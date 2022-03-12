News
Working Strategies: Business startup: Making your first sale
Second Sunday Series — Editor’s Note: This is the seventh of 12 columns on starting a business — one on each second Sunday of the month, from September through August. Last month’s column described ways to choose your startup focus, while the months before discussed goal-setting processes, key startup steps, burnout, the entrepreneur’s personal assets and weaknesses, and self-employment as a career choice.
Having a great idea is important, and so is the quality of your product or service. But if you’re an entrepreneur, there’s one thing more important than anything else in determining the success of your startup: Making sales.
If you thought the most important thing was going to be customers, you were close — but not close enough. It’s a classic business mistake to imagine that having customers is the same as making sales. But as any boutique owner can tell you, a shop full of people “just looking” is barely better than a shop with no one in it at all.
Sales are about more than cash flow. They’re also an important indicator of which products or services are the most appealing, and to whom. Sales are key for confirming your marketing and the quality of your goods, as well as the effectiveness of your operations.
Wouldn’t it be great to have all this information before you scale up and fully commit to your business? You bet it would, which is why I’m recommending that you try to sell your product or service now, or as soon as you possibly can. By embarking on sales early in your startup process, you can make essential decisions in real time, rather than having to correct course later.
Here’s an example of how this works: Suppose you’re planning to leave your job as a chef to run your own service providing meals to busy families. You’re confident in your skills and certain there are enough families in your area that could buy from you. Shouldn’t you just jump in?
You could, but then what? Renting a kitchen, stocking up on ingredients and putting out your marketing are all cash-intensive steps necessary for an actual launch. If you don’t receive enough orders, some of the ingredients will spoil and the next month’s rent will come due before you’ve been able to make up the difference.
What if you started with a “soft launch” instead, by selling acquaintances on a limited or discounted meal plan while you work out the kinks? A simple menu with associated prices could be emailed to a select group, with payment being made via one of several electronic transfer systems available (Square, Venmo, Zelle, etc.). If this doesn’t result in orders, you could move to the next level by making calls or otherwise asking directly for the sale.
If that last sentence made you squirm, then we’re getting somewhere. Not only do pre-sales help with business planning, but they’re also a rubber-meets-the-road kind of thing for the business owner.
Think of it this way: If you’re uncomfortable asking people to buy your products or service, that’s OK. But if you’re so uncomfortable that you can’t do it? Not OK. At the very least, you’ll need to sell a salesperson on your team, so that person can go out and represent you. But at this early stage, that salesperson is going to be you, so you’ll need to get past your discomfort somehow.
That’s not as ominous as it sounds. In truth, business owners frequently surprise themselves at their ability to sell. When you’re excited about your venture, that feeling can be contagious.
If you’ve been following along with this series of Second Sunday articles, then you know what’s coming next: Homework. Your steps for March are to sell something from your budding business to someone.
That’s intentionally vague, to give you elbow room. You could use this opportunity to test an actual product or service, or you could go “business lite” by offering a sampling of what you’ll later be marketing. If the item is something that can only be produced in bulk, then a pre-sale discount might be the offer you’re making.
As you’re closing the sale and filling the order, pay attention. Was it easy or difficult to get this person to say yes? Would it matter if you targeted a different kind of customer? Offered a variation of the product? Priced it differently? And, how did it feel to ask for the business? If it was difficult, what would make it easier next time?
It’s a small sampling, of course, but any real-world experience at this point is valuable for helping you set your plans. Track your results, then come back in a month for the next Second Sunday installment, where we’ll dive into more steps to guide your business startup journey.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Cashless and flightless, Russian tourists stuck in Thailand
By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL
BANGKOK (AP) — Thousands of Russian tourists are stranded in Thailand’s beach resorts because of the war in Ukraine, many unable to pay their bills or return home because of sanctions and canceled flights.
The crisis in Europe also put a crimp in recovery plans for the Southeast Asian nation’s tourism industry, which has hosted more visitors from Russia than any of its neighbors before the pandemic hit.
There are about 6,500 Russian tourists stuck in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Pattaya, four provinces that are popular seaside resort destinations, in addition to 1,000 Ukrainians, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told The Associated Press on Friday.
Some 17,599 Russians accounted for the largest bloc of arrivals in February, representing 8.6% of a total of 203,970, according to the Public Health Ministry. After the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, their numbers drastically declined.
Yuthasak said the Russians face two main problems: cancellations of their flights home by airlines that have stopped flying to Russia, and suspension of financial services, particularly by credit card companies that have joined sanctions against Moscow. There are also some who prefer to delay their return.
“There are some airlines that still fly to Russia, but travelers have to transit in another country. We are trying to coordinate and search the flights for them,” Yuthasak said.
While almost all direct flights from Russia have been suspended, connections are still available through major carriers based in the Middle East.
He said efforts are also being made to find alternative methods of payments for Russian tourists.
Siwaporn Boonruang, a volunteer translator for Russians stranded in Krabi, said some cannot pay their bills because they can no longer use Visa or Mastercard credit cards.
Many have cash and those with UnionPay credit cards, which are issued by a Chinese financial services company, can still use them, but payment by cryptocurrency is not allowed, she said.
Many hotels have helped by offering discounted rates, she added.
Thailand’s government has offered 30-day visa extensions without payment, and is trying to find low-cost alternative accommodation for people forced to stay for an extended period.
The problems associated with the war in Ukraine have compounded Thailand’s hopes for economic recovery. Officials hope to see the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic ebbing by July, even though daily cases are currently at record highs, driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Thai authorities later this year expect to drop most quarantine and testing regulations that have been in place to fight the spread of the virus, which would make entry easier for foreign travelers.
Thailand may have to lower its targets for tourist arrivals and revenues this year because of the knock-on effects of rising oil prices and inflation on global travel, Yuthasak was quoted saying by the Bangkok Post newspaper.
“Tourism is still a key engine to revive our economy, even though revenue was stymied by negative factors,” he said.
According to the report, Thailand had projected gaining a total of 1.28 trillion baht ($38.4 billion) in revenue this year from foreign and domestic tourists.
Ira Winderman: Does a trap door await Heat in opening round of NBA playoffs?
This was before the Brooklyn Nets went into Philadelphia on Thursday night with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and annihilated Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers.
Instead, it was a debate two nights earlier on the same network that carried Nets-76ers, when WNBA star Candace Parker and former Miami Heat teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade were debating the reality of the Heat finishing as the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference only to possibly face the Nets in the first round.
It is a prospect that looms if the Nets finish No. 8 in the East, which is a distinct eventuality: Brooklyn loses the opening game of the play-in tournament and then wins the second.
And it would be a disheartening reality for Erik Spoelstra and his team, no matter the best face put forward.
It also would hearken memories for the Heat of the 1999 opening round.
That season, the New York Knicks by season’s end were far more talented than a No. 8 seed, but a fractured heel and lengthy injury absence for Latrell Sprewell left them as just that. It also was a season Pat Riley’s Heat finished as the No. 1 seed. An Allan Houston jumper later, in the winner-take-all final game of the opening round, and it was over for the Heat. Arguably the most devastating moment in franchise history.
This season, it has been Durant missing time similar to Sprewell, in this case a knee injury, plus Irving’s ban on home games due to a vaccine rule likely to be lifted by New York City in advance of the April 16 start of the postseason. And Ben Simmons, who did not even play Thursday in Philadelphia, also looms as a Brooklyn lineup boost.
So there they were, in the TNT studio — Parker, O’Neal and Wade — debating whether another Heat first-round nightmare could be looming.
Parker: “This is not a matchup that Miami wants to see in the first round.”
Shaq: “Who? What?”
Shaq: “Miami wants all that smoke, cut it out.”
Parker: “Miami does not want Brooklyn in the first round.”
Shaq: “Miami wants that smoke. Oh, come on D-Wade, alma mater.”
Parker: “Miami does not want Brooklyn in the first round.”
Wade: “They don’t want Brooklyn.”
Shaq: “Yeah, they want the smoke.”
Wade: “If you get Brooklyn, you’re going to say, ‘Bring ‘em on.’ “
Parker: “But you don’t want Brooklyn.”
Wade: “You don’t want Brooklyn in the first round.”
Shaq: “They want all that smoke. They ain’t scared of nobody.”
Parker: “Nobody said they were scared. You don’t want to play Brooklyn.”
Wade: “You want to play KD and Kyrie in the first round?”
Shaq: “If I’m the number one seed, yeah.”
Wade: “Come on Shaq.”
Shaq: “Yeah.”
Parker: “Shaq, come on.”
Shaq: “Come on Shaq what?”
Wade: “Shaq, come on.”
Shaq: “I want all the smoke. I’m the chimney man.”
Shaq: “I’m just trying to show the Heat some respect, because they really don’t get a lot.”
Of course, if the Heat do hold on to the No. 1 seed, a Brooklyn victory in the No. 7-vs.-No. 8 play-in game would lock Brooklyn into the No. 7 seed and an opening best-of-seven against the No. 2 seed.
The issue there is that if Toronto remains at No. 7, Ontario rules might still be in place that ban an unvaccinated Irving from participating in the play-in round opener.
The perfect world, one that would provide wiggle room for the Heat, would be the Nets vaulting the Cleveland Cavaliers for No. 6, assuring a first-round meeting with the No. 3 seed.
But time appears to be running out there, even with Jarrett Allen sidelined for Cleveland. There simply are too many remaining Nets home games, games that still could mean no Irving at Barclays Center.
And it’s not as if any funny business on closing night of the regular season on April 10 could necessarily provide an escape hatch at the top of the standings, with the No. 7 seed not to be known until two days later, when the play-in round opens.
So, yes, there likely will be Shaq-like bravado from the teams at the top of the East, plenty of “Bring ‘em on.”
But there also is a trap door potentially awaiting, one that could be similar to the stunning silence of that Allan Houston moment at Miami Arena 23 years ago.
For the Heat, even as spectators, the play-in round could well define their season.
Either that, or the audacity of Shaq will have to permeate Erik Spoelstra’s locker room for two unexpected weeks at the end of April.
IN THE LANE
LITTLE EXTRA: If it seemed as if there was a little extra coming from the Phoenix Suns in Wednesday night’s victory at FTX Arena, that’s because there was a little extra. Guard Devin Booker said the Suns’ 123-100 home Jan. 8 home loss to the Heat still resonated. “We wanted this one bad, to be completely honest,” he said. “We have a lot of respect for their team, especially for what they did to us in Phoenix. We just wanted to prove a point. They’re playing the best basketball over here in the East and we’re doing the same in the West, so it was a heavyweight matchup.” And practically a TKO, in light of the Suns’ 111-90 romp.
AGING OUT: At 28, it appears Josh Richardson has found himself aged out of the San Antonio Spurs’ rotation. Attached as salary to the draft picks acquired from the Boston Celtics at the trading deadline for Derrick White, the former Heat guard has been held out of five games since joining the Spurs on Feb. 10. “I’m the big bro around here,” Richardson said, according to San Antonio’s Express News, with only Doug McDermott, 30, older on the Spurs’ roster. “This is new for me, being one of the oldest guys on the team.” As recently as 2017-18 and ‘18-19, his final two seasons with the Heat, Richardson had started all 154 of his appearances. “A lot of it is mental,” Richardson said. “When you’re not playing every day, it’s easy to get down on yourself and start blaming other people and start thinking of dumb excuses.”
SECOND CHANCES: To a degree, the Heat may have extended Nik Stauskas’ NBA career with the emergency 10-day contract they extended in December amid the team’s COVID outbreak. From there, a renewed Stauskas returned to the G League, where he scored 100 points over a two-game span with the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate and then landed a two-year contract with the Celtics. “I was ready to give in, to be honest,” the 28-year-old 6-foot-6 guard said, according to the Boston Globe. “Just playing in the G-League all year. I had told myself that if it didn’t work out this year, that I’d be OK with walking away from the game. . . . It’s been a long time coming for me, personally, just to kind of get back to this point, kind of cracking a roster.”
PERSEVERANCE CITED: Having guided Victor Oladipo for part of last season, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said he was heartened by Oladipo’s comeback with the Heat. “Obviously, for Victor, it’s great for him, after everything he has been through, the injuries. It’s like one after the other,” Silas said before Monday night’s game at FTX Arena. “He’s competitive. He wants to do things the right way. He is a fighter. For him to fight through all of the injuries that he has had and manage the ups and downs, the emotional part of what he’s been through is admirable.”
NUMBER
$290,000. Heat guarantee to forward Haywood Highsmith for the balance of the season, based on the three-year contract he signed with the team this past week. Highsmith also has salaries of $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the non-guaranteed final two years of the deal, with various trigger dates further guaranteeing part of the contract, if still on the roster.
Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back in-person
ST. LOUIS – The 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade has been given the green light to take place in-person Saturday. It’s the first time in two years that partygoers have attended in-person.
The parade begins at noon in downtown. It’s going to be quite the party, with more than 100 marching bands, floats and huge cartoon character balloons.
The parade starts from 20th & Market Street, traveling east on Market to Broadway, ending at Broadway and Clark Streets. It has five-thousand marchers and more than 250,000 spectators typically attend this huge downtown event, dressed in festive green attire.
The Mayor of St. Louis is expected to attend as well as the County Executive and other local and regional officials.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade run will kick off the day’s festivities at 9 a.m. downtown.
The run is a tradition as a rite of spring, it’s welcomed more than 5,000 runners on a 5-mile course through downtown.
