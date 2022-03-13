In downtown St. Paul, businesses large and small are poised for a (hybrid) comeback

Workers install a door frame in the soon-to-open Momento restaurant at 5th and St. Peter Streets in downtown St. Paul, previously the site of Pazzaluna, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The downtown is seeing renewed signs of life after a two-year slowdown during the pandemic. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

Terry John Zila, owner of HepCat Coffee, makes a cup of coffee in his new downtown St. Paul eatery. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

Jim Flaherty, owner of Allegra Printing, looks over a printing job with K.J. Harstad, right, in the skyway of the Alliance Building in downtown St. Paul, which is seeing renewed signs of life after two years of the pandemic. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

Customer Nicolle Goodman buys a seafood salad at HepCat Coffee in the lobby of the Osborn 370 building, the former Ecolab Tower in downtown St. Paul, on March 3, 2022. Behind the counter are Joseph Miklausich and Lisa Cotton, right. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

A flyer for momento, a new restaurant opening at 360 St. Peter Street, is printed at Allegra Printing in the skyway of the Alliance Building in downtown St. Paul on March 3, 2022. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

St. Paul police maintain a visible presence near 5th and Cedar Streets in downtown St. Paul, March 3, 2022. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

People hang out in the skyway near Fifth and Cedar Streets in downtown St. Paul, as police maintain a visible presence, March 3, 2022. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

The Grygelko family of St. Michael share a funny moment in the Gray Duck restaurant on Wabasha Street in downtown St. Paul, March 3, 2022, as one-year old Clay covers his head with a napkin. From left: Tom, Karen, Clay, Kelsie and Mattie, four. The downtown is seeing renewed signs of life after a two-year slowdown during the pandemic. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

Empty storefronts like this one on Fifth Street in downtown St. Paul are common, Thursday, March 3, 2022. There’s been plenty of concern raised about empty storefronts and downtown crime rates, but major employers such as Securian and Ramsey County have announced they’ll begin shifting workers this month back to in-person work downtown at least two or more times per week, with the general goal of moving most workers downtown by Labor Day. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

As a wedding cake guru, executive pastry chef, proprietor of his own catering business and veteran of pop-up restaurants, Terry John Zila could have opened his latest venture, HepCat Coffee, in any one of a number of places. He chose downtown St. Paul’s Osborn 370 building — a former Ecolab office tower on Wabasha Street — in which to sell Minnesota-made sodas, rum frosted cakes and ahi tuna sandwiches, among other chef-driven lunch fare.

“St. Paul has been rock stars,” said Zila, who is in talks with large downtown employers about launching a corporate box lunch program, on top of promising meetings with business advocates like the St. Paul Downtown Alliance. “I wouldn’t have gotten all this attention in Minneapolis. We’re getting a liquor license in a month — champagne in a can!”

Zila’s optimism propelled him to hang his shingle little more than a month ago, during a pandemic in which most downtown employers have allowed or even demanded their office employees work remotely, nearly emptying out entire office buildings.

Excluding non-competitive sites such as government buildings, nearly one of four offices in downtown St. Paul — some 1.7 million square feet — sits vacant and available for lease. With COVID case counts ebbing, could that turn around?

There’s still plenty of concern raised about empty storefronts and downtown crime rates, which declined last year after a major spike in 2020. But major employers such as Securian and Ramsey County have announced they’ll begin shifting employees back to in-person work this month at least two or more times per week, with the general goal of moving most employees downtown by Labor Day. Ecolab said its 1,500 downtown employees will return April 4, averaging up to 40 percent of their time remotely.

“There’s uncertainty about what does a return to work look like. What’s the new normal going to be? It might not be five days a week,” acknowledged Joe Spencer, president of the Downtown Alliance, a business partnership that manages the city’s new Downtown Improvement District. “But you’re still going to need to be in the office to troubleshoot things that come up or work on ideas. And I think downtown’s a great spot for that.”

“That’s something I’ve missed over the last two years, running into people and having unplanned conversations,” Spencer added. “Job growth over the past 15 years, for ‘knowledge jobs,’ has predominantly been in places of high density.”

START-UP ENERGY AT OSBORN 370

Not everyone shares Zila and Spencer’s bright outlook, but at Osborn 370, startups and established companies alike are making a go of it in downtown St. Paul, and they’re doing so against the uncertain backdrop of a pandemic, crime trends, remote work and other challenges.

Bridgewater Bank, which moved into the building about a year before the pandemic, occupies at least 10,000 square feet. Other recent tenants include the Center for Economic Inclusion, a consulting firm focused on improving economic outcomes for workers and business owners of color, and Upsie, which links consumers to online product warranties and has drawn strong backing from Silicon Valley investors.

Just a few months ago, they were joined by the Brown Venture Group, which connects venture capital firms to technology companies driven by entrepreneurs of color.

In fact, so many companies run by leaders of color have moved in, the energy has even drawn a visit from NASA. With the help of building co-owner Scott Burns, who runs his own software company, Structural, from within Osborn 370, representatives of the federal government’s space-faring arm recently set up in a community room to hold a recruitment presentation for 40 emerging tech companies.

“I think downtown is going to come back stronger than what it was before,” said D’Angelos Svenkeson, co-founder of NEOO Partners, Inc., one of the few Black-owned urban planning and real estate firms in the Midwest. “Employers recognize the value of creating workspaces that go beyond the status quo. Spaces are going to be used differently.”

‘PEOPLE NEED TO COME BACK’

What remains uncertain is whether a hybrid work schedule will become the new normal, and what a reduced workforce will mean for the downtown small business community long-term.

“People need to come back,” said Burns, during a recent building tour. “People aren’t just widgets in the Matrix. You’re not going to break through in your career, your company isn’t going to break through. We all need a little in-person collaboration.”

Are there reasons for Burns and the office tenants he’s attracted to be nervous for downtown? They have only to look outside across Osborn Plaza to another former Ecolab tower, which sits vacant and in court-ordered receivership as a result of foreclosure proceedings.

In between the two buildings, the entrance corridor to the Alliance Bank Center illustrates how difficult the pandemic has been for the ecosystem of eateries, hair salons and assorted small businesses that survived off the patronage of downtown workers pre-pandemic.

A long-shuttered vintage popcorn stand sports a “for sale” sign. A series of neighboring storefronts lining the corridor into the Skyway system sit empty. In an interview, a despondent Skyway business owner described walking to his car in a downtown parking garage, only to find men gambling in stairwells, like something out of a hard-boiled Robert B. Parker novel.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Jim Flaherty, owner of Allegra Marketing and Image 360 printshop in the Alliance Bank building, said his corner of the Skyway has been “ground zero” for unseemly behavior, and he lays blame on City Hall and Metro Transit for not doing more to discourage loitering and improve public safety.

“Will people come back downtown post-COVID?” said Flaherty. “Now that they’ve been working from home, will they want to come downtown and continue to endure the crime, physical and verbal harassment, unsightly streets, sidewalks and Skyways and unruly behavior of thugs running around?”

In October, following a fatal shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park restaurant on West Seventh Street, the chief executive officers of Securian and Ecolab wrote separate letters to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter urging him to take a firmer hand on public safety and implying that the return of their large downtown workforces depended upon it.

“For employers committed to downtown St. Paul, public safety needs to be a priority,” said Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck, in his Oct. 12 letter. “We need to effectively assure our employees that downtown St. Paul is safe.”

To improve a sense of safety, Carter recently announced that downtown workers would begin operating out of vacant storefronts in an effort to increase eyes on the skyway system. The city will accept a federal grant to boost police hiring, on top of youth outreach through a street ambassadors program, Right Track youth internships and other measures.

There’s been a visible increase in police presence in the skyway above the Central Station light-rail stop on certain afternoons, and clearing homeless encampments from Kellogg Boulevard and groups of transients from Mears Park last winter also seems to have reduced but not eliminated some concerns.

Reported crime incidents downtown dropped 23 percent, from a recent high of 2,260 incidents in 2020 to 1,748 incidents last year, the lowest figures since 2016, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

“When the 55 trainee officers started their field training officer process on Feb. 26, we directed them to rotating skyway foot beat patrols during their shift,” said St. Paul Police Sgt. Natalie Davis. “This was to provide more officer visibility, but also to get them acquainted with St. Paul’s complex skyway system.”

‘THE BIG TEST’

But more than anything, it’s the return of downtown workers that has small business owners keeping fingers crossed with guarded optimism.

“This will be the big test,” Flaherty said.

Then there’s the vagaries of the virus itself. Small business owners have heard announcements — and rumors bordering on announcements — before. They held out hope that workers would return last September, and then in January, and then another delay in light of COVID-19 surges and new virus variants.

“I’ve felt a little bit like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football,” said Spencer of the Downtown Alliance. “But I really think over the next 60 to 90 days, we’re going to see a significant reanimation of downtown.”

He’s already seen signs of spring thaw.

Just across from City Hall, the recent reopening of the Gray Duck restaurant at Fourth and Wabasha streets for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic has brought fancy but affordable cocktails and a revised dinner menu back to a key gathering spot for working lunches and happy hours.

Down the street, bookings have picked up for major concert acts and sporting events at the Xcel Energy Center. Over the next month alone, the X will host Journey, Billie Eilish, an Elton John concert rescheduled from 2020, Bon Jovi and Kid Rock. That’s on top of Minnesota Wild games and the return of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Frozen Faceoff, twice canceled during the pandemic.

In August, a week’s worth of build-up events at the X will help promote the Major League Soccer All-Star Game, which will draw some 20,000 fans to Allianz Field in the Midway.

‘WE NEED A CRITICAL MASS OF PEOPLE’

Some downtown businesses were struggling to hold on even before the pandemic. Ecolab began moving thousands of workers out of three Wabasha Street buildings in 2016 to consolidate operations in the old Travelers building just a few blocks away, and foot traffic along the Wabasha Street corridor never recovered.

According to the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association, the overall vacancy rate for competitive office space in the downtown area was 23 percent last year, or 1.7 million square feet. That’s up from 18.6 percent the year before, or 1.38 million square feet. That’s not good news.

Meanwhile, more downtown office buildings continue to go residential. Sherman Associates recently announced conceptual plans to turn the 25-story Landmark Towers office building at 345 St. Peter St. into 186 apartments, an $80 million to $85 million conversion highly dependent upon obtaining historic tax credits and other financing.

Jim Crockarell has developed a reputation for maintaining a somewhat cantankerous, if ubiquitous, presence in many of the largest restaurant and real estate deals downtown. Through Madison Equities, he’s become downtown’s largest property owner by square footage, which hasn’t always jibed well with city-driven initiatives, from bike corridors to the Downtown Alliance’s street greeters.

When the Downtown Alliance drew boundaries for its new Downtown Improvement District, which is driven by member dues, it made sure to sidestep most Madison Equities properties, avoiding a legal fight with Crockarell that could have been costly on all sides.

“There’s nobody officing downtown, and as a result crime has proliferated,” said Crockarell, who dismisses efforts like the business improvement district as window dressing. “What we need is a critical mass of people. It’s very important to get the workers back. I don’t think BOMA will have any significance. I don’t think the Downtown Alliance will have any significance. There’s only so many little old ladies you can escort across the street.”

Still, some business owners have looked just as warily upon Crockarell’s security efforts, which include a young man patrolling the Skyway in street casual wear and what appears to be a bulletproof vest, marked “Security.”

If you need 15 or so police officers in a hurry, downtown St. Paul’s Central Station light rail skyway leg has you covered… I asked what the event was. They said they’re just hanging out. pic.twitter.com/Y8U24DOahB — Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 18, 2022

“Our tenants are not coming back if they fear to walk through the skyways, and that’s just a fact,” Crockarell explained. “I have off-duty policemen in the Alliance Bank building escorting people to their cars. … It’s been two years of struggle for all the tenants down here.”

But even Crockarell has to admit there are signs of renewed energy. He noted that U.S. Bank, one of his major office tenants and the second-largest private employer by workforce in downtown St. Paul, plans to return to in-person work on a hybrid schedule.

For building owners and small businesses alike, that may be for now as good as it gets.