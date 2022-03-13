News
Class A boys hockey final: Hermantown’s stifling defense paves way for 3-2 win over Warroad
There was plenty of firepower to call on for both sides as the two heavyweights of Class A boys hockey this season, top-seeded Hermantown and No. 2 Warroad, met in the championship of the state tournament on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
But it was what can no longer be considered a secret weapon for Hermantown that ruled the day as the Hawks edged Warroad 3-2 to win their fourth state championship.
A day after Hermantown coach Patrick Andrews talked about how the Hawks’ team defense tends to get overlooked, the Hawks completely shut down Warroad’s top line, centered by Daimon Gardner, a finalist for the Mr. Hockey award. Gardner, Matt Hard and Jayson Shaugabay were held without a point after being one of the most prolific lines in Class A hockey this season.
“That won that game — our emphasis on team defense,” Andrews said.
The impressive effort was led by the Hawks’ top defensive pairing of Ty Hanson and Beau Janzig.
“They came off the ice one time in the third period,” Andrews said. “The work they did on their top line was phenomenal.”
Warroad coach Jay Hardwick agreed that the Hawks’ defensive efforts proved to be the difference in the game.
“They did a really good job of bottling us a bit and limiting our chances,” he said. “They were hard on our forwards and kept us to the outside. We like to get up and go and score a lot of goals, and they made it very difficult for us.”
Hardwick offered particular kudos to Hanson and Janzig.
“There’s a reason why Ty is committed to UMD,” he said. “He’s in your face, and he skates very well. Janzig is a solid defensive defenseman that makes it hard on people. He made it hard on our top line, our top guys.”
Hermantown junior foward Zam Plante led the offense, scoring two goals, including what proved to be the game-winner in the second period as the Hawks (29-2) won their first state championship since 2017.
“It’s a dream come true,” Plante said. “I’ve been watching (the tournament) since I can remember. To finally get to do it myself is the best feeling in the world.”
The game was tied 1-1 after the first period. Warroad took a 1-0 at 10:45 when Garrett Hennum picked up a loose puck in the right-wing corner and, standing along goal line, beat Hermantown goaltender Dane Callaway on the short side.
Hermantown put the pressure on after surrendering the goal and tied the game a minute and half later when Dominic Thomas beat Warriors goaltender Hampton Slukynsky on a wrap-around.
A flurry of three goals in the first three minutes of the second period gave the Hawks a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. Hermantown took a 2-1 lead 55 seconds into the period when Plante fanned on a good scoring chance from the left circle, only to have the puck come back to him. He fired a wrist shot past Slukynsky high to the short side.
Warroad pulled even at 1:41 when a partially blocked shot hit Griffin Marvin and trickled into the net.
Plante scored his second of the game at 3:02 when he took a pass from Kade Kohanski and scored on a wrist shot from the slot.
The Hawks kept the defensive clamps on the rest of the way. Warroad had only three shots on goal in the third period and 21 for the game.
“I didn’t want to get into a racehorse game with them,” Andrews said. “I felt our greatest attribute would be playing great team D.”
Noteworthy
Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis and forward Charles Drage were among the 12 players named to the all-tournament team. Warroad’s Hard won the Herb Brooks Award.
Nets riding high, but reality check coming with Kyrie Irving likely out for 11 of next 15 games
A get-right win can work wonders on the right team. Two such wins in a row can make a team feel invincible.
That’s how the Nets feel after back-to-back decisive victories. They succumbed to Jayson Tatum’s 54-point masterpiece in Boston, but responded first with a double-digit victory over the Charlotte Hornets, then with an embarrassment of the entire city of Philadelphia in their rivalry game against James Harden’s 76ers.
The Nets walked into Philly’s Wells Fargo Center with a laser focus and emerged 29-point victors over a purported championship contender. It was a signature victory that underscored Brooklyn’s still-legitimate claim as championship favorites, even more so now that they feel they’ve hit their stride.
“In a sense, we see this as our first three games of the season, meaning we’ve got the majority of our guys together on the floor from this past road trip — Boston, Charlotte and in Philly,” said veteran guard Patty Mills. “So, in a way, we’re at a point now where I think that we’re trying to figure out what really works for us and keep on trying to improve on those things and clean up some stuff. Maybe the mindset is that we’re in Game 3 of the season and let’s keep growing from there and get (Ben Simmons) on the floor.”
The common denominator in those last three games, however, is Kyrie Irving, the unvaccinated superstar guard ineligible to play at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden due to his decision to not get vaccinated and now, New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate. The Nets are 4-2 in games Irving and Durant have played together this season. There’s a chance they would be 5-1 had he not succumbed to the emotions that got the best of him in his subpar performance returning to the TD Garden, where Boston fans booed him relentlessly.
And now the Nets embark on a 15-game stretch, of which Irving — under current vaccine mandate rules — is only eligible to play in four. It’s a reality check for a team that just played so well with their star: Irving will play again on March 15 in Orlando against the Magic, then watch from the bench until March 23 in Memphis against the Grizzlies.
“We’ve just got to keep building and find ways to have carry-over from what we’ve done so well the past three games, essentially,” Mills said. “Keep pounding that rock with what we’ve done well. It shouldn’t matter who’s on the floor and who isn’t. I think the principles of what we’ve done really well the last few games is what we’ve got to stick (to) and grind over the course of these last 15 games before the playoffs.”
In many ways, it’s more of the same. Players in and out of the rotation have been nothing new, and with Simmons’ return date still unclear, it’s a situation the Nets will grapple with for the rest of the season.
It’s why the Nets, a championship contender riding high after two huge victories, now must search for ways to win when Irving is taken off the floor.
“That’s definitely a challenge, it’s been a challenge for us the whole entire year,” reserve big man Nic Claxton said after Saturday’s practice. “Hopefully we can get him back within the next couple of weeks or so, but guys just have to step up.”
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Make ‘WeCrashed’ More Fun to Watch Than It Probably Should Be
Premium television is currently serving up a wave of star-studded miniseries telling the sensational stories of recession-era start-ups and the charismatic, destructive personalities behind them. Following Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and Hulu’s The Dropout comes WeCrashed on AppleTV+, an eight-episode dramatization of the rise and fall of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the eccentric couple behind WeWork. WeCrashed is a capitalist fable about the dangers of overzealous expansion and unchecked ego, packaged inside a digestible romantic dramedy about the weirdest, most awful couple you’ve ever met. While its sparing criticism for the system that created them can be infuriating at times, lively performances and a playful tone make WeCrashed eminently fun to watch — probably more fun than it should be.
Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) is an Israeli immigrant who has come to New York City to make his fortune as a “serial entrepreneur,” armed with the confidence and charisma of a cult leader. Rebekah Paltrow (Anne Hathaway) is a yoga instructor and wannabe philosopher backed by family money and a Bachelor’s in Buddhism from Cornell. Adam and Rebekah fall deeply in love, bound together by their shared dream of reshaping the world in their own image. Together with architect Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin), they give birth to WeWork, a company that rents co-working space to small businesses with the very logical and attainable goal of “raising the world’s consciousness.” Adam and Rebekah begin as a cult of two, supercharged by an almost religious belief in each other and their ability to manifest success through positive thinking. Over the course of a decade, their cult grows into the third most valuable privately-held company in the world, and then collapses almost overnight.
The saga of WeWork is tailor-made for dramatization. Rarely has a business story come complete with such outlandish characters, not to mention a love story that can be easily finessed into becoming the main event. While Rebekah is a supporting player in the most prominent non-fictional documents of the WeWork collapse (including the Wondery podcast on which this series is directly based), WeCrashed creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Cavello have promoted her to co-star and framed Rebekah and Adam’s relationship as the spine of the narrative, the foundation on which WeWork is built and the cause of its near-total destruction. More importantly, it gives the viewer a context in which it’s safe to root for them, because they are unmistakably the villains of the business side of the story. You want to see Adam and Rebekah’s love survive, in part because their devotion to each other is eerily beautiful, and in part because no one would wish either of them on their worst enemy. The company’s peril rises in parallel to a rough patch in their marriage, and while Adam’s empire certainly deserves to fall, it’s just as certain that he and Rebekah deserve each other.
As Adam and Rebekah, Leto and Hathaway are each cast to perfectly weaponize the worst parts of their public personas. Adam owes his success to having such a “larger than life” personality that no one around him can tell for sure whether he’s a brilliant businessman or just a very handsome lunatic. It’s not unlike how Jared Leto’s commitment to roles that require thick affects and dramatic physical transformations make it difficult to sort out his acting ability from his training regimen. (Leto and Neumann also share the distinction of having informally turned their businesses into a cult.) Rebekah represents a nightmarish case of someone possessing all of Anne Hathaway’s exhausting “theater kid” energy, but none of her considerable talent. The tragedy of Rebekah (or at least this fictionalized version of her) is that she desperately seeks public validation but doesn’t have anything to offer and is surrounded by people who do. She responds to every failure by setting even loftier, more immeasurable goals, and by exacting swift vengeance on WeWork employees whose energy she doesn’t like. Leto and Hathaway both thrive in their roles, but it’s Hathaway (who is also doing a voice, it just doesn’t stick out as much) who takes home the game ball, infusing a great deal of humanity into the show’s most contemptible character. Hathaway is responsible for the show’s funniest moments, as well as its darkest.
Above all, WeCrashed is a story about hubris, a cautionary tale about unchecked capitalism that is nevertheless a capitalist text. Adam Neumann is a personification of neoliberalism, a wide-eyed free-market optimist who believes that his business will not only make him rich, but save the world. The more money and power he has, the better off everyone will be. He and Rebekah philosophize about creating a more sustainable world in which people live their dreams, but their effort to save the planet is superficial at best and their own employees are working for peanuts, hypnotized into believing that the work itself is reward enough until the company finally goes public and their stock options make them rich. WeCrashed is highly critical of Neumann’s reckless, ego-driven expansion of his company, but the criticisms are aimed at the rate of expansion, not the expansion itself. Whenever level-headed characters such as investor Cameron Lautner (O-T Fagbenle) try to talk sense into Neumann’s cultists, it’s often to assert that commercial real estate is a market with a finite demand and therefore cannot possibly scale to the same extent as a tech company. He’s right, WeWork isn’t Amazon, but it’s never questioned whether or not Amazon should be Amazon. The fact that no company can possibly grow forever is not part of the equation. (How could it be, when this series is the product of a computer manufacturer that is now also a movie studio and a credit card company?) WeCrashed insists that the cure for capitalist excess is not anti-capitalism, but slightly more realistic capitalism.
That’s not to say that WeCrashed lacks any class consciousness. At best, it confesses that if your employer assures you that your work is changing the world for the better, they’re probably hoping you’ll accept righteous satisfaction as a substitute for a fair wage. As the company’s perceived value grows and Adam and Rebekah’s lifestyle becomes more lavish, reminders of their employees’ exploitation are never far from view. Multiple subplots center around WeWork employees, following the arc of their indoctrination into the cult of We, the impossible demands on their time, and their moments of doubt and clarity as to whether or not anything that they’ve been working for is real. WeCrashed addresses the toxicity of WeWork’s office culture and how management’s failure to address it is never punished, and makes it clear that everyone, even those who helped grow the company from the ground up, was getting paid a pittance. Still, these moments spent with the victims of WeWork’s exploitation feel insufficient, especially since the Neumanns’ greed is framed more often as funny than evil. Were this a work of pure fiction, no ending could satisfy short of WeWork’s employees carving up the Neumanns’ fortune. But since WeCrashed is based on a true story, no such justice is dispensed.
WeCrashed is best enjoyed as a crime drama, a character-driven series in which compelling characters start off as underdogs and transform into villains that you’re desperate to see get caught. Like a softer, tamer Wolf of Wall Street, WeCrashed is hard to look away from, a glimpse at the awful people who wield power over our lives but also an undeniable affirmation of the charisma that helps them get away with it.
The first three episodes of WeCrashed premiere on AppleTV+ on March 18th.
NCAA women’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth edges Gophers to advance to Frozen Four
Minnesota’s women’s hockey team accomplished a lot this season, sitting atop the polls for a full five weeks, winning the WCHA regular-season championship and the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
But the Gophers will not get the biggest prize on their list this year after they were knocked out of the national championship hunt in an NCAA quarterfinal on Saturday at Ridder Arena.
Gabbie Hughes sniped the go-ahead goal 5 minutes, 24 seconds into the third period and a stiff Bulldogs defense made it stand in a 2-1 victory. Looking for the sixth NCAA championship, No. 8 UMD advanced to the Frozen Four for the ninth time.
The second-ranked Gophers pulled goaltender Lauren Bench with 2:15 remaining and got some good scoring chances but only two shots on goal. The WCHA rivals finished 3-3 in six games this season.
Mannon McMahon also scored a goal, and Emma Soderberg made 37 saves for the Bulldogs (26-11-1), who will face third seed Northeastern (31-4-2) in the national semifinals Thursday in State College, Pa. The Huskies beat Wisconsin on Saturday, 4-2.
The Gophers (29-9-1) finish the season with their first consecutive losses since a season-opening series against Ohio State on Oct. 1-2. After being left out of the NCAA tournament with a 9-7-1 record last season, the Gophers had a chip on their shoulder that helped them regain their status as a national power but fell short of their ultimate goal.
With the game tied 1-1 early in the third period, Hughes single-handedly kept Minnesota from getting the puck out of its zone on a Bulldogs change, then took a pass from Elizabeth Gigeure and sent a hard wrist shot into the far corner for a 2-1 lead at 5:24 of the third period.
The Bulldogs came out strong, determined to start better than they did in the teams’ last meeting, the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals on March 5. The Gophers scored in the first 43 seconds of that game and never trailed in a 5-1 victory at Ridder Arena.
This time, the Bulldogs knocked the Gophers back on their heels early and effectively kept Minnesota from leaving the neutral zone with the puck. But Minnesota also killed a tripping penalty on Savannah Norcross in the first three minutes, a missed opportunity for the Bulldogs to take an early lead.
Instead, it was Minnesota capitalizing on a player advantage after Naomi Rogge was called for tripping Heise in the Bulldogs’ zone at 8:33.
The Gophers pressed hard, winning several battles on the boards to keep the Bulldogs’ in their own end. Amy Potomak and Catie Skaja fished the puck out of a scrum near the right corner, and Skaja skated it out and found Boreen wide open between the circles. Boreen’s one-timer darted into the right corner before Soderberg could get a glove on it for a 1-0 lead at 9:50.
It stayed that way until the Bulldogs scored off a neutral zone turnover late in the second period.
With both sides battling for control between the blue lines, Heise left the puck behind her while trying to skate out and Clara Van Wieren took control and went the other way. Skating straight down the middle, she passed to McMahon on her right and the junior from Maple Grove sent a high wrist shot on net that Bench appeared to glove.
But Bench didn’t have the puck, and it bounced behind her right leg and just behind the right post for the Bulldogs’ first goal and a 1-1 tie at 14:46.
