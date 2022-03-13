News
Lawrence Goldstone: The false promise of autocracy
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked the world. It should not have. Vladimir Putin has been threatening Ukraine for years. To support those threats, Russian media has dutifully featured ludicrous, fabricated tales of Ukrainian misdeeds and even atrocities against beleaguered Russians, and he has asserted that a nation with a Jewish president whose relatives died in the Holocaust was run by Nazis.
Few outside Putin’s orbit believed these assertions but nor were they widely challenged as long as Putin’s territorial ambitions seemed to remain modest — a Crimea here, a South Ossetia there. Western leaders hoped Putin would somehow be dissuaded from more drastic military action — that cooler heads would prevail — forgetting that in Russia there is only one head that matters.
The economic and political fallout of Putin’s war might not be fully known for months, perhaps years, but the mere fact of the invasion reveals a good deal about the perils of investing almost total power in a single person. These perils need to be taken to heart because it has become fashionable in some corners of American society to romanticize autocrats, Putin in particular. Donald Trump recently called him a “genius,” while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted to having “enormous respect” for Putin, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson instructed his viewers to ask themselves why some Americans “hate Putin so much.”
To many on the right, power has become the only political currency worth cultivating, and few world leaders more personify the willingness to achieve supremacy by destroying one’s enemies and betraying one’s allies without regard to moral niceties than Vladimir Putin. Trump, whose mentor was Roy Cohn, another ruthless, power-hungry, amoral reprobate, clearly views Putin as a role model. To Trump and his supporters, many of them officials in federal, state and local governments, a strong, decisive leader unfettered by a recalcitrant legislature or a vibrant judiciary is the only salvation for a nation they see as having descended into a hopeless morass of immorality, godlessness and, most of all, weakness.
And so, Putin was not only allowed to escape unscathed from brutal attacks in Syria, Chechnya and Crimea, but was in fact hailed as a man who put his Country First, regardless of the impact on world order or the fundamental freedoms of those Russians who disagreed with his policies. That he threw aside constitutional guarantees and seized power indefinitely only increased his allure. Here was a leader who promised to miraculously solve the nation’s problems — “Only I can do it” — and mercilessly took every step necessary to achieve his vision.
Putin’s appeal to those Americans frustrated with a government that fails to reflect their ideology or values is not difficult to understand. Autocrats can be remarkably successful, at least at first, especially in political environments that seem stagnant or dysfunctional. Autocrats can demand rather cajole; make threats that are not idle; appoint talented officials and fire incompetent ones. While political freedom might be restricted, free speech curtailed and critical media outlets closed, increased prosperity, a stronger military and elevated national pride make the limits on individual liberty a tolerable price to pay. This becomes doubly true when the most severe restrictions are foisted on those considered at the fringes of society, which may include racial or ethnic minorities, those of different gender orientations, or simply citizens who believe that lively debate is a better way to run a government than decree.
And so, because of what has been perceived as the success of autocrats such as Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, the United States is currently flirting with abandoning democratic principles to perhaps the greatest degree in its history. Even during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when Hitler and Mussolini seemed to be proving that strong, top-down leadership could “get things done,” jump-start an economy, and raise a nation’s pride and status in world affairs more effectively than slow, unwieldy democracy, fascism largely remained a fringe ideology in the United States. But Trump convinced many Americans that democracy, as has been practiced for much of the nation’s history, was destroying both the country’s moral fiber — quite ironic considering Trump’s own moral standing — and its position as the most powerful nation in the world.
But Putin’s reckless attack on Ukraine — which promises, regardless of the military outcome, to set the Russian economy back years if not decades, spawn a long and bloody insurgency in any territory he might conquer, and spur widespread dissent at home — points up the single most glaring risk of turning power over to any one person, regardless of how competent they seem or charismatic they may be.
Once in power, autocrats are difficult, if not impossible, to get rid of.
In Putin’s Russia, many of those in a burgeoning middle class who once supported him — his approval rating at one point was near 70 percent — will bear the brunt of his incredible miscalculation. They will likely evince surprise that their once wily leader has committed such a colossal blunder. But how can there be surprise that a leader whose vanity was stoked by adoring admirers has allowed that vanity to lead him into such an obvious and potentially fatal trap?
There was a time when hundreds of thousands of ordinary Russians protested Putin’s overturning of nascent democratic norms in Russia. They were arrested, jailed and sometimes murdered, but most Russians stood by without protesting because Putin seemed to be making their country stronger, more prosperous, and once again feared by the rest of the world. Now they will be forced to endure a far weaker, far less prosperous Russia that is reviled by the rest of the world.
Those Russians who abandoned their civic responsibility, failed to attempt to maintain the freedoms that had been so tortuously won, will now bear the consequences. Let us hope that Putin’s misadventure has taught Americans not to make the same mistake.
Lawrence Goldstone’s most recent book is “On Account of Race: The Supreme Court, White Supremacy, and the Ravaging of African American Voting Rights.” He wrote this column for The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
Sources say Emmanuel Ogbah is leaning towards leaving the Miami Dolphins
It appears the Miami Dolphins might have to use a significant portion of the team’s cap space or one of its early draft picks to find a new starting defensive end.
That is because Emmanuel Ogbah, who has led the team in sacks the past two seasons, appears to have one foot out the door.
Ogbah’s camp and the Dolphins aren’t close to an agreement on a new deal according to a league source, so unless the existing offer gets sweetened — or Miami is allowed to match another team’s offer, which is unlikely — it appears as if the Dolphins will be losing the team’s top defensive lineman.
Ogbah, who recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons in Miami, hopes to command a salary in the neighborhood of the defensive end deals the Raiders gave pass rusher Maxx Crosby (four-year, $95 million with $53 million guaranteed), and the Titans gave Harold Landry (five-year, $87.5 million, with $52.5 million guaranteed) this week.
Both Crosby, who is 24, and Landry, who is 25, are significantly younger than Ogbah, who turned 28 in November. So maybe getting into the $17.5-19 million-a-year salary range might be far-fetched. But his next deal should safely double the $7.5 million Miami paid him the past two seasons, when the former Oklahoma State standout, who was taken in the second-round of the 2016 NFL draft, joined Miami as a mid-tier free agent.
There’s nothing mid-tier about Ogbah’s game these days, and he’s trying to land a contract that will set up his family of Nigerian immigrants for generations. The Dolphins seemingly want to land the South Florida native on a hometown discount.
Where Ogbah’s next contract comes from depends on the teams that submit offers on Monday, which is when official contract talks can take place. Offers can be made as early as 11 a.m. on Monday, and contracts can be agreed to, but not signed. Agents typically discuss the framework of contact requests with teams before the legal tampering period, so Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Ogbah and dozens of other free agents, has a good understanding of what, and where Ogbah’s market is.
Only a player’s present team can sign him before Wednesday, which is the start of the NFL’s new league year. Those free agents who intend on signing elsewhere must wait till Wednesday to take a physical and sign the paper work.
If Ogbah leaves Miami as a free agent, the Dolphins would likely push hard to sign another versatile defensive end, one who is scheme-diverse like Ogbah, making him able to seamlessly play multiple spots on Miami’s hybrid defense, which shifts from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme rountinely.
Newcomer Daeshon Hall, who was signed two weeks ago, is the only player on the Dolphins existing roster who is listed as a defensive end. But it’s clear that Jaelan Phillip, a former University of Miami standout whom the Dolphins selected with 18th pick in the 2021 draft, has the skill set to do so. Phillips might be playing end full-time considering that was the main role he served in the second half of the season, when he registered the bulk of his 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
Miami has reportedly expressed some level of interest in Arizona pass rusher Chandler Jones, who has a history with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer from their time together in New England. Problem is that Jones just turned 32. But last season the pass rusher contributed 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks, forced six fumbles and contributed 26 quarterback hits. Five of those sacks came in the season opener.
Jones’ age means he’ll likely sign a shorter, less lucrative deal than Ogbah. Jones earned $15.5 million last season in the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with Arizona in 2017.
Miami has flirted with the possibly of Jadeveon Clowney becoming a Dolphins for the past two years, and this might be the time the defensive end, who recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks with the Browns last season, takes the Dolphins seriously. Clowney played on a one-year, incentive-laden deal that saw the Browns pay him $8 million last season.
The Dolphins could also explore signing Melvin Ingram, another South Florida native. The Dolphins brought in Ingram for a workout last offseason, when he was recovering from a knee injury, but didn’t sign him. Ingram, who will turn 33 in April, ended up signing with Pittsburgh and was traded to Kansas City in the season’s final two months. He logged 25 tackles and two sacks in the 15 games and 592 snaps he played last season.
The direction the Dolphins, which have roughly $48 million in cap space available for free agency, the draft and to rework contracts, go during free agency is hard to determine because all situations are fluid, and have many variables.
But losing Ogbah would make defensive end one of the team’s top positions of need, pushing it ahead of linebacker, receiver, offensive line and tailback.
With a hunger and work ethic second to one, Jamahl Mosley puts his stamp on the Magic
Being a former NBA player is currency when trying to transition into NBA coaching, and Jamahl Mosley didn’t have any.
He was broke, by comparison, in more ways than one.
Mosley played at Colorado for four years, but he wasn’t drafted nor did he ever suit up for an NBA team. His name didn’t resonate like Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups or Steve Nash — All-Stars with a combined one year of bench experience before they became head coaches.
That’s not to say they didn’t earn their spots. It’s just that Mosley’s path was vastly different. Success requires sacrifice.
“You’re doing whatever you can,” Mosley said of his first job in scouting/player development with the Denver Nuggets, where he worked 1 1/2 seasons without a steady paycheck from 2005-07. “Taking [food] from the plane. I’d do little different things against the guys for money. There was a cold plunge in our locker room. One our guys bet me, ‘I bet you $500 you can’t stay under there for 30 seconds.’ I got $500. Those guys would do random things, but I always did cold plunge challenges anyway. It was little random things like that. I wasn’t a gambler, so it was taking bets on things I could accomplish.
“I would take peanut butter sandwiches off the plane. I’d take ham sandwiches off the plane or turkey sandwiches. Those were my meals. I’m taking off whatever’s on the plane and that was your dinner.”
Sixteen years later, Mosley, 43, is the head coach of the Orlando Magic — using the lessons he learned through a work ethic instilled in him from birth.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who had Mosley on his staff with the Dallas Mavericks from 2014-21, recognized his ascension was inevitable.
“We all knew it years before,” Carlisle said in a phone conversation with the Orlando Sentinel, “but sometimes things come to a culmination point and it becomes obvious. It was his time.”
For Carlisle, there wasn’t just one moment when that became apparent. The idea had been in the back of his mind since about 2018.
Then it crystallized on a Friday — April 2, 2021 — at Madison Square Garden.
Just a few hours before the Mavericks were scheduled to play the New York Knicks, Carlisle had a positive COVID-19 test. It ultimately was a false positive and Carlisle was able to travel and coach Dallas the following day, but the results from his other tests weren’t available until late that evening — leaving his lead assistant, Mosley, at the front of the bench for the first time.
The Mavericks beat the Knicks 99-86 for Mosley’s first win as an acting head coach, and less than five seconds after he walked into Dallas’ locker room postgame players doused him with water in celebration.
“He has an ability to connect with players and I just felt wherever he went, the players would not allow him to fail as a coach,” said Carlisle, a respected and influential voice as longtime president of the NBA Coaches Association. “That moment typified it. I sent it out to the people I talk to around the league that had head coaching jobs available.”
Added Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong, one of the Magic’s most popular players from 1994-2003: “At that time you already know. He just needs his opportunity. He got it with the Magic.”
Strong foundation
Mosley was born on Oct. 6, 1978, in Milwaukee to James and Deborah Mosley. His parents divorced when he was 6. And at 13 he, his older brother, Jason, and his mom moved to San Diego.
He was a star player at Rancho Buena Vista High School (in the greater San Diego area), named the California Interscholastic Federation Player of the Year in 1997 before playing basketball at Colorado under longtime college coach Ricardo Patton.
It was with the Buffaloes that Mosley further developed an appreciation for mixed martial arts. He was drawn to the mental discipline and toughness it demanded. It was a perfect fit.
“Jamahl was one of the few college players I coached that actually worked out with me and trained,” Patton said. “He was interested as a freshman. I’ve always offered it to train any of my players, but he was one of the few guys who took me up on it.”
Mosley’s interest in MMA allowed Patton, who’s a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo, to lead him on and off the basketball court. His mother loved what Patton represented, according to Mosley, which was a significant reason why he chose Colorado.
“In college [with] coach Patton, there was a level of discipline, compassion, humility and level of toughness that he brought every day,” said Mosley, who was exposed to Taekwondo earlier with his brother being a brown belt but he lacked interest at the time. “That’s what that represented to me.”
Mosley, 6-8 forward, averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in four seasons with the Buffaloes before playing for multiple professional teams overseas: Victoria Titans/Giants in Australia (2001-03); Baloncesto Leon in Spain (2003-04); Korihait in Finland (’04); and the Seoul Samsung Thunders in South Korea (’05). He was the National Basketball League’s Best Sixth Man in 2002 with Victoria.
Mosley ended his playing career and moved back to the United States shortly after Deborah’s death in November 2004 because of multiple myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells) — a period Mosley called the turning point of his life.
“She was a big thinker, big dreamer, woman of faith, a teacher, kind, compassionate, caring, a servant … all of those things,” Mosley said. “I take that from her. It was instilled in me at an early age. A lot of that was also my dad when I was younger just challenging me to be better, to learn more and understand what is more.
“You realize when you’re gone, you’re missing time. We all have jobs to do, but it really put it back into perspective of being home.”
A new life awaited him.
Sacrifice and the NBA
Mosley was living with his old college roommate, Ronnie DeGray, after moving back to Colorado in 2005. John Welch and legendary development coach Tim Grgurich, who were working as assistants under then-Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl, helped him get a player development coaching role that summer.
Mosley worked with players from Carmelo Anthony, Kenyon Martin and Nenê to Julius Hodge, Linas Kleiza and Earl Boykins. His responsibilities during his first couple of seasons in Denver? Everything from scouting and player development to the video room.
“His role, what no else wanted to do, he had to do,” Karl said. “One day he might have the best player and you’ve got to work him out. The next day, all he does is chase down balls. The next day he might go pick up lunch. Kind of the last man on the roster and he had to do whatever was necessary to get done.”
Mosley said he didn’t become an at-will employee for the Nuggets until midway through the 2006-07 season — meaning he wasn’t getting paid by the organization for almost 1 1/2 years. He leaned on the savings he accumulated as a player overseas to get by, as well as money Karl paid him out of pocket.
“It wasn’t a lot of money,” Karl said.
Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations since 2017, was in his final season as the Nuggets assistant general manager when Mosley joined them. Weltman was a key voice among the Orlando brass that hired him.
“What I remember about Mose from that time is his hunger, work ethic, how great he was to be around and how quickly the players enjoyed being around him and how he got them to work at a high level,” Weltman said. “It’s a small league and paths cross often, but obviously that’s not why people get coaching jobs. They get coaching jobs because the organization feels they’re the right person for the job and [Mosley] brought a host of experience even as a rookie.”
Mosley became a full-time assistant coach for the Nuggets ahead of the 2007-08 season, spending three more seasons there before taking an assistant coaching role with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-14), where he worked closely in the development of Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson and Dion Waiters.
It was in Cleveland that Mosley met his wife, Kristina. They have three children: Jemma (8 years old), CJ (6) and Chance (4).
“Jamahl’s very impressive,” Karl said. “What I liked about him? He respected the protocols of starting at the bottom and working your way up. John and Tim are two of the greatest workout guys in the NBA and he just learned from them. Toward the end of his time, he was running stations. He was just like a sponge. He didn’t talk a lot early, but he had the respect of the players and coaches by how hard he worked.”
Like Grgurich, Mosley didn’t shy away from confronting players when necessary. There’s a delicate balance, and he managed it perfectly.
“He had the courage to go up to them and tell them the truth rather than ignore a problem or attitude,” Karl said. “Jamahl was very good as an assistant coach to stand up to star players who might be making mistakes.”
The best player on the Mavericks can attest to that Mosley experience.
“He was always staying realistic with me whether I liked it or not,” said Luka Doncic. “And that’s what I appreciated the most.”
While those instances were challenging — especially when he wasn’t a salaried employee in Denver — Mosley leaned on this mother’s values to help him climb the coaching ladder.
“Were there times where I was like ‘Dang, this is tough. What am I doing?’” Mosley said. “Yes. But that’s where the reminder of, ‘This is why you came back. Your mom would want you to do these things. This is your character. This is who you are. Keep working. You’re a worker. You’re making people better — that’s what it’s about.’”
Firm but positive
After interviewing for coaching jobs during the last few years, Mosley made it.
He’s an NBA head coach.
His mentors figured he’d get here one day, and a rebuilding Magic team appears fitting.
“His number one job is to teach a bunch of young guys how to be pros,” Karl said. “Jamahl’s ability to communicate is his asset. His strength is he can talk and say tough things, and they still listen. Jamahl’s not afraid of a tough situation. But he’s also very positive, and when you do things the right way, he’ll be your biggest cheerleader.”
Rebuilds take time. Will Mosley be there long enough to see it through? The early returns suggest he could be.
The wins haven’t come often for the Magic, who are have one of the league’s worst records at 18-50 entering Sunday’s games. But Mosley isn’t deterred and remains focused on development, which is what got him into the league.
Besides, rebuilding franchises aren’t consumed by the win-loss column and the now. They’re about youth, culture and the tomorrow.
“The game of basketball is about wins and losses, but you have to start with a foundation,” Mosley said. “Once guys understand what we’re about, the wins will come because then it comes bigger than the wins-losses.
“You can learn from each outcome. How did we play, what did we do, how did we handle ourselves, did we learn from this, did we grow from this? Now we can go because when I’m talking about those things that are character-driven, they relate to the court. It’s built on that. As we start to get closer and closer, they’re understanding what it’s really about. My job is to help facilitate that a little more.”
His title has changed. His paychecks are bigger. No need for free peanut butter sandwiches.
At his core, however, Mosley has stayed the same. That’s what got him here.
Mom would be proud.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at khprice[email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Markieff Morris cleared for return, back in Heat mix
Veteran forward Markieff Morris was formally cleared to return to the Miami Heat on Saturday, back in the mix for the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.
Because of the severity of the neck injury he sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and because of a pre-existing neck injury, Morris had to receive clearance from the NBA’s Fitness-To-Play panel in order to return.
The Heat, which previously had cleared Morris to return from his whiplash, had been waiting several weeks for the clearance.
Because of the optimism of such a return, and because of the desire to have Morris in game shape upon his return, the Heat had allowed Morris to compete with several recent NBA players in five-on-five workouts at the South Florida gym of skills trainer Stanley Remy. Among those Morris had worked out with was former Heat guard Goran Dragic, who now is with the Brooklyn Nets.
Morris, 32, has routinely shot before games at FTX Arena in recent weeks, but Saturday was the first time that contact work was allowed.
He had been idle since his run-in with Jokic, who was suspended one game for his role in that Nov. 8 incident at Ball Arena, with the Heat utilizing several undersized reserves as backup power forwards, including Caleb Martin and since-traded KZ Okpala.
While the Heat opted to rest players on Saturday’s second night of the back-to-back set the opened with Friday night’s victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat now have a healthy 17-player roster, when including two-way players Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart.
Morris was signed to a veteran-minimum contract in the offseason, after time with the Los Angeles Lakers. He becomes a free agent on July 1.
