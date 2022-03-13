News
Letters: It’s time for a gas-tax holiday in Minnesota. We can afford it.
We’ll get through it
It’s time to get behind a gas tax holiday. It would be immediate. No waiting for a rebate or tax credit and far less administration cost.
With a $9 billion budget surplus we can certainly afford it.
It would ease the pain for everyone, but mostly for lower income earners. Some who drive far to get affordable housing and the same group who drive older cars with the poorest gas mileage.
Some call it an election year trick, you know who you are.
So get on board and you can call it a bipartisan effort. Remember back, when we did what was good for Minnesotans.
This war will end, Putin will lose. Inflation, recessions, good times and bad are all part of the long-term economic cycle and we will get through it.
Bob Siebenaler, Hastings
Against the odds
Sir Winston Churchill said that “ you may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than live as slaves.” Our hats off to the people of Ukraine who are willing to fight against enormous odds rather than to live under a government that pretends to take care of the people.
Those who would give up or stand aside while others fight for their freedom and endure the necessary hardships are free only because better men and women are willing to sacrifice for them.
Where is the United Nations? There seems to be a vacuum of leadership defending justice and the rights of the people. Sanctions may not be enough. May God bless the people of Ukraine.
Terry and Margaret Flower, Hastings
A couple of suggestions for Minnesota’s budget surplus
1.The governor and legislators should consider reinstating the Matching Grant Funds for eligible families investing in MNSaves-Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan for post-high-school-education costs for their children/grandchildren.
Up until 2003 when then Gov. Pawlenty and the Legislators canceled the Matching Grant Funds plan due to an unbalanced budget, eligible participants received $250 annually. Our granddaughter just received the $250 Matching Grant that year and it is now worth $325. If the Matching Grant Plan had continued she would have an additional $4,250 plus growth in her account when she starts college this fall. Reinstating the Matching Grant Funds wouldn’t take much from the $9 billion surplus, but to each individual family it could be an incentive to start a MNSaves plan for their child/children. Actually, they should consider increasing the match from $250 to $500 annually.
2. Consider dropping the Minnesota state income tax on Social Security income for retirees. Many states have dropped their state taxes on Social Security income, and many Minnesota retirees have moved to those states.
Dick LeSavage, Apple Valley
Turn on the spigot
We were energy independent in 2020. We should return to that condition quickly.
Turn on the domestic oil “spigot” now. Then we could eliminate the purchase of oil from Iran and Venezuela to purchase to replace the oil that we will no longer buy from Russia.
Ron Schaaf, St. Paul
Governed by ourselves
No matter our background, culture or access to resources, we are bound up together in the fate of our planet. But fossil fuel corporations and their powerful lobby have stopped the legislation that can lead us to a sustainable future. Due to their greed and our complicity in a fossil-fueled economy, disaster is not only looming: it is already here.
Yet we are not governed by powerful corporate interests. We are governed by ourselves, and there is still time for collective action. We can make systemic changes that would lessen the catastrophe at our doorstep — investment in solar energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, and sustainable agricultural practices to name a few. It is time to pass the Minnesota Climate Action Plan, for the future of our shared home.
Liesl Spitz, St. Paul
Lynn Schmidt: To get politics back on track: Get centrists to the primary polls
Horseshoes may be good for horses and fun to play with, but they are terrible for politics.
In political science there is an assertion called the Horseshoe Theory. The thesis posits that the political spectrum is not linear but shaped like the bend of a horseshoe, with the left and right extremes being closer to each other than often considered.
The Horseshoe Theory was first described by French writer Jean-Pierre Faye. Faye observed that political ideologies on both the extreme left and extreme right were characterized by similar traits and they had little in common with the ideologies of the political center. The Horseshoe Theory does not require the extremes to have the same beliefs, values or philosophies, only that they show similarities in their behavior.
A recent example of the extremes growing closer together is the far left’s and the far right’s responses to the Russian war against Ukraine, and the role of NATO. From the extreme left we have a recent statement from the Democratic Socialists of America calling for the United States to withdraw from NATO and “end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict.” From the right, we have the de facto leader of the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump, having discussed several times his desire for the U.S. to leave NATO, which if it happened would destroy NATO.
The problem with the Horseshoe Theory is not that it’s incorrect but that practicing politics within the horseshoe is impractical. Just as Faye observed, as the ends of the shoe grow closer to meeting, it closes in on the voters in the center or those just left or just right of that center.
Let’s take those horseshoes and play the game with the same name. The game of horseshoes is played by pitching horseshoes toward a metal stake. Players score points by landing their shoes closest to the stake. A ringer is a shoe that encircles the stake. If elections are the stakes and the shoes are political parties, then the wider the shoe’s opening, the easier it will be to score a ringer, or win an election.
If candidates or political parties want to win elections, they need to throw a shoe that is as wide open as possible. The way to do that is with building cross-party coalitions between factions and by having more centrist voters who turn out in primaries and the midterms. Since the rules of the game are not going to change, at least not in the near future, moderates need to be strategic in their play.
The highest percentage of American voters now consider themselves independent. Many of those independent voters likely lean one way or the other but probably find themselves in the bowl of the horseshoe.
President Joe Biden won the 2020 election because he opened the arms of the horseshoe and gathered more votes from the center of the horseshoe electorate. Many of Biden’s voters consider themselves independent. (We can debate whether he is governing that way, and that’s a conversation for another column.)
In 2020, political scientists Steven Teles and Robert Saldin published a paper in National Affairs magazine titled “The Future is Faction.” Teles and Saldin wrote, “The reality is that deep, self-reinforcing dynamics help maintain the disproportionate political influence of those at the ideological extremes.” They go on to make the case that moderate candidates need to find leverage within the two-party system and that can be done by building cross-party coalitions between factions.
But what exactly does this look like for the electorate? The centrist voter will need to evaluate candidates individually and assess where the candidate stands on issues and where they are located within the horseshoe. This might mean voting for a candidate of the other party than you might have voted for historically or voting for an independent candidate.
To step away from the horseshoe analogy momentarily, for more moderate or centrist candidates to win, people need to get out and vote in primaries and in the midterm elections. Typically, approximately only 40% of voters turnout in midterm elections. 2018 provided a great example of higher turnout and more moderate candidates winning their elections. The 2018 midterms had the highest turnout in four decades; 53% of eligible voters cast ballots. The election did favor Democrats, but it was primarily moderate candidates who won their seats.
To score a political ringer, broaden the coalition, expand the opening, and aim for the stake.
Charles M. Blow: William Barber, modern-day Moses
The Rev. William Barber II is a large man, but bent. He walks with a cane, with his helper nearby, placing each step with deliberation to make sure that his footing is sure.
For decades, Barber, who is 58, has suffered from ankylosing spondylitis, a painful form of arthritis that left him with a fused spine and conspired to cripple him, but he has objected.
On Sunday, I spent much of the day following Barber, and talking to him when I could, as he and others observed the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, the day in 1965 that nonviolent voting rights protesters, including a 25-year-old John Lewis, were attacked in the city by state troopers wielding clubs and unleashing tear gas. Lewis’ skull was fractured.
I walked the bridge alone the night before the official commemoration. I had been on it once before, when I traveled to Selma with former President Barack Obama in 2015 for the 50th anniversary. But traveling with the president can be chaotic. I wasn’t able to hear the faint babble of the river, or notice how the trees on one side leaned over the water as if they were bowing to take a drink or how the bluff rose vertically on the other side like the wall of a castle.
Most of all, I hadn’t been able to fully appreciate what had happened here: how a group of largely young Black people in a small Southern city — there were about 28,000 residents in 1960 — gathered the gumption to battle their Goliath, and how they helped change the country. Barber is summoning the same energy. He is unassuming. His hair is wavy and slicked back like that of a man rising from a baptism, and his head is tilted down so that when he looks at you he peers out from beneath the overhang of his brow.
But when he looks at you and talks to you, you know that he possesses something at his core that eludes most others: surety. His sense of purpose and vision for his life is unobscured and unencumbered. This is a man on a mission, the grandest and most noble of missions: to save a country and his countrymen from themselves, to insist that morality ought to dictate policy.
Barber, to me, is a modern-day Moses.
He not only follows in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr., he venerates him, often invoking him, and actively seeks to extend his work.
Both men are sons of preachers and sons of the South. Barber was born in Indianapolis, but his parents moved the family back to North Carolina to help integrate the schools there.
And both men believe deeply in direct action, policy pursuits and what Barber calls “fusion coalitions”: people, often poor people of various races and faiths, finding common ground in their fight against oppression.
Barber rose to national prominence concurrently with Black Lives Matter, but he was not directly connected to the movement. Most people came to know Barber as the leader of Moral Mondays, a series of weekly, racially diverse protests that began in North Carolina in 2013 after Republicans in that state pushed through restrictions on voting rights and unemployment benefits and other social programs.
In 2016, after three years of protests, a federal judge struck down North Carolina’s voter ID laws, saying that they sought to suppress the Black vote by targeting African Americans “with almost surgical precision.”
At the time, Barber called the decision a “moral and constitutional vindication of our constitutional critique of this extremist legislature and our extremist governor. A political majority doesn’t give you the power to run roughshod over the Constitution.”
He has since broadened his mission to include what he calls the “five interlocking injustices”: systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.
At the moment, he is pushing for the passage of federal voter protection legislation, as well as Build Back Better and an increased federal minimum wage.
Sunday morning, Barber spoke at Tabernacle Baptist Church, the site of the first mass meeting of the voting rights movement. It was held May 14, 1963, after the death of a veteran civil rights activist in Selma, Samuel William Boynton.
Authorities had been trying to intimidate them out of meeting. They met anyway. According to the National Park Service, 300 people showed up, including Sheriff Jim Clark and “many recently deputized gun-carrying white males; many were only 18 years old.” As the Park Service described it, “They lined the walls of the church as mass meeting attendees sang, prayed and memorialized Mr. Boynton.” The title of the main speech that day: “The High Cost of Freedom.”
Barber’s speech, or should I say sermon, Sunday morning was “God Always Has Somebody,” and I believe that somebody is him.
Barber is a holy warrior at a time when secular activism is ascendant. In that way, he is a bit of an anachronism. He is aware of it, and clever in his negotiation of it. He talks more about morality than about theology. He positions himself above anything that might divide. His vision encompasses all — all religions, all races, all sexuality and gender expressions.
On Sunday, when he mounted the pulpit, he pointed out that the dais, which was surrounded mostly by older men, didn’t look right, and he invited women and young activists to be seated among them.
In his sermon, he paraphrased part of an address by Coretta Scott King delivered just months after she buried her assassinated husband:
“I remind you that starving a child is violence,” King said in 1968. “Suppressing a culture is violence. Neglecting school children is violence. Punishing a mother and her child is violence. Discrimination against a working man is violence. Ghetto housing is violence. Ignoring medical needs is violence. Contempt for poverty is violence. Even the lack of willpower to help humanity is a sick and sinister form of violence.”
King ended the passage by saying that “the problems of racism, poverty and war can all be summarized with one word: violence.”
This is essentially Barber’s mantra. And he believes that cross-racial, cross-religious, cross-generational coalitions are the only way to confront this violence. For him, the battle is bigger than racism or voting alone. For him, all forms of oppression overlap.
As he told me, “I’m not trying to lose the race critique but deepen it.”
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Who let the dogs out? Blame it on the great hunter
In the case of the two celestial hounds of heaven, the constellations Canis Major and Canis Minor, you can blame Orion the Hunter for letting the dogs loose in our starry skies. The constellation Orion is one of the best-known and most-recognized characters in the night sky. He’s certainly the king of the cold winter heavens, surrounded by a gang of bright stars and companion constellations.
According to Greek and Roman mythology, Orion was a nocturnal hermit hunter who was the son of Zeus, the king of the gods. Because of his father’s genes, Orion had superhuman strength and abilities that gave him a considerable advantage over the beasts he hunted. His only weapon was his mighty club, which he would use to take out the critters he skillfully stalked. Of course, every good hunter has his faithful hunting dogs, and Orion’s best friends were his big dog, Canis Major, and his little dog, Canis Minor, which are Latin for big and little dog, respectively. They’re also seen as constellations adjacent to the great hunter Orion.
Orion’s big dog, Canis Major, is easy to find. From our view, it’s just to the lower left of Orion in the south-southwestern sky. Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, marks the dog’s nose. Just use the three stars in a row that outline Orion’s belt as a pointer to the lower left, and you’ll run right into Sirius. To the right of Sirius is Mirzam, a dimmer but distinct star that marks the hound’s paw. To Sirius’ lower left, you can’t help but notice the triangular pattern of stars that outline Canis Major’s hind end, hind leg, and tail. As Canis Major journeys across the sky from east to west in response to the Earth’s rotation, the big doggy faithfully follows Orion.
You can find noteworthy stars at either end of Canis Major. Sirius, at the nose, is not only the brightest star of the constellation but is also the brightest star in the night sky. Sirius is a Greek name that translates to English as “The Scorcher.” It’s so brilliant partly because it’s larger than our sun, but mainly because it’s so much closer to us than most other stars. Sirius is only eight light-years away, while most other stars we see at a glance are an average of 100 light-years away. By the way, just one light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles.
At the other end of Canis Major is Aludra, the star at the end of the big dog’s tail. It’s certainly nowhere near the brilliance of Sirius, but it’s one heck of a star! Astronomers estimate that Aludra is almost 50 million miles in diameter. Our sun isn’t even a million miles across. The reason it has a reasonably humble appearance in our sky is that it’s about 2,000 light-years away. The light that you see from Aludra tonight left that gargantuan star right around the time of the birth of Christ.
As majestic as the constellation Canis Major is, Orion’s little hunting dog Canis Minor is kind of a joke by comparison, at least in my opinion. It only has two stars you can see well with the naked eye, Procyon and Gomeisa. It’s easy to find. Just look for the next brightest star you can see in the sky to the upper left of Sirius. That’s Procyon, the brightest star in Canis Minor. Gomeisa is a fainter star to the upper right of Procyon. Maybe it’s a wiener dog! How those two stars outline a dog is anybody’s guess.
The constellation Orion and his hunting dogs all contribute to one of the coolest configurations in the sky, the “Winter Triangle.” In your mind’s eye, draw a line from the bright star Betelgeuse at the armpit of Orion the Hunter to Sirius in Canis Major and then up to Procyon in Canis Minor. You’ll easily see that those three bright stars make up a perfect equilateral triangle from our vantage here on Earth.
Enjoy the hounds of heaven!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
UPCOMING MIKE LYNCH STARWATCH PROGRAMS:
March 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. — River Bend Nature Center in Faribault. For more information and reservations call Faribault Parks and Recreation at 507-334-2064 or go to ci.faribault.mn.us/219/City-Enrichment-Programs.
