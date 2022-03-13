News
Police Seeking Former MoMA Member Who Stabbed Two Workers
NYPD officials said they are looking for a 60-year-old male former member of the Museum of Modern Art who jumped over the reception desk at about 4:15 pm and stabbed two employees who had denied him access to see a film. Police said the man’s membership had been revoked Friday for repeat disturbances.
The victims were both 24-year-old workers, and both were taken to Bellevue hospital and are expected to recover, according to NYPD spokesperson John Miller. One worker was stabbed near the collarbone and the other in the lower back and back of the neck. According to the New York Post, one blood-covered woman joked “I’m going to get hazard pay!” as she was led into an ambulance.
The suspect has two disorderly conduct incidents on two other dates and was seeing fleeing the museum but was not apprehended, said police. “This appears to be an isolated, criminal incident,” said Fabien Levy, press secretary to New York Mayor Eric Adams. Adams also addressed the incident in a series of tweets, encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
I’ve been briefed on the incident at the @MuseumModernArt. We can report that the two victims are being taken care of at Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders.
— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2022
The NYPD has released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify him to contact the department at @NYPDTips on twitter or 800-577-TIPS.
Went to meet friends at @MuseumModernArt. Greeted with a stampede of people fleeing. Museum being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/vronWvY2Ky
— Alyssa Katz (@alykatzz) March 12, 2022
News
Class 2A boys hockey final: Andover 6, Maple Grove 5, 2OT
Logan Gravink was in the perfect place at the perfect time to make the perfect play.
In the second overtime of a thrilling Class 2A title bout, Andover’s Hudson Zinda skated into the Maple Grove zone and fired a seemingly benign puck toward the net. His shot hit a Maple Grove defender in the body and ricocheted right to the stick of Gravink, who was left to bury the puck into the unoccupied half of the net for the game, and championship, winner.
For the first time in program history, Andover is the Class 2A boys state hockey champion via a 6-5, double-overtime win over third-seeded Maple Grove.
The extra sessions were scintillating from start to finish, with each team generating chances that looked destined for glory, but didn’t find the net whether it be because of an ill-timed fan or Maple Grove’s Toby Hopp sliding across the crease to somehow turn away a golden rebound opportunity or Austin Brauns literally jumping in front of a Maple Grove potential goal scorer.
With each passing “how did that not go in?” moment, the game continued to ascend up the charts of all-time best state title games. Saturday’s classic — and the competitors who created it — earned its place in tournament lore.
In the opening minutes Saturday, it looked as though Maple Grove was going to do to Andover what it’d done to its previous two state tournament opponents — rout ’em.
The Crimson scored just 18 seconds into the game on a goal from Finn Brink. Four minutes later, Giuliani put in his first score of the night. Maple Grove isn’t a team you want to fall two goals behind.
But Andover responded time and time again. Down 2-0, Cayden Casey put Andover put within striking distance with a goal. When Giuliani’s second goal of the net with just 17 seconds to play in the first period appeared to be a back breaker for the Huskies, Jacob Pierson responded with a score of his own 13 seconds later — with just four seconds left in the frame — to cut the Crimson’s lead to 3-2.
Maple Grove looked to have extended its lead to 4-2 in the second period, when Brink gloved a loose puck down and appeared to have batted it in with his stick just before the puck cracked the crease. But the goal was disallowed after replay determined the puck crossed before Brink’s stick touched it.
Shortly thereafter, Andover knotted the game on a goal from Weston Knox, who put away a tap-in goal on the rush thanks to a beautiful leave from Gavyn Thoreson.
The game remained dead locked until Andover junior forward Cayden Casey skated into the Maple Grove zone, went circle to circle, dragged the puck past a Crimson defender and sniped the near corner to put Andover in front for the first time all night.
That lead lasted less than a minute, as Giuliani — who else? — drove home a one-timer from the left circle to cap off his second hat trick in as many evenings.
Five minutes later, Giuliani found the puck on his stick again, this time behind the net. Then he saw teammate Chayton Fischer coming down the slot and found his stick with an on-the-money pass.
Fischer did the rest, burying home the goal to put Maple Grove up 5-4. As he skated down the ice post-goal, Fischer broke into a Griddy celebration that would’ve made Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson proud.
Andover applied major pressure over the final few minutes, and just when it appeared it might not be enough, the Huskies’ star of the tournament delivered. Gavyn Thoreson made a number of stunning plays this week in St. Paul, yet he scored a grimy goal with the season on the line, shoving the puck on net, which somehow found its way across the crease to tie the game with two minutes left — no style points required.
Saturday marked the championship game debut for both of the Northwest Suburban Conference rivals, who split their two regular season matchups. Andover’s title comes just two weeks after the school’s girls team claimed another state crown.
This Class 2A tournament was thought to be wide open — with a true belief that any of the eight teams in it could win it. Andover proved that true, in thrilling fashion. The fifth-seeded Huskies pulled off three upsets in three nights, starting with an overtime victory over fourth-seeded Moorhead that didn’t wrap until 11:30 p.m. Thursday, to stunning top-seeded Hill-Murray less than 24 hours later, to finally taking down the tournament’s third seed Saturday for the program’s first title and cap a state tournament run to remember.
Briefly
Hill-Murray beat Prior Lake 3-2 in overtime of the third-place game on a goal from Brendan Bonin.
News
Heat fail to step up late, fall 113-104 to Timberwolves in Markieff Morris return
The Miami Heat took the middle ground Saturday night at FTX Arena.
They gave Jimmy Butler the night off to rest a chronically sore toe.
But they also pushed as if it was a game with significant stakes.
Ultimately, the Heat’s offense failed them in the second half, as they fell 113-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
From a 42-point second quarter, the Heat dropped off to a 19-point third quarter and an 18-point fourth.
Against a surging opponent, that rarely is going to get it done.
No, a loss to a Western Conference opponent is not as costly when it comes to playoff tiebreakers. And yes, Butler now has until Tuesday night’s visit by the Detroit Pistons to regain his needed footing.
But, still, there rarely is comfort when a 17-point lead is squandered, taking much of the edge off Markieff Morris’ long-awaited return.
“They made more plays down the stretch,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
Unable to make needed plays late, the Heat lost for the second time in three games.
While there were 30 points from Tyler Herro and a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double from Bam Adebayo, as well as 19 points from Max Strus, it was a night when the Heat needed more than 4-of-12 shooting from point guard Kyle Lowry.
“We missed a lot of shots,” Lowry said of the Heat shooting .398. “We missed some open opportunities. We have bigger goals and will continue to get better.”
The Timberwolves got a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double from center Karl-Anthony Towns and balance across the board to put it away, with eight players scoring in double figures.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: Up 12 at halftime, the Heat went into the fourth down 89-86.
A Herro 3-pointer briefly put the Heat up three with 5:20 to play, but seven consecutive Minnesota points, including a Towns jumper, later had the Timberwolves up 104-100 with 2:11 to play.
“From that point on,” Spoelstra said, “they really took control.”
A Strus 3-pointer with 1:59 left got the Heat within 104-103, but a pair of Anthony Edwards free throws with 1:43 to go put the Timberwolves up 106-103.
Lowry then got to the line with 67 seconds to play, but made only the first of two free throws, with a Malik Beasley 3-pointer then effectively putting it away for Minnesota.
“Going down the stretch,” Spoelstra said, “I thought we had some really good looks. “We had some open ones, and we had some open ones that were in and out.”
2. Re-debut: Out since his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Morris made his return with 4:03 to play in the opening period, after 58 missed games.
The Heat initially went with Strus at backup power forward, after starter P.J. Tucker was called for two early fouls, before Morris entered to a warm ovation.
“I’m just really happy for him,” Spoelstra said, “on the human side, that he finally was able to be cleared.”
Spoelstra said league approval came 2 1/2 hours before tipoff.
Morris’ first basket in four months came on a driving layup with 8.2 seconds left in the opening period, on his first attempt of the game.
He later found himself playing meaningful minutes in the fourth quarter.
Morris closed with six points on 3-of-7 shooting and four rebounds in 17:01.
“It’s exciting,” Lowry said. “He did some things tonight that were extremely pleasant to see.”
3. Markieff’s view: Morris said it has been a trying road back.
“It felt great, man,” he said. “It’s been a long process. Thankful, grateful to play the game I love again.”
He said it was tough period to work through.
“For the first two weeks, I probably didn’t sleep based on that happening to me and not being able to control the situation,” he said. “It was one of the first times in my life I couldn’t control something.
“I moved past it. It took me a while.”
Asked if Jokic had reached out in the interim, Morris offered an expletive, followed by, “I don’t want to hear from him. He did what he did. It is what it is.”
4. At it again: Herro again produced a transformative entrance, with yet another double-digit second period, this time with 18 points in the quarter.
At one point in the second period, he stood at 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, with the rest of his teammates 1 of 9.
Herro this past week scored 21 points in the second period against the Rockets, and then 12 in the second periods Wednesday against the Suns and Friday against the Cavaliers.
It was the fourth time Herro has scored 20 points in the first half this season, with 21 at the intermission.
“His confidence is really exploding right now,” Spoelstra said. “He’s generating so many good things for us.”
5. Number game: Adebayo made it 10 double-doubles in his last 14 games.
The Heat initially opened with Tucker defending Towns, but with Tucker in early foul trouble, Adebayo had to move on to that assignment.
Towns, though, also played in foul trouble, with his fourth with 6:34 left in the third period.
The problem was Adebayo scored only four second-half points, without a shot in the fourth quarter.
With his third assist, Adebayo moved past Eddie Jones for eighth on the Heat all-time list.
()
News
Heat fail to step up late, fall 113-104 to Timberwolves
The Miami Heat took the middle ground Saturday night at FTX Arena.
They gave Jimmy Butler the night off to rest a chronically sore toe.
But they also pushed as if it was a game with significant stakes.
Ultimately, it went to the wire, before falling 113-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
No, a loss to a Western Conference opponent is not as costly when it comes to playoff tiebreakers. And yes, Butler now has until Tuesday night’s visit by the Detroit Pistons to regain his needed footing.
But, still, there rarely is comfort when a 17-point lead is squandered, taking much of the edge off Markieff Morris’ long-awaited return.
Unable to make needed plays late, the Heat lost for the second time in three games.
While there were 30 points from Tyler Herro and a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double from Bam Adebayo, as well as 19 points from Max Strus, it was a night when the Heat needed more than 4-of-12 shooting from point guard Kyle Lowry.
The Timberwolves, got a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double from center Karl-Anthony Towns and balance across the board to put it away by limiting the Heat to 18 fourth-quarter points and 37 total second-half points.
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: Up 12 at halftime, the Heat went into the fourth down 89-86, going from a 42-point second period to a 19-point third.
A Herro 3-pointer briefly put the Heat up three with 5:20 to play, but seven consecutive points, including a Towns jumper later had the Timberwolves up 104-100 with 2:11 to play.
A Strus 3-pointer with 1:59 left got the Heat within 104-103, but a pair of Anthony Edwards free throws with 1:43 to go put the Timberwolves up 106-103.
Lowry then got to the line with 67 seconds to play, but made only the first of two free throw, with a Malik Beasley 3-pointer then effectively putting it away for Minnesota.
2. Number game: Adebayo made it 10 double-doubles in his last 14 games.
The Heat initially opened with P.J. Tucker defending Towns, but with Tucker in early foul trouble, Adebayo had to move on to that assignment.
Towns, though, also played in foul trouble, with his fourth with 6:34 left in the third period.
With his third assist, Adebayo moved past Eddie Jones for eighth on the Heat all-time list.
3. At it again: Herro again produced a transformative entrance, with yet another double-digit second period, this time with 18 points in the quarter.
At one point in the second period, he stood at 3 of 5 on 3-pointers, with the rest of his teammates 1 of 9.
Herro this past week scored 21 points in the second period against the Rockets, and then 12 in the second periods Wednesday against the Suns and Friday against the Cavaliers.
It was the fourth time Herro has scored 20 points in the first half this season, with 21 at the intermission.
4. Sizzling second: The Heat scored 42 points in the second period, their second-high-scoring quarter of the season.
After shooting 1 of 11 on 3-pointers in the first period, the Heat went 8 of 10 from beyond the arc in the second.
Beyond Herro’s 18 points in the second quarter, the Heat got 12 in the period for Max Strus, including a bank-in (somehow) corner 3-pointer.
5. Re-debut: Out since his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Morris made his return with 4:03 to play in the opening period, after 58 missed games.
The Heat initially went with Max Strus at backup power forward, after Tucker was called for two early fouls, before Morris entered to a warm ovation.
Morris’ first basket in four months came on a driving layup with 8.2 seconds left in the opening period, on his first attempt of the game.
He later found himself playing meaningful minutes in the fourth quarter.
Morris closed with six points and four rebounds in 17:01.
()
Police Seeking Former MoMA Member Who Stabbed Two Workers
Class 2A boys hockey final: Andover 6, Maple Grove 5, 2OT
Heat fail to step up late, fall 113-104 to Timberwolves in Markieff Morris return
Heat fail to step up late, fall 113-104 to Timberwolves
Live updates: Zelenskyy warns against ‘pseudo-republics.’
Ferguson police investigating fatal crash
License plate readers help authorities locate missing St. Charles County girl
St. Louis police ‘miracles’ reunited as part of St. Patrick’s Day parade
‘There’s only one downtown St. Louis St. Patrick’s Day parade’; Event returns after hiatus
Affton firefighter who died on duty in 1981 honored
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Adele pole dances on wild night out at London nightclub Heaven
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Adele pole dances on wild night out at London nightclub Heaven
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead