Three shot Saturday near St. Louis funeral home

The Vikings might not come to an agreement on a contract extension for Kirk Cousins and they might not want to trade him. But there still is a way they could significantly lower his outsized salary-cap number for 2022.

The quarterback is due to make a guaranteed $35 million with a cap number of $45.166 million in the final year of his deal. That’s a big problem for the Vikings, who are about $15 million over the cap and need to get under it by the start of the new league year at 3 p.m. Wednesday. And they will need to carve out additional money to sign any desired free agents and eventually their draft picks.

The NFL cap has been set at $208.2 million but Minnesota has an adjusted number of $209.8 million due to money carried over from last season. The NBA’s legal tampering period starts Monday, when teams can begin talking to representatives of impending free agents on other teams.

Minnesota’s first order of business in free agency likely will be determining what to do about Cousins, 33, who has put up good numbers in four Vikings seasons but has only led them to one playoff appearance. He signed a three-year, $84 million deal as a free agent in March 2018 and a two-year, $66 million extension in March 2020 to take him through 2022.

Vikings president Mark Wilf, new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and new head coach Kevin O’Connell all have expressed a desire to keep Cousins. O’Connell, who was Washington’s quarterbacks coach in 2017 when Cousins completed his 2012-17 tenure there, has talked about building his offense around him.

But Cousins’ cap number for 2022 hangs over the Vikings. They potentially could lower it by signing Cousins to an extension and turning some of the money into a signing bonus that is distributed among future years. But they might not want to commit to the additional dollars that would require, especially if Cousins wants to be paid in excess of $40 million a year in future seasons.

There is a way, though, that Cousins’ cap number for 2022 could be lowered by as much as $27.104 million without committing extra dollars to him. That could be accomplished by adding four voidable years to his contract to absorb additional money from 2022.

If Cousins were to agree to it, the Vikings could lower his base salary of $35 million in 2022 to as low as the NFL minimum contract amount of $1.12 million. Then they could pay immediately the remaining $33.88 million in a signing bonus that would be divided for cap purposes among 2022 and the four voidable years on his contract at $6.776 million per year. That would drop Cousins’ cap number in 2022 from $45.166 million to $18.062 million, and would easily get them under the cap by Wednesday.

“He would have to cooperate for that but if they were going to keep him for the year, I think he’d be fine doing that because it’s only going to benefit him if the team has better players there and he has a better chance to make the playoffs because he’s going to be a a free agent next year if he doesn’t make an extension,’’ said Jason Fitzgerald, a cap analyst who runs the website OvertheCap.com. “They could say, ‘We’ll give you a favorable date even on the void. We’ll give you five days after the Super Bowl, so you have clarity right away about doing an extension.’ … I think that’s a strong possibility if he’s going to remain on the team.”

If the Vikings were to get Cousins’ blessing, and do that reworked deal, they still could sign him to an extension at a later time. That would give the Vikings’ new coaching staff and Cousins time to work together.

Such a maneuver would commit the Vikings to Cousins for 2022. A trade would be off the table since any team that dealt for Cousins would be responsible only for his base salary.

The ability to put voidable years in contracts long has been in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, and has been used by teams, including the Vikings, much more recently. That’s primarily because the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cap being lowered from $198.2 million in 2020 to 182.5 million in 2021 and not being as high this year as it would be have been had there not have been so much lost revenue. But team officials know the cap will rise significantly in future seasons.

Fitzgerald projects the cap to be between $225 million and $230 million in 2023 and be about $260 million in 2024 when the lucrative new television deals hit the books. So if the Vikings were to spread out Cousins’ money with as much as $6.776 million cap hits from 2023-26, even if he’s no longer on the team, that might not be a huge issue.

If the Vikings don’t do anything with Cousins’ contract, they would need to find other ways to get under the cap by Wednesday. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is due an $18 million roster bonus March 20. To alleviate that huge hit, they could convert that amount to a signing bonus and clear $13.5 million this year. That’s because Hunter has three more years after 2022 on his contract, including two voidable years, and increments of $4.5 million could be placed on years from 2022-25.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen has a whopping cap number of $16.945 million for 2022, and it’s possible the Vikings could look to restructure his deal. Linebacker Eric Kendricks has a cap number of $13.53 million and there have been questions about his future. Safety Harrison Smith is due an $8 million roster bonus Friday, which would give him a cap number of $13.465 million, but it would be a surprise if the Vikings move on from a player who just made his sixth Pro Bowl even if he is 33.

Fitzgerald expects the Vikings will “definitely get rid of” defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has a cap number of $10.5 million and would provide a savings of $6.5 million if released. The Vikings last Wednesday signed veteran T.Y. McGill to provide additional depth at defensive tackle.

“If they decide to keep (Cousins), it’s easy for them to get under the cap,’’ Fitzgerald said. “And it’s easy for them to make a couple of moves if they add some stuff on there that doesn’t really impact you a lot long term.’’

As for the short term, Fitzgerald would be surprised if the Vikings carve out enough money to sign many impact players.

“I don’t think they’ll be much of a player in free agency,’’ he said.

The Vikings have 19 unrestricted free agents and one restricted, and some might be tough to keep due to salaries they could command. Key players from 2021 who could be difficult to hang onto include linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Patrick Peterson, tight end Tyler Conklin, defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, safety Xavier Woods and offensive lineman Mason Cole.

The Vikings must decide whether to tender kicker Greg Joseph, their one restricted free agent who made $780,000 in 2021. The lowest tender amount, for right of first refusal, is $2.433 million but that might be too much for Joseph. Fitzgerald could see the Vikings not tendering Joseph and perhaps offering him a guaranteed one-year deal in the range of $1.5 million.

VIKINGS FREE AGENTS

Vikings players in line to become free agents. All will be unrestricted unless noted:

Linebacker Anthony Barr

Cornerback Patrick Peterson

Tight end Tyler Conklin

Defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson

Defensive end Everson Griffen

Safety Xavier Woods

Offensive lineman Mason Cole

Linebacker Nick Vigil

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander

Quarterback Sean Mannion

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook

Tight end Chris Herndon

Wide receiver Chad Beebe

Tackle Rashod Hill

Punter Jordan Berry

Tackle Dakota Dozier

Running back Wayne Gallman

Defensive end Tashawn Bower

Tight end Luke Stocker

Kicker Greg Joseph (restricted)