Connect with us

News

License plate readers help authorities locate missing St. Charles County girl

Published

32 seconds ago

on

License plate readers help authorities locate missing St. Charles County girl
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI)–We’re learning more about how technology helped authorities track down a seven-year-old girl who was taken by her mother during a supervised visit on Monday.

Valerie Baker is accused of taking her daughter, Piper Johnson, from Boone’s Trail Branch Library in Wentzville. Automated license plate reading cameras manufactured by Atlanta-based Flock Safety captured images of Baker’s vehicle, a 2018 Navy blue Toyota Carolla.

“This is a great example of a case that was able to be helped with the Flock Safety system. What I’d like to point out is this is literally happening hundreds of times every day around the country,” said Holly Beilin, a spokeswoman for the company.

Traffic camera footage captured Baker’s car in Utah, where authorities located Baker and Johnson on Tuesday.

Beilin says the company works with more than a thousand law enforcement agencies across the country.

Baker is charged with felony interference with custody and misdemeanor assault.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

St. Louis police ‘miracles’ reunited as part of St. Patrick’s Day parade

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 13, 2022

By

St. Louis police 'miracles' reunited as part of St. Patrick's Day parade
google news

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)—The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department could have lost four police officers to tragedy, all in the same week.

Instead, four miracles happened.

Those miracles were reunited Saturday at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown St. Louis.

Their names: Officer Brian Hayes, Officer Colin Ledbetter, Officer Delvion Mitchell, and Officer Nathan Spiess.

“We share a tight bond. And I think that is what brought us through,” Ledbetter said. Ledbetter spent nearly a month in the hospital after he and his partner, Spiess, were shot while pursuing a homicide suspect on January 26. He had been shot in the groin and foot, and later went into cardiac arrest for several minutes.

He said it was overwhelming to see the crowd and members of his department at the parade, following a long 27 days in the hospital and rehab. “I know it’s important, especially for me, when I was sitting in the hospital, and not able to do anything, seeing the public support and the outcry for us and support for us was important to me,” he said.

Spiess was shot in the left thigh. His femur had shattered, and doctors inserted a rod in his leg. Spiess and Ledbetter were reunited with their fellow police officers who are also recovering from a traumatic experience.

Two days before the shooting, Officers Hayes and Mitchell were assisting with a stranded motorist on I-64 near Newstead Avenue. The two were standing in an area marked for emergency vehicles when they were struck head-on by a speeding car.

Hayes and Mitchell both underwent surgery. Hayes is using crutches, while Mitchell is in a wheelchair. Their recoveries will be lengthy ones. But Hayes said it is important to keep their experiences in perspective.

“They say all four of us could have died that one week. It’s a bond. At least we have a bond,” he said. “Some people like behind us on this firetruck, won’t be here. They’re not here. One of mine was a classmate, [Tamarris] Bohannon. At least we’re alive and we’re here.”

The four officers were asked to attend the parade. Not as spectators. But as actual participants.

“Waving a flag out and throwing beads,” Officer Mitchell said. ”It’s an honor actually, to represent my department – and represent my city.”

Spiess said the special connection he shares with the other officers is one that goes beyond what they experienced in January.

“It’s a bond and a brotherhood that has developed as soon as you enter the police academy. Once you graduate from the police academy and start working with these guys – you have to depend and trust them with your life. So it becomes a bond.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘There’s only one downtown St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day parade’; Event returns after hiatus

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 13, 2022

By

'There's only one downtown St. Louis St. Patrick's Day parade'; Event returns after hiatus
google news

ST. LOUIS–After a two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Louis got the green light to celebrate in person. was given the green light to take place in person Saturday.

The 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was quite the party, especially for a group of friends who have made a tradition of coming out for the event for a quarter of a century.

“We came out here to have a good time, you know, obviously get the family together and friends, and just enjoy the atmosphere. St. Louis is awesome and we know how to celebrate too,” Ryan Ellebracht said.

“Other cities try it but there’s only one downtown St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Tony Pavia said.

We found paradegoers willing to set up their viewing spot as early as 6 this morning, all ready to see more than 100 marching bands, floats, and cartoon balloons.

Ahead of the parade came the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run, a tradition that took more than five thousand runners on a five-mile course through downtown.

A portion of the run’s proceeds will benefit the St. Patrick Center to help those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Affton firefighter who died on duty in 1981 honored

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 13, 2022

By

Affton firefighter who died on duty in 1981 honored
google news

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Affton firefighters are paying tribute to one of their own lost in the line of duty more than forty years ago.

On Saturday, The Affton Fire Protection District dedicated its new station on 8110 Valcour to Joseph Ritter. Ritter died from a heart attack while fighting a house fire in December of 1981. Ritter was posthumously promoted to captain last year, with his captain’s helmet given to his family.

The department has also placed a memorial bench in his honor outside the station.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

RecentlyHeard News We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications