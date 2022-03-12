News
Reports: Cuonzo Martin out as Missouri men’s basketball coach
ST. LOUIS–Multiple outlets, including our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, report that University of Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin will not return next season.
Martin led the Tigers to a 12-21 record this past season, including Thursday’s loss to LSU in the SEC tournament. His teams went to the NCAA tournament twice, but failed to make it out of the first round.
Missouri Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois made the decision despite a relationship with Martin which goes back to their time at Tennessee, when she was among the group of administrators who brought Martin there from Missouri State in 2011. Reed-Francois’ son had already committed to walking on to the team to play for Martin next season.
A former East St. Louis basketball standout who went on to play in college at Purdue, Martin came to Columbia in 2017 from the University of California. He immediately dialed up expectations when he landed a star-studded recruiting class headlined by one of the nation’s top high school prospects, Michael Porter, Jr., his younger brother Jontay, and Jeremiah Tilmon out of East St. Louis.
But a back injury suffered while playing AAU ball was aggravated in the season opener against Iowa State. Porter Jr. would play just three games in a Mizzou uniform before entering the NBA draft.
Jontay Porter, who reclassified in order to join his brother, starred in his brother’s absence, and was named a co-winner of the SEC’s Sixth Man Award. But Porter was also the victim of injuries, missing the following season to a knee injury, which he re-injured months later while trying to return. Porter would never see the court again for Missouri before declaring for the NBA.
Martin found success attracting transfers early on, first with Canisius shooting guard Kassius Robertson in the 2017, then Illinois guard Mark Smith in 2018. Under existing NCAA rules at the time Evansville guard Dru Smith was forced to sit out 2018-2019 before gaining eligibility.
After two seasons below .500, a veteran team built around the Smiths, Tilmon and guard Xavier Pinson, Belleville East guard Javon Pickett and forward Kobe Brown endured during a pandemic-impacted season, rising to a top 10 ranking. The turnaround led to some in-season speculation that Martin, who is widely respected in the profession for running a clean program, could be in demand as other schools mired in NCAA investigations looked for new leadership. Martin’s club went 8-8 in conference and finished 16-10 befor being eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament, so that speculation dissipated.
Martin did not publicly lobby for any of last year’s seniors to return to use the extra year of eligibility players were given due to the pandemic. Dru Smith, forward Mitchell Smith and Tilmon left to pursue pro careers. Mark Smith decided to enter the transfer portal and landed at Kansas State. In addition, Pinson, a talented but mercurial guard, left for LSU. Several other players in lesser roles also entered the portal, forcing Martin to remake nearly the entire roster heading into this season.
The reshaped roster included many players with ties to Martin’s roots in the Purdue coaching tree, but with one problem—none of them were pure point guards, an issue that was especially glaring in tight losses.
What happens now?
Martin did sign four-star forward Aiden Shaw out of Blue Valley High School in suburban Kansas City and East St. Louis point guard Christian Jones for next season. The pair could ask out of their letters of intent to pursue other options. Javon Pickett, who emerged offensively as a senior, hasn’t made an official announcement about plans to potentially use his extra COVID year. Under new NCAA rules, players are only allowed one transfer without having to sit out. Short of getting a waiver from the NCAA, there’s every reason to think that most if not all of the players who came into the program for 2021-2022 via the transfer portal will be back next season.
That said, there will always be surprises. Will all four of the freshmen from this year’s class return? Sophomore Kobe Brown, who led the team in scoring, could have decisions to make. Would that impact his brother, freshman guard Kaleb Brown?
Reed-Francois will be tasked with finding a coach who can retool the roster and rebuild enthusiasm with a fanbase which has largely abandoned Mizzou Arena over the past decade, spanning Martin and Kim Anderson’s tenure. For an athletic department struggling to compete financially with juggernaut budgets in the Southeastern Conference, the latter may be just as, if not more important than the former in the near term.
Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam.
U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal grand jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
According to Frohling’s office, starting in 2015 Charmoli started selling patients on the need for crown procedures. He then broke their teeth with a drill and took pictures of the damage he caused. He sent the images to insurance companies to support his request for reimbursement for the crown work.
The companies assumed the damage was pre-procedure and paid the claim, Frohling’s office said. Evidence showed that he performed more than 700 crown procedures annually between 2015 and 2019 and billed more than $4.2 million for the work between 2016 and 2019.
Wisconsin girls basketball: Menomonie falls in Division 2 semifinal
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Foul trouble and turnovers eventually caught up with Menomonie.
The Mustangs stayed with defending champion Green Bay Notre Dame until midway through the second half before the Tritons pulled away for a 64-45 victory in the Division 2 semifinals of the Wisconsin girls basketball state tournament Friday afternoon.
“They’re really good; we knew that going in,” Menomonie coach Storm Harmon said. “And I think they found out we’ve got a pretty good team, too. I’m incredibly proud of our girls. We fought with them as long as we could.”
Menomonie (25-4), making its first state tournament appearance, trailed 35-30 at the half and got as close as 46-42 on Sammy Jacobsen’s layin, but Notre Dame (28-1) answered with a 12-1 run, pushing the lead to 58-43 with just over four minutes remaining.
“I think our press wore them down a little bit,” Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said. “I think we kind of wore them down just in general. We got to the free-throw line in the second half, made our free throws. We were just patient on offense, worked for some easier shots and eventually just kind of pulled away.”
Menomonie’s two leading scorers, post player Emma Mommsen and guard Helen Chung, each missed almost 10 minutes with foul trouble. The Mustangs were within 37-32 when Mommsen went to the bench for almost 5½ minutes after picking up her fourth foul.
Chen, who sat the final 3:38 of the first half after her third foul, was called for her fourth with 11:05 left and fouled out with 4:19 remaining without scoring. Mommsen, averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds prior to sectional play, finished with eight points and four rebounds.
“It changes quite a bit,” Harmon said. “We haven’t been in much foul trouble all season, especially with Mo, our big, and Helen. Those are two first-team kids for us that weren’t on the floor for a large portion of the time.”
Sophomore Mary Berg had a team-high 12 points on four 3-pointers for fourth-seeded Menomonie, the only unranked team in the Division 2 field. The Tritons had four players in double figures, led by Hope Barrington’s 13 points.
Notre Dame was 20 of 27 from the free-throw line and had a 38-20 rebound advantage, including 18-4 on the offensive glass. The Tritons’ relentless full-court pressure generated 18 turnovers, which led to 21 points.
“It wears on you,” Harmon said. “You could see it with our girls. But, they’re long, they’re quick, their rotations are crisp. They’re a very disciplined team.”
After making 11 of 20 shots in the first half, the Mustangs were just 4 of 18 after the break.
Menomonie, which captured its first Big Rivers Conference title since 2010, had won 12 in a row prior to the state tournament.
“I just love this team so much,” Berg said. “To play our last game at state was amazing.”
Class A boys hockey semifinal: Hermantown 7, Alexandria 1
Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews called it a punch in the mouth when Alexandria scored just a bit more than two minutes into the first period of the second Class A boys hockey state tournament semifinal Friday at Xcel Energy Center.
The Alexandria student section decided to try to add insult to injury to the top-seeded Hawks by going to the “Overrated” chant soon after.
The Cardinals’ glee didn’t last long.
The Hawks recovered quite nicely, dominating Alexandria in a 7-1 victory to set up a meeting with No. 2 seed Warroad in the championship game at noon Saturday at the X.
“We were chanting ‘Overrated’ in our locker room after the game,” Hermantown junior defenseman Ty Hanson said.
Seven players scored goals for the Hawks. Hanson had a goal and three assists. Senior forward Dominic Thomas and sophomore forward Josh Kauppinen each had a goal and two assists.
“I took it pretty personal,” Thomas said of the chant. “I don’t think we’re an overrated team at all; I think we’re pretty good. So to hear that kind of fueled a little fire under me. It kind of just took off after that.”
After Alexandria scored on its first shot of the game, Hermantown took control. The Hawks scored three goals in the first period — two on the power play — and three in the second.
“They punched us in the mouth, and I love how we responded,” Andrews said.
Much of the third period was played under running time. Hermantown outshot Alexandria 42-7.
“It was not a good day to not bring our ‘A’ game,” Alexandria coach Josh Meyers said. “We did not execute very well and took some bad penalties that gave them a lot of momentum.
“We were able to strike first, which is one of the keys to our game. But giving up two power-play goals early on really changed things.”
Hermantown and Warroad met on Jan 15, with Warroad winning 2-1. Hermantown’s only other loss this season was 4-2 against Cretin-Derham Hall on Dec. 23.
Despite both teams having explosive offenses, it would not be a surprise if Saturday produces another low-scoring game. Andrews was thrilled with his team’s overall defensive effort on Friday and is looking for a similar effort against the Warriors.
“Our team ‘D’ and our defensemen are the strength of our team,’ he said. “I just thought we did a great job of limiting chances. Our back end gets overlooked at times.”
