‘I must save my mom’: The women returning to Ukraine
As millions seek to escape Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 200,000 people have gone the other way, toward the fighting. Many are women, risking the dangers of war to rescue relatives or defend their homes.
City-wide market crawl to celebrate small businesses, St. Louis neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS – In celebration of 314 Day, the City of St. Louis and local businesses, there will be a city-wide market crawl featuring small businesses throughout St. Louis city & county Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
You’ll be able to shop dozens of businesses. The event is free is put on by an organization called The Women’s Creative.
Vendors will pop up in host brick and mortar locations, like Union Station, City Foundry STL, South Grand, Cherokee, The Loop and Webster Groves. You’ll be able to shop from local brick and mortar businesses that sell a number of items including adult and children’s apparel, home goods, local food items, coffee shops and more.
In Union Station the event will take place in Grand Hall. At City Foundry vendors will be located near the Food Hall as well as within the open retail stores along Foundry Way. Union Station will be hosting a larger celebration during the event as well, with close to 20 vendors and a variety of entertainment from local artists throughout the afternoon including the Stortellers, local musicians and more.
It is a free event, but you are encouraged to RSVP to get a digital grab bag of savings to participating vendors and businesses.
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Russell Wilson trade reflects reality of win-now NFL
The last two Super Bowl champions went all-in for elite quarterbacks to put them over the top.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recruited free agent Tom Brady in the spring of 2020 and won it all in his first season in Florida.
The Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford in the spring of 2021 and promptly lifted the Lombardi Trophy this February.
So Denver Broncos GM George Paton wasn’t just trying to capitalize on his own franchise’s window by trading for Russell Wilson this past week. He was also recognizing the modern NFL’s landscape.
He understands the necessity of a great quarterback to compete for a championship, and he is competing in a hyperspeed environment of expectations from owners league-wide.
Winning with patient draft-building, strong defense and quarterback development is not going to get it done.
In this climate, if you don’t have a quarterback to compete with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, you won’t win the Super Bowl that year.
It’s that simple.
It doesn’t help Wilson’s and the Broncos’ title chances that Mahomes and Herbert are both in their division, obviously, but for both now and the future, the Broncos had no choice but to spend big to upgrade the most important position in the sport.
Their ownership situation is different than most, of course. The Denver Broncos are for sale, and so acquiring a globally recognized star like Wilson also is smart business to jack up the already ludicrous price of any buyer.
And some league sources are skeptical whether this immediately turns the Broncos into a dominant team, citing the loss of defensive guru Vic Fangio and the fact that Wilson actually had better offensive weapons in Seattle.
Still, the reality is that rookie head coach Nate Hackett is fortunate to be armed immediately with a stud quarterback, because owners around the league have never been more restless when it comes to expecting wins and championships.
An absurd nine of 32 NFL head coaching jobs were vacated and filled in this past hiring cycle. Changes happened for different reasons in different places, but that’s almost a third of the league’s head coaches wiped out in the same year.
The fact is if an NFL coach isn’t winning more games and competing to a satisfactory level by his second season, he’s officially on the hot seat with many organizations even if they’ve promised him a longer runway. Just ask Joe Judge.
The Jets’ Robert Saleh could find that out the hard way this year if his team doesn’t pick up the pace, and Washington’s Ron Rivera is already feeling the heat entering year three with the Commanders.
That’s especially true because Rivera lost the sweepstakes for Wilson.
Washington’s aggressive quarterback pursuit this spring was motivated precisely by the same variables that prompted Paton to give up two first-round picks, two-second round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in exchange for Wilson, 33.
Rivera understood a year too late that his team needed a great quarterback, not a slight upgrade or stopgap. The problem is it doesn’t sound like Wilson wanted to play there.
And Washington’s subsequent trade for Carson Wentz was confirmation of their resulting desperation and recognition that they are now in deep trouble.
DOWN TO DESHAUN
The Deshaun Watson trade sweepstakes are going to heat up quickly after a grand jury decision not to pursue criminal charges for alleged sexual harassment and assault against the Houston Texans QB on Friday. Watson, 26, still faces civil proceedings and a likely suspension from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but that isn’t going to stop some teams from pursuing one of the NFL’s best young passers, given that he refuses to play in Houston.
The Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers all need quarterbacks, and the Philadelphia Eagles can’t ever be ruled out even as they stand by Jalen Hurts. Watson has a no-trade clause so he can dictate the destination, too.
Again, the last two Super Bowl champions won by recruiting a great quarterback. Denver already has a leg up this offseason to become the third straight to follow that path. Whoever lands Watson enters the arms race, as well.
GIANT JUICE
League sources say the Giants indeed had conversations about Saquon Barkley with other NFL teams in Indianapolis, but it’s possible the minimal return in a hypothetical trade — and the public reaction to the news of their openness to a deal — deterred them for now. It still feels like a situation where the Giants would trade the player if the return satisfied them, but it’s not clear if that offer will ever come. And in that scenario, Barkley could help Daniel Jones try to take the next step in the QB’s all-important fourth season …
There are very few people in the league who understand why the Giants would sign Mitchell Trubisky as a backup quarterback to Jones, a connection made in several recent reports. It would create a quarterback competition, and if the Giants have serious doubts about Jones, they should be searching for a replacement, not a half-measure veteran who would not be an upgrade. The Giants will be in the backup QB market to be sure, though, and Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor are names to watch. They’ll also be looking for tight ends after clearing the deck of Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith and likely free agent Evan Engram, too …
Fullback Eli Penny announced on social media that he is moving on to another team in free agency. Penny, 28, played in 45 of a possible 47 games in four seasons with the Giants. He was a core special teamer. He scored three TDs: one on special teams, one rushing and one receiving. And he was a strong locker room leader. “Thank you BIG BLUE,” Penny wrote. Extremely thankful for everything. I wish everyone in the building success and prosperity. They all deserve it.” … The Giants won’t be big spenders in free agency due to their cap situation. But some top free agents around the league include former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (released this week), Patriots corner J.C. Jackson and Saints left tackle Terron Armstead. The 2022 NFL league year officially opens on Wednesday, but the 48-hour legal tampering period preceding it typically is chock full of agreements then made official when Wednesday arrives.
THEY SAID IT
“Crazy part about all this, I played there for 10 years and I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back.” – Wagner, a six-time All-Pro, on the Seattle Seahawks not informing him first of his release
()
Sunday Bulletin Board: Hey, kid! Wanna go out on a Snipe Hunt? They’re huge this year!
Then & Now
LeoJEOSP writes: “Subject: The Snipe Hunt.
“Many boys my age belonged to the Boy Scouts in the 1960s. Many campouts and Winter Freeze Outs showed us how to conduct ourselves.
“One of the traditions was the ‘snipe hunt.’ The Scout was given a gunny sack and told to stay in an area by himself and to be alert, because the snipe appears only when the forest is quiet. You were given a stick to force the snipe into your sack.
“I nicked this from Wikipedia: ‘The snipe hunt is a kind of fool’s errand or wild-goose chase, meaning a fruitless errand or expedition, attested as early as the 1840s in the United States. It was the most common hazing ritual for boys in American summer camps during the early 20th century, and is a rite of passage often associated with groups such as the Boy Scouts. In camp life and children’s folklore, the snipe hunt provides an opportunity to make fun of newcomers while also accepting them into the group.’
“I don’t recall anyone being permanently harmed by participating in a snipe hunt.
“I am hesitant to compare youth of today to those 1960s-era Boy Scouts. But it is such an easy target.
“A snipe hunt today would be the cause of lawsuits and sensitivity training.”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: If that is so, it is certainly not the fault of the boys (or, of course, the girls).
Radio Days
THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES: “Remembering my Radio Days, 70 years ago:
“As the Continuity Director at our little bare-bones radio station, it was necessary that I share my office with the Sports Department. It was large enough, with ample room for two desks, my typewriter stand, a tall filing cabinet and one wastebasket. It had the advantage of having a large picture window facing Ninth Street, which made it bright and cheery — almost too cherry sometimes, when gawkers would linger at the adjoining window to watch the news coming off the U.P. wire machine and then wander over to our window and stop to smile and wave and watch me at work.
“I pretty much had the room to myself all day, because our Sports Department consisted of just one guy who came in about an hour before his 5 o’clock airtime. He would yank the afternoon copy off the news machine, come back to his desk, cradling the heap of newsprint. Then he would light his cigar, put his feet up on the desk and proceed to pull out all the sports news, chucking the rest into the wastebasket.
“When I started at the station, the sports guy on staff was a former rather famous Minnesota football player. Since I had absolutely no interest in sports and was oblivious to his fame, I was not properly impressed — which is probably why he never called me by name. In fact, the only time he spoke to me at all was when he threw the unused wire copy in the wastebasket. Every
damn day, he would say ‘Little Girl! Watch this!’ as he would pitch each wadded ball towards the wastebasket, missing it nine times out of 10.”
Not exactly what she had in mind
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE reports: “Subject: For Your Eyes Only.
“The other day, I called our current eye doctor asking for advice in contacting
another eye facility here in Minnesota. The person that I talked with was
very patient and helpful. She gave me several leads, but it was a struggle
to offer recommended actual names of the eye surgeons at these locations.
“She finally told me that she was ‘flying blind here’ to come up with a few names.
“Now that was very comforting and reassuring, coming from an ‘eye person.’
“I’ll see to it that I follow up.”
Our times
Putin’s War Division
KATHY S. of St. Paul, last week: “Subject: Let there be peace.
“Aside from political stuff, my admiration for the Ukrainians and their president has grown, as the conflict there has grown.
“Their latest innovation, which I think the world should copy, is: They announced that all invading soldiers who surrender to them will be fed, and will be able to call their moms to say they are OK. How cool is that?
“I saw a video of an embarrassed young Russian guy eating, and phoning home.
“Talk about nonviolence!”
Our times (responsorial)
SEMI-LEGEND: “Subject: Igloo?
“Reading about igloo dining, I looked at the structures and realized they were, as Twin Cities Business called them, ‘heated, plastic domes.’
“‘Geodesic dome’ was the term I’d been groping for. And I remembered that Buckminster Fuller coined the term. Then I had fun digging up stuff about the ‘engineer, inventor, mathematician, architect, cartographer, philosopher, poet, cosmogonist, and comprehensive designer.’
“But I’d rather dine indoors.”
In memoriam
RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul, writes: “Subject: R.I.P., Rice Streeter.
“When I read about cartoonist Richard Guindon’s death this past week, a number of thoughts came to mind:
“(1) I didn’t know him, but he and I were both from ‘out Rice Street.’
“(2) I remembered that he’d drawn for the Minnesota Daily, the Minneapolis paper, and the Detroit Free Press. Two of his cartoons came immediately to mind:
“(a) On the cover of a book which I once owned and long ago lost track of was a picture of a number of pioneers (coonskin caps, etc.) peering into the window of a log cabin. In the foreground, one man is whispering to another: ‘I told you to hire “voyageurs.”’
“(b) The second drawing requires a little background:
“Alan Page was waived by the Vikings and signed by the Bears during the 1978 season. The reason for the move was that Bud Grant wanted Page to increase his weight from 222 pounds, and Page refused. I will not go into detail about Page’s accomplishments while playing for the Vikings; his presence in the NFL Hall of Fame speaks for itself.
“The Guindon cartoon I’m recalling was drawn after Page’s relocation. In the cartoon, there was a door in a hallway (I don’t remember the wording on the door, but it must have had something to do with the Vikings), and the doormat was a Vikings jersey with Page’s number (88) on it.”
Our horses, ourselves (cont.)
THE ASTRONOMER of Nininger: “Subject: Saga of Big River II [Part I was in Sunday BB, 3/6/2022.]
“When we talk about ‘wild’ horses, we usually mean those that are free and roam the open countryside, unrestrained. Many of them are feral horses, descended from domestic breeds but loosed to the plains. We call them ‘mustangs,’ hardy, strong, and rugged. One was brought to board at Big River Stables by Linda.
“Linda and her husband, Mike, lived across the river, so she drove her old Chevy over the aging bridge nearly every day to see that horse and work with him. She acquired that mustang from North Dakota and named him ‘LJ.’ Linda had no exceptional riding or training skills, but she possessed immeasurable amounts of patience and perseverance, not to mention her love for him. LJ was basically halter-trained when he came to our ranch, and that was it.
“He was a black horse, quite shiny when Linda would apply Cowboy Magic to his mane and tail. He was pretty stocky, too, about 15½ hands tall (1 hand = 4 inches, measured at the withers). Linda always had a carrot or some other treat in her pocket for him. She had worked as a teacher’s aide, so I think she knew what works. Those treats enabled her to train him into a very safe riding horse and an almost magical, fun-to-watch entertainer. Linda must have done a lot of reading about training her equine companion because she frequently came up with new tricks.
“LJ could readily ‘count’ and with his hoof indicate to you how old he was. On command, he would go to the cooler and return with a bottle of beer. His palate was not particularly discriminating, because he was not able to tell the difference between various brands. Linda also had a 3-foot-diameter stool, about a foot high, and strong enough to hold LJ’s thousand-pound weight. He would mount it, placing all four hooves together, like a circus animal. He was a lot of fun. And when asked if he was Republican or Democrat, he would nod or shake his head ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’
“When Linda would ride him down the road, Toby, one of our ‘barn’ cats, would walk alongside them. Linda enjoyed riding LJ, but not very fast. That way the cat could keep up with them.
“Now that Big River Stables is gone, LJ has moved down the road about a mile. I know he is well cared for and that Linda is happy being there. Bison will soon roam the ground that our horses, LJ, and stablemates made their home. But those horses, LJ and so many others, and their owners, are those we miss the most.”
Band Name of the Day: The Snipe Hunters — or: Cowboy Magic
