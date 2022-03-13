News
St. Louis weekend weather: Sun on Saturday leads to warmer Sunday
ST. LOUIS–Happy Saturday! A cold and breezy day, but at least a sunny one. Winds are already starting to swing to the west and will swing to the southwest by this evening. This is key to our weather flip this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s Saturday evening but then begin to climb overnight into Sunday, meaning we wake up warmer than when we were we went to bed.
Don’t forget to change your clocks before you head to sleep.
On Sunday, look for sunshine, gusty southwest winds, and temperatures climbing into the low 60s!
For Monday, we’ll start with sun, with increasing clouds late in the day, highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy with a chance of shower Monday evening and into the early hours of Tuesday. Tuesday is partly cloudy and 60. Warmer Wednesday and St. Patrick’s Day Thursday, highs around 70. Rain returns Thursday night and Friday.
News
Five potential Missouri men’s basketball candidates
ST. LOUIS–University of Missouri Athletic Director Desiree Reed Francois has reportedly made the most consequential personnel decision of her career as an administrator with her move to fire Cuonzo Martin as men’s basketball coach. It won’t stand atop the list for long, since her choice for his replacement will likely move into that spot soon.
Despite her previous ties to Martin’s hiring at Tennessee, and her own son’s desire to walk on to play for him next year, Reed-Francois decided that five years were enough and that a change needed to be made if the second-leading generator of revenue for the athletic department was going to be more successful moving forward.
Will she see the lesson Jim Sterk learned the hard way? When Sterk fired football coach Barry Odom, Curators were unimpressed with his perceived lack of vision and with a pool of candidates that lacked a wow factor. That word leaked out. Sterk was forced to pivot and later landed Eli Drinkwitz. The leak seemed to set in motion the timeline of his own departure.
So where does Reed-Francois go in her search?
Alignment. It’s a phrase ingrained in Reed-Francois’s lexicon since her days at Tennessee. Alignment up and down, from University leadership to coaches. So it makes sense for her to at least check on the availability of two people she’s already vetted in that regard.
T.J Otzelberger (Iowa State)–Reed-Francois hired Otzelberger from South Dakota State after she fired Marvin Menzies at UNLV after the 2018-2019 season. Otzelberger went an unimpressive 29-30 in two coronavirus impacted seasons in charge of the Running Rebels, before he went to Iowa State after last season. As Head Coach, he’s quickly turned around the program where he’s already spent nine seasons during two previous stints as an assistant. It isn’t his alma mater, but professionally speaking, it is home. Would he want to leave after just one season, where he appears to have a team that will make the NCAA tournament when the field is announced Sunday?
Kevin Kruger (UNLV)–Reed-Francois then promoted Kruger, who had been an Otzelberger assistant for two years, to replace him. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as an assistant to his father Lon Kruger at Oklahoma, who he also played for at UNLV as a graduate transfer. He only has one year of head coaching experience under his belt, but has demonstrated an ability already to recruit in the transfer portal era. Kruger could have other options too, especially if his other alma mater, Arizona State, ended up with a vacancy..
Kim English (George Mason)–The former MU standout was a rising star as an assistant coach at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee before he assumed his first head coaching opportunity at George Mason this past season. His team upset power conference teams Maryland and Georgia. Despite just a single season as head coach, English, 33, has more power conference experience as an assistant than Kruger, and is seen as a great developer of talent, which was one of the critiques of the Martin era. The question isn’t so much ‘is English ready’. He’ll be a power conference head coach sooner than later. The question is if the resources will be there to match the expectations that come with being an alum in charge of the program. Fair or not, this will be compared to the Kim Anderson experiment.
Matt McMahon (Murray State)—How good of a coach is Matt McMahon without a generational talent like Ja Morant? It feels like he’s answered that question, leading the Racers to a 28-2 regular season record in the Ohio Valley Conference this season and winning the conference championship.
Mike White (Florida)- The coach of the Gators since 2015, is he happy in Gainesville and is Gainesville happy with him? Rumors are swirling that despite more than 142 wins in seven seasons, this could be heading toward a divorce, with one of the potential landing spots being his alma mater at Ole Miss. Of this group of candidates, White would bring the most NCAA tournament success, having reached the Elite 8 in 2017. His brother, Brian, now the AD at FAU, is a former MU athletic department aide who was the administrator in charge of basketball at Missouri until 2018.
The SEC is traditionally not a conference over the last 25 years where you find assistants getting their first crack at the head coaching chair. Excluding interim coaches, and Vanderbilt, which hired Jerry Stackhouse in 2019 after he was an NBA assistant coach, the last conference school to hire a college assistant as head coach wasn’t even in the conference yet, when Missouri hired Quin Snyder to replace Norm Stewart in 1999.
Of course, times are changing. If assistants can land top jobs at places like North Carolina, Duke and Arizona, then why not at a school like Missouri? It would just be harder to imagine Reed-Francois going into this process, at this time, expecting that kind of result. Whatever she decides, it will be the most significant personnel decision of her career.
News
St. Louis police: 16-year-old shot, killed late Friday
ST. LOUIS–Homicide investigators are trying to find out why a 16-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in downtown St. Louis.
Police say they were called to the Ely Walker Lofts at 1520 Washington Avenue just after 10:15 pm Friday where they found a victim with gunshot wounds in the lobby. Terrion Smith, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.
Police have limited suspect information and are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. and remain anonymous.
News
UM’s Charleston Rambo confident he’ll prove NFL doubters wrong — and got a spooky tattoo to let you know it
Former Miami Hurricanes receiver and NFL draft prospect Charleston Rambo’s confidence heading into his professional career may be best exhibited in a tattoo he recently had done on his right shin.
It’s an image from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre film series, which Rambo identifies with home as a Cedar Hill, Texas native, near Dallas. But even better is the message he wants to send the opposing cornerback trying to cover him.
“Whatever DB in front of me will get slayed,” said Rambo, who transferred to UM from Oklahoma ahead of the 2021 season. “I’m going to make sure he feels me and knows who Rambo is at the end of the day.”
After a record-breaking lone season with the Hurricanes, Rambo still has to get more than just the defensive back lined up across from him to know who Rambo is. Despite his 79 receptions and 1,172 receiving yards in 2021, both single-season Miami marks, draft analysts don’t list Rambo among top receivers in the draft, figuring he’s a likely Day 3 selection, going in Rounds 4-7.
Regardless of where others believe he ranks, Rambo (6-0 5/8, 180 pounds) is not shy about expressing where he believes he stands among wideouts in April’s draft.
“I’m the top,” Rambo said, without hesitation, speaking at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last week. “I ain’t come here for no reason. … Other people have their opinions, but I’m going to show it.”
Rambo’s production at Miami came with an unexpected twist. He transferred in thinking he would team up with fellow Texan in quarterback D’Eriq King for one season after King transferred from Houston the prior offseason. Even as King recovered from offseason surgery on a torn ACL in his knee, a shoulder injury ended his 2021 campaign three games in.
But with that came the revelation of young second-year quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Seven of Van Dyke’s 25 passing touchdowns over the remainder of the season went to Rambo, who shined with Mike Harley opposite of him. Harley, in his fifth and final season, passed all-time UM great Reggie Wayne for the school record in career receptions.
“It was fun,” Rambo said. “My season there, it was great. I break two records, most receptions in a single season, receiving yards. Tape speaks for itself. I wanted to put on more, but it was a fun experience.”
Rambo impressed with his route-running displayed at East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas in early February. At the combine, his 4.57-second 40-yard dash time left something to be desired.
He said he has had formal conversations with various teams, among them the Dolphins, who could look to add receiver depth in Rambo by keeping him in Miami late in the draft after likely adding a player at his position either in free agency or with an early draft selection.
“Miami, coming from the U, they obviously have eyes on me, and I have eyes on them, as well,” Rambo said.
He also would love to have a homecoming and join the Dallas Cowboys, along with former Sooners teammate CeeDee Lamb.
“That’s my hometown, so that’s a dream come true if they come get me,” Rambo said. “Dallas Cowboys, I know my boy CeeDee Lamb is over there. He’s in good hands. Me and Lamb link back up again, that would be different, but I know what it is and, wherever I go, it’s going to be a movie.”
Hopefully not a horror film, like Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
“I don’t even like scary movies, but Texas Chainsaw Massacre, I’m from Dallas, Texas,” Rambo explained his tattoo further. “It’s just a tattoo. Nothing crazy. But I’m going to slay whatever DB in front of me, for sure.”
Getting his body artwork done at Inkaholik in Miami, he said they were trying to sell him on tattooing the whole leg, but he went with the more modest image on just his shin. Now, he’ll just need to find a workaround for the NFL’s uniform policy requiring socks to cover the entire lower leg for the opposing defender to fully experience the intended intimidation factor.
