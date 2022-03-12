News
Sainted & Tainted: A couple of the many St. Paul cops who deserve thanks
Sainted
Leaving the Phalen Rec Center last week, I noticed a police cruiser idling on the other side of the parking lot. I drove over and parked, matching our driver’s side windows before realizing the officer on that side had a phone to his ear. To my surprise, there was another officer in the passenger seat, and he cautiously stuck his head out over windshield: “Can I help you?”
I don’t know, I said, I hope so. “We just moved in over on Magnolia Avenue, and I see that someone has left a big pile of trash on the boulevard, down and across the street from us. There’s a burned-out mattress, part of a bed frame and a chair. Do you know who I could call to get that carried away?”
He said, “I don’t know for sure; I guess you’d have to call Public Works.” I said OK, I’d try that and thanked him.
Well, I got busy the next day and didn’t have time to look up the Public Works Department until the next night. Before calling or emailing them the next morning, I decided to go over and snap a photo of the trash pile. To my astonishment, it was gone — vanished, cleaned up like nothing had ever been there.
Now maybe it was a coincidence; maybe someone else in the neighborhood complained to Public Works. But I bet those cops drove over to Magnolia right after I left them, called and ordered an immediate clean-up – because they take as much pride on their beat as I do on my street.
I honestly was just asking them for a referral, not a clean-up. But I think these officers went beyond the call of duty; they went for the call of clean-up. I’m sorry I don’t have their names or any easy way to identify them, but I suspect they’re just a couple of the many St. Paul cops who deserve to be Sainted!
Mike Dorsher, St. Paul
Tainted, Sainted
We all get lost while driving occasionally. That was me on Friday around 1:45 p.m. Taking a route for the first time, I missed the exit for Maxwell Avenue off 494, cutting someone off.
I’m the Tainted one here.
The individual behind me, driving a white truck with a company logo I never got, took evasive action to avoid a collusion. They were practicing defensive driving, and I need to say thank you. Normally I practice defensive driving too. Getting lost was no excuse. I should have just taken the next exit.
Kathryn Schleich, Woodbury
Sainted
The Mitchell-Hamline School of Law deserves credit for launching the Center for the Study of Black Life and Law. The saintly mission of the Summit Avenue facility, according to its inaugural director, T. Anansi Wilson, is to combat the taint of racial bias in the law by incorporating more perspectives and real-life experiences of Black people in teaching future lawyers, judges, and other participants in the judicial system.
In doing so, it complements the work of the school’s superb World Without Genocide program headed by Ellen Kennedy, Ph. D., which addresses deprivations of human rights around the globe.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Sainted
I would like to saint Laurie Platt. As a huge advocate for St. Paul and its communities, Laurie has probably sainted more individuals, businesses, and organizations than anyone in the history of this column. Laurie was a long-time employee of the Pioneer Press and has been a great friend and advocate to countless colleagues, clients, and customers during her career.
She has an unwavering appreciation of St. Paul and its people and has been an incredible support to so many. I was fortunate to do business with her when she was working for the Pioneer Press and have continued to benefit from Laurie’s kindness and thoughtfulness even in her retirement. Laurie is an asset to the city and community and definitely deserves St. Paul sainthood.
Andy Hulcher, Shoreview
Sainted
The employees at the City of St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections. I talked to several people when working on getting a permit for work in our home, and everyone was extremely pleasant. I was very impressed with the professionalism and friendliness of everyone I spoke with, including the inspector.
Thank you for being so great to work with.
Marilee Forsberg, St. Paul
Sainted and Sainted
Part 1: This is an extremely belated Sainted to the St. John’s of Maplewood hospital staff. Last November I needed surgery urgently. Although the ER staff stated that day was the busiest since Covid began, every single one of the 50+ staff I encountered was exceptionally professional, considerate, compassionate, patient and competent!
Despite the stacked-up beds in the ER hallways and staff working and buzzing around us, it felt like a big house party. I want to saint ER Reception, ER staff, Surgery, CNAs, RNs LPNs, Physicians, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Dietary, Respiratory Therapy and Anesthesiology for making me feel like a celebrity.
Part 2: Elizabeth to the rescue … The other day I was rescued from a slippery intersection on Earl and 6th Street. I couldn’t get traction to get up the little hill, or even turn a different direction. A kind young woman named Elizabeth wearing a leopard spotted head covering pushed me out of the spot where my wheels were uselessly spinning.
Thank you, Elizabeth, for stopping to help me. You’re stronger than you look!
Barbara Wessman, Maplewood
Sainted
A special thank you to the ICU staff at Woodwinds Hospital for the professional care of my daughter-in-law, Heather. Heather was admitted for Covid-related complications in the middle of January 2022. The staff encouraged her daily by talking to her while she was in an induced coma. Words mean everything. It was much appreciated. Heather has now left Woodwinds and is in a rehab center at the U of M hospital.
Dee Quick, St. Paul
Sainted
Sainted: Our Neighborhood Heroes
In our cul-de-sac neighborhood we are blessed to have heroes who help the rest of us by:
- Shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways
- Plowing snow from the block-long street
- Helping move heavy furniture and packages
- Keeping an eye out for prowlers and vandals
Thank you to Saints Ray, Jenni, Jonathon, Willi and Robert. We are so lucky to have you!
Ann Phoenix, St. Paul
News
Magic erase 18-point deficit, end Timberwolves’ winning streak
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Minnesota Timberwolves did a lot of living off 3-point shooting doing their six-game winning streak. On Friday night the shots stopped falling and the streak died with it.
“What, our last 10 shots were threes?” center Karl-Anthony Towns asked after the Timberwolves squandered an 18-point lead in a 118-110 loss to the Orlando Magic. “You’ve just got to make them. I don’t know what else to say on that.”
Mo Bamba scored 27 points, and Markelle Fultz and Mo Wagner did most of Orlando’s scoring in a big second-half rally. During a 23-4 run over a stretch of eight minutes, Fultz scored five points and Wagner had the final seven, leaving the Magic with a 107-95 lead with 3:32 left.
Two dunks by Jaden McDaniels helped the Timberwolves cut the lead to one, but Wagner scored again, and Bamba settled it with a 3-pointer and a dunk with 42 seconds left.
Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 25 points. Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds but had to play cautiously after being called for three fouls in the first quarter. That helped Orlando to a 49-37 rebound edge.
“Where it hurt us was in our third-quarter defense,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. “We weren’t able to be physical when we needed to be.”
Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points, and Wagner came off the bench with 18 points and six rebounds in just 13 minutes for the Magic.
Two nights after a 132-102 rout of Oklahoma City in which Malik Beasley set a franchise record with 11 3-pointers, the Timberwolves connected on seven of their first nine attempts from behind the arc. But they made only 8 of 36 in the rest of the game.
“We knew they were going to come out and shoot a lot of threes,” said Fultz, who had 14 points and seven assists in his fifth game back after missing 14 months due to a torn ACL. “Our adjustment was just to get ‘em off the 3-point line or make tough twos or get to the line with our bigs contesting (shots). I think that was what got us the win.”
The Timberwolves led by 18 points midway through the second quarter, but Cole Anthony and Wagner sparked a 20-7 Orlando spurt to end the first half with Minnesota leading 65-60.
“When you’re up 18 . . . we’ve been very good recently at putting teams away, at not playing with our food. But we left a lot on the table,” Towns said. “They came out hungrier, and I don’t know if we just expected them to lay down and give us the game. But they’re playing really well right now too so they beat us.”
Though they still have the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 18-50, the Magic have won five of their last eight games.
“I think we displayed a level of growth,” said Bamba, who had 12 rebounds and two blocks. “This was like the perfect game to work through to become the team we want to be.”
The Timberwolves opened the second half by making their first four 3-point shots and regained a 12-point lead. But the Magic answered with a 37-point quarter in which they made 14 of 21 shots, including two 3-pointers each by Carter and R.J. Hampton.
News
Normandy School Board president faces calls to step down
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — North St. Louis County mayors and other community leaders are calling for Normandy School Board president William Humphrey to step down.
Normandy is just provisionally accredited. It’s academically one of the worse performing school districts in Missouri.
The leaders have been pressuring Normandy Superintendent Marcus Robinson to leave for more than a year. This week, Robinson announced he’s resigning in June.
The superintendent drew backlash because he’s being paid a $200,000 salary but doesn’t have all the credentials for the job.
Now, the leaders are turning their sights on the board president. Ironically, these same north county leaders asked the state to put Humphrey on the school board. They thought he would move quickly to oust the superintendent.
They said instead, he sided with the superintendent, and that drew the ire of the north county leaders and has now resulted in calls for him to step down.
When Asked about that Rev Darryl Gray said: “They thought that he would do a good job. I think once people show that they’re not able or not willing to do the job that the people sent them to do, I think that they need to remove themselves, or the community has a responsibility to remove them.”
Mayor James McGee led the initial charge to get rid of the superintendent and now aiming at board president Humphrey.
“The superintendent is stepping down, so we’re asking him to step down so we can start off with new leadership. With that new leadership, we think they can work with our community,” McGee said.
Right now, the state of Missouri appoints members of the school board, something they’ve done since the school district lost accreditation about eight months ago. Starting in April, the state will start the process of returning the school district to an elected school board.
News
Class 2A boys hockey semifinal: No. 5 Andover 4, No. 1 Hill-Murray 2
What a 24 hours for Andover.
Just 21 hours after upsetting Moorhead in a two-overtime thriller in the Class 2A state quarterfinals in St. Paul, the Huskies were back on the ice for their semifinal matchup with top-seeded Hill-Murray. Two hours later, they’d scored a second upset in two days.
Andover knocked off the Pioneers 4-2 to move into Saturday’s Class 2A state final against Maple Grove in a matchup that will feature two teams making their championship game debuts.
The fifth-seeded Huskies and third-seeded Crimson split a pair of regular season matchups.
Gavyn Thoreson was the hero late Thursday night for Andover, and he got the Huskies started out on the right note Friday, scoring fewer than four minutes into the contest. It was the second time in as many nights that Hill-Murray got down early. But as they did Thursday against Lakeville South, the Pioneers responded.
Caden Sampair scored early in the third period, putting the puck away after Nate Hardy dissected Andover’s defense.
But any Hill-Murray momentum was short lived, as Logan Gravink scored just minutes later to put Andover back in front. The eventual game-winning goal was scored in the closing seconds of the second period, when Thoreson took off on a one-man rush, beat one Hill-Murray defenseman and occupied another before dropping the puck off for Cayden Casey, who had the pleasure of burying the goal on an open net.
Hill-Murray cut its deficit in half early in the third frame, thanks to a Dylan Godbout goal that was assisted by the bench. Godbout lost his stick, and raced over to the Pioneers’ bench to get a new one. After a few moments, one of his teammates finally handed them one of theirs. Godbout took the stick and, seconds later, was racing down the ice.
The puck found his new stick, and he found the back of the net on an absolute snipe.
Hill-Murray had multiple power-play opportunities in the third to then knot the game, but failed to generate any dangerous chances. The Pioneers out-shot Andover 39-21, but Huskies goalie Austin Brauns negated that advantage with 37 saves in net.
Fittingly for Andover, it was Thoreson who notched the empty-netter with a minute to play to put the game on ice.
