News
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Make ‘WeCrashed’ More Fun to Watch Than It Probably Should Be
Premium television is currently serving up a wave of star-studded miniseries telling the sensational stories of recession-era start-ups and the charismatic, destructive personalities behind them. Following Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and Hulu’s The Dropout comes WeCrashed on AppleTV+, an eight-episode dramatization of the rise and fall of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the eccentric couple behind WeWork. WeCrashed is a capitalist fable about the dangers of overzealous expansion and unchecked ego, packaged inside a digestible romantic dramedy about the weirdest, most awful couple you’ve ever met. While its sparing criticism for the system that created them can be infuriating at times, lively performances and a playful tone make WeCrashed eminently fun to watch — probably more fun than it should be.
Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) is an Israeli immigrant who has come to New York City to make his fortune as a “serial entrepreneur,” armed with the confidence and charisma of a cult leader. Rebekah Paltrow (Anne Hathaway) is a yoga instructor and wannabe philosopher backed by family money and a Bachelor’s in Buddhism from Cornell. Adam and Rebekah fall deeply in love, bound together by their shared dream of reshaping the world in their own image. Together with architect Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin), they give birth to WeWork, a company that rents co-working space to small businesses with the very logical and attainable goal of “raising the world’s consciousness.” Adam and Rebekah begin as a cult of two, supercharged by an almost religious belief in each other and their ability to manifest success through positive thinking. Over the course of a decade, their cult grows into the third most valuable privately-held company in the world, and then collapses almost overnight.
The saga of WeWork is tailor-made for dramatization. Rarely has a business story come complete with such outlandish characters, not to mention a love story that can be easily finessed into becoming the main event. While Rebekah is a supporting player in the most prominent non-fictional documents of the WeWork collapse (including the Wondery podcast on which this series is directly based), WeCrashed creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Cavello have promoted her to co-star and framed Rebekah and Adam’s relationship as the spine of the narrative, the foundation on which WeWork is built and the cause of its near-total destruction. More importantly, it gives the viewer a context in which it’s safe to root for them, because they are unmistakably the villains of the business side of the story. You want to see Adam and Rebekah’s love survive, in part because their devotion to each other is eerily beautiful, and in part because no one would wish either of them on their worst enemy. The company’s peril rises in parallel to a rough patch in their marriage, and while Adam’s empire certainly deserves to fall, it’s just as certain that he and Rebekah deserve each other.
As Adam and Rebekah, Leto and Hathaway are each cast to perfectly weaponize the worst parts of their public personas. Adam owes his success to having such a “larger than life” personality that no one around him can tell for sure whether he’s a brilliant businessman or just a very handsome lunatic. It’s not unlike how Jared Leto’s commitment to roles that require thick affects and dramatic physical transformations make it difficult to sort out his acting ability from his training regimen. (Leto and Neumann also share the distinction of having informally turned their businesses into a cult.) Rebekah represents a nightmarish case of someone possessing all of Anne Hathaway’s exhausting “theater kid” energy, but none of her considerable talent. The tragedy of Rebekah (or at least this fictionalized version of her) is that she desperately seeks public validation but doesn’t have anything to offer and is surrounded by people who do. She responds to every failure by setting even loftier, more immeasurable goals, and by exacting swift vengeance on WeWork employees whose energy she doesn’t like. Leto and Hathaway both thrive in their roles, but it’s Hathaway (who is also doing a voice, it just doesn’t stick out as much) who takes home the game ball, infusing a great deal of humanity into the show’s most contemptible character. Hathaway is responsible for the show’s funniest moments, as well as its darkest.
Above all, WeCrashed is a story about hubris, a cautionary tale about unchecked capitalism that is nevertheless a capitalist text. Adam Neumann is a personification of neoliberalism, a wide-eyed free-market optimist who believes that his business will not only make him rich, but save the world. The more money and power he has, the better off everyone will be. He and Rebekah philosophize about creating a more sustainable world in which people live their dreams, but their effort to save the planet is superficial at best and their own employees are working for peanuts, hypnotized into believing that the work itself is reward enough until the company finally goes public and their stock options make them rich. WeCrashed is highly critical of Neumann’s reckless, ego-driven expansion of his company, but the criticisms are aimed at the rate of expansion, not the expansion itself. Whenever level-headed characters such as investor Cameron Lautner (O-T Fagbenle) try to talk sense into Neumann’s cultists, it’s often to assert that commercial real estate is a market with a finite demand and therefore cannot possibly scale to the same extent as a tech company. He’s right, WeWork isn’t Amazon, but it’s never questioned whether or not Amazon should be Amazon. The fact that no company can possibly grow forever is not part of the equation. (How could it be, when this series is the product of a computer manufacturer that is now also a movie studio and a credit card company?) WeCrashed insists that the cure for capitalist excess is not anti-capitalism, but slightly more realistic capitalism.
That’s not to say that WeCrashed lacks any class consciousness. At best, it confesses that if your employer assures you that your work is changing the world for the better, they’re probably hoping you’ll accept righteous satisfaction as a substitute for a fair wage. As the company’s perceived value grows and Adam and Rebekah’s lifestyle becomes more lavish, reminders of their employees’ exploitation are never far from view. Multiple subplots center around WeWork employees, following the arc of their indoctrination into the cult of We, the impossible demands on their time, and their moments of doubt and clarity as to whether or not anything that they’ve been working for is real. WeCrashed addresses the toxicity of WeWork’s office culture and how management’s failure to address it is never punished, and makes it clear that everyone, even those who helped grow the company from the ground up, was getting paid a pittance. Still, these moments spent with the victims of WeWork’s exploitation feel insufficient, especially since the Neumanns’ greed is framed more often as funny than evil. Were this a work of pure fiction, no ending could satisfy short of WeWork’s employees carving up the Neumanns’ fortune. But since WeCrashed is based on a true story, no such justice is dispensed.
WeCrashed is best enjoyed as a crime drama, a character-driven series in which compelling characters start off as underdogs and transform into villains that you’re desperate to see get caught. Like a softer, tamer Wolf of Wall Street, WeCrashed is hard to look away from, a glimpse at the awful people who wield power over our lives but also an undeniable affirmation of the charisma that helps them get away with it.
The first three episodes of WeCrashed premiere on AppleTV+ on March 18th.
News
NCAA women’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth edges Gophers to advance to Frozen Four
Minnesota’s women’s hockey team accomplished a lot this season, sitting atop the polls for a full five weeks, winning the WCHA regular-season championship and the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.
But the Gophers will not get the biggest prize on their list this year after they were knocked out of the national championship hunt in an NCAA quarterfinal on Saturday at Ridder Arena.
Gabbie Hughes sniped the go-ahead goal 5 minutes, 24 seconds into the third period and a stiff Bulldogs defense made it stand in a 2-1 victory. Looking for the sixth NCAA championship, No. 8 UMD advanced to the Frozen Four for the ninth time.
The second-ranked Gophers pulled goaltender Lauren Bench with 2:15 remaining and got some good scoring chances but only two shots on goal. The WCHA rivals finished 3-3 in six games this season.
Mannon McMahon also scored a goal, and Emma Soderberg made 37 saves for the Bulldogs (26-11-1), who will face third seed Northeastern (31-4-2) in the national semifinals Thursday in State College, Pa. The Huskies beat Wisconsin on Saturday, 4-2.
The Gophers (29-9-1) finish the season with their first consecutive losses since a season-opening series against Ohio State on Oct. 1-2. After being left out of the NCAA tournament with a 9-7-1 record last season, the Gophers had a chip on their shoulder that helped them regain their status as a national power but fell short of their ultimate goal.
With the game tied 1-1 early in the third period, Hughes single-handedly kept Minnesota from getting the puck out of its zone on a Bulldogs change, then took a pass from Elizabeth Gigeure and sent a hard wrist shot into the far corner for a 2-1 lead at 5:24 of the third period.
The Bulldogs came out strong, determined to start better than they did in the teams’ last meeting, the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals on March 5. The Gophers scored in the first 43 seconds of that game and never trailed in a 5-1 victory at Ridder Arena.
This time, the Bulldogs knocked the Gophers back on their heels early and effectively kept Minnesota from leaving the neutral zone with the puck. But Minnesota also killed a tripping penalty on Savannah Norcross in the first three minutes, a missed opportunity for the Bulldogs to take an early lead.
Instead, it was Minnesota capitalizing on a player advantage after Naomi Rogge was called for tripping Heise in the Bulldogs’ zone at 8:33.
The Gophers pressed hard, winning several battles on the boards to keep the Bulldogs’ in their own end. Amy Potomak and Catie Skaja fished the puck out of a scrum near the right corner, and Skaja skated it out and found Boreen wide open between the circles. Boreen’s one-timer darted into the right corner before Soderberg could get a glove on it for a 1-0 lead at 9:50.
It stayed that way until the Bulldogs scored off a neutral zone turnover late in the second period.
With both sides battling for control between the blue lines, Heise left the puck behind her while trying to skate out and Clara Van Wieren took control and went the other way. Skating straight down the middle, she passed to McMahon on her right and the junior from Maple Grove sent a high wrist shot on net that Bench appeared to glove.
But Bench didn’t have the puck, and it bounced behind her right leg and just behind the right post for the Bulldogs’ first goal and a 1-1 tie at 14:46.
News
Nets are running out of time with Ben Simmons still limited in practice
At this point in the season, NBA rotations are generally set for the playoffs: A couple weeks after the trade deadline, teams usually know what they have, or explicitly what they need.
Nothing, however, has been usual for the Nets this season: They’ve got a part-time superstar point guard, an MVP candidate who missed a month-and-a-half with a knee injury, a roster that was upended at the trade deadline when James Harden forced his way to Philly.
And now a star who has yet to make his debut, who very well might not play until April.
Nets head coach Nash said star forward Ben Simmons has upgraded to doing “light work on the court — a little bit of shooting, ball handling and light cutting,” but that his back soreness continues to limit him to individual drills.
“I don’t think he’s ready for even one-on-one let alone on three-on-three, five-on-five,” Nash said. “So he’s got to get to a place where he can go full speed unopposed — 1-on-0 — and then hopefully quickly can go to one-on-one, three-on-three, five-on-five.”
Back soreness is a condition Simmons has dealt with dating back to his holdout in Philadelphia earlier this season. Nash said Simmons suffered a “little setback” shortly after arriving in Brooklyn, and the team is trying to make sure Simmons’ back is resolved before rushing him into high intensity work.
“I don’t want to classify it the wrong way, but he’s had back issues at times,” Nash said. “So I don’t want to say he’s got a bad back, I don’t know if that’s fair. I think he’s had a flare-up of something, but was really healthy for the last six months until the flare-up.
“So I don’t want it to be…I’m not sure that it’s fair for me to say he has a back problem. It’s just right now he has a flared up back.”
This is an issue, of course, because there are only 15 games left on the schedule until the play-in tournament comes, a number that drastically reduces when you consider Simmons is not even close to participating fully in practice just yet.
The Nets require three high-intensity workouts without setback for a player to be cleared from injury. Simmons has yet to register one, and the Nets are running short on practice days to get him there.
Which means Simmons is going to join the team late, very late, almost too late. There’s no way around that: The Nets are going to have to scramble to fit these pieces together and test drive this product against an opponent before the playoffs.
“I think the urgency here is 15 games,” veteran guard Patty Mills said after Saturday’s practice. “We’ve just played three games with almost all of our pieces. I think there’s enough reasons for us to have the urgency to be able to string these games together.
“The holy grail is a championship and time isn’t on our side, but we have enormous opportunity here with these 15 games coming up to keep on getting better.
There’s no apples-to-apples comparison for the situation the Nets find themselves in, but Mills has had a similar experience in the past.
He was an integral piece on a championship-contending 2013 San Antonio Spurs team that added a player just ahead of their playoff push.
“I’ve had Tracy McGrady that came after the regular season into the playoffs,” Mills recalled after practice. “(He) didn’t play one regular season game, joined us for the first game of the playoffs.”
And how did that playoff run go?
“Great,” Mills said. “We even made it to the Finals that year.”
There’s one stark difference, however, between the Spurs adding T-Mac and the Nets integrating Simmons, a difference that could define just how far the Nets can go given the lack of time they have to string everything together.
McGrady was in his final NBA season, and he only played garbage time minutes for San Antonio.
Simmons projects to play a significant role in Brooklyn. Barring more theatrics from Nash, he will start alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Simmons’ abilities as an All-NBA level defender and All-Star caliber finisher and playmaker will change what the Nets are capable of doing on both ends of the floor. As a result, he will take some getting used to, which requires time the Nets simply don’t have.
And the longer the Nets keep him out, the less time there is for them to build chemistry with all their players on the floor.
You also have to factor in Irving’s part-time availability: The Nets are a different team when their superstar guard is on the floor, but he will only be eligible to play in four more games this season unless there’s a change in New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate.
If Simmons doesn’t play in the next two weeks – by the showdown in Miami on March 26 – he will only have one regular season game alongside Irving: in Atlanta against the Hawks on April 2.
Mills, however, believes there’s just enough time for Simmons to slide in and make an impact. He sees his countryman as a perfect-fitting puzzle piece, someone who complements his teammates with “an enormous amount of knowledge, IQ, length, physicality,” and “a competitive fire that’s been building in him” for the entire season.
“I think the particular player that he is, it’s gonna work well,” Mills said. “For someone else that (may not be the case), but I think he can because he complements the pieces. I think 15 games to go will be alright.”
It’s not 15 games. It’s looking more like five, which makes the margin for error that much more slim.
()
News
St. Paul Port Authority sells first-ever ‘sustainability’ bonds for $15.9 million Emerald Ash Borer removal
When cities go out to fund major infrastructure projects, they sell municipal bonds on the open market, enticing investors with promises of a guaranteed rate of return from a multi-million dollar “I-owe-you.” Increasingly, many investors want the satisfaction of knowing they’re backing something beneficial to the environment and the community in the process.
Todd Hurley has been selling municipal bonds for 30 years, but he’s never handled a “green” bond sale quite like the $15.9 million program that will soon fund replacement of 13,000 ash trees across St. Paul boulevards.
Hurley, interim director of the St. Paul Port Authority and the former city finance director for St. Paul, has gotten tired of seeing his industry trying to capitalize on public interest in socially- and environmentally-conscious investing by floating projects that are sometimes anything but.
That’s called “greenwashing,” and it happens in finance almost as often as it does in consumer product advertising.
“Everybody is just calling everything ‘green’ and it doesn’t mean anything anymore,” said Hurley, who spent years working on the city’s new Emerald Ash Borer strategy before the $15.9 million bond sale became reality on last week.
TREE REMOVAL
City officials have long struggled with how to keep up with necessary tree removal in light of the ravages of the Emerald Ash Borer beetle larvae on the city’s heavy ash tree canopy. Beyond that, even after tree removal, the city has maintained a backlog of tree stumps waiting for removal, and struggled to fund replanting of non-ash saplings.
As some streets are completely denuded, that’s raised concerns that go beyond aesthetics. The worries range from urban heat islands and other public health impacts to weakened protections against extreme weather.
The city’s expanded Emerald Ash Borer removal program will use the proceeds from the latest bond issue to remove 8,000 dead, declining or at-risk ash trees across the city by the end of 2024 and 10,500 tree stumps by the end of 2025, and pay for 13,300 replacement trees by the end of 2026. That speaks to the environmental return, as well as equity, as all neighborhoods are expected to benefit from the new infrastructure, Hurley said.
The replanting will be prioritized in neighborhoods with the lowest tree canopy, which are predominantly low-income, high-minority communities. To add a touch more green, re-plantings in those neighborhoods will exceed a one-to-one ratio, adding more trees than what will be removed.
CREATING JOBS
And there’s another aspect of the program that has Hurley equally excited.
“It’s also going to create a jobs program in St. Paul to do this,” he said. “We’re still working through this, but it’s going to be a low barrier-to-entry job where we bring (local workers) in and train them. And it’s for the next five years.”
Recruitment for the jobs program will happen, in part, through the city’s Right Track youth internship program. In addition, the city plans to issue a request for proposals to hire another jobs partner, said Clare Cloyd, spokeswoman for St. Paul Parks and Recreation.
‘SUSTAINABILITY BONDS’
To prove that his bond issue truly qualifies as supporting equitable goals, he hired third-party consultants Kestrel Verifiers to dig through the details and certify his bonds as “sustainability bonds,” meaning they meet environmental standards set by the International Capital Market Association, known as the “Green Bond Principles.”
To achieve certification, the verifiers weighed four criteria, including the use of the proceeds, the process for evaluating how the money has been spent, overall management and reporting.
The sale is not only a first for Hurley. He believes the verified “sustainability bond” issue is a first for Minnesota.
“I’ve sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bonds in my career,” Hurley said. “This is the first time I have done this with a bond issue. It’s the first municipal issue in the state to get that. … I want to get the message out that this is important work.”
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Make ‘WeCrashed’ More Fun to Watch Than It Probably Should Be
NCAA women’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth edges Gophers to advance to Frozen Four
Nets are running out of time with Ben Simmons still limited in practice
St. Paul Port Authority sells first-ever ‘sustainability’ bonds for $15.9 million Emerald Ash Borer removal
Three shot Saturday near St. Louis funeral home
Linebacker, captain Blake Martinez accepts pay cut to stay with Giants
Vikings could lower Kirk Cousins’ 2022 cap number by $27 million without an extension
St. Louis weekend weather: Sun on Saturday leads to warmer Sunday
Five potential Missouri men’s basketball candidates
St. Louis police: 16-year-old shot, killed late Friday
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Adele pole dances on wild night out at London nightclub Heaven
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Adele pole dances on wild night out at London nightclub Heaven
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead