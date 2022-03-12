News
St. Louis lawmakers pass bill to discourage soda consumption by kids
ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday gave final passage to a bill that supporters hope could lead to lower juvenile obesity rates.
Board Bill 207 makes water, low-fat milk, and juice the default options for drinks in restaurant meal offerings. “This is in no way a mandate,” the bill’s sponsor, Alderman Sarah Martin said Friday prior to the vote. “Parents can still order what they would like.” Martin said compliance would not be part of the checkoff process for restaurant inspectors.
The bill has the support of the American Heart Association and now heads to the desk of Mayor Tishaura Jones.
News
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: Tarik Cohen reportedly will be released with injury designation
The NFL’s new league year begins March 16, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams.
As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles prepares to rework the roster in his second month on the job, the Tribune will track all of the Bears arrivals and departures and provide insight into what they mean.
Friday
The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, ESPN reported.
What it means: Cohen hadn’t played in a game since Sept. 27, 2020, when he tore his ACL against the Atlanta Falcons.
His departure from the Bears is not a surprise, especially after general manager Ryan Poles declined to discuss Cohen’s health at the NFL scouting combine last week. Former Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy also often declined to detail the setbacks that kept Cohen off the field for most of the last two seasons.
ESPN reported Cohen wasn’t able to pass a physical yet but still hopes to be ready for the 2022 season.
Pace drafted Cohen in the fourth round out of North Carolina A&T in 2017, and he was an electric addition to the Bears in his first two seasons.
Early in the 2020 season, the Bears signed Cohen to a three-year contract extension worth up to $18.25 million. More than $9.5 million was fully guaranteed. In 51 games until his injury, Cohen totaled 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns plus 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He also was an All-Pro punt returner in 2018.
His best season came in 2018, when he had 444 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 725 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also had 33 punt returns for 411 yards that season. His production dropped off during the Bears’ offensive struggles of 2019, and he didn’t get much of a chance to rebound in 2020 before the injury.
The Bears have running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert set to return. Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant will be a free agent if the Bears don’t try to re-sign him.
Thursday
The Bears tendered exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Lachavious Simmons and Jesper Horsted on Tuesday, but have many more decisions to make in the days to come. Here are the Bears’ pending free agents.
Unrestricted free agents
Offense
Allen Robinson, WR
He might be on his way to a fresh start after four seasons in Chicago, the last one a disappointment with just 38 catches for 410 yards. The Bears opted not to use their franchise tag on him a second time.
Jimmy Graham, TE
He had a career-low 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The 35-year-old contributed more in a mentorship role than he did on the field.
Andy Dalton, QB
Dalton’s hopes to revive his career as a starter didn’t materialize as the Bears turned to rookie Justin Fields when Dalton was injured. He threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts and likely will move on after a year in Chicago.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR/PR
One of two Bears Pro Bowlers in 2021, along with edge rusher Robert Quinn, Graham was a nice midseason acquisition to help the Bears return game. It will be worth watching where he ends up.
James Daniels, OL
One of the major decisions for the Bears is whether to re-sign the guard after he started all 17 games in his fourth NFL season. He will be only 25 during the 2022 season.
Marquise Goodwin, WR
He joined the Bears on a one-year deal after opting out in 2020 and finished with 20 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown.
Damiere Byrd, WR
In his sixth NFL season and first with the Bears, he had 26 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown.
Jason Peters, OL
The nine-time Pro Bowler, who turned 40 in January, saved the Bears when rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins needed back surgery in training camp. Peters started 15 games in his 17th season.
Germain Ifedi, OL
In his second season in Chicago and sixth in the NFL, he started seven games but spent nearly half the season on injured reserve with a left knee injury.
Elijah Wilkinson, OL
He started one game in his only season for the Bears after four with the Denver Broncos.
Jesse James, TE
He played in 14 games with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his first season in Chicago and seventh overall.
Damien Williams, RB
After opting out in 2020, the seven-year NFL veteran had 40 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns and 16 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
Defense
Akiem Hicks, DL
He missed eight games with injury in 2021, his sixth season in Chicago, and had 3 ½ sacks and nine quarterback hits. Hicks, who turns 33 in November, seemed to be emotional about the possibility of moving on from the Bears.
Tashaun Gipson, S
He signed one-year deals in back-to-back seasons to start alongside Eddie Jackson. In those two years, he had four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 113 tackles.
Bilal Nichols, DL
The Bears’ 2018 fifth-round pick didn’t get a contract extension last year and now becomes an interesting free agent after totaling 146 tackles, 18 for a loss, 11 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and five passes defended in four seaons.
Alec Ogletree, LB
The nine-year veteran started 16 games after joining the Bears in training camp to replace an injured Danny Trevathan. Ogletree had 87 tackles, five tackles for a loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Christian Jones, LB
He was a major contributor on special teams in his second stint in Chicago, which came on a one-year deal. He also made one start on defense.
DeAndre Houston-Carson, S
For six seasons in Chicago, he has been a valuable special teamer, but he stepped up to play more defensive snaps this year. He had 51 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 13 games.
Deon Bush, S
The six-year backup and special teamer made four starts and had a career-high two interceptions and five passes defended.
Artie Burns, CB
He started six of the final seven games after the Bears benched Kindle Vildor, totaling 23 tackles and six passes defended. He previously played four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out 2020 with the Bears with a knee injury.
Marqui Christian, DB
In his sixth NFL season, Christian played a big role on special teams and also played 126 snaps on defense.
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB
He has been a special teams mainstay for the last four seasons but saw very little time on defense.
Margus Hunt, DL
In his ninth NFL season, he played in 10 games, recording 14 tackles, including 3 for a loss.
Cassius Marsh, EDGE
The veteran had an unfortunate stay in Chicago when he first incurred a controversial taunting penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers and later suffered a knee injury after playing in just four games.
Bruce Irvin, EDGE
The veteran late-season addition played in the final six games, with seven tackles and two quarterback hits.
Special teams
Pat O’Donnell, P
He wrapped up his eighth season in the NFL, in which he averaged 46.2 yards per punt and helped kicker Cairo Santos on a team-record made-field-goals streak.
Patrick Scales, LS
He has been with the Bears since 2015 and was in his second year of working with Santos and O’Donnell.
Restricted free agents
The Bears also have five restricted free agents: tight end J.P. Holtz, offensive lineman Alex Bars, running back Ryan Nall and defensive backs Xavier Crawford and Teez Tabor.
Tuesday
The Bears tendered one-year contracts to exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.
What it means: Mustipher started all 17 games for the Bears at center in 2021 after starting seven in 2020. He was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, when he spent the year on the practice squad. Poles will reveal in the weeks ahead whether the Bears see Mustipher as a continued starter or whether they will bring in his replacement and keep him as depth.
Horsted, a tight end, has seen limited playing time with the Bears over three years. He caught two touchdown passes — his only two catches — in seven games in 2021. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and spent 2020 on the practice squad.
Simmons, an offensive lineman the Bears drafted in the seventh round in 2020, played in two games in 2021, stepping in for a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract. When their teams tender them contracts, they can’t negotiate with other teams.
()
News
Miami Dolphins placing second-round tender on Nik Needham
The Miami Dolphins are placing a second-round tender on cornerback Nik Needham, an undrafted player from UTEP who has started 22 of the 45 games he’s played the past three seasons.
According to a league source, placing the a second-round tender on Needham commits Miami to paying the versatile defensive back — who played on the boundary, as a nickel cornerback, and at safety last season — just under $4 million in 2022.
Using a second-round tender reduced Miami’s cap space to a little over $47 million, which is the fourth-most cap space available with the free-agent negotiating period beginning on Monday at 11 a.m. Miami began the week with the most cap space in the NFL, but used at least $10.9 million of it to place the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki.
The Dolphins could have used the right-of-first-refusal tender, which is worth $2.4 million, to retain Needham. But Miami decided against that fearing another team would offer him a substantial multi-year deal that would put the Dolphins at risk of losing the cornerback without compensation.
The salary, which is a substantial raise from the $850,000 Needham made last season as an exclusive rights free agent, is guaranteed once he signs his tender. But it’s not the multi-year deal Needham, and most players in his position as restricted free agents, seek as they become veteran NFL players.
Any team interested in signing Needham to a multi-year contract can make him an offer before the April 22 deadline, and the Dolphins have the right to match it.
If Miami decides against matching that offer, the Dolphins would receive the team’s 2022 second-round pick for poaching Needham, who had 59 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup last season.
Needham, who has 171 tackles, six interceptions and three sacks in three seasons, is the third player the Dolphins have tendered before Tuesday’s formal start of the league’s new year, which allows players to sign with new teams.
Miami also placed a tender on tailback Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Elijah Campbell, committing to pay both third-year players the NFL minimum as exclusive rights free agents. Needham is the first and likely only restricted free agent the Dolphins will place a tender on before Tuesday’s deadline to use tenders.
Safeties Sheldrick Redwine and Jamal Perry, tailback Patrick Laird, linebacker Sam Eguavoen and receiver Preston Williams are also restricted free agents.
Redwine, a former University of Miami standout who was signed off Carolina’s practice squad in late October, contributed two tackles in four games last season with Miami.
Perry will have an uphill battle remaining with Miami because of the knee injury he suffered in late November. He’s facing a tough rehab as a restricted free agent.
Laird, who made the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie from California, spent the past three seasons serving as a special teams contributor and pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. His 2021 season ended with a knee injury.
Eguavoen, a CFL import the Dolphins have spent the past three seasons developing, has spent most of his tenure in Miami as a special teams contributor. This past season, he contributed 16 tackles, half a sack and six quarterback hits in 180 defensive snaps.
Williams was Miami’s most promising rookie in 2019 before his season ended prematurely because of a knee injury. In 2020, a foot injury derailed his second season as a starter.
Last season, Williams was relatively healthy, but wasn’t a factor. He’s caught six passes for 71 yards in eight games. His struggles learning Miami’s playbook, and complicated personality might motivate the Dolphins to move on instead of placing the original-round tender ($2.4 million) on him.
But it is possible that Miami could re-sign Preston, and the four other restricted free agents, to a smaller contract if they don’t sign elsewhere.
()
News
Investigators search for witnesses in fatal hit-and-run near Hudson
Law enforcement officials in Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run accident near Hudson, Wis.
Joshua Thesig, 27, of Ramsey, Minn., was struck as he crossed Wisconsin Highway 35, just south of Radio Road, in Troy Township around 2 a.m. Sunday. He was found in the southbound lane.
EMTs transported Thesig to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died on Wednesday, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
Several motorists stopped at the scene of the crash, but investigators continue to search for other witnesses, including the female occupants of two vehicles that had pulled over, but left the scene before talking with law enforcement.
Officials said alcohol was detected on Thesig.
Reduced visibility and challenging road conditions due to the wintry weather could have been factors in the crash, the news release stated.
Thesing, an electrical engineer, was a member of the Twin Cities-based Metropolis Rugby Club, according to his obituary.
“Josh was a fun, caring guy,” his obituary states. “He loved rugby and was a passionate member of the Metropolis Rugby Club.”
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 18 at the Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center in Brainerd, with visitation two hours prior.
Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
St. Louis lawmakers pass bill to discourage soda consumption by kids
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: Tarik Cohen reportedly will be released with injury designation
Miami Dolphins placing second-round tender on Nik Needham
Investigators search for witnesses in fatal hit-and-run near Hudson
Dolphins placing second-round tender on Nik Needham
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Gabe Vincent rolling with his multiple Heat roles
Live updates: Interpol: Russia’s direct input restricted
St. Paul City Council to consider $635,000 funding for rent control roll-out
Live updates: YouTube blocks Russian-funded media globally
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
Oh Baby! First look at Chris Brown’s third child, Lovely Symphani Brown | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?