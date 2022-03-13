News
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.
Mariupol has endured some of Ukraine’s worst punishment since Russia invaded. Unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to bring food, water and medicine into the city of 430,000 and to evacuate its trapped civilians. More than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, according to the mayor’s office, and the shelling has even interrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.
Talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire again failed Saturday, and while the U.S. announced plans to provide another $200 million to Ukraine for weapons, a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could attack foreign shipments of military equipment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of employing “a new stage of terror” with the alleged detention of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.
Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy that was trying to reach Mariupol and blocked another, a Ukrainian official said. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
“They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video address. Satellite images released Saturday by the company Maxar showed fires in parts of the city and extensive damage to apartments, homes and other infrastructure.
An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: Electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.
Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, Erashova said, her scalp crusted with blood.
“No one was able to save them,” she said.
In Irpin, a suburb about 12 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of central Kyiv, bodies lay out in the open Saturday on streets and in a park.
“When I woke up in the morning, everything was covered in smoke, everything was dark. We don’t know who is shooting and where,” resident Serhy Protsenko said as he walked through his neighborhood. Explosions sounded in the distance. “We don’t have any radio or information.”
Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance.
“We do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.
Zelenskyy again deplored NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said Ukraine has sought ways to procure air defense assets, though he didn’t elaborate. U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $200 million in aid to Ukraine, with an additional $13 billion included in a bill that has passed the House and should pass the Senate within days. NATO has said that imposing a no-fly zone could lead to a wider war with Russia.
The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of detaining the mayor of Melitopol, a city 192 kilometers (119 miles) west of Mariupol. The Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed calls from demonstrators in the occupied city for the mayor’s release.
In multiple areas around Kyiv, artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter as air raid sirens wailed. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russian forces that had been massed north of the capital had edged to within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of the city center and spread out, likely to support an attempted encirclement.
A convoy of hundreds of people fleeing Peremoha, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv, were forced to turn back under shelling by Russian forces that killed seven people, including a child, Ukraine’s defense ministry said Saturday. Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians.
Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open on Saturday, and that about 13,000 people had used them to evacuate around the country.
Ukraine’s military and volunteer forces have been preparing for an all-out assault on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area’s inhabitants, had left and that “every street, every house … is being fortified.”
Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city.
“They will come here only if they kill us all,” he said. “If that is their goal, let them come.”
French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war. For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarize.
Zelenskyy told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday that he would be open to meeting Putin in Jerusalem to discuss an end to the war, but that there would first have to be a cease-fire. Bennett recently met in Moscow with Putin, who has ignored previous offers of talks from Zelenskyy.
In Mariupol, the Ukrainian government said Saturday that the Sultan Suleiman Mosque was hit, but an unverified Instagram post by a man claiming to be the mosque association’s president said the building was spared when a bomb fell about 750 yards (700 meters) away.
The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among the people who had sought safety in the mosque.
With the port’s electricity, gas and water supplies knocked out, aid workers and Ukrainian authorities described an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. Aid group Doctors Without Borders said Mariupol residents are dying from a lack of medication and are draining heating pipes for drinking water.
Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities, according to the World Health Organization.
The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Still, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Saturday that his country could attack foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine. He said sending equipment is “an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians, including at least 79 Ukrainian children, its government says. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
One is Elena Yurchuk, a nurse from the northern city of Chernihiv. She was in a Romanian train station Saturday with her teenage son, Nikita, unsure whether their home was still standing.
“We have nowhere to go back to,” said Yurchuk, 44, a widow who hopes to find work in Germany. “Nothing left.”
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana, Andrea Rosa in Irpin, Andrew Drake in Kyiv and other reporters around the world contributed.
Schedule: Minnesota 2022 high school girls basketball state tournament brackets
The Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament brackets are set.
The winners brackets for all four classes will be played on the University of Minnesota campus. Quarterfinals will be split between Maturi Pavilion and Williams Arena, while all semifinals and finals will be played at Williams Arena.
Quarterfinals will air online at prepspotlight.tv/mshsl with semifinals and finals aired on KSTC-45 and streamed on prep45.com.
Full brackets can be viewed on the MSHSL website. Brackets will be updated here daily.
CLASS 4A
Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Williams Arena
No. 1 Hopkins vs. Lakeville North, 10 a.m.
No. 4 Rosemount vs. No. 5 White Bear Lake, 12 p.m.
No. 2 Shakopee vs. Roseville, 2 p.m.
No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville vs. Centennial, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals at Williams Arena
10 a.m. and 12 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
2 p.m. and 4 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s final at Williams Arena
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion
No. 1 Becker vs. Austin, 10 a.m.
No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. No. 5 Mankato East, 12 p.m.
No. 2 Como Park vs. Grand Rapids, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Totino-Grace vs. Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s semifinals at Williams Arena
10 a.m. and 12 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 12 p.m.
2 p.m. and 4 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s final at Williams Arena
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
No. 1 Providence Academy vs. Montevideo, 6 p.m. at Williams Arena
No. 4 Albany vs. No. 5 Rochester Lourdes, 8 p.m. at Williams Arena
No. 2 Fergus Falls vs. Pequot Lakes, 6 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion
No. 3 Minnehaha Academy vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, 8 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion
Friday’s semifinals at Williams Arena
Williams Arena quarterfinal winners, 6 p.m.
Maturi Pavilion quarterfinal winners, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s final at Williams Arena
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
CLASS A
Thursday’s quarterfinals at Maturi Pavilion
No. 1 Mountain Iron Buhl vs. Minneota, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Cass Lake-Bena vs. No. 5 Hayfield, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Mayer Lutheran vs. United Christian Academy, 3 p.m.
No. 3 Hancock vs. Nevis, 5 p.m.
Friday’s semifinals at Williams Arena
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 12 p.m.
3 p.m. and 5 p.m. quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s final at Williams Arena
Semifinal winners, 12 p.m.
In downtown St. Paul, businesses large and small are poised for a (hybrid) comeback
As a wedding cake guru, executive pastry chef, proprietor of his own catering business and veteran of pop-up restaurants, Terry John Zila could have opened his latest venture, HepCat Coffee, in any one of a number of places. He chose downtown St. Paul’s Osborn 370 building — a former Ecolab office tower on Wabasha Street — in which to sell Minnesota-made sodas, rum frosted cakes and ahi tuna sandwiches, among other chef-driven lunch fare.
“St. Paul has been rock stars,” said Zila, who is in talks with large downtown employers about launching a corporate box lunch program, on top of promising meetings with business advocates like the St. Paul Downtown Alliance. “I wouldn’t have gotten all this attention in Minneapolis. We’re getting a liquor license in a month — champagne in a can!”
Zila’s optimism propelled him to hang his shingle little more than a month ago, during a pandemic in which most downtown employers have allowed or even demanded their office employees work remotely, nearly emptying out entire office buildings.
Excluding non-competitive sites such as government buildings, nearly one of four offices in downtown St. Paul — some 1.7 million square feet — sits vacant and available for lease. With COVID case counts ebbing, could that turn around?
There’s still plenty of concern raised about empty storefronts and downtown crime rates, which declined last year after a major spike in 2020. But major employers such as Securian and Ramsey County have announced they’ll begin shifting employees back to in-person work this month at least two or more times per week, with the general goal of moving most employees downtown by Labor Day. Ecolab said its 1,500 downtown employees will return April 4, averaging up to 40 percent of their time remotely.
“There’s uncertainty about what does a return to work look like. What’s the new normal going to be? It might not be five days a week,” acknowledged Joe Spencer, president of the Downtown Alliance, a business partnership that manages the city’s new Downtown Improvement District. “But you’re still going to need to be in the office to troubleshoot things that come up or work on ideas. And I think downtown’s a great spot for that.”
“That’s something I’ve missed over the last two years, running into people and having unplanned conversations,” Spencer added. “Job growth over the past 15 years, for ‘knowledge jobs,’ has predominantly been in places of high density.”
START-UP ENERGY AT OSBORN 370
Not everyone shares Zila and Spencer’s bright outlook, but at Osborn 370, startups and established companies alike are making a go of it in downtown St. Paul, and they’re doing so against the uncertain backdrop of a pandemic, crime trends, remote work and other challenges.
Bridgewater Bank, which moved into the building about a year before the pandemic, occupies at least 10,000 square feet. Other recent tenants include the Center for Economic Inclusion, a consulting firm focused on improving economic outcomes for workers and business owners of color, and Upsie, which links consumers to online product warranties and has drawn strong backing from Silicon Valley investors.
Just a few months ago, they were joined by the Brown Venture Group, which connects venture capital firms to technology companies driven by entrepreneurs of color.
In fact, so many companies run by leaders of color have moved in, the energy has even drawn a visit from NASA. With the help of building co-owner Scott Burns, who runs his own software company, Structural, from within Osborn 370, representatives of the federal government’s space-faring arm recently set up in a community room to hold a recruitment presentation for 40 emerging tech companies.
“I think downtown is going to come back stronger than what it was before,” said D’Angelos Svenkeson, co-founder of NEOO Partners, Inc., one of the few Black-owned urban planning and real estate firms in the Midwest. “Employers recognize the value of creating workspaces that go beyond the status quo. Spaces are going to be used differently.”
‘PEOPLE NEED TO COME BACK’
What remains uncertain is whether a hybrid work schedule will become the new normal, and what a reduced workforce will mean for the downtown small business community long-term.
“People need to come back,” said Burns, during a recent building tour. “People aren’t just widgets in the Matrix. You’re not going to break through in your career, your company isn’t going to break through. We all need a little in-person collaboration.”
Are there reasons for Burns and the office tenants he’s attracted to be nervous for downtown? They have only to look outside across Osborn Plaza to another former Ecolab tower, which sits vacant and in court-ordered receivership as a result of foreclosure proceedings.
Paul Campbell’s Brown Venture Group moved into the Osborn 370 building four months ago, and space tech followed. NASA wanted to work with more diverse/BIPOC communities. Building management helped host a NASA presentation for 40 BIPOC techies. pic.twitter.com/KY6mfukm6t
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 18, 2022
In between the two buildings, the entrance corridor to the Alliance Bank Center illustrates how difficult the pandemic has been for the ecosystem of eateries, hair salons and assorted small businesses that survived off the patronage of downtown workers pre-pandemic.
A long-shuttered vintage popcorn stand sports a “for sale” sign. A series of neighboring storefronts lining the corridor into the Skyway system sit empty. In an interview, a despondent Skyway business owner described walking to his car in a downtown parking garage, only to find men gambling in stairwells, like something out of a hard-boiled Robert B. Parker novel.
SAFETY CONCERNS
Jim Flaherty, owner of Allegra Marketing and Image 360 printshop in the Alliance Bank building, said his corner of the Skyway has been “ground zero” for unseemly behavior, and he lays blame on City Hall and Metro Transit for not doing more to discourage loitering and improve public safety.
“Will people come back downtown post-COVID?” said Flaherty. “Now that they’ve been working from home, will they want to come downtown and continue to endure the crime, physical and verbal harassment, unsightly streets, sidewalks and Skyways and unruly behavior of thugs running around?”
In October, following a fatal shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park restaurant on West Seventh Street, the chief executive officers of Securian and Ecolab wrote separate letters to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter urging him to take a firmer hand on public safety and implying that the return of their large downtown workforces depended upon it.
“For employers committed to downtown St. Paul, public safety needs to be a priority,” said Ecolab CEO Christophe Beck, in his Oct. 12 letter. “We need to effectively assure our employees that downtown St. Paul is safe.”
To improve a sense of safety, Carter recently announced that downtown workers would begin operating out of vacant storefronts in an effort to increase eyes on the skyway system. The city will accept a federal grant to boost police hiring, on top of youth outreach through a street ambassadors program, Right Track youth internships and other measures.
There’s been a visible increase in police presence in the skyway above the Central Station light-rail stop on certain afternoons, and clearing homeless encampments from Kellogg Boulevard and groups of transients from Mears Park last winter also seems to have reduced but not eliminated some concerns.
Reported crime incidents downtown dropped 23 percent, from a recent high of 2,260 incidents in 2020 to 1,748 incidents last year, the lowest figures since 2016, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
“When the 55 trainee officers started their field training officer process on Feb. 26, we directed them to rotating skyway foot beat patrols during their shift,” said St. Paul Police Sgt. Natalie Davis. “This was to provide more officer visibility, but also to get them acquainted with St. Paul’s complex skyway system.”
‘THE BIG TEST’
But more than anything, it’s the return of downtown workers that has small business owners keeping fingers crossed with guarded optimism.
“This will be the big test,” Flaherty said.
Then there’s the vagaries of the virus itself. Small business owners have heard announcements — and rumors bordering on announcements — before. They held out hope that workers would return last September, and then in January, and then another delay in light of COVID-19 surges and new virus variants.
“I’ve felt a little bit like Charlie Brown trying to kick a football,” said Spencer of the Downtown Alliance. “But I really think over the next 60 to 90 days, we’re going to see a significant reanimation of downtown.”
He’s already seen signs of spring thaw.
Just across from City Hall, the recent reopening of the Gray Duck restaurant at Fourth and Wabasha streets for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic has brought fancy but affordable cocktails and a revised dinner menu back to a key gathering spot for working lunches and happy hours.
Down the street, bookings have picked up for major concert acts and sporting events at the Xcel Energy Center. Over the next month alone, the X will host Journey, Billie Eilish, an Elton John concert rescheduled from 2020, Bon Jovi and Kid Rock. That’s on top of Minnesota Wild games and the return of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Frozen Faceoff, twice canceled during the pandemic.
In August, a week’s worth of build-up events at the X will help promote the Major League Soccer All-Star Game, which will draw some 20,000 fans to Allianz Field in the Midway.
‘WE NEED A CRITICAL MASS OF PEOPLE’
Some downtown businesses were struggling to hold on even before the pandemic. Ecolab began moving thousands of workers out of three Wabasha Street buildings in 2016 to consolidate operations in the old Travelers building just a few blocks away, and foot traffic along the Wabasha Street corridor never recovered.
According to the Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association, the overall vacancy rate for competitive office space in the downtown area was 23 percent last year, or 1.7 million square feet. That’s up from 18.6 percent the year before, or 1.38 million square feet. That’s not good news.
Meanwhile, more downtown office buildings continue to go residential. Sherman Associates recently announced conceptual plans to turn the 25-story Landmark Towers office building at 345 St. Peter St. into 186 apartments, an $80 million to $85 million conversion highly dependent upon obtaining historic tax credits and other financing.
Jim Crockarell has developed a reputation for maintaining a somewhat cantankerous, if ubiquitous, presence in many of the largest restaurant and real estate deals downtown. Through Madison Equities, he’s become downtown’s largest property owner by square footage, which hasn’t always jibed well with city-driven initiatives, from bike corridors to the Downtown Alliance’s street greeters.
When the Downtown Alliance drew boundaries for its new Downtown Improvement District, which is driven by member dues, it made sure to sidestep most Madison Equities properties, avoiding a legal fight with Crockarell that could have been costly on all sides.
“There’s nobody officing downtown, and as a result crime has proliferated,” said Crockarell, who dismisses efforts like the business improvement district as window dressing. “What we need is a critical mass of people. It’s very important to get the workers back. I don’t think BOMA will have any significance. I don’t think the Downtown Alliance will have any significance. There’s only so many little old ladies you can escort across the street.”
Still, some business owners have looked just as warily upon Crockarell’s security efforts, which include a young man patrolling the Skyway in street casual wear and what appears to be a bulletproof vest, marked “Security.”
If you need 15 or so police officers in a hurry, downtown St. Paul’s Central Station light rail skyway leg has you covered… I asked what the event was. They said they’re just hanging out. pic.twitter.com/Y8U24DOahB
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) February 18, 2022
“Our tenants are not coming back if they fear to walk through the skyways, and that’s just a fact,” Crockarell explained. “I have off-duty policemen in the Alliance Bank building escorting people to their cars. … It’s been two years of struggle for all the tenants down here.”
But even Crockarell has to admit there are signs of renewed energy. He noted that U.S. Bank, one of his major office tenants and the second-largest private employer by workforce in downtown St. Paul, plans to return to in-person work on a hybrid schedule.
For building owners and small businesses alike, that may be for now as good as it gets.
The curious tale of how Prince’s final Top 10 hit, and its accompanying album, disappeared for decades
In the months and years following Prince’s death, fans scrambled to fill holes in their Prince collections, particularly promo and limited-edition oddities and scarce foreign pressings. But one of the most unusual releases to see a surge in collector interest was “The Gold Experience,” Prince’s 17th album, first released in 1995.
To be clear, “Gold” wasn’t some obscurity, but a mass-produced Warner Bros. release that topped a half million in sales. It also included the final Top 10 single of Prince’s career. As it turns out, it had quietly slipped out of print and new copies hadn’t been available for decades.
On June 17, “The Gold Experience” will once again be available on CD. The following day, Legacy Recordings will issue a double-LP version pressed on translucent gold, with five bonus remixes, for Record Store Day.
“The Gold Experience” comes from a particularly stormy era in the Purple One’s career in the early ’90s. He was still charting hits — “Cream,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “My Name Is Prince,” “7” — but his longtime label Warner Bros. began worrying he was oversaturating the market. In 1993, he confounded his label, and his fans, by changing his name to the unpronounceable love symbol, which he previously used as the title of his 14th album. He also began scrawling the word “slave” on his cheek during public appearances, a move that raised eyebrows given it was coming from a multi-millionaire superstar.
The following year, Prince convinced the label to give him one-time permission to release the single “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” independently, under the love symbol name. Prince wanted to prove he didn’t need the name Prince to sell records, and it turned out he was correct. The single, a lush throwback to ’70s soul, was a worldwide success, giving him what would be his final Top 10 single in the States and his only No. 1 in the United Kingdom. (Rumors at the time suggested Prince’s staff was purchasing copies of the single in bulk at retail to help kickstart its chart position.)
Despite the success of the single, Warner Bros. balked three months later when Prince delivered the label two new albums, “Come” and “The Gold Experience,” with the demand the label issue “Come,” credited to “Prince: 1958-1993,” followed several weeks later by “Gold,” credited to the love symbol. His idea was that “Come” was old news and “Gold” was his future. To sweeten the deal, he added “Most Beautiful Girl” to the “Gold” tracklist.
Such a chaotic album rollout may not seem so unusual today — see, for example, the recent activity of one Ye, the Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West, whose latest album is only available to stream through a $200 standalone device — but at the time it was essentially unheard of, especially for a major label artist with millions in sales. Back in the day, album releases were carefully planned, multi-prong campaigns launched months in advance. The conventional wisdom was that fans wouldn’t, or couldn’t, keep up with it all if the label followed Prince’s gameplan.
Warner Bros. eventually agreed to unleash “Come” in August 1994, followed by “Gold” some 13 months later. Filled with some of the darkest and most unconventional music of his career, “Come” was a relative flop. “Gold” fared somewhat better at retail and earned warm reviews, with some critics calling it his best effort since 1997’s “Sign o’ the Times.”
On “The Gold Experience,” Prince flexed his artistic muscles with a series of songs expertly performed in a variety of styles. The gleefully explicit “P Control” stands as one of his final “dirty Prince” epics, as just years later he became a Jehovah’s Witness and abandoned his raunchier leanings. The record also included “Billy Jack Bitch,” a stab at former Star Tribune gossip columnist Cheryl “C.J.” Johnson, as well as liner notes written by former Pioneer Press music critic Jim Walsh.
So why did “The Gold Experience” go out of print? Blame a lawsuit over “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.” A pair of Italian songwriters sued Prince, claiming the song plagiarized their 1983 European hit “Takin’ Me to Paradise.” The case made it all the way to Italy’s Supreme Court, where judges sided with the songwriters. While the ruling only applied to Italy, where “Most Beautiful Girl” was banned, someone (Prince? Warner Bros.?) figured the easiest thing to do was let “The Gold Experience” disappear in its entirety.
When Prince’s estate released his back catalog to streaming services in 2018, “The Gold Experience” was finally easily accessible to fans again, although “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” was missing from the tracklist. Apparently, the estate reached an agreement with the songwriters last month and “Most Beautiful Girl” finally hit streaming services soon after, along with a newly remastered version of the music video (shot at Paisley Park in early 1994) added for the first time to Prince’s YouTube channel.
As always, one can’t help but wonder what Prince would think about all of this. And yet, he was a vocal supporter of retail stores. One of the final times Prince was spotted in public before his April 2016 death was his trip to the Electric Fetus for, yes, Record Store Day. And he wasn’t there to perform, but to buy some physical copies of music he adored.
Prince has become a big part of Record Store Day, when exclusive, mostly vinyl reissues are available only in brick-and-mortar stores (and, hours later, at inflated prices online). Last year, Legacy released the obscure 1998, mostly acoustic (and not really ever championed by fans or critics) album “The Truth” on vinyl for the first time. It shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s vinyl albums charts and landed atop 2021’s best-sellers on the fan-centric music resale website Discogs.
If nothing else, it proves that in a world of streaming, Prince fans not only still want physical media, they’ll pay for it. And I think that would make him very happy.
