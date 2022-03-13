News
Charles M. Blow: William Barber, modern-day Moses
The Rev. William Barber II is a large man, but bent. He walks with a cane, with his helper nearby, placing each step with deliberation to make sure that his footing is sure.
For decades, Barber, who is 58, has suffered from ankylosing spondylitis, a painful form of arthritis that left him with a fused spine and conspired to cripple him, but he has objected.
On Sunday, I spent much of the day following Barber, and talking to him when I could, as he and others observed the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, the day in 1965 that nonviolent voting rights protesters, including a 25-year-old John Lewis, were attacked in the city by state troopers wielding clubs and unleashing tear gas. Lewis’ skull was fractured.
I walked the bridge alone the night before the official commemoration. I had been on it once before, when I traveled to Selma with former President Barack Obama in 2015 for the 50th anniversary. But traveling with the president can be chaotic. I wasn’t able to hear the faint babble of the river, or notice how the trees on one side leaned over the water as if they were bowing to take a drink or how the bluff rose vertically on the other side like the wall of a castle.
Most of all, I hadn’t been able to fully appreciate what had happened here: how a group of largely young Black people in a small Southern city — there were about 28,000 residents in 1960 — gathered the gumption to battle their Goliath, and how they helped change the country. Barber is summoning the same energy. He is unassuming. His hair is wavy and slicked back like that of a man rising from a baptism, and his head is tilted down so that when he looks at you he peers out from beneath the overhang of his brow.
But when he looks at you and talks to you, you know that he possesses something at his core that eludes most others: surety. His sense of purpose and vision for his life is unobscured and unencumbered. This is a man on a mission, the grandest and most noble of missions: to save a country and his countrymen from themselves, to insist that morality ought to dictate policy.
Barber, to me, is a modern-day Moses.
He not only follows in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr., he venerates him, often invoking him, and actively seeks to extend his work.
Both men are sons of preachers and sons of the South. Barber was born in Indianapolis, but his parents moved the family back to North Carolina to help integrate the schools there.
And both men believe deeply in direct action, policy pursuits and what Barber calls “fusion coalitions”: people, often poor people of various races and faiths, finding common ground in their fight against oppression.
Barber rose to national prominence concurrently with Black Lives Matter, but he was not directly connected to the movement. Most people came to know Barber as the leader of Moral Mondays, a series of weekly, racially diverse protests that began in North Carolina in 2013 after Republicans in that state pushed through restrictions on voting rights and unemployment benefits and other social programs.
In 2016, after three years of protests, a federal judge struck down North Carolina’s voter ID laws, saying that they sought to suppress the Black vote by targeting African Americans “with almost surgical precision.”
At the time, Barber called the decision a “moral and constitutional vindication of our constitutional critique of this extremist legislature and our extremist governor. A political majority doesn’t give you the power to run roughshod over the Constitution.”
He has since broadened his mission to include what he calls the “five interlocking injustices”: systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.
At the moment, he is pushing for the passage of federal voter protection legislation, as well as Build Back Better and an increased federal minimum wage.
Sunday morning, Barber spoke at Tabernacle Baptist Church, the site of the first mass meeting of the voting rights movement. It was held May 14, 1963, after the death of a veteran civil rights activist in Selma, Samuel William Boynton.
Authorities had been trying to intimidate them out of meeting. They met anyway. According to the National Park Service, 300 people showed up, including Sheriff Jim Clark and “many recently deputized gun-carrying white males; many were only 18 years old.” As the Park Service described it, “They lined the walls of the church as mass meeting attendees sang, prayed and memorialized Mr. Boynton.” The title of the main speech that day: “The High Cost of Freedom.”
Barber’s speech, or should I say sermon, Sunday morning was “God Always Has Somebody,” and I believe that somebody is him.
Barber is a holy warrior at a time when secular activism is ascendant. In that way, he is a bit of an anachronism. He is aware of it, and clever in his negotiation of it. He talks more about morality than about theology. He positions himself above anything that might divide. His vision encompasses all — all religions, all races, all sexuality and gender expressions.
On Sunday, when he mounted the pulpit, he pointed out that the dais, which was surrounded mostly by older men, didn’t look right, and he invited women and young activists to be seated among them.
In his sermon, he paraphrased part of an address by Coretta Scott King delivered just months after she buried her assassinated husband:
“I remind you that starving a child is violence,” King said in 1968. “Suppressing a culture is violence. Neglecting school children is violence. Punishing a mother and her child is violence. Discrimination against a working man is violence. Ghetto housing is violence. Ignoring medical needs is violence. Contempt for poverty is violence. Even the lack of willpower to help humanity is a sick and sinister form of violence.”
King ended the passage by saying that “the problems of racism, poverty and war can all be summarized with one word: violence.”
This is essentially Barber’s mantra. And he believes that cross-racial, cross-religious, cross-generational coalitions are the only way to confront this violence. For him, the battle is bigger than racism or voting alone. For him, all forms of oppression overlap.
As he told me, “I’m not trying to lose the race critique but deepen it.”
News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Who let the dogs out? Blame it on the great hunter
In the case of the two celestial hounds of heaven, the constellations Canis Major and Canis Minor, you can blame Orion the Hunter for letting the dogs loose in our starry skies. The constellation Orion is one of the best-known and most-recognized characters in the night sky. He’s certainly the king of the cold winter heavens, surrounded by a gang of bright stars and companion constellations.
According to Greek and Roman mythology, Orion was a nocturnal hermit hunter who was the son of Zeus, the king of the gods. Because of his father’s genes, Orion had superhuman strength and abilities that gave him a considerable advantage over the beasts he hunted. His only weapon was his mighty club, which he would use to take out the critters he skillfully stalked. Of course, every good hunter has his faithful hunting dogs, and Orion’s best friends were his big dog, Canis Major, and his little dog, Canis Minor, which are Latin for big and little dog, respectively. They’re also seen as constellations adjacent to the great hunter Orion.
Orion’s big dog, Canis Major, is easy to find. From our view, it’s just to the lower left of Orion in the south-southwestern sky. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, marks the dog’s nose. Just use the three stars in a row that outline Orion’s belt as a pointer to the lower left, and you’ll run right into Sirius. To the right of Sirius is Mirzam, a dimmer but distinct star that marks the hound’s paw. To Sirius’ lower left, you can’t help but notice the triangular pattern of stars that outline Canis Major’s hind end, hind leg, and tail. As Canis Major journeys across the sky from east to west in response to the Earth’s rotation, the big doggy faithfully follows Orion.
You can find noteworthy stars at either end of Canis Major. Sirius, at the nose, is not only the brightest star of the constellation but is also the brightest star in the night sky. Sirius is a Greek name that translates to English as “The Scorcher.” It’s so brilliant partly because it’s larger than our sun, but mainly because it’s so much closer to us than most other stars. Sirius is only eight light-years away, while most other stars we see at a glance are an average of 100 light-years away. By the way, just one light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles.
At the other end of Canis Major is Aludra, the star at the end of the big dog’s tail. It’s certainly nowhere near the brilliance of Sirius, but it’s one heck of a star! Astronomers estimate that Aludra is almost 50 million miles in diameter. Our sun isn’t even a million miles across. The reason it has a reasonably humble appearance in our sky is that it’s about 2,000 light-years away. The light that you see from Aludra tonight left that gargantuan star right around the time of the birth of Christ.
As majestic as the constellation Canis Major is, Orion’s little hunting dog Canis Minor is kind of a joke by comparison, at least in my opinion. It only has two stars you can see well with the naked eye, Procyon and Gomeisa. It’s easy to find. Just look for the next brightest star you can see in the sky to the upper left of Sirius. That’s Procyon, the brightest star in Canis Minor. Gomeisa is a fainter star to the upper right of Procyon. Maybe it’s a wiener dog! How those two stars outline a dog is anybody’s guess.
The constellation Orion and his hunting dogs all contribute to one of the coolest configurations in the sky, the “Winter Triangle.” In your mind’s eye, draw a line from the bright star Betelgeuse at the armpit of Orion the Hunter to Sirius in Canis Major and then up to Procyon in Canis Minor. You’ll easily see that those three bright stars make up a perfect equilateral triangle from our vantage here on Earth.
Enjoy the hounds of heaven!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
UPCOMING MIKE LYNCH STARWATCH PROGRAMS:
March 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. — River Bend Nature Center in Faribault. For more information and reservations call Faribault Parks and Recreation at 507-334-2064 or go to ci.faribault.mn.us/219/City-Enrichment-Programs.
News
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”
The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv and 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Poland.
The United States and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted international NATO drills.
Russian fighters also fired at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine located 250 kilometers (155.34 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said Russia’s goal was “to sow panic and fear.”
On Saturday, Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine, pounding Mariupol in the south, shelling the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and thwarting the efforts of people trying to flee the violence.
In Mariupol, which has endured some of the worst punishment since Russia invaded, efforts to bring food, water and medicine into the port city of 430,000 and to evacuate civilians, were prevented by unceasing attacks. More than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, according to the mayor’s office, and the shelling has even interrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.
Talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire again failed Saturday, and the U.S. announced plans to provide another $200 million to Ukraine for weapons. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned other nations that sending equipment to bolster Ukraine’s military was “an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to break his country apart, as well as starting “a new stage of terror” with the alleged detention of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.
“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation Saturday.
Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy that was trying to reach Mariupol and blocked another, a Ukrainian official said. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: Electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.
Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, Erashova said, her scalp crusted with blood.
“No one was able to save them,” she said.
In Irpin, a suburb about 12 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of central Kyiv, bodies lay out in the open Saturday on streets and in a park.
“When I woke up in the morning, everything was covered in smoke, everything was dark. We don’t know who is shooting and where,” resident Serhy Protsenko said as he walked through his neighborhood. Explosions sounded in the distance. “We don’t have any radio or information.”
Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance.
“We do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.
The first major city to fall, earlier this month, was Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 290,000 residents. Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russians were using blackmail and bribery in an attempt to force local officials to form a “pseudo-republic” in the southern Kherson region, much like those in Donetsk and Luhansk, two eastern regions where pro-Russian separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in 2014. One of the pretexts Russia used to invade was that it had to protect the separatist regions.
Zelenskyy again deplored NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said Ukraine has sought ways to procure air defense assets, though he didn’t elaborate. U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $200 million in aid to Ukraine, with an additional $13 billion included in a bill that has passed the House and should pass the Senate within days. NATO has said that imposing a no-fly zone could lead to a wider war with Russia.
The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of detaining the mayor of Melitopol, a city 192 kilometers (119 miles) west of Mariupol. The Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed calls from demonstrators in the occupied city for the mayor’s release.
In multiple areas around Kyiv, artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter as air raid sirens wailed. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russian forces that had been massed north of the capital had edged to within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of the city center and spread out, likely to support an attempted encirclement.
A convoy of hundreds of people fleeing Peremoha, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv, were forced to turn back under shelling by Russian forces that killed seven people, including a child, Ukraine’s defense ministry said Saturday. Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open on Saturday, and that about 13,000 people had used them to evacuate around the country.
Ukraine’s military and volunteer forces have been preparing for an all-out assault on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area’s inhabitants, had left and that “every street, every house … is being fortified.”
Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city.
“They will come here only if they kill us all,” he said. “If that is their goal, let them come.”
French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war. For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarize.
In Mariupol, where electricity, gas and water supplies have been knocked out, aid workers and Ukrainian authorities described an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. Aid group Doctors Without Borders said residents are dying from a lack of medication and are draining heating pipes for drinking water.
Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities, according to the World Health Organization.
The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Still, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces.
Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians, including at least 79 Ukrainian children, its government says. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
One is Elena Yurchuk, a nurse from the northern city of Chernihiv. She was in a Romanian train station Saturday with her teenage son, Nikita, unsure whether their home was still standing.
“We have nowhere to go back to,” said Yurchuk, 44, a widow who hopes to find work in Germany. “Nothing left.”
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana, Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Andrew Drake in Kyiv and other reporters around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
Men’s hockey: Gophers survive ‘clunker’ and beat Penn State in Big Ten semis
MINNEAPOLIS — It is clearly the mark of a good hockey team when they can play what the coach describes as a “clunker” and still send a big crowd home happy.
Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Minnesota Gophers looked lost at times on Saturday in their Big Ten playoff opener versus Penn State but still got a bit of late-game drama and an important win.
Sammy Walker’s goal late in the third period lifted the Gophers past a challenge from Penn State and to a 3-2 victory as they advanced to the Big Ten title game next weekend against Michigan.
Walker scored his 14th of the season off a pass from long-time linemate Blake McLaughlin as the Gophers took a 2-0 lead, saw it slip away, then finished the Nittany Lions’ season in the third period.
“We survived. Let’s hope this was our clunker in one-and-done tournaments,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko, who liked much of his team’s game, but said they went to sleep at times.
Ben Meyers and Jackson LaCombe also scored for Minnesota (24-11-0) which will host the Wolverines on March 19 for the conference playoff title. Goalie Justen Close had 28 saves as the Gophers won their ninth consecutive game.
“We didn’t have many chances,” Motzko said, in praise of the Nittany Lions’ defensive effort. “We needed one and we got it, and we survived it. We’ll be better next week.”
Trailing by two goals halfway through the game, the Lions got a pair of quick goals and played their normal up-tempo game mixed with some clogging defense, but saw their season come to an end with a 17-20-1 record. They got 22 saves from goalie Liam Souliere in the loss. They had advanced to the semifinals by upsetting Ohio State on the road in a three-game series a week earlier.
“We were in another team’s building last week and we won, so right now it doesn’t feel very good,” Lions coach Guy Gadowsky said. “I guess it wasn’t good enough.”
The Gophers’ biggest fear, having gone nearly two weeks without a game, was first period rust. And while Penn State grabbed an early advantage in shots on goal, as is the Nittany Lions’ “shoot first” style, the Gophers stayed in the fight and took an early lead. Meyers, who is expected by many to be named the Big Ten’s most valuable player in a few days, tipped a shot by defenseman Ryan Johnson past the Lions goalie for the game’s first goal.
In the waning seconds of the opening period, Meyers also made such a strong rush to the net that Penn State defenseman Simon Mack gave a jersey tug and was whistled for the game’s first penalty.
It took the Gophers just 27 seconds of that man advantage, and one shot, to double their lead, when LaCombe’s blast from the blue line hit traffic and deflected into the net.
But the Lions turned the tables in the latter stages of the middle period, forging a 2-2 tie on a breakaway from the near blue line and a tipped shot past Close on their first power play of the game. The Lions’ first goal snapped a streak of 179:59 that Close had gone without allowing a goal.
With Penn State not allowing the Gophers many opportunities in the final period, the home team finally got a chance. Bryce Brodzinski held a puck in at the blue line and got it to McLaughlin, who waited until the goalie committed, then threaded a pass to Walker for a tap-in with 2:39 to play.
“Brodzinski made a good keep there at the blue line, and he made a great pass over to Blake,” said Walker, who had just missed the net on a similar play in the first period. “He put it right on my tape. I missed the one earlier, so I made sure I put that one in.
Walker said it was typical of the chemistry he and McLaughlin have had during their four years together.
“I know if I just move my feet he’s going to get it to me so I just try to get open and he does what he does best,” Walker said.
The announced attendance of 6,856 was the largest for a Big Ten playoff game under the current format.
Charles M. Blow: William Barber, modern-day Moses
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Who let the dogs out? Blame it on the great hunter
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9
Men’s hockey: Gophers survive ‘clunker’ and beat Penn State in Big Ten semis
Timberwolves rebound from bad loss, knock off Miami
Alex Caruso returns but Zack LaVine sits out the Chicago Bulls’ 101-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Police Seeking Former MoMA Member Who Stabbed Two Workers
Class 2A boys hockey final: Andover 6, Maple Grove 5, 2OT
Heat fail to step up late, fall 113-104 to Timberwolves in Markieff Morris return
Heat fail to step up late, fall 113-104 to Timberwolves
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Adele pole dances on wild night out at London nightclub Heaven
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Adele pole dances on wild night out at London nightclub Heaven
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead