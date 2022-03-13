News
In America, a few days in March 2020 echo two years later
The conversations went like this: It will be just a few days. It can be kept at bay. There will be some inconvenience, sure, but the world will merely be paused — just a short break, out of an abundance of caution, and certainly not any kind of major grinding to a halt. Certainly not for two years.
Certainly not for hundreds of thousands of Americans who were among us at that moment in mid-March 2020 — who lived through the beginning, watched it, worried about it (or didn’t), and who, plain and simple, aren’t here anymore.
“Just a temporary moment of time,” the man who was then president of the United States insisted. Just a few days. Just a few weeks. Just a few months. Just a few years.
The fact is that on March 12, 2020, no one really knew how it would play out. How could they?
Flattening the curve — such a novel term then, such a frozen moment of a phrase today — seemed genuinely possible two years ago this weekend, when Major League Baseball’s spring training games trickled to an end with their season suddenly postponed, when universities told students to stay away, when Congress — astonishingly — began to talk about whether it would be able to work from home.
“We would recommend that there not be large crowds,” the nation’s top infectious disease researcher told Congress two years ago Friday, presaging two years of arguments over that exact statement. His name was Anthony Fauci, and he would become one of Pandemic America’s most polarizing figures, caught between provable science and charges of alarmism and incompetence and malevolence, even occasionally from the former president himself.
And for a while, there weren’t large crowds. Except when there were.
For weeks in those early days, Americans in many corners of the republic all but shut down. Faces disappeared as masks went up against the invisible adversary — if you could actually obtain them. Hand sanitizer was squirted so liberally that some distilleries pivoted from whiskey to alcohol antiseptics. People discussed ventilator shortages over family meals. Zoom became, for the nation, a household word; suddenly your colleagues were arrayed on a screen in front of you like personalized, workaday “Brady Bunch” opening credits.
All these things were new once.
In the weeks that followed, as the scope of things revealed itself gradually, there were questions we knew to ask, and questions we didn’t.
The ones we knew to ask: How does it spread, and how easily? Can we keep it out? Can I even go outside safely? Should I wash my groceries? Will there be a vaccine, and if so, how quickly?
The ones we didn’t: How to combat the extreme mountains of mis- and disinformation surrounding the virus and the vaccines that emerged from the scientific community astonishingly quickly? How to manage the anger, and the national division, that poured from the political arena into the protracted virus discussion and burned in conversational trash fires across the land? How to navigate the emotional rubble of an entire generation of kids whose lives and educations would be upended?
Those questions are the ones that, right now, don’t seem outdated. They seem fresh and immediate, and they remain largely unanswered today — a time when it can be difficult to summon memories of the beginning of this thing because of all that’s happened since, and all that’s still happening.
The American memory is a strange beast. The nation, which is younger than most societies on the planet, loves to trumpet its storyline of action but has long had trouble reckoning with or even acknowledging its history — whether it be racial or military, gender or economic. Pandemic history, even in the two years since those days in March 2020, is hardly an exception.
Do you remember those moments when people were talking about working together, when daily life was thrown off its axis enough that Americans were, for a time, a bit gentler with each other? When the word “COVID” was barely used yet, and everyone was just talking about the coronavirus?
“If we avoid each other and listen to the scientists, maybe in a few weeks it will be better,” Koloud “Kay” Tarapolsi of Redmond, Washington, told The Associated Press on March 11, 2020. Exactly two years later, this week, she said of those early days: “I just wish we would have taken it more seriously.”
And now: More than 6 million souls lost across the world. In the United States, nearly a million dead — and the polarization that was already poking at the fabric of American society redeployed into pandemic anger, setting masked neighbor against unmasked one, creating a fertile petri dish to grow as-yet undiscovered brands of mistrust and misconception.
The thing about history is this: Sometimes we talk about “now” as if it were the culmination of all that came before — the actual destination of everything. What we often fail to consider is that “now” is just another junction along the track, another waystation en route to the next thing and the next and the next.
That goes for the “now” of March 2020, yes. But it also applies to the “now” of March 2022 as well. Looking back on the uniquely strange and bedeviling year of 2020 is useful — you try to learn from what came before — but it also affords the chance to think about something else: Two years later, how will we look at right now? How will we take the measure of what we are doing two years after it all began? It this thing anywhere near done? And what happens when it is?
“Who are we after this? Who are we after dealing with this situation that we’ve never dealt with before?” Hilary Fussell Sisco, a professor at Quinnipiac University who studies how people communicate in troubled moments, said precisely two years ago Saturday. “You find out who you are when a crisis hits.”
Have we?
Heat’s Markieff Morris has no time for ‘sloppy, fat boy’ as he returns after four months from neck injury
Markieff Morris has moved on.
That was among the first things the veteran Miami Heat forward wanted to make clear after returning Saturday night from a four-month absence due to a neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Closure, he said, came with the 17 minutes he played in Saturday night’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.
So asked if Jokic had reached out in the interim in regard to the violent shove in the back that trigged whiplash and 58 games on the sidelines, Morris brusquely brushed aside the question.
“F— no,” he said during his postgame interview. “I don’t want to hear from him. He did what he did. It is what it is.”
That comment was offered two months after Morris had posted on his Twitter account of the incident, “It’s a real injury! Imagine having a 300-pound sloppy, fat boy run full speed and make direct contact with your spine!”
Jokic was suspended one game for the incident, with Morris fined $50,000 for the shove that triggered the melee.
History, Morris said, even while acknowledging for the first time that moving on initially was difficult.
“For the first two weeks,” he said, “I probably didn’t sleep, just based off of that happening to be, and me not being able to really control the situation. It’s been one of the first times in my life where I couldn’t control something. I moved past it. It took me a while.
“My grandfather called me a bunch of times and told me just let it go, and just move on, that’d be best for everybody. And that’s what I did. However long it’s been, like I said, I’m grateful to just be able to play basketball again.”
It was an uneven return, with six points on 3-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, four fouls and the Heat outscoring the Timberwolves by six when he was on the court.
The statistics, point guard Kyle Lowry said, stood secondary.
“It’s exciting,” Lowry said. “He did some things [Saturday] night that were extremely pleasant to see. He just played well. He’s going to be out there for us. He’s going to give us a little bit more spacing, some mismatches.
“But, at the end of the day, it’s a veteran guy who is going to be very important to our team in the stretch run.”
The basketball part, coach Erik Spoelstra said, almost stood secondary.
“I thought that was just really uplifting, not only for him, but for us, and the whole locker room,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat next turning their attention to Tuesday night’s visit by the Detroit Pistons. “Everybody has seen, you know, what he’s had to do the last few months, and just really, basically have it be a waiting game. It’s extremely frustrating.
“But he’s been a great teammate. He’s been great behind the scenes. He’s really been putting in the work. So I think that allowed him to play the minutes that he played. And it looked like he was in really good rhythm, as well.”
The Heat and Morris had to wait for final clearance from the NBA’s Fitness To Play Panel, a stipulation because of a previous spinal injury sustained by Morris earlier in his career.
“He was really cleared less than two hours before the game,” Spoelstra said. “And we’ve had a lot of really cool moments this season, and that was one of ‘em.”
Morris had been working with both the team and on his own in recent weeks, while awaiting clearance.
“I would say pain-wise, I didn’t have pain the entire time, not even after the hit,” he said. “Turning the corner, I would probably say three to four weeks after I was hit. Obviously, it showed [Saturday] night I’ve been doing something, so it wasn’t like I wasn’t doing anything. Yeah, I’ve been good for a while.
“It felt great, man. It’s been a long process. Just thankful, grateful to be able to play the game I love again.”
Photos: Images of Ukrainian destruction, defiance
In besieged towns and cities around Ukraine on Saturday, the 17th day of the Russian invasion, smoke rose from destroyed buildings and burned-out cars. Soldiers patrolled deserted, debris-filled streets. And hospitals struggled to treat the injured, provide shelter and deliver babies.
Meanwhile, the exodus of refugees from the country continued. There were tearful goodbyes at train stations, and tears of joy when some family members were united across the border in Poland.
Among the images captured by Associated Press photographers on Day 17 of the war there were also pictures of defiance — from a welder working on tire-deflating spikes to a refugee with fingernails painted the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Real World Economics: Russia’s end-game is a lose-lose scenario
Another week on, Russia’s military assault on Ukraine continues, with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ratcheting up the ante as initial plans of a rapid snatch-and-grab of the Ukrainian government and land turns into a tragic joke.
Like all large-scale invasions, this is a humanitarian disaster. It is a political disaster for Europe and the world and, especially, as a portent of future possible reactions between other personality-dominated nonmarket economies like China and North Korea and their neighbors. Then there are economic effects, unintended even more broadly than intended.
The directions of these effects all can be predicted, or the possibilities at least discussed. Their magnitudes, however, remain up in the air. They depend in great part on how far military operations will continue or even expand before Putin — and the “siloviki” military and security-service leaders below him — toss in the towel and look for a least-costly way out. This will happen, but the scope of damage, humanitarian, economic and political, could expand considerably before it does.
Understand also that one can categorize economic damages in several ways, both over space and over time.
What will be the economic costs to Ukraine? To Russia? To the rest of Europe, especially to countries like Germany that, in good faith, became highly dependent on supplies of Russian fuels? To the United States, so far only inconvenienced by higher gasoline prices? To the overall global economy if confidence is shaken in existing investment conditions and existing financial and trade institutions?
Remember that markets are still trembling as we emerge from the worst pandemic in a century and that we are still in an unproven recovery from the global financial market debacle touched off by the United States in 2007-09.
And which effects will be manifest yet this year? This crop season? Before the next national election? Over the next turn in the U.S. and global business cycles?
As one broadens both in space, from immediate combat zones in Ukraine to the world, and in time from the rest of 2022 to the next decade, one moves from risks to true uncertainty, situations not only unknown, but unknowable. Or, to use Donald Rumsfeld’s phrase, “from known unknowns to unknown unknowns.”
Start with the concrete. What will Ukraine suffer in terms of human resources, housing stock and commerce facilities, its industrial base and transport network? All these are being savaged, although deaths remain lower than the worst fears. These one-time losses of existing productive resources will constrain the resources for producing new goods and services to meet the needs and wants of the Ukrainian people. For years going forward, more work and physical resources will have to be devoted to replacing assets destroyed by the Russian attack. Less will be available for consumption by households.
Such recovery can be remarkably rapid. On Sept. 1, 1945, the 100 largest cities in Japan were burnt out. Little of anything of productive use remained in the USSR to the south and west of a line joining Leningrad to Moscow to the Black Sea. Over vast areas of Germany, housing, industry and transportation lay in ruins. Railroads and bridges across the northern third of France were gone. Large bombed areas in London, Coventry, Manchester, Liverpool and other British cities remained flattened and tens of thousands lived in makeshift temporary housing.
Yet recovery in many areas was rapid. The U.S. Marshall Plan of economic aid to Europe proved one of the most important actions of our nation in that century. The economic boost to Japan as the staging ground for enormous U.S. military operations in Korea from 1950-53 was large but often overlooked. Both Japan and Germany became and remain solidly democratic industrial powerhouses.
But most of the recovery came from enormous sacrifices on the part of the peoples of these devastated countries. And the human cost was high.
Now, Western Europe and North America will aid Ukraine, perhaps enormously. And the Ukrainian people are well-educated, dedicated and hard working. Recovery will come.
But it will come faster if the upshot of this conflict is true peace with secure borders in Eastern Europe than if Ukraine remains a Hadrian’s wall between peace and barbarism. Russia must change its policies. The U.S. and the rest of “the West,” can influence but not determine this. Under the other alternative, Russian domination, Ukrainian recovery remains elusive, especially if one contrasts Soviet efforts at rebuilding post-war East Berlin with what happened in the West — bombed out ruins remained decades after the war.
But on a macro-level, Russia ultimately needs fundamentally different economic and political systems, as does China, North Korea, Cuba and other nations still mired in an essentially feudal past. But fundamental change can only come internally. The point for now is that maximal destruction of Russian trade and finance over the long-term will be counterproductive.
Europe, especially Germany, will suffer at a macro level in terms of total output and at a micro level in terms of cold homes and electrical brownouts, if the cutoff of Russian gas and oil is immediate, total and lasting. Some 90 percent of gas consumed in Western Europe is imported and about half of that comes from Russia. Russia also sells oil to these neighbors and, as they have shut down their own uneconomic mines in recent decades, they also buy coal. And then there are nonferrous metals such as nickel, aluminum, titanium and other key raw materials that Russia exports.
The United States is a highly self-sufficient and self-centered nation. We usually discount the problems of others. Failing to empathize with the true difficulties our deepest friends face will be a bad mistake, but one we probably will make.
As long as events in Europe do not shake the overall world financial system the way the outbreak of World War I did, the price we may pay will be piffling. We kvetch about high gas prices but we won’t face sold-out filling stations. A ban on imports of Russian crude is political symbolism. No generating plants will close down and we won’t face useless furnaces and stoves because there is no gas in pipelines or local mains. Food prices will tick upwards causing ire at checkout lines — but joy for farmers and farm equipment manufacturers. Employment and output will continue to grow.
In other words, we should “human up” and concentrate more on helping others who face far greater difficulties than we do. Pressure on Russia must increase until it reverses course. But it also is important to re-examine the international economic structures that have been so useful to kleptocracies, from “Wild West” cryptocurrencies to dirty-money laundering banks in Cyprus partially owned by U.S. Commerce secretaries to states like South Dakota willing to prostitute themselves and their banks to those hiding criminal gains. But these are other matters.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
