with music, media, and policy analysis to examine how localized forms of hip-hop create social and political spaces where interracial youth culture can speak to issues of human rights.
“I Will Die in a Foreign Land” by Kalani Pickhart (Two Dollar Radio) — A novel that received a starred review from Publishers Weekly about four characters, whose lives have been shattered, among thousands of demonstrators gathered in Kyiv in 2013 and 2014 to protest Russian interference.
“Borderland” by Anna Reid (Basic Books) — The story of Ukraine, beginning a thousand years ago when it was the center of the first great Slav civilization. After the 1240 Mongol invasion it was split for the next seven centuries between warring neighbors. The author combines research and her own experiences to chart Ukraine’s tragic past.
“Lucky Breaks” by Yergenia Belorusets (New Directions) — A story collection set in the impoverished coal regions of Ukraine, focusing on women emerging from the ruins of a war, still being waged on and off, ever since the 2014 Revolution of Dignity. These are anonymous women with ordinary lives who are survivors. Includes 23 photographs that form their own visual narrative.
Pause for Heat’s Victor Oladipo not a problem but merely practicing prudence
Miami Heat Erik Spoelstra tried to make it crystal clear: a pause does not mean a problem but rather progress when it comes to the prudence being practiced with guard Victor Oladipo.
So on the sixth day of his comeback from May quadriceps surgery, Oladipo rested, with Spoelstra giving the 29-year-old veteran Saturday off on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Not because of an issue related to the quadriceps or knee, but just because practicality remaining prioritized in the process.
“This is just a matter of I’m not going to try to fast track this,” Spoelstra said ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. “This is going to be about us tempering the expectations. It’s just about getting him game minutes, getting in rhythm, helping us win. And then we’ll be able to build it from there.
“But this is just three games. That is the biggest win of all, the fact that he had had three straight years of frustrating health and injury things that he was dealing with. And this is the biggest victory of all, the fact that he’s out here, able to compete.”
Yes, Spoelstra said, the view remains that better days are ahead. But after a pair of surgeries and Oladipo working his way back with three teams, a pause merely is practical after he went 16:39 in Friday night’s 111-90 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Even though it’s just this — and we all want more, I’m sure he wants more, he’s been great about it, the staff would want more, everybody else — this is about being disciplined about this,” Spoelstra said, “and just keep on getting more comfortable and just making these wins with those 15 to 18 minutes.”
Of Oladipo’s 48 minutes, 52 seconds to this stage of his comeback, 36 of those minutes have come alongside Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, that trio with a healthy 12.6 net rating.
“Well, they’re all really good basketball players. I mean, come on, these guys will be able to figure it out,” Spoelstra said. “As long as we just quiet the noise and the expectations and we’re disciplined about this, there’s a lot of really good things about that.
“But we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves.”
So, no report card yet, no overanalyzing Oladipo’s 8 of 18 from the field, 2 of 8 on 3-pointers or nine assists to just one turnover.
“I love where Vic is,” Spoelstra said, “but I’m looking at it much differently than everybody else. Everybody’s looking at what’s next, how’s it going to fit, how’s it going to work? How fast are we going to fast track this? It’s not about that, it’s about discipline.
“This is just the biggest win — him getting back out there, and he’s healthy.”
With two off days following the Timberwolves game, Spoelstra said the plan is to have Oladipo back in the mix for Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Detroit Pistons.
“He’s going to do his routine,” Spoelstra said of the intervening days, “and then he’ll be available on Tuesday, which is great.”
Waiting game
With his 30 points and 17 rebounds in Friday night’s victory over the Cavaliers, center Bam Adebayo became the first Heat player to record a 30-15 since Hassan Whiteside did it with 30 points and 20 rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 4, 2017. Five of Adebayo’s seven career 30-point games have come this season . . .
At 10 of 12 from the line Friday, Heat forward Jimmy Butler reached double figures in foul shots for the 16th time this season. The Heat went into Saturday night 12-4 in such games . . .
With Friday’s loss, the Cavaliers missed out on the opportunity to sweep the season series for the first time since 2009-10, LeBron James’ final season in Cleveland before joining the Heat for his four-year run in South Florida.
Woman struck by vehicle in Coon Rapids dies of injuries
A 51-year-old Coon Rapids pedestrian struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Authorities say Michelle Marie Quackenboss-Kelley was a pedestrian struck and killed about 1:45 p.m. March 1 at the intersection of East River Road and 85th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids.
She died of her injuries Tuesday morning at the Hennepin County Medical Center, authorities said.
No further details about the incident were immediately available.
Twins trade catcher Mitch Garver for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, pitching prospect
The Twins have found their starting shortstop, while parting with their starting catcher.
The Twins and Rangers swung the first trade post-lockout with catcher Mitch Garver headed to the shortstop-rich Rangers and Gold Glove infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitching prospect Ronny Henriquez joining the Twins.
Kiner-Falefa, who posted a 3.7 wins above replacement per Baseball Reference last season, fills one of the Twins’ biggest offseason needs. Last year, while playing in 158 games, he hit .271 with a .670 OPS.
But with Texas doling out megadeals to infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, his fit with the Rangers had become less clear.
Garver, a Silver Slugger Award winning catcher in 2019, played in just 68 games last season as he dealt with numerous injuries, though he was productive when he was on the field, posting a 139 OPS+.
The move opens up the position for Ryan Jeffers to take on a bulk of the catching responsibilities, though the Twins might also add a veteran backstop.
The Twins are expected to make additional moves in the coming days to address a starting rotation in need of shoring up.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
