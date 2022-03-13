News
Nets are running out of time with Ben Simmons still limited in practice
At this point in the season, NBA rotations are generally set for the playoffs: A couple weeks after the trade deadline, teams usually know what they have, or explicitly what they need.
Nothing, however, has been usual for the Nets this season: They’ve got a part-time superstar point guard, an MVP candidate who missed a month-and-a-half with a knee injury, a roster that was upended at the trade deadline when James Harden forced his way to Philly.
And now a star who has yet to make his debut, who very well might not play until April.
Nets head coach Nash said star forward Ben Simmons has upgraded to doing “light work on the court — a little bit of shooting, ball handling and light cutting,” but that his back soreness continues to limit him to individual drills.
“I don’t think he’s ready for even one-on-one let alone on three-on-three, five-on-five,” Nash said. “So he’s got to get to a place where he can go full speed unopposed — 1-on-0 — and then hopefully quickly can go to one-on-one, three-on-three, five-on-five.”
Back soreness is a condition Simmons has dealt with dating back to his holdout in Philadelphia earlier this season. Nash said Simmons suffered a “little setback” shortly after arriving in Brooklyn, and the team is trying to make sure Simmons’ back is resolved before rushing him into high intensity work.
“I don’t want to classify it the wrong way, but he’s had back issues at times,” Nash said. “So I don’t want to say he’s got a bad back, I don’t know if that’s fair. I think he’s had a flare-up of something, but was really healthy for the last six months until the flare-up.
“So I don’t want it to be…I’m not sure that it’s fair for me to say he has a back problem. It’s just right now he has a flared up back.”
This is an issue, of course, because there are only 15 games left on the schedule until the play-in tournament comes, a number that drastically reduces when you consider Simmons is not even close to participating fully in practice just yet.
The Nets require three high-intensity workouts without setback for a player to be cleared from injury. Simmons has yet to register one, and the Nets are running short on practice days to get him there.
Which means Simmons is going to join the team late, very late, almost too late. There’s no way around that: The Nets are going to have to scramble to fit these pieces together and test drive this product against an opponent before the playoffs.
“I think the urgency here is 15 games,” veteran guard Patty Mills said after Saturday’s practice. “We’ve just played three games with almost all of our pieces. I think there’s enough reasons for us to have the urgency to be able to string these games together.
“The holy grail is a championship and time isn’t on our side, but we have enormous opportunity here with these 15 games coming up to keep on getting better.
There’s no apples-to-apples comparison for the situation the Nets find themselves in, but Mills has had a similar experience in the past.
He was an integral piece on a championship-contending 2013 San Antonio Spurs team that added a player just ahead of their playoff push.
“I’ve had Tracy McGrady that came after the regular season into the playoffs,” Mills recalled after practice. “(He) didn’t play one regular season game, joined us for the first game of the playoffs.”
And how did that playoff run go?
“Great,” Mills said. “We even made it to the Finals that year.”
There’s one stark difference, however, between the Spurs adding T-Mac and the Nets integrating Simmons, a difference that could define just how far the Nets can go given the lack of time they have to string everything together.
McGrady was in his final NBA season, and he only played garbage time minutes for San Antonio.
Simmons projects to play a significant role in Brooklyn. Barring more theatrics from Nash, he will start alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Simmons’ abilities as an All-NBA level defender and All-Star caliber finisher and playmaker will change what the Nets are capable of doing on both ends of the floor. As a result, he will take some getting used to, which requires time the Nets simply don’t have.
And the longer the Nets keep him out, the less time there is for them to build chemistry with all their players on the floor.
You also have to factor in Irving’s part-time availability: The Nets are a different team when their superstar guard is on the floor, but he will only be eligible to play in four more games this season unless there’s a change in New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate.
If Simmons doesn’t play in the next two weeks – by the showdown in Miami on March 26 – he will only have one regular season game alongside Irving: in Atlanta against the Hawks on April 2.
Mills, however, believes there’s just enough time for Simmons to slide in and make an impact. He sees his countryman as a perfect-fitting puzzle piece, someone who complements his teammates with “an enormous amount of knowledge, IQ, length, physicality,” and “a competitive fire that’s been building in him” for the entire season.
“I think the particular player that he is, it’s gonna work well,” Mills said. “For someone else that (may not be the case), but I think he can because he complements the pieces. I think 15 games to go will be alright.”
It’s not 15 games. It’s looking more like five, which makes the margin for error that much more slim.
()
St. Paul Port Authority sells first-ever ‘sustainability’ bonds for $15.9 million Emerald Ash Borer removal
When cities go out to fund major infrastructure projects, they sell municipal bonds on the open market, enticing investors with promises of a guaranteed rate of return from a multi-million dollar “I-owe-you.” Increasingly, many investors want the satisfaction of knowing they’re backing something beneficial to the environment and the community in the process.
Todd Hurley has been selling municipal bonds for 30 years, but he’s never handled a “green” bond sale quite like the $15.9 million program that will soon fund replacement of 13,000 ash trees across St. Paul boulevards.
Hurley, interim director of the St. Paul Port Authority and the former city finance director for St. Paul, has gotten tired of seeing his industry trying to capitalize on public interest in socially- and environmentally-conscious investing by floating projects that are sometimes anything but.
That’s called “greenwashing,” and it happens in finance almost as often as it does in consumer product advertising.
“Everybody is just calling everything ‘green’ and it doesn’t mean anything anymore,” said Hurley, who spent years working on the city’s new Emerald Ash Borer strategy before the $15.9 million bond sale became reality on last week.
TREE REMOVAL
City officials have long struggled with how to keep up with necessary tree removal in light of the ravages of the Emerald Ash Borer beetle larvae on the city’s heavy ash tree canopy. Beyond that, even after tree removal, the city has maintained a backlog of tree stumps waiting for removal, and struggled to fund replanting of non-ash saplings.
As some streets are completely denuded, that’s raised concerns that go beyond aesthetics. The worries range from urban heat islands and other public health impacts to weakened protections against extreme weather.
The city’s expanded Emerald Ash Borer removal program will use the proceeds from the latest bond issue to remove 8,000 dead, declining or at-risk ash trees across the city by the end of 2024 and 10,500 tree stumps by the end of 2025, and pay for 13,300 replacement trees by the end of 2026. That speaks to the environmental return, as well as equity, as all neighborhoods are expected to benefit from the new infrastructure, Hurley said.
The replanting will be prioritized in neighborhoods with the lowest tree canopy, which are predominantly low-income, high-minority communities. To add a touch more green, re-plantings in those neighborhoods will exceed a one-to-one ratio, adding more trees than what will be removed.
CREATING JOBS
And there’s another aspect of the program that has Hurley equally excited.
“It’s also going to create a jobs program in St. Paul to do this,” he said. “We’re still working through this, but it’s going to be a low barrier-to-entry job where we bring (local workers) in and train them. And it’s for the next five years.”
Recruitment for the jobs program will happen, in part, through the city’s Right Track youth internship program. In addition, the city plans to issue a request for proposals to hire another jobs partner, said Clare Cloyd, spokeswoman for St. Paul Parks and Recreation.
‘SUSTAINABILITY BONDS’
To prove that his bond issue truly qualifies as supporting equitable goals, he hired third-party consultants Kestrel Verifiers to dig through the details and certify his bonds as “sustainability bonds,” meaning they meet environmental standards set by the International Capital Market Association, known as the “Green Bond Principles.”
To achieve certification, the verifiers weighed four criteria, including the use of the proceeds, the process for evaluating how the money has been spent, overall management and reporting.
The sale is not only a first for Hurley. He believes the verified “sustainability bond” issue is a first for Minnesota.
“I’ve sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bonds in my career,” Hurley said. “This is the first time I have done this with a bond issue. It’s the first municipal issue in the state to get that. … I want to get the message out that this is important work.”
Three shot Saturday near St. Louis funeral home
ST. LOUIS-Police are investigating a triple shooting in North St. Louis which has injured three people, including a 15-year-old Saturday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the 1900 block of Union around 1:45 Saturday and found the teenage boy shot in the face and a 35-year old man shot in the shoulder, and his back. They were conscious and breathing at the scene. Another adult male was taken to a local hospital but his condition is unknown.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that police have investigators on scene at Serenity Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, located at 1905 Union.
Linebacker, captain Blake Martinez accepts pay cut to stay with Giants
Blake Martinez agreed to take a pay cut on Friday to stick with the Giants, following Sterling Shepard’s lead.
The team also cut tight end Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation and re-signed exclusive rights free agent David Sills.
Martinez, 28, a defensive captain and middle linebacker, is recovering from a torn left ACL suffered in Week 3 of last season.
GM Joe Schoen asked Shepard, the team’s longest-tenured player, and Martinez, one of the Giants’ leaders, to take pay cuts if they wanted to stay.
Schoen is trying to clear $40 million in cap space just to allow the Giants to sign their draft class and spend frugally on value free agents this week.
Martinez’s pay cut was first reported by Jordan Schultz. Newsday reported that Shepard and Martinez both agreed to base salaries of roughly $2.25 million with a change to double that money with incentives, presumably tied to playing time.
Schoen has now cleared about $24 million of cap space by releasing tight ends Kyle Rudolph ($5 million) and Smith ($2.5 million), running back Devontae Booker ($2.125 million) and punter Riley Dixon ($2.8) — and by cutting the salaries of Martinez and Shepard, reducing their cap hits by about $6 million apiece.
Smith, 24, has a knee injury that is possibly career-threatening. His release reinforces that the Giants will be in the market for tight ends in both free agency and the draft.
The NFL players’ association had the Giants $6.9 million in the red on cap space as of Friday, so they’re now treading water with more moves expected, including possibly trading or releasing corner James Bradberry, safety Logan Ryan and/or running back Saquon Barkley.
The Giants need $19 million simply to fit the salary cap hits of their nine-player draft class, per overthecap.com, including two top seven picks that will cost $6.5 million on their own.
()
