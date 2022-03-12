News
Ukrainian Vintage Resellers are Dodging Air Raids to Mail Customers Their Prada
Ukraine is renowned for its second-hand and vintage clothing markets, a national point of pride that developed as a byproduct of the country’s transition from a communist system to a market economy. In Ukraine, “a thrift shop could be in a former Soviet house of culture or an old industrial warehouse,” photographer Vitalik Galanzha told the fashion magazine i-D in 2016. The events of history can also create new means of production: “In Zaporizhia, in south east Ukraine, I photographed a market in a bunker of a former secret factory that used to produce materials for military industry. The bunker could still be a bomb shelter, but now it’s just filled with clothes.”
Ukraine’s flourishing secondhand clothing market has proliferated on platforms like eBay, Etsy, Grailed, Poshmark and the like. The Russian invasion slowed business, but hasn’t stopped it.
Last week on Grailed, a Ukrainian seller’s listings included a vintage teal Yves Saint Laurent pullover, a Burberry baguette and a pair of soft, chocolate brown Prada boots. “Hi all!” account holder lugangstore wrote. “Due to the war in Ukraine, I can not send parcels, as soon as everything is over, I will send everything! Thank you all for your understanding!”
Ivan Dychka, a.k.a. lugangstore, has been in business for five years. “Since school there was a need for good things and I wanted to look good,” Dychka told Observer using the Grailed messenger feature. “And like all happy people, it all started from a hobby that became the main activity.” Dychka lives in Svalyava, “fortunately the safest city in Ukraine,” and said he’s safe and can talk with a cool head.
Russia’s tactics have resulted in extreme congestion: Shipments from Ukraine are being deliberately delayed en masse, air capacity is limited and port cities have become military targets. “Delivery services were not available for the first week of the war, but in the right part of Ukraine, where hostilities are now taking place, there can’t even be talk of delivery,” Ivan said. When it comes to his vintage resale business, Ivan says sales have grown since the invasion.
“But I’m not sure if this is due to the situation in the country, since buyers find out that I’m from Ukraine only after the purchase,” Ivan said, “and there were cases when people refused to buy because of this.”
Shopping for a Good Cause
On March 9, the US House of Representatives approved a spending bill allocating $13.6 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine; the country is in deep need of funding for munitions as it copes with Russia’s assault. As sympathetic onlookers around the world have felt compelled to help, several popular online marketplaces have emerged as novel conduits for people looking to funnel money directly to Ukrainians who need it.
Recognizing this, platforms have responded. To aid Ukrainian sellers, Etsy announced it would cancel current balances owed to the company by all sellers in Ukraine. This week, Etsy unveiled a curated collection of Ukrainian Etsy sellers made by the site’s editors, while also highlighting more stringent protective methods for sellers.
EBay is taking similar measures. While an eBay listing for a Russian tank posted on Facebook on March 2 proved to be a fake, the site hosts many authenticated Ukrainian sellers. “We stand with Ukraine and are taking a number of steps to support the Ukrainian people and our sellers in the region,” Trina Somera, a spokesperson for eBay, told Observer this week. “These include waiving seller fees, protecting sellers from late shipment penalties and negative feedback, and matching our employee donations to organizations supporting Ukraine at a 2:1 ratio.”
Somera added that eBay has temporarily suspended all transactions involving Russian addresses, and transactions involving addresses in the Ukraine may be delayed.
“Usually my packages arrived in the USA in 3-4 weeks, but sometimes there were delays of up to two months,” Dychka said. “The main problem is that there is no way to look for new item [sic] things, since the country is currently frozen. Nobody knows what to do, including me.”
Igor Zakharov, the founder of vintage clothing store hodkotom.com, told Observer his business is one of the most successful vintage outlets in Ukraine.
“Our store was founded in 2011 and until 2014 we worked in the local market and Russian market,” Zakharov wrote in an email. “After Russia’s first military aggression in 2014, when they occupied Crimea and part of the Donbas, we shut down work with Russia and began to expand into the international market.”
Zakharov’s business now has lucrative online outposts on Grailed, eBay and ASOS. But hodkotom’s main office is also located in Zaporozhye, one of many Ukrainian cities that have been targeted by Russian airstrikes since the conflict began.
Anything But Business As Usual
On Feb. 1, Zakharov was enjoying a vacation with his wife and children in Turkey. By the end of the month, everything had changed. “On February 24th we had to stop the work of our shop completely, because the movement of the Russian army on our front was developing very dynamically and unpredictably. Every day, sirens were working in the city and all the time there was a threat of air strikes against the city,” Zakharov said. “All of our team members have been in bomb shelters for a long time.”
“Fortunately, our army was able to hold off the attack on our city, [and] at the moment the Russian army is 50 km away,” Zakharov said. “Our city now looks like a World War II military fortress.”
Zakharov longs to return to his former way of life, but doesn’t have any idea how. For Ukrainian business owners and civilians alike, one crucial lifeline has been Ukrposhta, the state postal service. Heavily targeted by the Kremlin and the Kadyrovites paramilitary group, which attacked and killed two postal workers this week, Ukrposhta has been delivering medications, pensions, and groceries, as well as coming through for export operations like Zakharov’s.
“If they used to use the air for delivery, now they use trucks for delivery to Poland on a narrow ‘safe corridor’ all across the country,” Zakharov said. “Drivers of these trucks risk being hit by enemy bombardment at any moment.”
None of his colleagues in Ukraine vintage resale have spoken to him about reopening their shops—“Hard to think about work when tanks drive down the street and missiles fly into residential neighborhoods,” he wrote—but Zakharov resumed operation at hodkotom on March 9 and refuses to be deterred, despite the dangers involved.
“We decided that some members of our team will be organized to come to the office 3 times a week, but only if there are no sirens in the city and the risk of an air strike,” Zakharov said. “We will try to resume work to help our country’s economy. We need to pay salaries, pay taxes, donate [to] our army and volunteers and allow others to work, including Ukrposhta. Attracting foreign exchange earnings into the country is very important now.”
Former Chicago Bull Charles Oakley talks about his new memoir ‘The Last Enforcer’ and the punches, shoves and slaps he’s remembered for
The good news is Charles Oakley’s new memoir, “The Last Enforcer: Outrageous Stories From the Life and Times of One of the NBA’s Fiercest Competitors,” comes with a six-page index, for easy perusal. The bad news — particularly if you played in the NBA during the power forward’s 19-year career, from his 1985 debut alongside Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls, to his 2004 retirement from the Houston Rockets — is if you find your name in the book. I hope not. I mean, after a light, laudatory forward by Jordan himself (“He truly was my enforcer”), Oakley begins, in the first sentence, with direct words for Charles Barkley. No, he never punched Charles Barkley, he explains:
“I did, however, slap the (expletive) out of him.”
Barkley — who would become the Joker to Oakley’s Batman, or perhaps vice versa — gets dozens of references, not one pleasant. “Mention my name to Barkley today,” he writes, “and he’ll go the other way.” Oakley does not mince words, on and off the court. During a Toronto shootaround, he barks at Lamar Odom (“You want some of this?”); in Derrick Coleman’s Detroit restaurant, he pushes TV’s Judge Mathis (“real hard”).
That’s a taste.
“The Last Enforcer” is about the dust-up as a way of life, and an often thoughtful argument for standing your ground. After retirement, Oakley would throw himself into cooking, and a brief stint on “Dancing With the Stars” (he was axed after one week), but the confrontations would continue, most notably at Madison Square Garden in 2017, when Oakley was arrested after fighting with security (he has a few thoughts for Knicks owner James Dolan). The video record of his brawling may be long and harrowing — a punch for Paul Mokeski, a shove for Alonzo Mourning — but the memoir is measured and charming. It’s closer to that old video of Oakley slapping a rookie Scottie Pippen. They’re both smiling; Pippen would later say, while he laughed, “Charles was a bully.”
The other day, I spoke with Oakley by Zoom. He was at his home in Atlanta. The following is a shortened version of a longer conversation, edited for clarity and length:
Q: Have you heard from any NBA players since the book came out?
A: People would rather call 911 than call me.
Q: What’s the difference between, say, how you saw your role in the NBA and what an enforcer in the NHL does?
A: I always just saw my place on a team as closer to the way my grandfather was to my family. I took that into my life. I understood I could protect people with my size and physicality, so I should never back down. That kept me a leader on the court and in life — people look at you as the guy who will speak up. I conduct myself the way my grandfather did. And my mom, who moved us to Cleveland, had to find a job and provide for six kids — but on holidays, she found a way to cook not only for us but other families in the neighborhood. Which was exactly like my grandmother back in Alabama.
Q: But did it limit how you were seen within the game — as a supporting man and never a leading man? Though I suppose when you are playing alongside Jordan …
A: You just answered your question. But yeah. Coming to that team, they had like three or four guys who would get 20 points a game. In my college career, I averaged 20 in my last year. But I wasn’t trying to get 20 (in the NBA), through maybe 10 or 15 rebounds. I was just happy to be there, and to have been drafted, to be playing with Mike. I accepted that role. I choose to be the guy inside, who set down the paint, played tough, set the tone. For a team to win, you need different instruments. Everybody can’t sing.
Q: Do people come at you now, in regular life?
A: I do get that. People try to start something. I take my time, I play it down, but sometimes you have to protect yourself. And it doesn’t happen a lot, which is amazing.
Q: Ever fight with Jordan?
A: Nah, though in Chicago back then, there was a lot of war during practice. A lot of things happened there that you left at practice. And we would have physical practices. Guys do get pushed, but that’s also how guys got better. That’s how the team grew.
Q: Tell me about slapping Scottie.
A: That was nothing. We were messing around and cameras were rolling. Scottie’s a good guy, I like Scottie. I didn’t really smack him. I took him under my arm when he was a rookie in Chicago. But he was cocky, though! He just had a book, too. He said a lot of stuff about “The Last Dance.” We were all interviewed. You didn’t have to do it. But he had a point: He should have gotten more action in (that film). He did a lot for the Bulls.
Q: As for Dennis Rodman — you threw him out of a steakhouse in Miami?
A: And I will if I see him again. I love what he did on the court. He worked hard. But sometimes, he takes things too far. He was eating off other people’s plates. He overdid it. I can’t respect him no more.
Q: That said, you could have titled this book “Barkley and Me.”
A: Yeah, well.
Q: How did that beef start?
A: I guess when he tried to smack me on the cheek in a game. Ever since, it’s all-out warfare. I been around him a couple of times since. Nah, he can’t get it. Him and Isaiah (Thomas). Now Isaiah is talking smack. He’s mad he wasn’t on the Dream Team. When he didn’t get on the Dream Team, it hurt his feelings. He’s sensitive. He’s mad Mike came and took his hometown, Chicago (where he spent high school). He’s a mad guy.
Q: But Isaiah was responding to your comment on a podcast about how players now would have handled the NBA in the ‘80s and ‘90s. You said it’s a softer game and that the Buck’s Giannis Antetokounmpo would have come off the bench then.
A: It was a style of play (then) where everybody had a role. In this age, yeah, Giannis is everything. I mean, all these (contemporary) guys could have played then but how effective could they have been? That’s all I’m saying. It’s different. You could ask: Giannis, in this era, would he have been better than Kevin McHale in the ‘80s? Or a Derrick Coleman? Back then, you didn’t have two or three years to develop your game. You had to come out with a game. Anybody given three years to work on something, they should get better. But back then, you weren’t drafted on your potential, you were drafted because they knew you could already play. You didn’t get three years.
Q: Who do you like right now?
A: Well, Giannis is doing it every night right now, and you have to give it up for the guys doing it every night. Would he have started back in the ‘80s or ‘90s? No, I don’t think he would. That’s my opinion. That said, what he’s doing now — you can’t knock the hustle.
Q: How do you think the Bulls will do?
A: They need a power forward. Couple of guys are injured. A lot of teams are not as good as their records say they are, and a lot of teams with bad records live up to the moment. The Bulls are winning games. They’re not beating the big teams but they’re winning games. They’re doing the same thing Cincinnati did to get to the Super Bowl. They’re winning the games they can win. And once playoffs start, anything can happen.
ASK IRA: Could small ball be a way of maximizing Heat playoff rotation?
Q: As we approach the playoffs, I wonder depending on the matchup if Erik Spoelstra elects not to play Dewayne Dedmon when Bam Adebayo is out, but rather run with a smaller line up and make use of P.J. Tucker as a backup center allowing Victor Oladipo and Max Strus to play during those minutes. Just wondering your thoughts if that is something we might see? — Hannah, Miami.
A: Based on the Heat’s depth of talent on the wing, that certainly could be a consideration as a means of creating playing time to meet the needs of the depth of Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin and perhaps even Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. Strus certainly stated his case for at least a nibble in admirably filling in Friday night for Martin. And Dewayne Dedmon certainly has found it to be a struggle lately, including fouling out in 13:57 on Friday night. But the opponent will have plenty of say in regard to whether the Heat might downsize. It was one thing on Friday night with a Cavaliers team lacking Jarrett Allen. But last season’s playoff series against the Bucks showed clearly that size still matters.
Q: The Heat really need Markieff Morris back for the playoffs to mitigate their lack of size. — Joel.
A: It certainly would help. But I’m not sure I would necessarily consider Markieff Morris as “size.” Against most opponents, the Heat still would be undersized at power forward when playing Markieff at the four. Soon, though, perhaps very soon, the Heat again should have an opportunity to size up that situation. As has been the case with Victor Oladipo, the Heat need to get a ready before the game get even more significant.
Q: Ira, looking at the standings, the Heat may be better off slipping to either third to face either Cleveland or Toronto than face Brooklyn in the first round. I would hate to see them slip to fourth and have to play the red-hot Celtics. — Joel.
A: I don’t see a fall to fourth. But I do see No. 3 as a safe spot to avoid Brooklyn in the first round. The question then becomes a willingness to, say, play against the 76ers and Bucks the next two rounds as the road team, if you do play for No. 3. At the moment, No. 3 looks like it would get Cleveland or Toronto in the first round, seemingly a safer path than facing the Nets in the opening round.
Sainted & Tainted: A couple of the many St. Paul cops who deserve thanks
Sainted
Leaving the Phalen Rec Center last week, I noticed a police cruiser idling on the other side of the parking lot. I drove over and parked, matching our driver’s side windows before realizing the officer on that side had a phone to his ear. To my surprise, there was another officer in the passenger seat, and he cautiously stuck his head out over windshield: “Can I help you?”
I don’t know, I said, I hope so. “We just moved in over on Magnolia Avenue, and I see that someone has left a big pile of trash on the boulevard, down and across the street from us. There’s a burned-out mattress, part of a bed frame and a chair. Do you know who I could call to get that carried away?”
He said, “I don’t know for sure; I guess you’d have to call Public Works.” I said OK, I’d try that and thanked him.
Well, I got busy the next day and didn’t have time to look up the Public Works Department until the next night. Before calling or emailing them the next morning, I decided to go over and snap a photo of the trash pile. To my astonishment, it was gone — vanished, cleaned up like nothing had ever been there.
Now maybe it was a coincidence; maybe someone else in the neighborhood complained to Public Works. But I bet those cops drove over to Magnolia right after I left them, called and ordered an immediate clean-up – because they take as much pride on their beat as I do on my street.
I honestly was just asking them for a referral, not a clean-up. But I think these officers went beyond the call of duty; they went for the call of clean-up. I’m sorry I don’t have their names or any easy way to identify them, but I suspect they’re just a couple of the many St. Paul cops who deserve to be Sainted!
Mike Dorsher, St. Paul
Tainted, Sainted
We all get lost while driving occasionally. That was me on Friday around 1:45 p.m. Taking a route for the first time, I missed the exit for Maxwell Avenue off 494, cutting someone off.
I’m the Tainted one here.
The individual behind me, driving a white truck with a company logo I never got, took evasive action to avoid a collusion. They were practicing defensive driving, and I need to say thank you. Normally I practice defensive driving too. Getting lost was no excuse. I should have just taken the next exit.
Kathryn Schleich, Woodbury
Sainted
The Mitchell-Hamline School of Law deserves credit for launching the Center for the Study of Black Life and Law. The saintly mission of the Summit Avenue facility, according to its inaugural director, T. Anansi Wilson, is to combat the taint of racial bias in the law by incorporating more perspectives and real-life experiences of Black people in teaching future lawyers, judges, and other participants in the judicial system.
In doing so, it complements the work of the school’s superb World Without Genocide program headed by Ellen Kennedy, Ph. D., which addresses deprivations of human rights around the globe.
Marshall H. Tanick, Minneapolis
Sainted
I would like to saint Laurie Platt. As a huge advocate for St. Paul and its communities, Laurie has probably sainted more individuals, businesses, and organizations than anyone in the history of this column. Laurie was a long-time employee of the Pioneer Press and has been a great friend and advocate to countless colleagues, clients, and customers during her career.
She has an unwavering appreciation of St. Paul and its people and has been an incredible support to so many. I was fortunate to do business with her when she was working for the Pioneer Press and have continued to benefit from Laurie’s kindness and thoughtfulness even in her retirement. Laurie is an asset to the city and community and definitely deserves St. Paul sainthood.
Andy Hulcher, Shoreview
Sainted
The employees at the City of St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections. I talked to several people when working on getting a permit for work in our home, and everyone was extremely pleasant. I was very impressed with the professionalism and friendliness of everyone I spoke with, including the inspector.
Thank you for being so great to work with.
Marilee Forsberg, St. Paul
Sainted and Sainted
Part 1: This is an extremely belated Sainted to the St. John’s of Maplewood hospital staff. Last November I needed surgery urgently. Although the ER staff stated that day was the busiest since Covid began, every single one of the 50+ staff I encountered was exceptionally professional, considerate, compassionate, patient and competent!
Despite the stacked-up beds in the ER hallways and staff working and buzzing around us, it felt like a big house party. I want to saint ER Reception, ER staff, Surgery, CNAs, RNs LPNs, Physicians, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Dietary, Respiratory Therapy and Anesthesiology for making me feel like a celebrity.
Part 2: Elizabeth to the rescue … The other day I was rescued from a slippery intersection on Earl and 6th Street. I couldn’t get traction to get up the little hill, or even turn a different direction. A kind young woman named Elizabeth wearing a leopard spotted head covering pushed me out of the spot where my wheels were uselessly spinning.
Thank you, Elizabeth, for stopping to help me. You’re stronger than you look!
Barbara Wessman, Maplewood
Sainted
A special thank you to the ICU staff at Woodwinds Hospital for the professional care of my daughter-in-law, Heather. Heather was admitted for Covid-related complications in the middle of January 2022. The staff encouraged her daily by talking to her while she was in an induced coma. Words mean everything. It was much appreciated. Heather has now left Woodwinds and is in a rehab center at the U of M hospital.
Dee Quick, St. Paul
Sainted
Sainted: Our Neighborhood Heroes
In our cul-de-sac neighborhood we are blessed to have heroes who help the rest of us by:
- Shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways
- Plowing snow from the block-long street
- Helping move heavy furniture and packages
- Keeping an eye out for prowlers and vandals
Thank you to Saints Ray, Jenni, Jonathon, Willi and Robert. We are so lucky to have you!
Ann Phoenix, St. Paul
