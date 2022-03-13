News
Francis Howell superintendent to retire, leaving field of education
ST. LOUIS–At a special meeting of the Francis Howell School District Board of Education Thursday night, members approved the promotion of Dr. Kenneth Roumpos from Deputy Superintendent to Interim Superintendent, replacing Dr. Nathan Hoven, who plans to leave the field of education, the district announced Friday.
Hoven joined the school district in St. Charles County, first as a Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer in 2018, before being promoted to the top post in 2020.
“Dr. Hoven provided steadfast leadership during the Covid pandemic,” Board President Mary Lange said in a news release. “His calm and steady approach helped keep the doors open for in-person learning, providing a major benefit for students and families.”
“As deputy superintendent, Dr. Roumpos has demonstrated strong leadership with good instincts and a propensity for action,” said Lange. “We have found him to be strategic, empathetic and collaborative – all skills that will serve the District well in this next chapter.”
Theater review: Penumbra’s ‘Thurgood’ is a powerful history lesson that resonates today
Packaging is everything. Let me give you an example:
How would you like to sit in an auditorium for two-and-a-quarter hours listening to a guy talk about mid-20th-century American jurisprudence in minute detail?
Yawn city, right?
Now … how would you like to embark on a hero’s journey, walking in the steps of an icon who — in the words of one of his obituarists — “had the capacity to imagine a radically different world … the strength to sustain that image in the mind’s eye and the heart’s longing, and the courage and ability to make that imagined world real.”
Both of those descriptions accurately describe “Thurgood,” a biographical play about Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American to serve on the United States Supreme Court. But the second more accurately captures the production now on stage at St. Paul’s Penumbra Theatre.
Helmed by Lou Bellamy and featuring a virtuoso performance by Lester Purry, this one-man show follows Marshall through his youth, his college years (where he palled around with Langston Hughes) and his legal career. Much of the play centers on Marshall’s time representing the NAACP, and his work on Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark Supreme Court case which found that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.
It’s been a while since Purry’s been seen on local stages, and it’s good to have him back. He and Bellamy first teamed up on this script in a 2018 production in upstate New York; this staging is part of a co-production with Portland Playhouse.
The actor is clearly at ease in the production, holding both the stage and the audience’s attention over a couple hours that spans the better part of Marshall’s 84 years. Though he’s the only one on stage, he amiably invites the audience into the proceedings, directing lines and jokes to specific audience members; encouraging responses and responding to their audible affirmations.
This is a story told in memory, so neither the script nor Purry attempt to play Marshall at various ages. Though he sheds the cane that he leans on during his first entrance, the Marshall we see is forever that of a man in his sunset years. Purry does revel in some mimicry, though, from the gawky, Texas-drawled Lyndon B. Johnson to the courtly good old boy John W. Davis, the “lawyer’s lawyer” who was opposing counsel on the Brown case.
The play is not without its flaws. Written by George Stevens, a film producer with little experience in theater, the script is a straightforward, linear, not-very-lyrical chronology of one man’s life. Granular, single-minded and viewed through a white lens, the story contains only throwaway references to Marshall’s personal life. The jurist gets his seat on the nation’s highest court in the final 20 minutes of the play, which glosses over his 24-year tenure. The setting never varies from a lecture hall at Marshall’s law-school alma mater, Howard University.
Still, the synchronicity of this staging is undeniable: Stevens wrote “Thurgood” in 2006, as the Supreme Court was in the early days of its current tack toward conservatism. With Ketanji Brown Jackson’s current nomination to be the first Black female justice, the nation’s highest court is again top of mind. “Thurgood” helps us understand how one individual — in the right place and at the right time — can shape both a country and its consciousness.
If you go
- What: “Thurgood”
- When: Through March 27
- Where: Penumbra Theatre Company, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $40-$15
- Information: 651-224-318 or penumbratheatre.org
- Health check: Venue capacity reduced to 50 percent. Mask required. Proof of full vaccination required; for those are not vaccinated (including children), proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours.
- Capsule: A history lesson, powerfully resonant today.
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque area shelled
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded the port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling an area around a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
There was no immediate word of casualties from the shelling of the area surrounding Mariupol’s elegant, city-center mosque. The Ukrainian government said the Sultan Suleiman Mosque was hit, but an unverified Instagram post by a man claiming to be the mosque association’s president said a bomb fell about 750 yards (700 meters) away, but that the mosque itself hadn’t been hit.
The encircled city of 446,000 people has endured some of Ukraine’s worst misery since Russia invaded, with unceasing barrages thwarting repeated attempts to bring in food, water and medicine, evacuate trapped civilians and even bury the dead.
“They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video address.
An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.
Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, Erashova said, her scalp crusted with blood.
“We came to my brother’s (place), all of us together. The women and children went underground, and then some mortar struck that building,” she said. “We were trapped underground, and two children died. No one was able to save them.”
Meanwhile, French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war, including Ukraine’s demilitarization and its ceding of territory, among other demands.
Ukraine’s military said Saturday that Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening the armed squeeze on the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance, which many analysts said has prevented the rapid offensive and military victory the Kremlin likely expected while planning to invade Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbor.
“The fact that the whole Ukrainian people resist these invaders has already gone down in history, but we do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be for us,” he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have died in fighting since the Feb. 24 start of the Russian invasion.
Zelenskyy again deplored NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said Ukraine has sought ways to procure air defense assets, though he didn’t elaborate.
Zelenskyy also accused Russia of employing “a new stage of terror” with the alleged kidnapping the mayor of Melitopol, a city 192 kilometers (119 miles) west of Mariupol. After residents of the occupied city demonstrated for the mayor’s release Saturday, the Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed the calls.
“Please hear in Moscow!” Zelenskyy said. “Another protest against Russian troops, against attempts to bring the city to its knees.”
In multiple areas around the capital, artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter as air raid sirens wailed. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russian ground forces that had been massed north of Kyiv for most of the war had edged to within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of the city center and spread out, likely to support an attempted encirclement.
As artillery pounded Kyiv’s northwestern outskirts, black and white columns of smoke rose southwest of the capital after a strike on an ammunition depot in the town of Vasylkiv caused hundreds of small explosions. A frozen food warehouse just outside the capital also was struck in an apparent effort to target Kyiv’s food supply.
Ukraine’s military and volunteer forces have been preparing for an all-out assault. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area’s inhabitants, had left and that “every street, every house … is being fortified.”
Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia would need to carpet-bomb the Ukrainian capital and kill its residents to take the city.
“They will come here only if they kill us all,” he said. “If that is their goal, let them come.”
Putin held a 90-minute call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday. Putin spoke about “issues related to agreements under discussion to implement the Russian demands” for ending the war, the Kremlin said without providing details.
For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarize.
Zelenskyy told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday that he would be open to meeting Putin in Jerusalem to discuss an end to the war, but that there would first have to be a cease-fire. Bennett recently met in Moscow with Putin, who has ignored previous offers of talks from Zelenskyy.
Russia’s slow tightening of a noose around Kyiv and the bombardment of other cities mirror tactics that Russian forces have previously used in other campaigns, notably in Syria and Chechnya, to crush armed resistance.
The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among the people who had sought safety in Mariupol’s mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roksolana, which was modeled on one of the most famous and largest mosques in Istanbul.
Before Mariupol became a target of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II, the city promoted the white-walled building and its towering minaret as a scenic attraction. The death toll in Mariupol passed 1,500 on Friday, from 12 days of attack, the mayor’s office said.
With Mariupol’s electricity, gas and water supplies knocked out, aid workers and Ukrainian authorities described an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. Aid group Doctors Without Borders said Mariupol residents are dying from a lack of medication and are draining heating pipes for drinking water.
Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the World Health Organization. Ukrainian officials reported Saturday that heavy artillery damaged a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in Mykolaiv, a city 489 kilometers (304 miles) west of Mariupol.
The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the facility during the attack, but no one was killed.
The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Still, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces, despite an ongoing flow of weapons and other assistance from the West for Ukraine’s westward-looking, democratically elected government.
A senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could attack foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine. Speaking Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow has warned the United States “that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move — it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Russia’s troops are likely to be bolstered soon from abroad. Denis Pushilin, the Russia-backed head of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine, said Saturday that he expects “many thousands” of fighters from the Middle East to join the rebels and fight “shoulder-to-shoulder” against the Ukrainian army.
Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
The Ukrainian chief prosecutor’s office said Saturday at least 79 children have been killed and nearly 100 have been wounded. Most of the victims were in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions, the office said, noting that the numbers aren’t final because active fighting continues.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv and other reporters around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Readers and Writers: We gathered recommendations for books about Ukraine
As Vladimir Putin continues his current war against Ukraine and we see heartbreaking pictures of fleeing refugees and bombed buildings, readers want to know more about this large country with a long, bloody history. There are so many recommendations for books about Ukraine, it’s easy to get lost in the lists. Well, good news. We’ve done it for you. Collating “best of Ukraine” books from newspapers, magazines, literary journals and reputable websites, we’ve compiled titles that appear on all the lists, beginning with the two most popular.
“Red Famine: Stalin’s War On Ukraine, 1921-1933” by Anne Applebaum (Knopf/Doubleday) — A Pulitzer Prize-winning author tells the story of the nearly 4 million Ukrainians who died of starvation in 1932-33, deliberately deprived of food. She investigates how this happened and who was responsible, showing how the Soviet state used propaganda to turn neighbors against each other (does that sound familiar now?) and how the famine was followed by an attack on Ukraine’s cultural and political leadership. The Soviets wanted Ukraine to abandon its national aspirations and bury the country’s history. A book that proves the past is prologue.
“The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine” by Serhii Plokhy (Hatchette) — The Wall Street Journal called this definitive history “an exemplary account of Europe’s least-known large country.” Written by a celebrated historian who explains that today’s crisis has been shaped by empires that exploited the nation as a strategic gateway between East and West — from the Romans and Ottomans to the third Reich and Soviet Union.
“Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster” by Adam Higginbotham (Simon & Schuster) — The explosion in 1986 of the Chernobyl Atomic Energy Station Reactor Number Four triggered history’s worst nuclear disaster. Now under control of the Russians, Chernobyl represents everything horrifying about such a disaster. The author maintains that the real story of the accident, clouded by secrecy, propaganda, and misinformation, has long remained in dispute.
“Hip Hop Ukraine: Music, Race, and African Migration” by Adriana N. Helbig (Indiana University Press) — Explores unique sites of interracial encounters among African students, African immigrants, and local populations in Eastern Ukraine. The author combines ethnographic research with music, media, and policy analysis to examine how localized forms of hip-hop create social and political spaces where interracial youth culture can speak to issues of human rights.
“I Will Die in a Foreign Land” by Kalani Pickhart (Two Dollar Radio) — A novel that received a starred review from Publishers Weekly about four characters, whose lives have been shattered, among thousands of demonstrators gathered in Kyiv in 2013 and 2014 to protest Russian interference.
“Borderland” by Anna Reid (Basic Books) — The story of Ukraine, beginning a thousand years ago when it was the center of the first great Slav civilization. After the 1240 Mongol invasion it was split for the next seven centuries between warring neighbors. The author combines research and her own experiences to chart Ukraine’s tragic past.
“Lucky Breaks” by Yergenia Belorusets (New Directions) — A story collection set in the impoverished coal regions of Ukraine, focusing on women emerging from the ruins of a war, still being waged on and off, ever since the 2014 Revolution of Dignity. These are anonymous women with ordinary lives who are survivors. Includes 23 photographs that form their own visual narrative.
