License plate readers help authorities locate missing St. Charles County girl

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)—The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department could have lost four police officers to tragedy, all in the same week.

Instead, four miracles happened.

Those miracles were reunited Saturday at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis.

Their names: Officer Brian Hayes, Officer Colin Ledbetter, Officer Delvion Mitchell, and Officer Nathan Spiess.

“We share a tight bond. And I think that is what brought us through,” Ledbetter said. Ledbetter spent nearly a month in the hospital after he and his partner, Spiess, were shot while pursuing a homicide suspect on January 26. He had been shot in the groin and foot, and later went into cardiac arrest for several minutes.

He said it was overwhelming to see the crowd and members of his department at the parade, following a long 27 days in the hospital and rehab. “I know it’s important, especially for me, when I was sitting in the hospital, and not able to do anything, seeing the public support and the outcry for us and support for us was important to me,” he said.

Spiess was shot in the left thigh. His femur had shattered, and doctors inserted a rod in his leg. Spiess and Ledbetter were reunited with their fellow police officers who are also recovering from a traumatic experience.

Two days before the shooting, Officers Hayes and Mitchell were assisting with a stranded motorist on I-64 near Newstead Avenue. The two were standing in an area marked for emergency vehicles when they were struck head-on by a speeding car.

Hayes and Mitchell both underwent surgery. Hayes is using crutches, while Mitchell is in a wheelchair. Their recoveries will be lengthy ones. But Hayes said it is important to keep their experiences in perspective.

“They say all four of us could have died that one week. It’s a bond. At least we have a bond,” he said. “Some people like behind us on this firetruck, won’t be here. They’re not here. One of mine was a classmate, [Tamarris] Bohannon. At least we’re alive and we’re here.”

The four officers were asked to attend the parade. Not as spectators. But as actual participants.

“Waving a flag out and throwing beads,” Officer Mitchell said. ”It’s an honor actually, to represent my department – and represent my city.”

Spiess said the special connection he shares with the other officers is one that goes beyond what they experienced in January.

“It’s a bond and a brotherhood that has developed as soon as you enter the police academy. Once you graduate from the police academy and start working with these guys – you have to depend and trust them with your life. So it becomes a bond.”