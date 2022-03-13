Letters: It’s time for a gas-tax holiday in Minnesota. We can afford it.

We’ll get through it

It’s time to get behind a gas tax holiday. It would be immediate. No waiting for a rebate or tax credit and far less administration cost.

With a $9 billion budget surplus we can certainly afford it.

It would ease the pain for everyone, but mostly for lower income earners. Some who drive far to get affordable housing and the same group who drive older cars with the poorest gas mileage.

Some call it an election year trick, you know who you are.

So get on board and you can call it a bipartisan effort. Remember back, when we did what was good for Minnesotans.

This war will end, Putin will lose. Inflation, recessions, good times and bad are all part of the long-term economic cycle and we will get through it.

Bob Siebenaler, Hastings

Against the odds

Sir Winston Churchill said that “ you may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than live as slaves.” Our hats off to the people of Ukraine who are willing to fight against enormous odds rather than to live under a government that pretends to take care of the people.

Those who would give up or stand aside while others fight for their freedom and endure the necessary hardships are free only because better men and women are willing to sacrifice for them.

Where is the United Nations? There seems to be a vacuum of leadership defending justice and the rights of the people. Sanctions may not be enough. May God bless the people of Ukraine.

Terry and Margaret Flower, Hastings

A couple of suggestions for Minnesota’s budget surplus

1.The governor and legislators should consider reinstating the Matching Grant Funds for eligible families investing in MNSaves-Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan for post-high-school-education costs for their children/grandchildren.

Up until 2003 when then Gov. Pawlenty and the Legislators canceled the Matching Grant Funds plan due to an unbalanced budget, eligible participants received $250 annually. Our granddaughter just received the $250 Matching Grant that year and it is now worth $325. If the Matching Grant Plan had continued she would have an additional $4,250 plus growth in her account when she starts college this fall. Reinstating the Matching Grant Funds wouldn’t take much from the $9 billion surplus, but to each individual family it could be an incentive to start a MNSaves plan for their child/children. Actually, they should consider increasing the match from $250 to $500 annually.

2. Consider dropping the Minnesota state income tax on Social Security income for retirees. Many states have dropped their state taxes on Social Security income, and many Minnesota retirees have moved to those states.

Dick LeSavage, Apple Valley

Turn on the spigot

We were energy independent in 2020. We should return to that condition quickly.

Turn on the domestic oil “spigot” now. Then we could eliminate the purchase of oil from Iran and Venezuela to purchase to replace the oil that we will no longer buy from Russia.

Ron Schaaf, St. Paul

Governed by ourselves

No matter our background, culture or access to resources, we are bound up together in the fate of our planet. But fossil fuel corporations and their powerful lobby have stopped the legislation that can lead us to a sustainable future. Due to their greed and our complicity in a fossil-fueled economy, disaster is not only looming: it is already here.

Yet we are not governed by powerful corporate interests. We are governed by ourselves, and there is still time for collective action. We can make systemic changes that would lessen the catastrophe at our doorstep — investment in solar energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, and sustainable agricultural practices to name a few. It is time to pass the Minnesota Climate Action Plan, for the future of our shared home.

Liesl Spitz, St. Paul