News
Timberwolves rebound from bad loss, knock off Miami
Malik Beasley admitted the film session of the Timberwolves’ loss to Orlando on Friday night “wasn’t pretty.”
And through the first half on Saturday against the Miami Heat, it appeared Minnesota was primed for another unpleasant rewatch the following morning. It even had many of the same mistakes.
Like Friday, the Timberwolves jumped out to an early lead with the offense grooving, only for Karl-Anthony Towns to rack up three first-quarter fouls to throw off the rhythm. Miami and Orlando alike used that to catch their breath, gain ground and eventually speed past the Timberwolves.
But unlike Friday, Minnesota managed to reverse course. And they did it through defense. The Timberwolves fought back from a 12-point halftime deficit and cooled a red-hot Heat team in the second half to win 113-104 in Miami.
“The intensity, the effort was there everywhere from the beginning,” coach Chris Finch said of his defense, which was missing both Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley due to injury. Finch added later, “We’ve been resilient when we’ve had off performances. They owned last
night. They wanted to be better today. They knew they had to be better today.”
After allowing 42 points in the second quarter alone, Minnesota held the Jimmy Butler-less Heat to just 37 points in the entire second half. The Heat came up empty on seven of their final nine possessions as Minnesota outscored them 16-4 over that stretch as the Timberwolves’ offense clicked too.
After Tyler Herro hit a 3-pointer to reach 30 points for the game and to go up 100-97, Anthony Edwards immediately answered with a three of his own. Edwards answered the call again up 104-103, forcing a foul on a drive and nailing both free throws.
Beasley then hit a 3-pointer two possessions later to extend the lead to five. A couple of defensive stops and subsequent free throw trips led to the eventual winning margin of nine.
“I just think this win was super huge. For us to come off a terrible loss last night, be down 12 going into halftime, come out and just eat at the lead and then take the lead going into the fourth. It was just like perfect … it shows who we are,” Edwards said postgame.
The comeback came as the Timberwolves maneuvered around foul trouble again. Towns played only 25 minutes, and 11 of his 15 points came in the game’s first six minutes as he quickly racked up three first-quarter fouls.
Jaden McDaniels also played just 24 minutes, fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
As a result, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince all played more than 20 minutes. Nowell led the team in scoring with 16 points. Reid and Price each had 11. All in all, eight Timberwolves scored in double digits, as every starter eclipsed the mark.
“When we’re not selfish, we’re a hard team to beat,” Edwards said.
News
Alex Caruso returns but Zack LaVine sits out the Chicago Bulls’ 101-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Chicago Bulls dealt with good and bad news in Saturday’s 101-91 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers as injuries continue to make and break the team.
The good: Alex Caruso returned to the lineup after a two-month absence because of a right wrist fracture caused by a Grayson Allen foul in the Jan. 21 game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The bad: Zach LaVine sat out for the fourth time in the last month as he continues to battle “discomfort” in his left knee, rekindling concerns about how much the starting guard can contribute in the final stretch of the season.
LaVine’s loss cast a pall over a day the Bulls were awaiting through months of defensive slippage, but Caruso’s welcome home party couldn’t be contained for long.
The entire game wore a feeing of celebration. Javonte Green wore a white headband to match Caruso while Patrick Williams donned Caruso’s jersey on the sideline. LaVine and Tristan Thompson crashed Caruso’s postgame broadcast interview, half-tackling the guard from behind and jovially tugging off his headband.
Caruso’s stat line might not leap off the page: 11 points, four assists, four steals and a block. But the guard brought an intangible intensity the Bulls desperately missed after a startling drop from a 10th to 21st defensive standing.
“I caught myself walking on the court for pregame warmup just smiling, excited to be out there,” Caruso said. “When the game started, I was standing up for random plays that probably didn’t need to be cheered for. I was just excited to be back playing basketball.”
Donovan warned that Caruso might need time to make an impact — between the wrist fracture, a foot sprain and a bout with COVID-19, he played only 28 of the first 66 games this season. But Caruso delivered on those hopes almost immediately, stealing the ball twice and punching away a block in his first eight minutes on the court.
Before the game, Caruso’s playing time was set to a loose window of 24 to 30 minutes. Donovan said the restriction served to ease the guard back into full-speed fitness rather than protect his wrist, which is fully healed.
Caruso nearly passed that limit, joining the Bulls closing unit and playing 29 minutes. When Donovan pulled him earlier in the fourth quarter for a brief respite, Caruso animatedly asked the coach to put him back in.
“He was tired at the end,” Donovan said. “That’s why I took him out. I knew we would need him coming down the stretch and they were making a little bit of a run. I don’t think he was too thrilled at me taking him out, but that’s OK.”
Donovan noted the Bulls become “more disruptive” with Caruso on the court, totaling 12 steals and 21 points off turnovers. The Bulls matched that sharpened defense with sloppiness on offense — turning the ball over 12 times — but the defensive pressure still made a difference.
The Cavaliers shot 41.9% from the field and went 5-for-24 from 3-point range, making only a single shot from behind the arc in the second half.
Although a back-to-back road stint from Miami to Chicago contributed to the Cavaliers’ frosty shooting night, the game still marked the first time the Bulls held an opponent under 100 points since Jan. 21 — when Caruso suffered the wrist injury.
Consistent production from Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan — who combined for 45 points — and a 17-point scoring night from rookie Ayo Dosunmu cemented enough offense to hold the Cavaliers off by double digits.
Any excitement around Caruso’s return has to be tempered by the resurgence of LaVine’s knee discomfort after several weeks of relief.
Caruso is a key defensive player and an invaluable leader on the bench and court. But LaVine is the team’s heartbeat, and he hasn’t been the same since the start of the year because of lingering knee irritation.
The left knee has been a point of concern for LaVine since he tore an ACL with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017. He began to feel tightness in the knee in January, sitting out of games sporadically and then flying to California to receive cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections before All-Star weekend.
Donovan repeatedly has emphasized the injury is causing “discomfort” rather than pain, but LaVine is wary to play whenever tightness reduces his range of mobility. He receives daily guidance from a team of doctors, which includes the specialist who performed his ACL surgery in 2017.
Donovan previously floated the possibility of resting LaVine when the Bulls are scheduled to play back-to-backs to manage his workload, but the guard powered through the first consecutive pair of games last week in losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Bucks.
Resting on back-to-back games isn’t far from an anomaly in the NBA, but LaVine’s absence Saturday raises a more pressing concern. LaVine didn’t practice or play Thursday or Friday, then didn’t participate in shootaround Saturday morning. But even with that rare amount of rest, he still didn’t feel steady enough to play against the Cavaliers.
Although Donovan said there’s no reason to sound alarms over the injury, the uncertainty of LaVine’s availability will color the rest of the season.
“The feeling was to see if we can get him back down to ground zero where he’s feeling a little bit better,” Donovan said. “It’s not one of these things where we’ve mapped out what we’re doing. … It’s got to be almost going day to day just to see how he’s feeling. I don’t know if it’s necessarily concerning or not with the fact that he’s had two days. It’s just that there’s some discomfort there.”
()
News
Police Seeking Former MoMA Member Who Stabbed Two Workers
NYPD officials said they are looking for a 60-year-old male former member of the Museum of Modern Art who jumped over the reception desk at about 4:15 pm and stabbed two employees who had denied him access to see a film. Police said the man’s membership had been revoked Friday for repeat disturbances.
The victims were both 24-year-old workers, and both were taken to Bellevue hospital and are expected to recover, according to NYPD spokesperson John Miller. One worker was stabbed near the collarbone and the other in the lower back and back of the neck. According to the New York Post, one blood-covered woman joked “I’m going to get hazard pay!” as she was led into an ambulance.
The suspect has two disorderly conduct incidents on two other dates and was seeing fleeing the museum but was not apprehended, said police. “This appears to be an isolated, criminal incident,” said Fabien Levy, press secretary to New York Mayor Eric Adams. Adams also addressed the incident in a series of tweets, encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
I’ve been briefed on the incident at the @MuseumModernArt. We can report that the two victims are being taken care of at Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders.
— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2022
The NYPD has released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify him to contact the department at @NYPDTips on twitter or 800-577-TIPS.
Went to meet friends at @MuseumModernArt. Greeted with a stampede of people fleeing. Museum being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/vronWvY2Ky
— Alyssa Katz (@alykatzz) March 12, 2022
News
Class 2A boys hockey final: Andover 6, Maple Grove 5, 2OT
Logan Gravink was in the perfect place at the perfect time to make the perfect play.
In the second overtime of a thrilling Class 2A title bout, Andover’s Hudson Zinda skated into the Maple Grove zone and fired a seemingly benign puck toward the net. His shot hit a Maple Grove defender in the body and ricocheted right to the stick of Gravink, who was left to bury the puck into the unoccupied half of the net for the game, and championship, winner.
For the first time in program history, Andover is the Class 2A boys state hockey champion via a 6-5, double-overtime win over third-seeded Maple Grove.
The extra sessions were scintillating from start to finish, with each team generating chances that looked destined for glory, but didn’t find the net whether it be because of an ill-timed fan or Maple Grove’s Toby Hopp sliding across the crease to somehow turn away a golden rebound opportunity or Austin Brauns literally jumping in front of a Maple Grove potential goal scorer.
With each passing “how did that not go in?” moment, the game continued to ascend up the charts of all-time best state title games. Saturday’s classic — and the competitors who created it — earned its place in tournament lore.
In the opening minutes Saturday, it looked as though Maple Grove was going to do to Andover what it’d done to its previous two state tournament opponents — rout ’em.
The Crimson scored just 18 seconds into the game on a goal from Finn Brink. Four minutes later, Giuliani put in his first score of the night. Maple Grove isn’t a team you want to fall two goals behind.
But Andover responded time and time again. Down 2-0, Cayden Casey put Andover put within striking distance with a goal. When Giuliani’s second goal of the net with just 17 seconds to play in the first period appeared to be a back breaker for the Huskies, Jacob Pierson responded with a score of his own 13 seconds later — with just four seconds left in the frame — to cut the Crimson’s lead to 3-2.
Maple Grove looked to have extended its lead to 4-2 in the second period, when Brink gloved a loose puck down and appeared to have batted it in with his stick just before the puck cracked the crease. But the goal was disallowed after replay determined the puck crossed before Brink’s stick touched it.
Shortly thereafter, Andover knotted the game on a goal from Weston Knox, who put away a tap-in goal on the rush thanks to a beautiful leave from Gavyn Thoreson.
The game remained dead locked until Andover junior forward Cayden Casey skated into the Maple Grove zone, went circle to circle, dragged the puck past a Crimson defender and sniped the near corner to put Andover in front for the first time all night.
That lead lasted less than a minute, as Giuliani — who else? — drove home a one-timer from the left circle to cap off his second hat trick in as many evenings.
Five minutes later, Giuliani found the puck on his stick again, this time behind the net. Then he saw teammate Chayton Fischer coming down the slot and found his stick with an on-the-money pass.
Fischer did the rest, burying home the goal to put Maple Grove up 5-4. As he skated down the ice post-goal, Fischer broke into a Griddy celebration that would’ve made Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson proud.
Andover applied major pressure over the final few minutes, and just when it appeared it might not be enough, the Huskies’ star of the tournament delivered. Gavyn Thoreson made a number of stunning plays this week in St. Paul, yet he scored a grimy goal with the season on the line, shoving the puck on net, which somehow found its way across the crease to tie the game with two minutes left — no style points required.
Saturday marked the championship game debut for both of the Northwest Suburban Conference rivals, who split their two regular season matchups. Andover’s title comes just two weeks after the school’s girls team claimed another state crown.
This Class 2A tournament was thought to be wide open — with a true belief that any of the eight teams in it could win it. Andover proved that true, in thrilling fashion. The fifth-seeded Huskies pulled off three upsets in three nights, starting with an overtime victory over fourth-seeded Moorhead that didn’t wrap until 11:30 p.m. Thursday, to stunning top-seeded Hill-Murray less than 24 hours later, to finally taking down the tournament’s third seed Saturday for the program’s first title and cap a state tournament run to remember.
Briefly
Hill-Murray beat Prior Lake 3-2 in overtime of the third-place game on a goal from Brendan Bonin.
