News
How Noem’s struggles at home may enhance White House chances
By STEPHEN GROVES and THOMAS BEAUMONT
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s election-year fight with fellow Republicans in the Legislature has spurred criticism she is neglecting her job to angle for the White House, but the resistance could actually be helping her national brand rather than tarnishing it.
The first-term governor in recent weeks jetted to Florida to speak at a major gathering of conservative activists, announced on Fox News the release of an autobiography and blasted President Joe Biden’s energy policy as Russia invaded Ukraine.
Back home, the politician trying to corner the label as the nation’s most conservative governor has faced considerable defiance from members of her own party. They have derailed key parts of her agenda on issues including abortion, school prayer, COVID-19 vaccine exemptions and how racism is taught in schools.
Republican pollster Brent Buchanan says that in Donald Trump’s GOP, such intraparty squabbles aren’t a liability and may even be an asset for a politician trying to curry favor with the former president and the voters who support him.
“It helps her if they don’t pass (her agenda) more so than if they did,” Buchanan said. “Trump has primed Republican leaders to think about the unfaithful within their own ranks.”
In a recent Statehouse setback for Noem, Republicans rejected her plan to keep K-12 classrooms free of “critical race theory” — an academic concept that has morphed into a political rallying cry on the right. They later passed a bill applying to universities, but not before reigning in its scope.
Noem began this session by laying out an agenda that amounted to a wish list for social conservatives. But she has had to navigate a Legislature divided between conservatives pushing the state to take hard-line stands on social issues and a GOP establishment more likely to focus on bread and butter issues. Lawmakers rejected roughly half the proposals the governor highlighted in her State of the State speech at the start of the session.
Noem has long displayed a willingness to spar with the Legislature, but acrimony boiled over this winter. Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch accused the governor of chasing headlines and TV appearances rather than doing the foundational work to build legislative support for her proposals at home.
Noem has shown a knack for the political theatrics invaluable in Trump’s Republican Party and last month won the former president’s endorsement for her reelection campaign. Her social media feeds are filled with images of her riding a motorcycle at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, on horseback carrying an American flag, showing off a flamethrower and hunting pheasants.
But her move onto the list of Republican White House aspirants suffered a major stumble last year when she backed away from a pledge to sign a bill that would have banned transgender girls and college-age women from competing in school sports that match their gender identity.
In an effort to placate angry conservatives, Noem pushed a transgender athlete ban through the Legislature this year, promoting her proposal with a barrage of TV ads on Fox News that claimed she “never backed down” on the issue.
With that element of the national party, at least, it appears to have worked.
“I do think this has really repaired her image,” said Terry Schilling, president of the conservative American Principles Project. “It’s definitely made me much more supportive of her to see her sign this.”
But some people in both parties see that bill, and others, as aimed largely at Noem’s national ambitions.
“You have a governor who is trying to get her name out and sadly that’s what a lot of these bills are — it’s to be used for election material, not to affect any real policy change,” said Democratic state Sen. Troy Heinert. “It looks to me like we’re trying to out-crazy Texas and Florida.”
Noem has adopted some of Trump’s bombast, name-calling fellow Republicans on Twitter when they do something she doesn’t like. But it’s an approach that has backfired at times in the small government town of Pierre, where lawmakers pride themselves on decorum and often refer to one another as “friend” or “good representative” during debates.
She griped that two Republican lawmakers were acting like “wolves in sheep’s clothing” when they floated a ban on vaccine mandates last year. As talks with fellow Republicans over the state budget broke down this week, she took to YouTube to accuse them of “corruption” for holding a closed-door budget briefing with the state’s attorney general.
“I’m screwed either way, no matter what I say,” Noem said of her particularly tense relationship with Gosch, who has accused her of meddling in an impeachment investigation of the attorney general in a fatal traffic crash. “It’s probably been one of the biggest struggles I’ve had just because I know he’s looking for a reason to blame me for everything.”
“A lot of bridges have been burned,” said Jon Schaff, a political science professor at Northern State University. “There is a rump portion of the Republican Party that is just not on board with Kristi Noem.”
Even lawmakers who were once allies of the governor said they have often been left on the outside after daring to defy her.
The “breakdown is just not staying in touch with people, it’s not communicating,” said Republican Rep. Rhonda Milstead, who was appointed to the Legislature by Noem but became an outspoken critic after Noem effectively killed the trans athlete bill.
The drama at home may not matter if Noem pursues higher office. A decade ago, Minnesota U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann — known more for championing far-right social issues than for lawmaking — rode her polarizing image to an early splash in the GOP race for president in 2012 before fizzling out.
For now, Noem says she’s focused on winning reelection later this year. She won her first term in 2018 by just 3 points over a Democratic state lawmaker, Billie Sutton, who had a compelling personal story as a former professional rodeo cowboy who had overcome paralysis to forge a second career in politics.
The race is likely to be far different this year. Noem has raised a record $11.8 million and is known in the red state as the governor who kept businesses open during the pandemic.
Some of her backers are already looking beyond November — and beyond South Dakota.
“There will be plenty of people raising her flag, whether it is to be President Trump’s running mate, should he decide to engage, or as a bona fide contender for the Republican nomination herself,” said Ken Blackwell, co-chairman of the pro-Trump America First Policy Institute.
___
Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.
News
‘I must save my mom’: The women returning to Ukraine
As millions seek to escape Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 200,000 people have gone the other way, toward the fighting. Many are women, risking the dangers of war to rescue relatives or defend their homes.
News
City-wide market crawl to celebrate small businesses, St. Louis neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS – In celebration of 314 Day, the City of St. Louis and local businesses, there will be a city-wide market crawl featuring small businesses throughout St. Louis city & county Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
You’ll be able to shop dozens of businesses. The event is free is put on by an organization called The Women’s Creative.
Vendors will pop up in host brick and mortar locations, like Union Station, City Foundry STL, South Grand, Cherokee, The Loop and Webster Groves. You’ll be able to shop from local brick and mortar businesses that sell a number of items including adult and children’s apparel, home goods, local food items, coffee shops and more.
In Union Station the event will take place in Grand Hall. At City Foundry vendors will be located near the Food Hall as well as within the open retail stores along Foundry Way. Union Station will be hosting a larger celebration during the event as well, with close to 20 vendors and a variety of entertainment from local artists throughout the afternoon including the Stortellers, local musicians and more.
It is a free event, but you are encouraged to RSVP to get a digital grab bag of savings to participating vendors and businesses.
News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Russell Wilson trade reflects reality of win-now NFL
The last two Super Bowl champions went all-in for elite quarterbacks to put them over the top.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recruited free agent Tom Brady in the spring of 2020 and won it all in his first season in Florida.
The Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford in the spring of 2021 and promptly lifted the Lombardi Trophy this February.
So Denver Broncos GM George Paton wasn’t just trying to capitalize on his own franchise’s window by trading for Russell Wilson this past week. He was also recognizing the modern NFL’s landscape.
He understands the necessity of a great quarterback to compete for a championship, and he is competing in a hyperspeed environment of expectations from owners league-wide.
Winning with patient draft-building, strong defense and quarterback development is not going to get it done.
In this climate, if you don’t have a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, you won’t win the Super Bowl that year.
It’s that simple.
It doesn’t help Wilson’s and the Broncos’ title chances that Mahomes and Herbert are both in their division, obviously, but for both now and the future, the Broncos had no choice but to spend big to upgrade the most important position in the sport.
Their ownership situation is different than most, of course. The Denver Broncos are for sale, and so acquiring a globally recognized star like Wilson also is smart business to jack up the already ludicrous price of any buyer.
And some league sources are skeptical whether this immediately turns the Broncos into a dominant team, citing the loss of defensive guru Vic Fangio and the fact that Wilson actually had better offensive weapons in Seattle.
Still, the reality is that rookie head coach Nate Hackett is fortunate to be armed immediately with a stud quarterback, because owners around the league have never been more restless when it comes to expecting wins and championships.
An absurd nine of 32 NFL head coaching jobs were vacated and filled in this past hiring cycle. Changes happened for different reasons in different places, but that’s almost a third of the league’s head coaches wiped out in the same year.
The fact is if an NFL coach isn’t winning more games and competing to a satisfactory level by his second season, he’s officially on the hot seat with many organizations even if they’ve promised him a longer runway. Just ask Joe Judge.
The Jets’ Robert Saleh could find that out the hard way this year if his team doesn’t pick up the pace, and Washington’s Ron Rivera is already feeling the heat entering year three with the Commanders.
That’s especially true because Rivera lost the sweepstakes for Wilson.
Washington’s aggressive quarterback pursuit this spring was motivated precisely by the same variables that prompted Paton to give up two first-round picks, two-second round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson, 33.
Rivera understood a year too late that his team needed a great quarterback, not a slight upgrade or stopgap. The problem is it doesn’t sound like Wilson wanted to play there.
And Washington’s subsequent trade for Carson Wentz was confirmation of their resulting desperation and recognition that they are now in deep trouble.
DOWN TO DESHAUN
The Deshaun Watson trade sweepstakes are going to heat up quickly after a grand jury decision not to pursue criminal charges for alleged sexual harassment and assault against the Houston Texans QB on Friday. Watson, 26, still faces civil proceedings and a likely suspension from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but that isn’t going to stop some teams from pursuing one of the NFL’s best young passers, given that he refuses to play in Houston.
The Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers all need quarterbacks, and the Philadelphia Eagles can’t ever be ruled out even as they stand by Jalen Hurts. Watson has a no-trade clause so he can dictate the destination, too.
Again, the last two Super Bowl champions won by recruiting a great quarterback. Denver already has a leg up this offseason to become the third straight to follow that path. Whoever lands Watson enters the arms race, as well.
GIANT JUICE
League sources say the Giants indeed had conversations about Saquon Barkley with other NFL teams in Indianapolis, but it’s possible the minimal return in a hypothetical trade — and the public reaction to the news of their openness to a deal — deterred them for now. It still feels like a situation where the Giants would trade the player if the return satisfied them, but it’s not clear if that offer will ever come. And in that scenario, Barkley could help Daniel Jones try to take the next step in the QB’s all-important fourth season …
There are very few people in the league who understand why the Giants would sign Mitchell Trubisky as a backup quarterback to Jones, a connection made in several recent reports. It would create a quarterback competition, and if the Giants have serious doubts about Jones, they should be searching for a replacement, not a half-measure veteran who would not be an upgrade. The Giants will be in the backup QB market to be sure, though, and Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor are names to watch. They’ll also be looking for tight ends after clearing the deck of Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith and likely free agent Evan Engram, too …
Fullback Eli Penny announced on social media that he is moving on to another team in free agency. Penny, 28, played in 45 of a possible 47 games in four seasons with the Giants. He was a core special teamer. He scored three TDs: one on special teams, one rushing and one receiving. And he was a strong locker room leader. “Thank you BIG BLUE,” Penny wrote. Extremely thankful for everything. I wish everyone in the building success and prosperity. They all deserve it.” … The Giants won’t be big spenders in free agency due to their cap situation. But some top free agents around the league include former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (released this week), Patriots corner J.C. Jackson and Saints left tackle Terron Armstead. The 2022 NFL league year officially opens on Wednesday, but the 48-hour legal tampering period preceding it typically is chock full of agreements then made official when Wednesday arrives.
THEY SAID IT
“Crazy part about all this, I played there for 10 years and I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back.” – Wagner, a six-time All-Pro, on the Seattle Seahawks not informing him first of his release
()
How Noem’s struggles at home may enhance White House chances
‘I must save my mom’: The women returning to Ukraine
City-wide market crawl to celebrate small businesses, St. Louis neighborhoods
Mattie Do’s ‘The Long Walk’: A Masterwork of Subtlety About the Whole of Life
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Russell Wilson trade reflects reality of win-now NFL
Sunday Bulletin Board: Hey, kid! Wanna go out on a Snipe Hunt? They’re huge this year!
With a hunger and work ethic second to none, Jamahl Mosley puts his stamp on the Magic
ASK IRA: Is it getting hard to defend Duncan Robinson’s Heat defense?
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Letters: It’s time for a gas-tax holiday in Minnesota. We can afford it.
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Timberwolves fall to Toronto as they head into all-star break
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’