Sainted & Tainted: A couple of the many St. Paul cops who deserve thanks

Sainted

Leaving the Phalen Rec Center last week, I noticed a police cruiser idling on the other side of the parking lot. I drove over and parked, matching our driver’s side windows before realizing the officer on that side had a phone to his ear. To my surprise, there was another officer in the passenger seat, and he cautiously stuck his head out over windshield: “Can I help you?”

I don’t know, I said, I hope so. “We just moved in over on Magnolia Avenue, and I see that someone has left a big pile of trash on the boulevard, down and across the street from us. There’s a burned-out mattress, part of a bed frame and a chair. Do you know who I could call to get that carried away?”

He said, “I don’t know for sure; I guess you’d have to call Public Works.” I said OK, I’d try that and thanked him.

Well, I got busy the next day and didn’t have time to look up the Public Works Department until the next night. Before calling or emailing them the next morning, I decided to go over and snap a photo of the trash pile. To my astonishment, it was gone — vanished, cleaned up like nothing had ever been there.

Now maybe it was a coincidence; maybe someone else in the neighborhood complained to Public Works. But I bet those cops drove over to Magnolia right after I left them, called and ordered an immediate clean-up – because they take as much pride on their beat as I do on my street.

I honestly was just asking them for a referral, not a clean-up. But I think these officers went beyond the call of duty; they went for the call of clean-up. I’m sorry I don’t have their names or any easy way to identify them, but I suspect they’re just a couple of the many St. Paul cops who deserve to be Sainted!

Mike Dorsher, St. Paul

Tainted, Sainted

We all get lost while driving occasionally. That was me on Friday around 1:45 p.m. Taking a route for the first time, I missed the exit for Maxwell Avenue off 494, cutting someone off.

I’m the Tainted one here.

The individual behind me, driving a white truck with a company logo I never got, took evasive action to avoid a collusion. They were practicing defensive driving, and I need to say thank you. Normally I practice defensive driving too. Getting lost was no excuse. I should have just taken the next exit.

Kathryn Schleich, Woodbury

Sainted

The Mitchell-Hamline School of Law deserves credit for launching the Center for the Study of Black Life and Law. The saintly mission of the Summit Avenue facility, according to its inaugural director, T. Anansi Wilson, is to combat the taint of racial bias in the law by incorporating more perspectives and real-life experiences of Black people in teaching future lawyers, judges, and other participants in the judicial system.

In doing so, it complements the work of the school’s superb World Without Genocide program headed by Ellen Kennedy, Ph. D., which addresses deprivations of human rights around the globe.

Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis

Sainted

I would like to saint Laurie Platt. As a huge advocate for St. Paul and its communities, Laurie has probably sainted more individuals, businesses, and organizations than anyone in the history of this column. Laurie was a long-time employee of the Pioneer Press and has been a great friend and advocate to countless colleagues, clients, and customers during her career.

She has an unwavering appreciation of St. Paul and its people and has been an incredible support to so many. I was fortunate to do business with her when she was working for the Pioneer Press and have continued to benefit from Laurie’s kindness and thoughtfulness even in her retirement. Laurie is an asset to the city and community and definitely deserves St. Paul sainthood.

Andy Hulcher, Shoreview

Sainted

The employees at the City of St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections. I talked to several people when working on getting a permit for work in our home, and everyone was extremely pleasant. I was very impressed with the professionalism and friendliness of everyone I spoke with, including the inspector.

Thank you for being so great to work with.

Marilee Forsberg, St. Paul

Sainted and Sainted

Part 1: This is an extremely belated Sainted to the St. John’s of Maplewood hospital staff. Last November I needed surgery urgently. Although the ER staff stated that day was the busiest since Covid began, every single one of the 50+ staff I encountered was exceptionally professional, considerate, compassionate, patient and competent!

Despite the stacked-up beds in the ER hallways and staff working and buzzing around us, it felt like a big house party. I want to saint ER Reception, ER staff, Surgery, CNAs, RNs LPNs, Physicians, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Dietary, Respiratory Therapy and Anesthesiology for making me feel like a celebrity.

Part 2: Elizabeth to the rescue … The other day I was rescued from a slippery intersection on Earl and 6th Street. I couldn’t get traction to get up the little hill, or even turn a different direction. A kind young woman named Elizabeth wearing a leopard spotted head covering pushed me out of the spot where my wheels were uselessly spinning.

Thank you, Elizabeth, for stopping to help me. You’re stronger than you look!

Barbara Wessman, Maplewood

Sainted

A special thank you to the ICU staff at Woodwinds Hospital for the professional care of my daughter-in-law, Heather. Heather was admitted for Covid-related complications in the middle of January 2022. The staff encouraged her daily by talking to her while she was in an induced coma. Words mean everything. It was much appreciated. Heather has now left Woodwinds and is in a rehab center at the U of M hospital.

Dee Quick, St. Paul

Sainted

Sainted: Our Neighborhood Heroes

In our cul-de-sac neighborhood we are blessed to have heroes who help the rest of us by:

Shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways

Plowing snow from the block-long street

Helping move heavy furniture and packages

Keeping an eye out for prowlers and vandals

Thank you to Saints Ray, Jenni, Jonathon, Willi and Robert. We are so lucky to have you!

Ann Phoenix, St. Paul