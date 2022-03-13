Mattie Do’s ‘The Long Walk’: A Masterwork of Subtlety About the Whole of Life

Share Pin 0 Shares

Near the beginning of Laotian-American director Mattie Do’s third feature film (released on VOD in North America on March 1), there is a scene wherein a woman watches the film’s protagonist The Old Man (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) prepare her body for burial. Her face wears a forlorn expression: confusion reined in by helplessness. She holds her hands but doesn’t speak — she just watches herself as The Old Man dusts her cheeks with blush, gently wipes a pale brown hue across her lips, and then slices off her index finger. As he buries her in a clearing nestled deep within a