St. Paul Port Authority sells first-ever ‘sustainability’ bonds for $15.9 million Emerald Ash Borer removal
When cities go out to fund major infrastructure projects, they sell municipal bonds on the open market, enticing investors with promises of a guaranteed rate of return from a multi-million dollar “I-owe-you.” Increasingly, many investors want the satisfaction of knowing they’re backing something beneficial to the environment and the community in the process.
Todd Hurley has been selling municipal bonds for 30 years, but he’s never handled a “green” bond sale quite like the $15.9 million program that will soon fund replacement of 13,000 ash trees across St. Paul boulevards.
Hurley, interim director of the St. Paul Port Authority and the former city finance director for St. Paul, has gotten tired of seeing his industry trying to capitalize on public interest in socially- and environmentally-conscious investing by floating projects that are sometimes anything but.
That’s called “greenwashing,” and it happens in finance almost as often as it does in consumer product advertising.
“Everybody is just calling everything ‘green’ and it doesn’t mean anything anymore,” said Hurley, who spent years working on the city’s new Emerald Ash Borer strategy before the $15.9 million bond sale became reality on last week.
TREE REMOVAL
City officials have long struggled with how to keep up with necessary tree removal in light of the ravages of the Emerald Ash Borer beetle larvae on the city’s heavy ash tree canopy. Beyond that, even after tree removal, the city has maintained a backlog of tree stumps waiting for removal, and struggled to fund replanting of non-ash saplings.
As some streets are completely denuded, that’s raised concerns that go beyond aesthetics. The worries range from urban heat islands and other public health impacts to weakened protections against extreme weather.
The city’s expanded Emerald Ash Borer removal program will use the proceeds from the latest bond issue to remove 8,000 dead, declining or at-risk ash trees across the city by the end of 2024 and 10,500 tree stumps by the end of 2025, and pay for 13,300 replacement trees by the end of 2026. That speaks to the environmental return, as well as equity, as all neighborhoods are expected to benefit from the new infrastructure, Hurley said.
The replanting will be prioritized in neighborhoods with the lowest tree canopy, which are predominantly low-income, high-minority communities. To add a touch more green, re-plantings in those neighborhoods will exceed a one-to-one ratio, adding more trees than what will be removed.
CREATING JOBS
And there’s another aspect of the program that has Hurley equally excited.
“It’s also going to create a jobs program in St. Paul to do this,” he said. “We’re still working through this, but it’s going to be a low barrier-to-entry job where we bring (local workers) in and train them. And it’s for the next five years.”
Recruitment for the jobs program will happen, in part, through the city’s Right Track youth internship program. In addition, the city plans to issue a request for proposals to hire another jobs partner, said Clare Cloyd, spokeswoman for St. Paul Parks and Recreation.
‘SUSTAINABILITY BONDS’
To prove that his bond issue truly qualifies as supporting equitable goals, he hired third-party consultants Kestrel Verifiers to dig through the details and certify his bonds as “sustainability bonds,” meaning they meet environmental standards set by the International Capital Market Association, known as the “Green Bond Principles.”
To achieve certification, the verifiers weighed four criteria, including the use of the proceeds, the process for evaluating how the money has been spent, overall management and reporting.
The sale is not only a first for Hurley. He believes the verified “sustainability bond” issue is a first for Minnesota.
“I’ve sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bonds in my career,” Hurley said. “This is the first time I have done this with a bond issue. It’s the first municipal issue in the state to get that. … I want to get the message out that this is important work.”
Three shot Saturday near St. Louis funeral home
ST. LOUIS-Police are investigating a triple shooting in North St. Louis which has injured three people, including a 15-year-old Saturday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the 1900 block of Union around 1:45 Saturday and found the teenage boy shot in the face and a 35-year old man shot in the shoulder, and his back. They were conscious and breathing at the scene. Another adult male was taken to a local hospital but his condition is unknown.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that police have investigators on scene at Serenity Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, located at 1905 Union.
Linebacker, captain Blake Martinez accepts pay cut to stay with Giants
Blake Martinez agreed to take a pay cut on Friday to stick with the Giants, following Sterling Shepard’s lead.
The team also cut tight end Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation and re-signed exclusive rights free agent David Sills.
Martinez, 28, a defensive captain and middle linebacker, is recovering from a torn left ACL suffered in Week 3 of last season.
GM Joe Schoen asked Shepard, the team’s longest-tenured player, and Martinez, one of the Giants’ leaders, to take pay cuts if they wanted to stay.
Schoen is trying to clear $40 million in cap space just to allow the Giants to sign their draft class and spend frugally on value free agents this week.
Martinez’s pay cut was first reported by Jordan Schultz. Newsday reported that Shepard and Martinez both agreed to base salaries of roughly $2.25 million with a change to double that money with incentives, presumably tied to playing time.
Schoen has now cleared about $24 million of cap space by releasing tight ends Kyle Rudolph ($5 million) and Smith ($2.5 million), running back Devontae Booker ($2.125 million) and punter Riley Dixon ($2.8) — and by cutting the salaries of Martinez and Shepard, reducing their cap hits by about $6 million apiece.
Smith, 24, has a knee injury that is possibly career-threatening. His release reinforces that the Giants will be in the market for tight ends in both free agency and the draft.
The NFL players’ association had the Giants $6.9 million in the red on cap space as of Friday, so they’re now treading water with more moves expected, including possibly trading or releasing corner James Bradberry, safety Logan Ryan and/or running back Saquon Barkley.
The Giants need $19 million simply to fit the salary cap hits of their nine-player draft class, per overthecap.com, including two top seven picks that will cost $6.5 million on their own.
Vikings could lower Kirk Cousins’ 2022 cap number by $27 million without an extension
The Vikings might not come to an agreement on a contract extension for Kirk Cousins and they might not want to trade him. But there still is a way they could significantly lower his outsized salary-cap number for 2022.
The quarterback is due to make a guaranteed $35 million with a cap number of $45.166 million in the final year of his deal. That’s a big problem for the Vikings, who are about $15 million over the cap and need to get under it by the start of the new league year at 3 p.m. Wednesday. And they will need to carve out additional money to sign any desired free agents and eventually their draft picks.
The NFL cap has been set at $208.2 million but Minnesota has an adjusted number of $209.8 million due to money carried over from last season. The NBA’s legal tampering period starts Monday, when teams can begin talking to representatives of impending free agents on other teams.
Minnesota’s first order of business in free agency likely will be determining what to do about Cousins, 33, who has put up good numbers in four Vikings seasons but has only led them to one playoff appearance. He signed a three-year, $84 million deal as a free agent in March 2018 and a two-year, $66 million extension in March 2020 to take him through 2022.
Vikings president Mark Wilf, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and new head coach Kevin O’Connell all have expressed a desire to keep Cousins. O’Connell, who was Washington’s quarterbacks coach in 2017 when Cousins completed his 2012-17 tenure there, has talked about building his offense around him.
But Cousins’ cap number for 2022 hangs over the Vikings. They potentially could lower it by signing Cousins to an extension and turning some of the money into a signing bonus that is distributed among future years. But they might not want to commit to the additional dollars that would require, especially if Cousins wants to be paid in excess of $40 million a year in future seasons.
There is a way, though, that Cousins’ cap number for 2022 could be lowered by as much as $27.104 million without committing extra dollars to him. That could be accomplished by adding four voidable years to his contract to absorb additional money from 2022.
If Cousins were to agree to it, the Vikings could lower his base salary of $35 million in 2022 to as low as the NFL minimum contract amount of $1.12 million. Then they could pay immediately the remaining $33.88 million in a signing bonus that would be divided for cap purposes among 2022 and the four voidable years on his contract at $6.776 million per year. That would drop Cousins’ cap number in 2022 from $45.166 million to $18.062 million, and would easily get them under the cap by Wednesday.
“He would have to cooperate for that but if they were going to keep him for the year, I think he’d be fine doing that because it’s only going to benefit him if the team has better players there and he has a better chance to make the playoffs because he’s going to be a a free agent next year if he doesn’t make an extension,’’ said Jason Fitzgerald, a cap analyst who runs the website OvertheCap.com. “They could say, ‘We’ll give you a favorable date even on the void. We’ll give you five days after the Super Bowl, so you have clarity right away about doing an extension.’ … I think that’s a strong possibility if he’s going to remain on the team.”
If the Vikings were to get Cousins’ blessing, and do that reworked deal, they still could sign him to an extension at a later time. That would give the Vikings’ new coaching staff and Cousins time to work together.
Such a maneuver would commit the Vikings to Cousins for 2022. A trade would be off the table since any team that dealt for Cousins would be responsible only for his base salary.
The ability to put voidable years in contracts long has been in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, and has been used by teams, including the Vikings, much more recently. That’s primarily because the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cap being lowered from $198.2 million in 2020 to 182.5 million in 2021 and not being as high this year as it would be have been had there not have been so much lost revenue. But team officials know the cap will rise significantly in future seasons.
Fitzgerald projects the cap to be between $225 million and $230 million in 2023 and be about $260 million in 2024 when the lucrative new television deals hit the books. So if the Vikings were to spread out Cousins’ money with as much as $6.776 million cap hits from 2023-26, even if he’s no longer on the team, that might not be a huge issue.
If the Vikings don’t do anything with Cousins’ contract, they would need to find other ways to get under the cap by Wednesday. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is due an $18 million roster bonus March 20. To alleviate that huge hit, they could convert that amount to a signing bonus and clear $13.5 million this year. That’s because Hunter has three more years after 2022 on his contract, including two voidable years, and increments of $4.5 million could be placed on years from 2022-25.
Wide receiver Adam Thielen has a whopping cap number of $16.945 million for 2022, and it’s possible the Vikings could look to restructure his deal. Linebacker Eric Kendricks has a cap number of $13.53 million and there have been questions about his future. Safety Harrison Smith is due an $8 million roster bonus Friday, which would give him a cap number of $13.465 million, but it would be a surprise if the Vikings move on from a player who just made his sixth Pro Bowl even if he is 33.
Fitzgerald expects the Vikings will “definitely get rid of” defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has a cap number of $10.5 million and would provide a savings of $6.5 million if released. The Vikings last Wednesday signed veteran T.Y. McGill to provide additional depth at defensive tackle.
“If they decide to keep (Cousins), it’s easy for them to get under the cap,’’ Fitzgerald said. “And it’s easy for them to make a couple of moves if they add some stuff on there that doesn’t really impact you a lot long term.’’
As for the short term, Fitzgerald would be surprised if the Vikings carve out enough money to sign many impact players.
“I don’t think they’ll be much of a player in free agency,’’ he said.
The Vikings have 19 unrestricted free agents and one restricted, and some might be tough to keep due to salaries they could command. Key players from 2021 who could be difficult to hang onto include linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Patrick Peterson, tight end Tyler Conklin, defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, safety Xavier Woods and offensive lineman Mason Cole.
The Vikings must decide whether to tender kicker Greg Joseph, their one restricted free agent who made $780,000 in 2021. The lowest tender amount, for right of first refusal, is $2.433 million but that might be too much for Joseph. Fitzgerald could see the Vikings not tendering Joseph and perhaps offering him a guaranteed one-year deal in the range of $1.5 million.
VIKINGS FREE AGENTS
Vikings players in line to become free agents. All will be unrestricted unless noted:
Linebacker Anthony Barr
Cornerback Patrick Peterson
Tight end Tyler Conklin
Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson
Defensive end Everson Griffen
Safety Xavier Woods
Offensive lineman Mason Cole
Linebacker Nick Vigil
Cornerback Mackensie Alexander
Quarterback Sean Mannion
Wide receiver Dede Westbrook
Tight end Chris Herndon
Wide receiver Chad Beebe
Tackle Rashod Hill
Punter Jordan Berry
Tackle Dakota Dozier
Running back Wayne Gallman
Defensive end Tashawn Bower
Tight end Luke Stocker
Kicker Greg Joseph (restricted)
