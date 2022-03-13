News
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”
The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv and 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Poland.
The United States and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted international NATO drills.
Russian fighters also fired at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine located 250 kilometers (155.34 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary. Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said Russia’s goal was “to sow panic and fear.”
On Saturday, Russia bombarded cities across Ukraine, pounding Mariupol in the south, shelling the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, and thwarting the efforts of people trying to flee the violence.
In Mariupol, which has endured some of the worst punishment since Russia invaded, efforts to bring food, water and medicine into the port city of 430,000 and to evacuate civilians, were prevented by unceasing attacks. More than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, according to the mayor’s office, and the shelling has even interrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.
Talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire again failed Saturday, and the U.S. announced plans to provide another $200 million to Ukraine for weapons. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned other nations that sending equipment to bolster Ukraine’s military was “an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to break his country apart, as well as starting “a new stage of terror” with the alleged detention of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.
“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation Saturday.
Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy that was trying to reach Mariupol and blocked another, a Ukrainian official said. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: Electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.
Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, Erashova said, her scalp crusted with blood.
“No one was able to save them,” she said.
In Irpin, a suburb about 12 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of central Kyiv, bodies lay out in the open Saturday on streets and in a park.
“When I woke up in the morning, everything was covered in smoke, everything was dark. We don’t know who is shooting and where,” resident Serhy Protsenko said as he walked through his neighborhood. Explosions sounded in the distance. “We don’t have any radio or information.”
Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance.
“We do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.
The first major city to fall, earlier this month, was Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 290,000 residents. Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russians were using blackmail and bribery in an attempt to force local officials to form a “pseudo-republic” in the southern Kherson region, much like those in Donetsk and Luhansk, two eastern regions where pro-Russian separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in 2014. One of the pretexts Russia used to invade was that it had to protect the separatist regions.
Zelenskyy again deplored NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said Ukraine has sought ways to procure air defense assets, though he didn’t elaborate. U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $200 million in aid to Ukraine, with an additional $13 billion included in a bill that has passed the House and should pass the Senate within days. NATO has said that imposing a no-fly zone could lead to a wider war with Russia.
The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of detaining the mayor of Melitopol, a city 192 kilometers (119 miles) west of Mariupol. The Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed calls from demonstrators in the occupied city for the mayor’s release.
In multiple areas around Kyiv, artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter as air raid sirens wailed. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russian forces that had been massed north of the capital had edged to within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of the city center and spread out, likely to support an attempted encirclement.
A convoy of hundreds of people fleeing Peremoha, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv, were forced to turn back under shelling by Russian forces that killed seven people, including a child, Ukraine’s defense ministry said Saturday. Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open on Saturday, and that about 13,000 people had used them to evacuate around the country.
Ukraine’s military and volunteer forces have been preparing for an all-out assault on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area’s inhabitants, had left and that “every street, every house … is being fortified.”
Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city.
“They will come here only if they kill us all,” he said. “If that is their goal, let them come.”
French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war. For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarize.
In Mariupol, where electricity, gas and water supplies have been knocked out, aid workers and Ukrainian authorities described an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. Aid group Doctors Without Borders said residents are dying from a lack of medication and are draining heating pipes for drinking water.
Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities, according to the World Health Organization.
The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Still, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces.
Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians, including at least 79 Ukrainian children, its government says. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
One is Elena Yurchuk, a nurse from the northern city of Chernihiv. She was in a Romanian train station Saturday with her teenage son, Nikita, unsure whether their home was still standing.
“We have nowhere to go back to,” said Yurchuk, 44, a widow who hopes to find work in Germany. “Nothing left.”

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana, Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Andrew Drake in Kyiv and other reporters around the world contributed.


Men’s hockey: Gophers survive ‘clunker’ and beat Penn State in Big Ten semis
MINNEAPOLIS — It is clearly the mark of a good hockey team when they can play what the coach describes as a “clunker” and still send a big crowd home happy.
Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Minnesota Gophers looked lost at times on Saturday in their Big Ten playoff opener versus Penn State but still got a bit of late-game drama and an important win.
Sammy Walker’s goal late in the third period lifted the Gophers past a challenge from Penn State and to a 3-2 victory as they advanced to the Big Ten title game next weekend against Michigan.
Walker scored his 14th of the season off a pass from long-time linemate Blake McLaughlin as the Gophers took a 2-0 lead, saw it slip away, then finished the Nittany Lions’ season in the third period.
“We survived. Let’s hope this was our clunker in one-and-done tournaments,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko, who liked much of his team’s game, but said they went to sleep at times.
Ben Meyers and Jackson LaCombe also scored for Minnesota (24-11-0) which will host the Wolverines on March 19 for the conference playoff title. Goalie Justen Close had 28 saves as the Gophers won their ninth consecutive game.
“We didn’t have many chances,” Motzko said, in praise of the Nittany Lions’ defensive effort. “We needed one and we got it, and we survived it. We’ll be better next week.”
Trailing by two goals halfway through the game, the Lions got a pair of quick goals and played their normal up-tempo game mixed with some clogging defense, but saw their season come to an end with a 17-20-1 record. They got 22 saves from goalie Liam Souliere in the loss. They had advanced to the semifinals by upsetting Ohio State on the road in a three-game series a week earlier.
“We were in another team’s building last week and we won, so right now it doesn’t feel very good,” Lions coach Guy Gadowsky said. “I guess it wasn’t good enough.”
The Gophers’ biggest fear, having gone nearly two weeks without a game, was first period rust. And while Penn State grabbed an early advantage in shots on goal, as is the Nittany Lions’ “shoot first” style, the Gophers stayed in the fight and took an early lead. Meyers, who is expected by many to be named the Big Ten’s most valuable player in a few days, tipped a shot by defenseman Ryan Johnson past the Lions goalie for the game’s first goal.
In the waning seconds of the opening period, Meyers also made such a strong rush to the net that Penn State defenseman Simon Mack gave a jersey tug and was whistled for the game’s first penalty.
It took the Gophers just 27 seconds of that man advantage, and one shot, to double their lead, when LaCombe’s blast from the blue line hit traffic and deflected into the net.
But the Lions turned the tables in the latter stages of the middle period, forging a 2-2 tie on a breakaway from the near blue line and a tipped shot past Close on their first power play of the game. The Lions’ first goal snapped a streak of 179:59 that Close had gone without allowing a goal.
With Penn State not allowing the Gophers many opportunities in the final period, the home team finally got a chance. Bryce Brodzinski held a puck in at the blue line and got it to McLaughlin, who waited until the goalie committed, then threaded a pass to Walker for a tap-in with 2:39 to play.
“Brodzinski made a good keep there at the blue line, and he made a great pass over to Blake,” said Walker, who had just missed the net on a similar play in the first period. “He put it right on my tape. I missed the one earlier, so I made sure I put that one in.
Walker said it was typical of the chemistry he and McLaughlin have had during their four years together.
“I know if I just move my feet he’s going to get it to me so I just try to get open and he does what he does best,” Walker said.
The announced attendance of 6,856 was the largest for a Big Ten playoff game under the current format.
Timberwolves rebound from bad loss, knock off Miami
Malik Beasley admitted the film session of the Timberwolves’ loss to Orlando on Friday night “wasn’t pretty.”
And through the first half on Saturday against the Miami Heat, it appeared Minnesota was primed for another unpleasant rewatch the following morning. It even had many of the same mistakes.
Like Friday, the Timberwolves jumped out to an early lead with the offense grooving, only for Karl-Anthony Towns to rack up three first-quarter fouls to throw off the rhythm. Miami and Orlando alike used that to catch their breath, gain ground and eventually speed past the Timberwolves.
But unlike Friday, Minnesota managed to reverse course. And they did it through defense. The Timberwolves fought back from a 12-point halftime deficit and cooled a red-hot Heat team in the second half to win 113-104 in Miami.
“The intensity, the effort was there everywhere from the beginning,” coach Chris Finch said of his defense, which was missing both Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley due to injury. Finch added later, “We’ve been resilient when we’ve had off performances. They owned last
night. They wanted to be better today. They knew they had to be better today.”
After allowing 42 points in the second quarter alone, Minnesota held the Jimmy Butler-less Heat to just 37 points in the entire second half. The Heat came up empty on seven of their final nine possessions as Minnesota outscored them 16-4 over that stretch as the Timberwolves’ offense clicked too.
After Tyler Herro hit a 3-pointer to reach 30 points for the game and to go up 100-97, Anthony Edwards immediately answered with a three of his own. Edwards answered the call again up 104-103, forcing a foul on a drive and nailing both free throws.
Beasley then hit a 3-pointer two possessions later to extend the lead to five. A couple of defensive stops and subsequent free throw trips led to the eventual winning margin of nine.
“I just think this win was super huge. For us to come off a terrible loss last night, be down 12 going into halftime, come out and just eat at the lead and then take the lead going into the fourth. It was just like perfect … it shows who we are,” Edwards said postgame.
The comeback came as the Timberwolves maneuvered around foul trouble again. Towns played only 25 minutes, and 11 of his 15 points came in the game’s first six minutes as he quickly racked up three first-quarter fouls.
Jaden McDaniels also played just 24 minutes, fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
As a result, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince all played more than 20 minutes. Nowell led the team in scoring with 16 points. Reid and Price each had 11. All in all, eight Timberwolves scored in double digits, as every starter eclipsed the mark.
“When we’re not selfish, we’re a hard team to beat,” Edwards said.
Alex Caruso returns but Zack LaVine sits out the Chicago Bulls’ 101-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls dealt with good and bad news in Saturday’s 101-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers as injuries continue to make and break the team.
The good: Alex Caruso returned to the lineup after a two-month absence because of a right wrist fracture caused by a Grayson Allen foul in the Jan. 21 game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The bad: Zach LaVine sat out for the fourth time in the last month as he continues to battle “discomfort” in his left knee, rekindling concerns about how much the starting guard can contribute in the final stretch of the season.
LaVine’s loss cast a pall over a day the Bulls were awaiting through months of defensive slippage, but Caruso’s welcome home party couldn’t be contained for long.
The entire game wore a feeing of celebration. Javonte Green wore a white headband to match Caruso while Patrick Williams donned Caruso’s jersey on the sideline. LaVine and Tristan Thompson crashed Caruso’s postgame broadcast interview, half-tackling the guard from behind and jovially tugging off his headband.
Caruso’s stat line might not leap off the page: 11 points, four assists, four steals and a block. But the guard brought an intangible intensity the Bulls desperately missed after a startling drop from a 10th to 21st defensive standing.
“I caught myself walking on the court for pregame warmup just smiling, excited to be out there,” Caruso said. “When the game started, I was standing up for random plays that probably didn’t need to be cheered for. I was just excited to be back playing basketball.”
Donovan warned that Caruso might need time to make an impact — between the wrist fracture, a foot sprain and a bout with COVID-19, he played only 28 of the first 66 games this season. But Caruso delivered on those hopes almost immediately, stealing the ball twice and punching away a block in his first eight minutes on the court.
Before the game, Caruso’s playing time was set to a loose window of 24 to 30 minutes. Donovan said the restriction served to ease the guard back into full-speed fitness rather than protect his wrist, which is fully healed.
Caruso nearly passed that limit, joining the Bulls closing unit and playing 29 minutes. When Donovan pulled him earlier in the fourth quarter for a brief respite, Caruso animatedly asked the coach to put him back in.
“He was tired at the end,” Donovan said. “That’s why I took him out. I knew we would need him coming down the stretch and they were making a little bit of a run. I don’t think he was too thrilled at me taking him out, but that’s OK.”
Donovan noted the Bulls become “more disruptive” with Caruso on the court, totaling 12 steals and 21 points off turnovers. The Bulls matched that sharpened defense with sloppiness on offense — turning the ball over 12 times — but the defensive pressure still made a difference.
The Cavaliers shot 41.9% from the field and went 5-for-24 from 3-point range, making only a single shot from behind the arc in the second half.
Although a back-to-back road stint from Miami to Chicago contributed to the Cavaliers’ frosty shooting night, the game still marked the first time the Bulls held an opponent under 100 points since Jan. 21 — when Caruso suffered the wrist injury.
Consistent production from Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan — who combined for 45 points — and a 17-point scoring night from rookie Ayo Dosunmu cemented enough offense to hold the Cavaliers off by double digits.
Any excitement around Caruso’s return has to be tempered by the resurgence of LaVine’s knee discomfort after several weeks of relief.
Caruso is a key defensive player and an invaluable leader on the bench and court. But LaVine is the team’s heartbeat, and he hasn’t been the same since the start of the year because of lingering knee irritation.
The left knee has been a point of concern for LaVine since he tore an ACL with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. He began to feel tightness in the knee in January, sitting out of games sporadically and then flying to California to receive cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections before All-Star weekend.
Donovan repeatedly has emphasized the injury is causing “discomfort” rather than pain, but LaVine is wary to play whenever tightness reduces his range of mobility. He receives daily guidance from a team of doctors, which includes the specialist who performed his ACL surgery in 2017.
Donovan previously floated the possibility of resting LaVine when the Bulls are scheduled to play back-to-backs to manage his workload, but the guard powered through the first consecutive pair of games last week in losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Bucks.
Resting on back-to-back games isn’t far from an anomaly in the NBA, but LaVine’s absence Saturday raises a more pressing concern. LaVine didn’t practice or play Thursday or Friday, then didn’t participate in shootaround Saturday morning. But even with that rare amount of rest, he still didn’t feel steady enough to play against the Cavaliers.
Although Donovan said there’s no reason to sound alarms over the injury, the uncertainty of LaVine’s availability will color the rest of the season.
“The feeling was to see if we can get him back down to ground zero where he’s feeling a little bit better,” Donovan said. “It’s not one of these things where we’ve mapped out what we’re doing. … It’s got to be almost going day to day just to see how he’s feeling. I don’t know if it’s necessarily concerning or not with the fact that he’s had two days. It’s just that there’s some discomfort there.”
()
