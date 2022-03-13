News
The curious tale of how Prince’s final Top 10 hit, and its accompanying album, disappeared for decades
In the months and years following Prince’s death, fans scrambled to fill holes in their Prince collections, particularly promo and limited-edition oddities and scarce foreign pressings. But one of the most unusual releases to see a surge in collector interest was “The Gold Experience,” Prince’s 17th album, first released in 1995.
To be clear, “Gold” wasn’t some obscurity, but a mass-produced Warner Bros. release that topped a half million in sales. It also included the final Top 10 single of Prince’s career. As it turns out, it had quietly slipped out of print and new copies hadn’t been available for decades.
On June 17, “The Gold Experience” will once again be available on CD. The following day, Legacy Recordings will issue a double-LP version pressed on translucent gold, with five bonus remixes, for Record Store Day.
“The Gold Experience” comes from a particularly stormy era in the Purple One’s career in the early ’90s. He was still charting hits — “Cream,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “My Name Is Prince,” “7” — but his longtime label Warner Bros. began worrying he was oversaturating the market. In 1993, he confounded his label, and his fans, by changing his name to the unpronounceable love symbol, which he previously used as the title of his 14th album. He also began scrawling the word “slave” on his cheek during public appearances, a move that raised eyebrows given it was coming from a multi-millionaire superstar.
The following year, Prince convinced the label to give him one-time permission to release the single “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” independently, under the love symbol name. Prince wanted to prove he didn’t need the name Prince to sell records, and it turned out he was correct. The single, a lush throwback to ’70s soul, was a worldwide success, giving him what would be his final Top 10 single in the States and his only No. 1 in the United Kingdom. (Rumors at the time suggested Prince’s staff was purchasing copies of the single in bulk at retail to help kickstart its chart position.)
Despite the success of the single, Warner Bros. balked three months later when Prince delivered the label two new albums, “Come” and “The Gold Experience,” with the demand the label issue “Come,” credited to “Prince: 1958-1993,” followed several weeks later by “Gold,” credited to the love symbol. His idea was that “Come” was old news and “Gold” was his future. To sweeten the deal, he added “Most Beautiful Girl” to the “Gold” tracklist.
Such a chaotic album rollout may not seem so unusual today — see, for example, the recent activity of one Ye, the Artist Formerly Known as Kanye West, whose latest album is only available to stream through a $200 standalone device — but at the time it was essentially unheard of, especially for a major label artist with millions in sales. Back in the day, album releases were carefully planned, multi-prong campaigns launched months in advance. The conventional wisdom was that fans wouldn’t, or couldn’t, keep up with it all if the label followed Prince’s gameplan.
Warner Bros. eventually agreed to unleash “Come” in August 1994, followed by “Gold” some 13 months later. Filled with some of the darkest and most unconventional music of his career, “Come” was a relative flop. “Gold” fared somewhat better at retail and earned warm reviews, with some critics calling it his best effort since 1997’s “Sign o’ the Times.”
On “The Gold Experience,” Prince flexed his artistic muscles with a series of songs expertly performed in a variety of styles. The gleefully explicit “P Control” stands as one of his final “dirty Prince” epics, as just years later he became a Jehovah’s Witness and abandoned his raunchier leanings. The record also included “Billy Jack Bitch,” a stab at former Star Tribune gossip columnist Cheryl “C.J.” Johnson, as well as liner notes written by former Pioneer Press music critic Jim Walsh.
So why did “The Gold Experience” go out of print? Blame a lawsuit over “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.” A pair of Italian songwriters sued Prince, claiming the song plagiarized their 1983 European hit “Takin’ Me to Paradise.” The case made it all the way to Italy’s Supreme Court, where judges sided with the songwriters. While the ruling only applied to Italy, where “Most Beautiful Girl” was banned, someone (Prince? Warner Bros.?) figured the easiest thing to do was let “The Gold Experience” disappear in its entirety.
When Prince’s estate released his back catalog to streaming services in 2018, “The Gold Experience” was finally easily accessible to fans again, although “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” was missing from the tracklist. Apparently, the estate reached an agreement with the songwriters last month and “Most Beautiful Girl” finally hit streaming services soon after, along with a newly remastered version of the music video (shot at Paisley Park in early 1994) added for the first time to Prince’s YouTube channel.
As always, one can’t help but wonder what Prince would think about all of this. And yet, he was a vocal supporter of retail stores. One of the final times Prince was spotted in public before his April 2016 death was his trip to the Electric Fetus for, yes, Record Store Day. And he wasn’t there to perform, but to buy some physical copies of music he adored.
Prince has become a big part of Record Store Day, when exclusive, mostly vinyl reissues are available only in brick-and-mortar stores (and, hours later, at inflated prices online). Last year, Legacy released the obscure 1998, mostly acoustic (and not really ever championed by fans or critics) album “The Truth” on vinyl for the first time. It shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s vinyl albums charts and landed atop 2021’s best-sellers on the fan-centric music resale website Discogs.
If nothing else, it proves that in a world of streaming, Prince fans not only still want physical media, they’ll pay for it. And I think that would make him very happy.
News
Markieff Morris cleared for return, back in Heat mix; ‘best piece of news,” Spoelstra says
Veteran forward Markieff Morris formally was cleared to return to the Miami Heat on Saturday, back in the mix for the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena.
Because of the severity of the neck injury he sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and because of a pre-existing neck injury, Morris had to receive clearance from the NBA’s Fitness To Play Panel in order to return. That panel is made up of an NBA doctor, a doctor representing the National Basketball Players Association, and an independent physician.
The Heat had been waiting several weeks for the clearance.
“We’re all excited about it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said ahead of Saturday night’s game. “And I’m excited for him. This has been a tedious process. And it’s taken longer than everybody anticipated. But these are things that you can’t necessarily control.
“But everything else, he’s really prepared behind the scenes. He’s been working for us for a long time, and he’s ready. So that was like the best piece of news that we were able to discuss today, he finally was cleared.”
Because of the optimism of such a return, and because of the desire to have Morris in game shape upon his return, the Heat had allowed Morris to compete with several recent NBA players in five-on-five workouts at the South Florida gym of skills trainer Stanley Remy. Among those Morris had worked out with was former Heat guard Goran Dragic, who now is with the Brooklyn Nets.
“He’s been working for a long time with us,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been doing contact.”
Morris, 32, has routinely shot before games at FTX Arena in recent weeks. He had been idle since his run-in with Jokic, who was suspended one game for his role in that Nov. 8 incident at Ball Arena, with the Heat utilizing several undersized reserves as backup power forwards, including Caleb Martin and since-traded KZ Okpala.
While the Heat opted to rest players on Saturday’s second night of the back-to-back set that opened with Friday night’s victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat now have a healthy 17-player roster, when including two-way players Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart.
Morris was signed to a veteran-minimum contract in the offseason, after time with the Los Angeles Lakers. He becomes a free agent on July 1.
()
News
Lawrence Goldstone: The false promise of autocracy
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked the world. It should not have. Vladimir Putin has been threatening Ukraine for years. To support those threats, Russian media has dutifully featured ludicrous, fabricated tales of Ukrainian misdeeds and even atrocities against beleaguered Russians, and he has asserted that a nation with a Jewish president whose relatives died in the Holocaust was run by Nazis.
Few outside Putin’s orbit believed these assertions but nor were they widely challenged as long as Putin’s territorial ambitions seemed to remain modest — a Crimea here, a South Ossetia there. Western leaders hoped Putin would somehow be dissuaded from more drastic military action — that cooler heads would prevail — forgetting that in Russia there is only one head that matters.
The economic and political fallout of Putin’s war might not be fully known for months, perhaps years, but the mere fact of the invasion reveals a good deal about the perils of investing almost total power in a single person. These perils need to be taken to heart because it has become fashionable in some corners of American society to romanticize autocrats, Putin in particular. Donald Trump recently called him a “genius,” while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted to having “enormous respect” for Putin, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson instructed his viewers to ask themselves why some Americans “hate Putin so much.”
To many on the right, power has become the only political currency worth cultivating, and few world leaders more personify the willingness to achieve supremacy by destroying one’s enemies and betraying one’s allies without regard to moral niceties than Vladimir Putin. Trump, whose mentor was Roy Cohn, another ruthless, power-hungry, amoral reprobate, clearly views Putin as a role model. To Trump and his supporters, many of them officials in federal, state and local governments, a strong, decisive leader unfettered by a recalcitrant legislature or a vibrant judiciary is the only salvation for a nation they see as having descended into a hopeless morass of immorality, godlessness and, most of all, weakness.
And so, Putin was not only allowed to escape unscathed from brutal attacks in Syria, Chechnya and Crimea, but was in fact hailed as a man who put his Country First, regardless of the impact on world order or the fundamental freedoms of those Russians who disagreed with his policies. That he threw aside constitutional guarantees and seized power indefinitely only increased his allure. Here was a leader who promised to miraculously solve the nation’s problems — “Only I can do it” — and mercilessly took every step necessary to achieve his vision.
Putin’s appeal to those Americans frustrated with a government that fails to reflect their ideology or values is not difficult to understand. Autocrats can be remarkably successful, at least at first, especially in political environments that seem stagnant or dysfunctional. Autocrats can demand rather cajole; make threats that are not idle; appoint talented officials and fire incompetent ones. While political freedom might be restricted, free speech curtailed and critical media outlets closed, increased prosperity, a stronger military and elevated national pride make the limits on individual liberty a tolerable price to pay. This becomes doubly true when the most severe restrictions are foisted on those considered at the fringes of society, which may include racial or ethnic minorities, those of different gender orientations, or simply citizens who believe that lively debate is a better way to run a government than decree.
And so, because of what has been perceived as the success of autocrats such as Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, the United States is currently flirting with abandoning democratic principles to perhaps the greatest degree in its history. Even during the Great Depression of the 1930s, when Hitler and Mussolini seemed to be proving that strong, top-down leadership could “get things done,” jump-start an economy, and raise a nation’s pride and status in world affairs more effectively than slow, unwieldy democracy, fascism largely remained a fringe ideology in the United States. But Trump convinced many Americans that democracy, as has been practiced for much of the nation’s history, was destroying both the country’s moral fiber — quite ironic considering Trump’s own moral standing — and its position as the most powerful nation in the world.
But Putin’s reckless attack on Ukraine — which promises, regardless of the military outcome, to set the Russian economy back years if not decades, spawn a long and bloody insurgency in any territory he might conquer, and spur widespread dissent at home — points up the single most glaring risk of turning power over to any one person, regardless of how competent they seem or charismatic they may be.
Once in power, autocrats are difficult, if not impossible, to get rid of.
In Putin’s Russia, many of those in a burgeoning middle class who once supported him — his approval rating at one point was near 70 percent — will bear the brunt of his incredible miscalculation. They will likely evince surprise that their once wily leader has committed such a colossal blunder. But how can there be surprise that a leader whose vanity was stoked by adoring admirers has allowed that vanity to lead him into such an obvious and potentially fatal trap?
There was a time when hundreds of thousands of ordinary Russians protested Putin’s overturning of nascent democratic norms in Russia. They were arrested, jailed and sometimes murdered, but most Russians stood by without protesting because Putin seemed to be making their country stronger, more prosperous, and once again feared by the rest of the world. Now they will be forced to endure a far weaker, far less prosperous Russia that is reviled by the rest of the world.
Those Russians who abandoned their civic responsibility, failed to attempt to maintain the freedoms that had been so tortuously won, will now bear the consequences. Let us hope that Putin’s misadventure has taught Americans not to make the same mistake.
Lawrence Goldstone’s most recent book is “On Account of Race: The Supreme Court, White Supremacy, and the Ravaging of African American Voting Rights.” He wrote this column for The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
News
Sources say Emmanuel Ogbah is leaning towards leaving the Miami Dolphins
It appears the Miami Dolphins might have to use a significant portion of the team’s cap space or one of its early draft picks to find a new starting defensive end.
That is because Emmanuel Ogbah, who has led the team in sacks the past two seasons, appears to have one foot out the door.
Ogbah’s camp and the Dolphins aren’t close to an agreement on a new deal according to a league source, so unless the existing offer gets sweetened — or Miami is allowed to match another team’s offer, which is unlikely — it appears as if the Dolphins will be losing the team’s top defensive lineman.
Ogbah, who recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, four forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections in his two seasons in Miami, hopes to command a salary in the neighborhood of the defensive end deals the Raiders gave pass rusher Maxx Crosby (four-year, $95 million with $53 million guaranteed), and the Titans gave Harold Landry (five-year, $87.5 million, with $52.5 million guaranteed) this week.
Both Crosby, who is 24, and Landry, who is 25, are significantly younger than Ogbah, who turned 28 in November. So maybe getting into the $17.5-19 million-a-year salary range might be far-fetched. But his next deal should safely double the $7.5 million Miami paid him the past two seasons, when the former Oklahoma State standout, who was taken in the second-round of the 2016 NFL draft, joined Miami as a mid-tier free agent.
There’s nothing mid-tier about Ogbah’s game these days, and he’s trying to land a contract that will set up his family of Nigerian immigrants for generations. The Dolphins seemingly want to land the South Florida native on a hometown discount.
Where Ogbah’s next contract comes from depends on the teams that submit offers on Monday, which is when official contract talks can take place. Offers can be made as early as 11 a.m. on Monday, and contracts can be agreed to, but not signed. Agents typically discuss the framework of contact requests with teams before the legal tampering period, so Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Ogbah and dozens of other free agents, has a good understanding of what, and where Ogbah’s market is.
Only a player’s present team can sign him before Wednesday, which is the start of the NFL’s new league year. Those free agents who intend on signing elsewhere must wait till Wednesday to take a physical and sign the paper work.
If Ogbah leaves Miami as a free agent, the Dolphins would likely push hard to sign another versatile defensive end, one who is scheme-diverse like Ogbah, making him able to seamlessly play multiple spots on Miami’s hybrid defense, which shifts from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme rountinely.
Newcomer Daeshon Hall, who was signed two weeks ago, is the only player on the Dolphins existing roster who is listed as a defensive end. But it’s clear that Jaelan Phillip, a former University of Miami standout whom the Dolphins selected with 18th pick in the 2021 draft, has the skill set to do so. Phillips might be playing end full-time considering that was the main role he served in the second half of the season, when he registered the bulk of his 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
Miami has reportedly expressed some level of interest in Arizona pass rusher Chandler Jones, who has a history with Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer from their time together in New England. Problem is that Jones just turned 32. But last season the pass rusher contributed 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks, forced six fumbles and contributed 26 quarterback hits. Five of those sacks came in the season opener.
Jones’ age means he’ll likely sign a shorter, less lucrative deal than Ogbah. Jones earned $15.5 million last season in the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with Arizona in 2017.
Miami has flirted with the possibly of Jadeveon Clowney becoming a Dolphins for the past two years, and this might be the time the defensive end, who recorded 37 tackles and nine sacks with the Browns last season, takes the Dolphins seriously. Clowney played on a one-year, incentive-laden deal that saw the Browns pay him $8 million last season.
The Dolphins could also explore signing Melvin Ingram, another South Florida native. The Dolphins brought in Ingram for a workout last offseason, when he was recovering from a knee injury, but didn’t sign him. Ingram, who will turn 33 in April, ended up signing with Pittsburgh and was traded to Kansas City in the season’s final two months. He logged 25 tackles and two sacks in the 15 games and 592 snaps he played last season.
The direction the Dolphins, which have roughly $48 million in cap space available for free agency, the draft and to rework contracts, go during free agency is hard to determine because all situations are fluid, and have many variables.
But losing Ogbah would make defensive end one of the team’s top positions of need, pushing it ahead of linebacker, receiver, offensive line and tailback.
()
The curious tale of how Prince’s final Top 10 hit, and its accompanying album, disappeared for decades
Markieff Morris cleared for return, back in Heat mix; ‘best piece of news,” Spoelstra says
Lawrence Goldstone: The false promise of autocracy
Sources say Emmanuel Ogbah is leaning towards leaving the Miami Dolphins
With a hunger and work ethic second to one, Jamahl Mosley puts his stamp on the Magic
Markieff Morris cleared for return, back in Heat mix
Class A boys hockey final: Hermantown’s stifling defense paves way for 3-2 win over Warroad
Nets riding high, but reality check coming with Kyrie Irving likely out for 11 of next 15 games
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Make ‘WeCrashed’ More Fun to Watch Than It Probably Should Be
NCAA women’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth edges Gophers to advance to Frozen Four
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Adele pole dances on wild night out at London nightclub Heaven
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead
‘Euphoria’ Midseason Review: A Visual Feat of Gen-Z Self-Destruction
Robert Pattinson’s original Batman voice was ‘absolutely atrocious’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Adele pole dances on wild night out at London nightclub Heaven
-
News3 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has a plan for NBA 3-point contest: Win
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Online Dating Scams: Here’s How To Outsmart A Dating Scammer!
-
News4 weeks ago
17-year-old finds miracle migraine treatment at Missouri hospital
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Bridgerton Season 2 trailer is full of thirst traps
-
News4 weeks ago
High school roundup: Farmington narrowly beats Rosemount, clings to South Suburban lead