News
Wild surrender lead late, fall 3-2 to Blue Jackets in shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With countless opportunities to put the game away on Friday night at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, the Wild couldn’t muster enough strength to deliver the knockout blow.
Not surprisingly, that came back to haunt Wild, as the Blue Jackets tied the game with 30.4 seconds left in regulation, the prevailed 3-2 in a shootout.
While the Wild gained a point in the Western Conference standings, it was a frustrating loss given the fact they led for much of the game.
Kirill Kaprizov scored in the game to reach the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. It’s also the first time since the 2017-18 season that a Wild player has reached the 30-goal mark; Eric Staal had 42 goals that season and Jason Zucker had 33 goals.
Fittingly, on a night Kaprizov celebrated a career milestone, best bud Mats Zuccarello scored a goal and added an assist to give him 60 points this season.
It was slow start for the Wild as they struggled to stay out of the penalty box and fell behind 1-0 because of that. It started with a tripping minor by Dmitry Kulikov, continued with a hooking minor by Jon Merrill, and nearly went off the rails when Jordan Greenway got tagged with a double minor for high sticking.
In desperate need of a spark with Greenway in the penalty box, Connor Dewar provided just that for the Wild with arguably the best shift of his NHL career. On the penalty kill, Dewar raced into the offensive zone to retrieve a loose puck, used his body to pin it up against the boards, then drew a penalty to even things up.
Less than a minute later, the Wild drew another penalty to gain a 4-on-3 advantage, and Kaprizov promptly cashed in with a snipe to make it 1-1. That goal helped Kaprizov hit the 30-goal plateau
That paved the way for the second period where Mats Zuccarello made it 2-1 in favor of the Wild. It was a highlight-reel goal from Zuccarello, who maneuvered into the slot, then deflected a slapper from Jared Spurgeon into the back of the net.
That score held until late in the third period when Zach Werenski tied game at 2-2. That goal came with 30.4 seconds left in the game to force overtime.
Neither team scored in the extra session, prompting the Wild to decide things in shootout for the second straight game. This time they didn’t come out on top.
News
Rejuvenated Magic kick off homestand with win over Timberwolves
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had more options of lineups to use during Friday’s home 118-110 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves than he’s had all season.
Of the Magic’s 16 players (14 players signed to standard contacts and two on two-way deals), only two — Jonathan Isaac and Bol Bol — weren’t available. It was the first time Orlando had 14 players available after dealing with injuries and COVID-19-related absences earlier in the season.
Orlando had the most games missed by injured players and health protocols (390) as of Friday, which was 68 more than the next closest team (Los Angeles Clippers at 322), according to mangameslost.com, an injury analytics website.
“It’s really great to be able to have those options and keep looking at different lineups and rotations,” Mosley said. “These guys do such a great job of understanding when they’re in that game the minutes they’re playing and how they’re playing them.”
Mosley stuck with a 10-man rotation Friday: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton, Chuma Okeke, Terrence Ross and Moe Wagner.
Bamba finished with team-highs of 27 points (10 of 15, 5 of 8 on 3-pointers), 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. Carter had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists for his 30th double-double.
It was the first time Orlando had multiple players record 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in the same game since Dec. 30, 2018.
Moe Wagner finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench while Anthony had 15 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.
After trailing by 18 in the first half, the Magic used runs at the end of the second and third quarters to take a 107-95 lead in the fourth. The Timberwolves cut Orlando’s advantage to 109-108, but the Magic (18-50) held on for their fifth win in eight games since the All-Star break.
Anthony Edwards (25 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists) led the Timberwolves.
Gary Harris, who’s been in the rotation when healthy for most of the season, was a healthy scratch for the second time in the last week.
Since Fultz returned from his left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 28, either Harris or Ross has been healthy scratches in the games Fultz and the rest of the team’s backcourt is available as Orlando continues to prioritize its young players’ development.
Fultz, who had 14 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench, isn’t playing in back-to-backs.
Neither Isaac, who tore his left ACL nor Bol, who had right foot surgery in January, have been ruled out for the season with 14 games remaining.
“They’re both non-contact, working on their shooting,” Mosley said. “Just basically some touch around the rim and things like that.”
Friday kicked off a six-game homestand — the Magic’s longest of the season. They play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
“It’s great for these guys to be able to have a home routine,” Mosley said. “Sleeping in their own beds and the practices are huge. It’s going to be great.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Dave Hyde: Why did Miami Dolphins reverse their course on Deshaun Watson?
Here’s the question we don’t know, we can’t know, that even a grand jury in Houston won’t let us know:
Why did the Dolphins back off Deshaun Watson?
It’s not a criticism or a second-guess as much as a curiosity, considering the odd way this played out for this oddly run franchise.
The Dolphins front office threw last season into a tizzy by going right to the edge of trading for the Houston quarterback despite looming criminal complaints and civil suits out the wazoo. It led to uncomfortable days, as well as quotes, like the incumbent hope at quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, saying after one October game, “I don’t feel not wanted (by the Dolphins).”
That was then. And now? In the second step of the off-season – right after firing Brian Flores – the Dolphins said they weren’t interested in Watson rather than watching it play out to Friday when a grand jury rejected criminal charges and the 22 civil suits are reportedly down to a few final negotiations.
“The door is shut on Deshaun,’ General Manager Chris Grier said last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
That’s the kind of conviction that was lacking from him last season.
Again: Why such an odd about face?
Let me say here: Nothing in this decision was simple, and I’d have a lot of questions before bringing on a face-of-the-franchise quarterback with 22 civil suits against him no matter what a grand jury decided. Something happened – and a lot of it when you read the statements of the involved women. Something could happen again.
But suddenly a lot of teams don’t care what happened as much as giving a poor soul a second chance – especially if he can win games. We’ve seen this movie before. Any issues with Watson will decrease in direct proportion with his new team’s wins. And he can help a team win. He’s that good.
Carolina is the social-media front-runner for him right now. But up to 10 teams are reportedly interested. The main hurdle to going after him was taken away by Friday’s grand jury. He’ll be suspended by the NFL, if past decisions matter. But that’s short-term stuff.
Back to the original question: Was it just the firing of coach Brian Flores that made the Dolphins back off?
Put another way: Were team owner Steve Ross, who requested to talk to Watson at the trade deadline, and General Manager Chris Grier, who confirmed looking into a trade, so kowtowed by Flores’ desire for Watson they couldn’t stand up for themselves in this matter?
Or maybe it’s just that new coach Mike McDaniel believes wholeheartedly in Tagovailoa. No doubt he does. It was a condition for his hiring. The Dolphins had fertilized the ground that Tua was their future even before starting the interviews.
If your boss says you can have a payday of around $30 million for taking on a young quarterback with upside, who would turn that down?
The Dolphins marketing team, too, was right there when McDaniel called Tua on his flight into Miami so everyone could hear the new coach anoint Tagovailoa. It was the first time they said they supposedly talked. It seemed more like a Tinder swipe than a NFL-coach-to-franchise-quarterback call.
You have to root for Tua. He’s been through plenty. He should get some help in free agency with a proven offensive lineman or two, help in the draft with a speedy wide receiver or two and help from McDaniel with this new belief in his future. Then we’ll see, once and for all, who he is.
None of which answers why the Dolphins went from chasing hard after Watson to throwing rudders into full reverse.
The shuffling of quarterback talent this off-season waits Watson’s decision now. Russell Wilson left Seattle and will be a force in Denver. You watch. It means all four quarterbacks in the AFC West are contending caliber. Throw in Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and the depth of great AFC quarterbacks has never been deeper.
It doesn’t mean you can’t beat them. It means it will be a gauntlet for any team to do so.
Watson? Carolina is the favorite, for some reason. Watson has a no-trade clause, meaning he’ll say where he goes. Indianapolis and Philadelphia need quarterbacks. Hey, Pittsburgh does, too. It’s where Flores went as a linebackers coach. Does romance bloom twice?
That’s a question for tomorrow. The unanswered question today, the one we’ll need another grand jury to answer, is why the heck the Dolphins chased Watson when no one else did out of legal concerns – and now have no interest when those legal concerns have disappeared?
()
News
Class 2A boys hockey semifinal: No. 3 Maple Grove 6, Prior Lake 2
In a battle of elite, high-powered top lines, Maple Grove’s reigned supreme.
After both the Crimson and Lakers top scorers put on shows in Thursday afternoon’s quarterfinals, it was only fitting the two would square off back on the big stage Friday night to see if either side could stop the other’s potent offense.
There may be no stopping this Crimson top line.
Joshua Giuliani netted a hat trick as Maple Grove blew by Prior Lake with a 6-2 victory that sent the Crimson into Saturday’s Class 2A state final, which will mark their first title game appearance.
But it might’ve been Giuliani’s line mate who delivered the goal of the game.
Maple Grove thoroughly out-played Prior Lake in the first period Friday, building an early 2-0 lead while also holding a big edge in shots.
But two goals frankly isn’t a big hole for an offense like Prior Lake, who is in its first state tournament. Justin Kingery took advantage of a Maple Grove turnover with a goal off a feed from Riley Dueber. Then, trailing just 2-1, Prior Lake went on a power play near the end of the frame and had a chance to even the score in a game in which it had been out-played.
Finn Brink had other ideas. Brink netted a short-handed, breakaway goal early in the Lakers’ power play to restore the Crimson’s two-goal lead they’d worked for heading into the first intermission.
It was largely all third-seeded Maple Grove (23-6-1) from there.
Alex Bump backed up his five-goal performance in the Lakers’ quarterfinal win over Cretin-Derham Hall with a second-period score Friday, but that only cut the Lakers’ deficit to 4-2. And Maple Grove, who had an answer all evening, responded with two goals from Giuliani to put the Crimson up 6-2 heading into the third period.
That was more than enough of a cushion for the Crimson defense, which has been a steadily improving all season. Friday likely marks one of that unit’s best performances to date.
The semifinal marked just the third time in its 20 games played since the calendar flipped to 2022 that Prior Lake (19-11) was held under three goals.
Wild surrender lead late, fall 3-2 to Blue Jackets in shootout
Rejuvenated Magic kick off homestand with win over Timberwolves
Dave Hyde: Why did Miami Dolphins reverse their course on Deshaun Watson?
Class 2A boys hockey semifinal: No. 3 Maple Grove 6, Prior Lake 2
Live updates: Ukraine says shelling damaged cancer hospital
Wild goaltender Cam Talbot almost dropped the gloves. It wouldn’t be the first time.
Live updates: Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped mayor
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack, hit industry hub
Family pleads for help finding missing Belleville woman Beverly Logan
Texans QB Deshaun Watson not indicted over sexual assault accusations
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
10 Features that you must have in your fitness tracking app
HOW TO OVERCOME NARCOLPESY
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
-
Business4 weeks ago
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?