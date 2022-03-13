News
In downtown St. Paul, businesses large and small are poised for a (hybrid) comeback
As a wedding cake guru, executive pastry chef, proprietor of his own catering business and veteran of pop-up restaurants, Terry John Zila could have opened his latest venture, HepCat Coffee, in any one of a number of places. He chose downtown St. Paul’s Osborn 370 building — a former Ecolab office tower on Wabasha Street — in which to sell Minnesota-made sodas, rum frosted cakes and ahi tuna sandwiches, among other chef-driven lunch fare.
“St. Paul has been rock stars,” said Zila, who is in talks with large downtown employers about launching a corporate box lunch program, on top of promising meetings with business advocates like the St. Paul Downtown Alliance. “I wouldn’t have gotten all this attention in Minneapolis. We’re getting a liquor license in a month — champagne in a can!”
Zila’s optimism propelled him to hang his shingle little more than a month ago, during a pandemic in which most downtown employers have allowed or even demanded their office employees work remotely, nearly emptying out entire office buildings.
Excluding non-competitive sites such as government buildings, nearly one of four offices in downtown St. Paul — some 1.7 million square feet — sits vacant and available for lease. With COVID case counts ebbing, could that turn around?
There’s still plenty of concern raised about empty storefronts and downtown crime rates, which declined last year after a major spike in 2020. But major employers such as Securian and Ramsey County have announced they’ll begin shifting employees back to in-person work this month at least two or more times per week, with the general goal of moving most employees downtown by Labor Day. Ecolab said its 1,500 downtown employees will return April 4, averaging up to 40 percent of their time remotely.
“There’s uncertainty about what does a return to work look like. What’s the new normal going to be? It might not be five days a week,” acknowledged Joe Spencer, president of the Downtown Alliance, a business partnership that manages the city’s new Downtown Improvement District. “But you’re still going to need to be in the office to troubleshoot things that come up or work on ideas. And I think downtown’s a great spot for that.”
“That’s something I’ve missed over the last two years, running into people and having unplanned conversations,” Spencer added. “Job growth over the past 15 years, for ‘knowledge jobs,’ has predominantly been in places of high density.”
START-UP ENERGY AT OSBORN 370
Not everyone shares Zila and Spencer’s bright outlook, but at Osborn 370, startups and established companies alike are making a go of it in downtown St. Paul, and they’re doing so against the uncertain backdrop of a pandemic, crime trends, remote work and other challenges.
Bridgewater Bank, which moved into the building about a year before the pandemic, occupies at least 10,000 square feet. Other recent tenants include the Center for Economic Inclusion, a consulting firm focused on improving economic outcomes for workers and business owners of color, and Upsie, which links consumers to online product warranties and has drawn strong backing from Silicon Valley investors.
Just a few months ago, they were joined by the Brown Venture Group, which connects venture capital firms to technology companies driven by entrepreneurs of color.
In fact, so many companies run by leaders of color have moved in, the energy has even drawn a visit from NASA. With the help of building co-owner Scott Burns, who runs his own software company, Structural, from within Osborn 370, representatives of the federal government’s space-faring arm recently set up in a community room to hold a recruitment presentation for 40 emerging tech companies.
“I think downtown is going to come back stronger than what it was before,” said D’Angelos Svenkeson, co-founder of NEOO Partners, Inc., one of the few Black-owned urban planning and real estate firms in the Midwest. “Employers recognize the value of creating workspaces that go beyond the status quo. Spaces are going to be used differently.”
‘PEOPLE NEED TO COME BACK’
What remains uncertain is whether a hybrid work schedule will become the new normal, and what a reduced workforce will mean for the downtown small business community long-term.
“People need to come back,” said Burns, during a recent building tour. “People aren’t just widgets in the Matrix. You’re not going to break through in your career, your company isn’t going to break through. We all need a little in-person collaboration.”
Are there reasons for Burns and the office tenants he’s attracted to be nervous for downtown? They have only to look outside across Osborn Plaza to another former Ecolab tower, which sits vacant and in court-ordered receivership as a result of foreclosure proceedings.
Paul Campbell’s Brown Venture Group moved into the Osborn 370 building four months ago, and space tech followed. NASA wanted to work with more diverse/BIPOC communities. Building management helped host a NASA presentation for 40 BIPOC techies. pic.twitter.com/KY6mfukm6t
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 18, 2022
In between the two buildings, the entrance corridor to the Alliance Bank Center illustrates how difficult the pandemic has been for the ecosystem of eateries, hair salons and assorted small businesses that survived off the patronage of downtown workers pre-pandemic.
A long-shuttered vintage popcorn stand sports a “for sale” sign. A series of neighboring storefronts lining the corridor into the Skyway system sit empty. In an interview, a despondent Skyway business owner described walking to his car in a downtown parking garage, only to find men gambling in stairwells, like something out of a hard-boiled Robert B. Parker novel.
SAFETY CONCERNS
Jim Flaherty, owner of Allegra Marketing and Image 360 printshop in the Alliance Bank building, said his corner of the Skyway has been “ground zero” for unseemly behavior, and he lays blame on City Hall and Metro Transit for not doing more to discourage loitering and improve public safety.
“Will people come back downtown post-COVID?” said Flaherty. “Now that they’ve been working from home, will they want to come downtown and continue to endure the crime, physical and verbal harassment, unsightly streets, sidewalks and Skyways and unruly behavior of thugs running around?”
In October, following a fatal shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park restaurant on West Seventh Street, the chief executive officers of Securian and Ecolab wrote separate letters to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter urging him to take a firmer hand on public safety and implying that the return of their large downtown workforces depended upon it.
“For employers committed to downtown St. Paul, public safety needs to be a priority,” said Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck, in his Oct. 12 letter. “We need to effectively assure our employees that downtown St. Paul is safe.”
To improve a sense of safety, Carter recently announced that downtown workers would begin operating out of vacant storefronts in an effort to increase eyes on the skyway system. The city will accept a federal grant to boost police hiring, on top of youth outreach through a street ambassadors program, Right Track youth internships and other measures.
There’s been a visible increase in police presence in the skyway above the Central Station light-rail stop on certain afternoons, and clearing homeless encampments from Kellogg Boulevard and groups of transients from Mears Park last winter also seems to have reduced but not eliminated some concerns.
Reported crime incidents downtown dropped 23 percent, from a recent high of 2,260 incidents in 2020 to 1,748 incidents last year, the lowest figures since 2016, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
“When the 55 trainee officers started their field training officer process on Feb. 26, we directed them to rotating skyway foot beat patrols during their shift,” said St. Paul Police Sgt. Natalie Davis. “This was to provide more officer visibility, but also to get them acquainted with St. Paul’s complex skyway system.”
‘THE BIG TEST’
But more than anything, it’s the return of downtown workers that has small business owners keeping fingers crossed with guarded optimism.
“This will be the big test,” Flaherty said.
Then there’s the vagaries of the virus itself. Small business owners have heard announcements — and rumors bordering on announcements — before. They held out hope that workers would return last September, and then in January, and then another delay in light of COVID-19 surges and new virus variants.
“I’ve felt a little bit like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football,” said Spencer of the Downtown Alliance. “But I really think over the next 60 to 90 days, we’re going to see a significant reanimation of downtown.”
He’s already seen signs of spring thaw.
Just across from City Hall, the recent reopening of the Gray Duck restaurant at Fourth and Wabasha streets for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic has brought fancy but affordable cocktails and a revised dinner menu back to a key gathering spot for working lunches and happy hours.
Down the street, bookings have picked up for major concert acts and sporting events at the Xcel Energy Center. Over the next month alone, the X will host Journey, Billie Eilish, an Elton John concert rescheduled from 2020, Bon Jovi and Kid Rock. That’s on top of Minnesota Wild games and the return of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Frozen Faceoff, twice canceled during the pandemic.
In August, a week’s worth of build-up events at the X will help promote the Major League Soccer All-Star Game, which will draw some 20,000 fans to Allianz Field in the Midway.
‘WE NEED A CRITICAL MASS OF PEOPLE’
Some downtown businesses were struggling to hold on even before the pandemic. Ecolab began moving thousands of workers out of three Wabasha Street buildings in 2016 to consolidate operations in the old Travelers building just a few blocks away, and foot traffic along the Wabasha Street corridor never recovered.
According to the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association, the overall vacancy rate for competitive office space in the downtown area was 23 percent last year, or 1.7 million square feet. That’s up from 18.6 percent the year before, or 1.38 million square feet. That’s not good news.
Meanwhile, more downtown office buildings continue to go residential. Sherman Associates recently announced conceptual plans to turn the 25-story Landmark Towers office building at 345 St. Peter St. into 186 apartments, an $80 million to $85 million conversion highly dependent upon obtaining historic tax credits and other financing.
Jim Crockarell has developed a reputation for maintaining a somewhat cantankerous, if ubiquitous, presence in many of the largest restaurant and real estate deals downtown. Through Madison Equities, he’s become downtown’s largest property owner by square footage, which hasn’t always jibed well with city-driven initiatives, from bike corridors to the Downtown Alliance’s street greeters.
When the Downtown Alliance drew boundaries for its new Downtown Improvement District, which is driven by member dues, it made sure to sidestep most Madison Equities properties, avoiding a legal fight with Crockarell that could have been costly on all sides.
“There’s nobody officing downtown, and as a result crime has proliferated,” said Crockarell, who dismisses efforts like the business improvement district as window dressing. “What we need is a critical mass of people. It’s very important to get the workers back. I don’t think BOMA will have any significance. I don’t think the Downtown Alliance will have any significance. There’s only so many little old ladies you can escort across the street.”
Still, some business owners have looked just as warily upon Crockarell’s security efforts, which include a young man patrolling the Skyway in street casual wear and what appears to be a bulletproof vest, marked “Security.”
If you need 15 or so police officers in a hurry, downtown St. Paul’s Central Station light rail skyway leg has you covered… I asked what the event was. They said they’re just hanging out. pic.twitter.com/Y8U24DOahB
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 18, 2022
“Our tenants are not coming back if they fear to walk through the skyways, and that’s just a fact,” Crockarell explained. “I have off-duty policemen in the Alliance Bank building escorting people to their cars. … It’s been two years of struggle for all the tenants down here.”
But even Crockarell has to admit there are signs of renewed energy. He noted that U.S. Bank, one of his major office tenants and the second-largest private employer by workforce in downtown St. Paul, plans to return to in-person work on a hybrid schedule.
For building owners and small businesses alike, that may be for now as good as it gets.
The curious tale of how Prince’s final Top 10 hit, and its accompanying album, disappeared for decades
In the months and years following Prince’s death, fans scrambled to fill holes in their Prince collections, particularly promo and limited-edition oddities and scarce foreign pressings. But one of the most unusual releases to see a surge in collector interest was “The Gold Experience,” Prince’s 17th album, first released in 1995.
To be clear, “Gold” wasn’t some obscurity, but a mass-produced Warner Bros. release that topped a half million in sales. It also included the final Top 10 single of Prince’s career. As it turns out, it had quietly slipped out of print and new copies hadn’t been available for decades.
On June 17, “The Gold Experience” will once again be available on CD. The following day, Legacy Recordings will issue a double-LP version pressed on translucent gold, with five bonus remixes, for Record Store Day.
“The Gold Experience” comes from a particularly stormy era in the Purple One’s career in the early ’90s. He was still charting hits — “Cream,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “My Name Is Prince,” “7” — but his longtime label Warner Bros. began worrying he was oversaturating the market. In 1993, he confounded his label, and his fans, by changing his name to the unpronounceable love symbol, which he previously used as the title of his 14th album. He also began scrawling the word “slave” on his cheek during public appearances, a move that raised eyebrows given it was coming from a multi-millionaire superstar.
The following year, Prince convinced the label to give him one-time permission to release the single “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” independently, under the love symbol name. Prince wanted to prove he didn’t need the name Prince to sell records, and it turned out he was correct. The single, a lush throwback to ’70s soul, was a worldwide success, giving him what would be his final Top 10 single in the States and his only No. 1 in the United Kingdom. (Rumors at the time suggested Prince’s staff was purchasing copies of the single in bulk at retail to help kickstart its chart position.)
Despite the success of the single, Warner Bros. balked three months later when Prince delivered the label two new albums, “Come” and “The Gold Experience,” with the demand the label issue “Come,” credited to “Prince: 1958-1993,” followed several weeks later by “Gold,” credited to the love symbol. His idea was that “Come” was old news and “Gold” was his future. To sweeten the deal, he added “Most Beautiful Girl” to the “Gold” tracklist.
Such a chaotic album rollout may not seem so unusual today — see, for example, the recent activity of one Ye, the Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West, whose latest album is only available to stream through a $200 standalone device — but at the time it was essentially unheard of, especially for a major label artist with millions in sales. Back in the day, album releases were carefully planned, multi-prong campaigns launched months in advance. The conventional wisdom was that fans wouldn’t, or couldn’t, keep up with it all if the label followed Prince’s gameplan.
Warner Bros. eventually agreed to unleash “Come” in August 1994, followed by “Gold” some 13 months later. Filled with some of the darkest and most unconventional music of his career, “Come” was a relative flop. “Gold” fared somewhat better at retail and earned warm reviews, with some critics calling it his best effort since 1997’s “Sign o’ the Times.”
On “The Gold Experience,” Prince flexed his artistic muscles with a series of songs expertly performed in a variety of styles. The gleefully explicit “P Control” stands as one of his final “dirty Prince” epics, as just years later he became a Jehovah’s Witness and abandoned his raunchier leanings. The record also included “Billy Jack Bitch,” a stab at former Star Tribune gossip columnist Cheryl “C.J.” Johnson, as well as liner notes written by former Pioneer Press music critic Jim Walsh.
So why did “The Gold Experience” go out of print? Blame a lawsuit over “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.” A pair of Italian songwriters sued Prince, claiming the song plagiarized their 1983 European hit “Takin’ Me to Paradise.” The case made it all the way to Italy’s Supreme Court, where judges sided with the songwriters. While the ruling only applied to Italy, where “Most Beautiful Girl” was banned, someone (Prince? Warner Bros.?) figured the easiest thing to do was let “The Gold Experience” disappear in its entirety.
When Prince’s estate released his back catalog to streaming services in 2018, “The Gold Experience” was finally easily accessible to fans again, although “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” was missing from the tracklist. Apparently, the estate reached an agreement with the songwriters last month and “Most Beautiful Girl” finally hit streaming services soon after, along with a newly remastered version of the music video (shot at Paisley Park in early 1994) added for the first time to Prince’s YouTube channel.
As always, one can’t help but wonder what Prince would think about all of this. And yet, he was a vocal supporter of retail stores. One of the final times Prince was spotted in public before his April 2016 death was his trip to the Electric Fetus for, yes, Record Store Day. And he wasn’t there to perform, but to buy some physical copies of music he adored.
Prince has become a big part of Record Store Day, when exclusive, mostly vinyl reissues are available only in brick-and-mortar stores (and, hours later, at inflated prices online). Last year, Legacy released the obscure 1998, mostly acoustic (and not really ever championed by fans or critics) album “The Truth” on vinyl for the first time. It shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s vinyl albums charts and landed atop 2021’s best-sellers on the fan-centric music resale website Discogs.
If nothing else, it proves that in a world of streaming, Prince fans not only still want physical media, they’ll pay for it. And I think that would make him very happy.
Markieff Morris cleared for return, back in Heat mix; ‘best piece of news,” Spoelstra says
Veteran forward Markieff Morris formally was cleared to return to the Miami Heat on Saturday, back in the mix for the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.
Because of the severity of the neck injury he sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and because of a pre-existing neck injury, Morris had to receive clearance from the NBA’s Fitness To Play Panel in order to return. That panel is made up of an NBA doctor, a doctor representing the National Basketball Players Association, and an independent physician.
The Heat had been waiting several weeks for the clearance.
“We’re all excited about it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said ahead of Saturday night’s game. “And I’m excited for him. This has been a tedious process. And it’s taken longer than everybody anticipated. But these are things that you can’t necessarily control.
“But everything else, he’s really prepared behind the scenes. He’s been working for us for a long time, and he’s ready. So that was like the best piece of news that we were able to discuss today, he finally was cleared.”
Because of the optimism of such a return, and because of the desire to have Morris in game shape upon his return, the Heat had allowed Morris to compete with several recent NBA players in five-on-five workouts at the South Florida gym of skills trainer Stanley Remy. Among those Morris had worked out with was former Heat guard Goran Dragic, who now is with the Brooklyn Nets.
“He’s been working for a long time with us,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been doing contact.”
Morris, 32, has routinely shot before games at FTX Arena in recent weeks. He had been idle since his run-in with Jokic, who was suspended one game for his role in that Nov. 8 incident at Ball Arena, with the Heat utilizing several undersized reserves as backup power forwards, including Caleb Martin and since-traded KZ Okpala.
While the Heat opted to rest players on Saturday’s second night of the back-to-back set that opened with Friday night’s victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat now have a healthy 17-player roster, when including two-way players Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart.
Morris was signed to a veteran-minimum contract in the offseason, after time with the Los Angeles Lakers. He becomes a free agent on July 1.
()
Lawrence Goldstone: The false promise of autocracy
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked the world. It should not have. Vladimir Putin has been threatening Ukraine for years. To support those threats, Russian media has dutifully featured ludicrous, fabricated tales of Ukrainian misdeeds and even atrocities against beleaguered Russians, and he has asserted that a nation with a Jewish president whose relatives died in the Holocaust was run by Nazis.
Few outside Putin’s orbit believed these assertions but nor were they widely challenged as long as Putin’s territorial ambitions seemed to remain modest — a Crimea here, a South Ossetia there. Western leaders hoped Putin would somehow be dissuaded from more drastic military action — that cooler heads would prevail — forgetting that in Russia there is only one head that matters.
The economic and political fallout of Putin’s war might not be fully known for months, perhaps years, but the mere fact of the invasion reveals a good deal about the perils of investing almost total power in a single person. These perils need to be taken to heart because it has become fashionable in some corners of American society to romanticize autocrats, Putin in particular. Donald Trump recently called him a “genius,” while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted to having “enormous respect” for Putin, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson instructed his viewers to ask themselves why some Americans “hate Putin so much.”
To many on the right, power has become the only political currency worth cultivating, and few world leaders more personify the willingness to achieve supremacy by destroying one’s enemies and betraying one’s allies without regard to moral niceties than Vladimir Putin. Trump, whose mentor was Roy Cohn, another ruthless, power-hungry, amoral reprobate, clearly views Putin as a role model. To Trump and his supporters, many of them officials in federal, state and local governments, a strong, decisive leader unfettered by a recalcitrant legislature or a vibrant judiciary is the only salvation for a nation they see as having descended into a hopeless morass of immorality, godlessness and, most of all, weakness.
And so, Putin was not only allowed to escape unscathed from brutal attacks in Syria, Chechnya and Crimea, but was in fact hailed as a man who put his Country First, regardless of the impact on world order or the fundamental freedoms of those Russians who disagreed with his policies. That he threw aside constitutional guarantees and seized power indefinitely only increased his allure. Here was a leader who promised to miraculously solve the nation’s problems — “Only I can do it” — and mercilessly took every step necessary to achieve his vision.
Putin’s appeal to those Americans frustrated with a government that fails to reflect their ideology or values is not difficult to understand. Autocrats can be remarkably successful, at least at first, especially in political environments that seem stagnant or dysfunctional. Autocrats can demand rather cajole; make threats that are not idle; appoint talented officials and fire incompetent ones. While political freedom might be restricted, free speech curtailed and critical media outlets closed, increased prosperity, a stronger military and elevated national pride make the limits on individual liberty a tolerable price to pay. This becomes doubly true when the most severe restrictions are foisted on those considered at the fringes of society, which may include racial or ethnic minorities, those of different gender orientations, or simply citizens who believe that lively debate is a better way to run a government than decree.
And so, because of what has been perceived as the success of autocrats such as Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, the United States is currently flirting with abandoning democratic principles to perhaps the greatest degree in its history. Even during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when Hitler and Mussolini seemed to be proving that strong, top-down leadership could “get things done,” jump-start an economy, and raise a nation’s pride and status in world affairs more effectively than slow, unwieldy democracy, fascism largely remained a fringe ideology in the United States. But Trump convinced many Americans that democracy, as has been practiced for much of the nation’s history, was destroying both the country’s moral fiber — quite ironic considering Trump’s own moral standing — and its position as the most powerful nation in the world.
But Putin’s reckless attack on Ukraine — which promises, regardless of the military outcome, to set the Russian economy back years if not decades, spawn a long and bloody insurgency in any territory he might conquer, and spur widespread dissent at home — points up the single most glaring risk of turning power over to any one person, regardless of how competent they seem or charismatic they may be.
Once in power, autocrats are difficult, if not impossible, to get rid of.
In Putin’s Russia, many of those in a burgeoning middle class who once supported him — his approval rating at one point was near 70 percent — will bear the brunt of his incredible miscalculation. They will likely evince surprise that their once wily leader has committed such a colossal blunder. But how can there be surprise that a leader whose vanity was stoked by adoring admirers has allowed that vanity to lead him into such an obvious and potentially fatal trap?
There was a time when hundreds of thousands of ordinary Russians protested Putin’s overturning of nascent democratic norms in Russia. They were arrested, jailed and sometimes murdered, but most Russians stood by without protesting because Putin seemed to be making their country stronger, more prosperous, and once again feared by the rest of the world. Now they will be forced to endure a far weaker, far less prosperous Russia that is reviled by the rest of the world.
Those Russians who abandoned their civic responsibility, failed to attempt to maintain the freedoms that had been so tortuously won, will now bear the consequences. Let us hope that Putin’s misadventure has taught Americans not to make the same mistake.
Lawrence Goldstone’s most recent book is “On Account of Race: The Supreme Court, White Supremacy, and the Ravaging of African American Voting Rights.” He wrote this column for The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
