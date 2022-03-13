News
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia’s grinding invasion.
More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling training facility that is less than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the closest border point with Poland, according to the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region. Poland is a key location for routing Western military aid to Ukraine.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Lviv had largely been spared the scale of destruction unfolding further east and become a destination for residents escaping bombarded cities and for many of the nearly 2.6 million refugees who have fled the country.
The training center in Yavoriv appears to be the most westward target struck so far in the 18-day invasion. The facility, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the United States and other NATO countries.
It has also hosted international NATO drills. As such, the site symbolizes what has long been a Russian complaint: That the NATO alliance of 30 member countries is moving ever closer to Russia’s borders. Russian has demanded that Ukraine drop its ambitions to join NATO.
Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said most of the missiles fired Sunday “were shot down because the air defense system worked.” The ones that got through through killed at least 35 people and wounded 134, he said.
Russian fighters also fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary, an attack the city’s mayor said was intended “to sow panic and fear.” The airport, which includes a military airfield as well as a runway for civilian flights, also was targeted Friday.
Fighting also raged in multiple areas of the country overnight. Ukrainian authorities said Russian airstrikes on a monastery and a children’s resort in the eastern Donetsk region hit spots where monks and refugees were sheltering, wounding 32 people.
Another airstrike hit a westward-bound train evacuating people from the east, killing one person and injuring another, Donetsk’s chief regional administrator said.
To the north, in the city of Chernihiv, one person was killed and another injured in a Russian airstrike that destroyed a residential block, emergency services said.
Around the capital, Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for the invasion, fighting also intensified, with overnight shelling in the northwestern suburbs and a missile strike Sunday that destroyed a warehouse to the east. Chief regional administrator Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces appeared to trying to blockade and paralyze the capital with day and night shelling of the suburbs.
Kuleba said Russian agents were operating in the capital and its suburbs, marking out possible future targets. He vowed that any all-out assault would meet stiff resistance, saying: “We’re getting ready to defend Kyiv, and we’re prepared to fight for ourselves.”
Talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire again failed Saturday, and the U.S. announced plans to provide another $200 million to Ukraine for weapons. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned other nations that sending equipment to bolster Ukraine’s military was “an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to break his country apart, as well as starting “a new stage of terror” with the alleged detention of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.
“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation Saturday.
Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy that was trying to reach the battered and encircled port city of Mariupol, where more than 1,500 people have died, a Ukrainian official said. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: Electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.
Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, Erashova said, her scalp crusted with blood.
“No one was able to save them,” she said.
In Irpin, a suburb about 12 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of central Kyiv, bodies lay out in the open Saturday on streets and in a park.
“When I woke up in the morning, everything was covered in smoke, everything was dark. We don’t know who is shooting and where,” resident Serhy Protsenko said as he walked through his neighborhood. Explosions sounded in the distance. “We don’t have any radio or information.”
Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance.
“We do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.
The first major city to fall, earlier this month, was Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 290,000 residents. Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russians were using blackmail and bribery in an attempt to force local officials to form a “pseudo-republic” in the southern Kherson region, much like those in Donetsk and Luhansk, two eastern regions where pro-Russian separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in 2014. One of the pretexts Russia used to invade was that it had to protect the separatist regions.
Zelenskyy again deplored NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said Ukraine has sought ways to procure air defense assets, though he didn’t elaborate. U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $200 million in aid to Ukraine, with an additional $13 billion included in a bill that has passed the House and should pass the Senate within days. NATO has said that imposing a no-fly zone could lead to a wider war with Russia.
The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of detaining the mayor of Melitopol, a city 192 kilometers (119 miles) west of Mariupol. The Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed calls from demonstrators in the occupied city for the mayor’s release.
Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians. Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities, according to the World Health Organization.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open on Saturday, and that about 13,000 people had used them to evacuate around the country.
French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war. For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarize.
The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Still, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces.
Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians, including at least 79 Ukrainian children, its government says. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
One is Elena Yurchuk, a nurse from the northern city of Chernihiv. She was in a Romanian train station Saturday with her teenage son, Nikita, unsure whether their home was still standing.
“We have nowhere to go back to,” said Yurchuk, 44, a widow who hopes to find work in Germany. “Nothing left.”
Associated Press journalist Mstyslav Chernov in Mariupol and other reporters around the world contributed.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Letters: It’s time for a gas-tax holiday in Minnesota. We can afford it.
We’ll get through it
It’s time to get behind a gas tax holiday. It would be immediate. No waiting for a rebate or tax credit and far less administration cost.
With a $9 billion budget surplus we can certainly afford it.
It would ease the pain for everyone, but mostly for lower income earners. Some who drive far to get affordable housing and the same group who drive older cars with the poorest gas mileage.
Some call it an election year trick, you know who you are.
So get on board and you can call it a bipartisan effort. Remember back, when we did what was good for Minnesotans.
This war will end, Putin will lose. Inflation, recessions, good times and bad are all part of the long-term economic cycle and we will get through it.
Bob Siebenaler, Hastings
Against the odds
Sir Winston Churchill said that “ you may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than live as slaves.” Our hats off to the people of Ukraine who are willing to fight against enormous odds rather than to live under a government that pretends to take care of the people.
Those who would give up or stand aside while others fight for their freedom and endure the necessary hardships are free only because better men and women are willing to sacrifice for them.
Where is the United Nations? There seems to be a vacuum of leadership defending justice and the rights of the people. Sanctions may not be enough. May God bless the people of Ukraine.
Terry and Margaret Flower, Hastings
A couple of suggestions for Minnesota’s budget surplus
1.The governor and legislators should consider reinstating the Matching Grant Funds for eligible families investing in MNSaves-Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan for post-high-school-education costs for their children/grandchildren.
Up until 2003 when then Gov. Pawlenty and the Legislators canceled the Matching Grant Funds plan due to an unbalanced budget, eligible participants received $250 annually. Our granddaughter just received the $250 Matching Grant that year and it is now worth $325. If the Matching Grant Plan had continued she would have an additional $4,250 plus growth in her account when she starts college this fall. Reinstating the Matching Grant Funds wouldn’t take much from the $9 billion surplus, but to each individual family it could be an incentive to start a MNSaves plan for their child/children. Actually, they should consider increasing the match from $250 to $500 annually.
2. Consider dropping the Minnesota state income tax on Social Security income for retirees. Many states have dropped their state taxes on Social Security income, and many Minnesota retirees have moved to those states.
Dick LeSavage, Apple Valley
Turn on the spigot
We were energy independent in 2020. We should return to that condition quickly.
Turn on the domestic oil “spigot” now. Then we could eliminate the purchase of oil from Iran and Venezuela to purchase to replace the oil that we will no longer buy from Russia.
Ron Schaaf, St. Paul
Governed by ourselves
No matter our background, culture or access to resources, we are bound up together in the fate of our planet. But fossil fuel corporations and their powerful lobby have stopped the legislation that can lead us to a sustainable future. Due to their greed and our complicity in a fossil-fueled economy, disaster is not only looming: it is already here.
Yet we are not governed by powerful corporate interests. We are governed by ourselves, and there is still time for collective action. We can make systemic changes that would lessen the catastrophe at our doorstep — investment in solar energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, and sustainable agricultural practices to name a few. It is time to pass the Minnesota Climate Action Plan, for the future of our shared home.
Liesl Spitz, St. Paul
Lynn Schmidt: To get politics back on track: Get centrists to the primary polls
Horseshoes may be good for horses and fun to play with, but they are terrible for politics.
In political science there is an assertion called the Horseshoe Theory. The thesis posits that the political spectrum is not linear but shaped like the bend of a horseshoe, with the left and right extremes being closer to each other than often considered.
The Horseshoe Theory was first described by French writer Jean-Pierre Faye. Faye observed that political ideologies on both the extreme left and extreme right were characterized by similar traits and they had little in common with the ideologies of the political center. The Horseshoe Theory does not require the extremes to have the same beliefs, values or philosophies, only that they show similarities in their behavior.
A recent example of the extremes growing closer together is the far left’s and the far right’s responses to the Russian war against Ukraine, and the role of NATO. From the extreme left we have a recent statement from the Democratic Socialists of America calling for the United States to withdraw from NATO and “end the imperialist expansionism that set the stage for this conflict.” From the right, we have the de facto leader of the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump, having discussed several times his desire for the U.S. to leave NATO, which if it happened would destroy NATO.
The problem with the Horseshoe Theory is not that it’s incorrect but that practicing politics within the horseshoe is impractical. Just as Faye observed, as the ends of the shoe grow closer to meeting, it closes in on the voters in the center or those just left or just right of that center.
Let’s take those horseshoes and play the game with the same name. The game of horseshoes is played by pitching horseshoes toward a metal stake. Players score points by landing their shoes closest to the stake. A ringer is a shoe that encircles the stake. If elections are the stakes and the shoes are political parties, then the wider the shoe’s opening, the easier it will be to score a ringer, or win an election.
If candidates or political parties want to win elections, they need to throw a shoe that is as wide open as possible. The way to do that is with building cross-party coalitions between factions and by having more centrist voters who turn out in primaries and the midterms. Since the rules of the game are not going to change, at least not in the near future, moderates need to be strategic in their play.
The highest percentage of American voters now consider themselves independent. Many of those independent voters likely lean one way or the other but probably find themselves in the bowl of the horseshoe.
President Joe Biden won the 2020 election because he opened the arms of the horseshoe and gathered more votes from the center of the horseshoe electorate. Many of Biden’s voters consider themselves independent. (We can debate whether he is governing that way, and that’s a conversation for another column.)
In 2020, political scientists Steven Teles and Robert Saldin published a paper in National Affairs magazine titled “The Future is Faction.” Teles and Saldin wrote, “The reality is that deep, self-reinforcing dynamics help maintain the disproportionate political influence of those at the ideological extremes.” They go on to make the case that moderate candidates need to find leverage within the two-party system and that can be done by building cross-party coalitions between factions.
But what exactly does this look like for the electorate? The centrist voter will need to evaluate candidates individually and assess where the candidate stands on issues and where they are located within the horseshoe. This might mean voting for a candidate of the other party than you might have voted for historically or voting for an independent candidate.
To step away from the horseshoe analogy momentarily, for more moderate or centrist candidates to win, people need to get out and vote in primaries and in the midterm elections. Typically, approximately only 40% of voters turnout in midterm elections. 2018 provided a great example of higher turnout and more moderate candidates winning their elections. The 2018 midterms had the highest turnout in four decades; 53% of eligible voters cast ballots. The election did favor Democrats, but it was primarily moderate candidates who won their seats.
To score a political ringer, broaden the coalition, expand the opening, and aim for the stake.
Charles M. Blow: William Barber, modern-day Moses
The Rev. William Barber II is a large man, but bent. He walks with a cane, with his helper nearby, placing each step with deliberation to make sure that his footing is sure.
For decades, Barber, who is 58, has suffered from ankylosing spondylitis, a painful form of arthritis that left him with a fused spine and conspired to cripple him, but he has objected.
On Sunday, I spent much of the day following Barber, and talking to him when I could, as he and others observed the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, the day in 1965 that nonviolent voting rights protesters, including a 25-year-old John Lewis, were attacked in the city by state troopers wielding clubs and unleashing tear gas. Lewis’ skull was fractured.
I walked the bridge alone the night before the official commemoration. I had been on it once before, when I traveled to Selma with former President Barack Obama in 2015 for the 50th anniversary. But traveling with the president can be chaotic. I wasn’t able to hear the faint babble of the river, or notice how the trees on one side leaned over the water as if they were bowing to take a drink or how the bluff rose vertically on the other side like the wall of a castle.
Most of all, I hadn’t been able to fully appreciate what had happened here: how a group of largely young Black people in a small Southern city — there were about 28,000 residents in 1960 — gathered the gumption to battle their Goliath, and how they helped change the country. Barber is summoning the same energy. He is unassuming. His hair is wavy and slicked back like that of a man rising from a baptism, and his head is tilted down so that when he looks at you he peers out from beneath the overhang of his brow.
But when he looks at you and talks to you, you know that he possesses something at his core that eludes most others: surety. His sense of purpose and vision for his life is unobscured and unencumbered. This is a man on a mission, the grandest and most noble of missions: to save a country and his countrymen from themselves, to insist that morality ought to dictate policy.
Barber, to me, is a modern-day Moses.
He not only follows in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr., he venerates him, often invoking him, and actively seeks to extend his work.
Both men are sons of preachers and sons of the South. Barber was born in Indianapolis, but his parents moved the family back to North Carolina to help integrate the schools there.
And both men believe deeply in direct action, policy pursuits and what Barber calls “fusion coalitions”: people, often poor people of various races and faiths, finding common ground in their fight against oppression.
Barber rose to national prominence concurrently with Black Lives Matter, but he was not directly connected to the movement. Most people came to know Barber as the leader of Moral Mondays, a series of weekly, racially diverse protests that began in North Carolina in 2013 after Republicans in that state pushed through restrictions on voting rights and unemployment benefits and other social programs.
In 2016, after three years of protests, a federal judge struck down North Carolina’s voter ID laws, saying that they sought to suppress the Black vote by targeting African Americans “with almost surgical precision.”
At the time, Barber called the decision a “moral and constitutional vindication of our constitutional critique of this extremist legislature and our extremist governor. A political majority doesn’t give you the power to run roughshod over the Constitution.”
He has since broadened his mission to include what he calls the “five interlocking injustices”: systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.
At the moment, he is pushing for the passage of federal voter protection legislation, as well as Build Back Better and an increased federal minimum wage.
Sunday morning, Barber spoke at Tabernacle Baptist Church, the site of the first mass meeting of the voting rights movement. It was held May 14, 1963, after the death of a veteran civil rights activist in Selma, Samuel William Boynton.
Authorities had been trying to intimidate them out of meeting. They met anyway. According to the National Park Service, 300 people showed up, including Sheriff Jim Clark and “many recently deputized gun-carrying white males; many were only 18 years old.” As the Park Service described it, “They lined the walls of the church as mass meeting attendees sang, prayed and memorialized Mr. Boynton.” The title of the main speech that day: “The High Cost of Freedom.”
Barber’s speech, or should I say sermon, Sunday morning was “God Always Has Somebody,” and I believe that somebody is him.
Barber is a holy warrior at a time when secular activism is ascendant. In that way, he is a bit of an anachronism. He is aware of it, and clever in his negotiation of it. He talks more about morality than about theology. He positions himself above anything that might divide. His vision encompasses all — all religions, all races, all sexuality and gender expressions.
On Sunday, when he mounted the pulpit, he pointed out that the dais, which was surrounded mostly by older men, didn’t look right, and he invited women and young activists to be seated among them.
In his sermon, he paraphrased part of an address by Coretta Scott King delivered just months after she buried her assassinated husband:
“I remind you that starving a child is violence,” King said in 1968. “Suppressing a culture is violence. Neglecting school children is violence. Punishing a mother and her child is violence. Discrimination against a working man is violence. Ghetto housing is violence. Ignoring medical needs is violence. Contempt for poverty is violence. Even the lack of willpower to help humanity is a sick and sinister form of violence.”
King ended the passage by saying that “the problems of racism, poverty and war can all be summarized with one word: violence.”
This is essentially Barber’s mantra. And he believes that cross-racial, cross-religious, cross-generational coalitions are the only way to confront this violence. For him, the battle is bigger than racism or voting alone. For him, all forms of oppression overlap.
As he told me, “I’m not trying to lose the race critique but deepen it.”
