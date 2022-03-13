News
UM’s Charleston Rambo confident he’ll prove NFL doubters wrong — and got a spooky tattoo to let you know it
Former Miami Hurricanes receiver and NFL draft prospect Charleston Rambo’s confidence heading into his professional career may be best exhibited in a tattoo he recently had done on his right shin.
It’s an image from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre film series, which Rambo identifies with home as a Cedar Hill, Texas native, near Dallas. But even better is the message he wants to send the opposing cornerback trying to cover him.
“Whatever DB in front of me will get slayed,” said Rambo, who transferred to UM from Oklahoma ahead of the 2021 season. “I’m going to make sure he feels me and knows who Rambo is at the end of the day.”
After a record-breaking lone season with the Hurricanes, Rambo still has to get more than just the defensive back lined up across from him to know who Rambo is. Despite his 79 receptions and 1,172 receiving yards in 2021, both single-season Miami marks, draft analysts don’t list Rambo among top receivers in the draft, figuring he’s a likely Day 3 selection, going in Rounds 4-7.
Regardless of where others believe he ranks, Rambo (6-0 5/8, 180 pounds) is not shy about expressing where he believes he stands among wideouts in April’s draft.
“I’m the top,” Rambo said, without hesitation, speaking at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis last week. “I ain’t come here for no reason. … Other people have their opinions, but I’m going to show it.”
Rambo’s production at Miami came with an unexpected twist. He transferred in thinking he would team up with fellow Texan in quarterback D’Eriq King for one season after King transferred from Houston the prior offseason. Even as King recovered from offseason surgery on a torn ACL in his knee, a shoulder injury ended his 2021 campaign three games in.
But with that came the revelation of young second-year quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Seven of Van Dyke’s 25 passing touchdowns over the remainder of the season went to Rambo, who shined with Mike Harley opposite of him. Harley, in his fifth and final season, passed all-time UM great Reggie Wayne for the school record in career receptions.
“It was fun,” Rambo said. “My season there, it was great. I break two records, most receptions in a single season, receiving yards. Tape speaks for itself. I wanted to put on more, but it was a fun experience.”
Rambo impressed with his route-running displayed at East-West Shrine Bowl practices in Las Vegas in early February. At the combine, his 4.57-second 40-yard dash time left something to be desired.
He said he has had formal conversations with various teams, among them the Dolphins, who could look to add receiver depth in Rambo by keeping him in Miami late in the draft after likely adding a player at his position either in free agency or with an early draft selection.
“Miami, coming from the U, they obviously have eyes on me, and I have eyes on them, as well,” Rambo said.
He also would love to have a homecoming and join the Dallas Cowboys, along with former Sooners teammate CeeDee Lamb.
“That’s my hometown, so that’s a dream come true if they come get me,” Rambo said. “Dallas Cowboys, I know my boy CeeDee Lamb is over there. He’s in good hands. Me and Lamb link back up again, that would be different, but I know what it is and, wherever I go, it’s going to be a movie.”
Hopefully not a horror film, like Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
“I don’t even like scary movies, but Texas Chainsaw Massacre, I’m from Dallas, Texas,” Rambo explained his tattoo further. “It’s just a tattoo. Nothing crazy. But I’m going to slay whatever DB in front of me, for sure.”
Getting his body artwork done at Inkaholik in Miami, he said they were trying to sell him on tattooing the whole leg, but he went with the more modest image on just his shin. Now, he’ll just need to find a workaround for the NFL’s uniform policy requiring socks to cover the entire lower leg for the opposing defender to fully experience the intended intimidation factor.
News
Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in its iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of several resisting cities.
Mariupol, a city of 446,000 people, has endured some of Ukraine’s worst misery since Russia invaded. Unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to bring food, water and medicine into the city and evacuate its trapped civilians. It has even interrupted the city’s efforts to hurriedly bury its dead in mass graves.
The Ukrainian government said Saturday that the Sultan Suleiman Mosque was hit, but an unverified Instagram post by a man claiming to be the mosque association’s president said the building was spared when a bomb fell about 750 yards (700 meters) away. About 80 residents, including children, were reportedly hiding inside.
“They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a video address.
An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks fire on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.
Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, Erashova said, her scalp crusted with blood.
“We came to my brother’s (place), all of us together. The women and children went underground, and then some mortar struck that building,” she said. “We were trapped underground, and two children died. No one was able to save them.”
Meanwhile, French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war, including Ukraine’s demilitarization and its ceding of territory, among other demands.
Ukraine’s military said Saturday that Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening the armed squeeze on the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance, which many analysts said has prevented the rapid offensive and military victory the Kremlin likely expected while planning to invade Russia’s ex-Soviet neighbor.
“The fact that the whole Ukrainian people resist these invaders has already gone down in history, but we do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be for us,” he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have died in fighting since the Feb. 24 start of the Russian invasion.
Zelenskyy again deplored NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said Ukraine has sought ways to procure air defense assets, though he didn’t elaborate.
Zelenskyy also accused Russia of employing “a new stage of terror” with the alleged kidnapping the mayor of Melitopol, a city 192 kilometers (119 miles) west of Mariupol. After residents of the occupied city demonstrated for the mayor’s release Saturday, the Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed the calls.
“Please hear in Moscow!” Zelenskyy said. “Another protest against Russian troops, against attempts to bring the city to its knees.”
In multiple areas around the capital, artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter as air raid sirens wailed. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russian ground forces that had been massed north of Kyiv for most of the war had edged to within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of the city center and spread out, likely to support an attempted encirclement.
As artillery pounded Kyiv’s northwestern outskirts, black and white columns of smoke rose southwest of the capital after a strike on an ammunition depot in the town of Vasylkiv caused hundreds of small explosions. A frozen food warehouse just outside the capital also was struck in an apparent effort to target Kyiv’s food supply.
Ukraine’s military and volunteer forces have been preparing for an all-out assault. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area’s inhabitants, had left and that “every street, every house … is being fortified.”
Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia would need to carpet-bomb the Ukrainian capital and kill its residents to take the city.
“They will come here only if they kill us all,” he said. “If that is their goal, let them come.”
Putin held a 90-minute call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday. Putin spoke about “issues related to agreements under discussion to implement the Russian demands” for ending the war, the Kremlin said without providing details.
For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarize.
Zelenskyy told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday that he would be open to meeting Putin in Jerusalem to discuss an end to the war, but that there would first have to be a cease-fire. Bennett recently met in Moscow with Putin, who has ignored previous offers of talks from Zelenskyy.
Russia’s slow tightening of a noose around Kyiv and the bombardment of other cities mirror tactics that Russian forces have previously used in other campaigns, notably in Syria and Chechnya, to crush armed resistance.
The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among the people who had sought safety in Mariupol’s mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roksolana, which was modeled on one of the most famous and largest mosques in Istanbul.
Before Mariupol became a target of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II, the city promoted the white-walled building and its towering minaret as a scenic attraction. The death toll in Mariupol passed 1,500 on Friday, from 12 days of attack, the mayor’s office said.
With Mariupol’s electricity, gas and water supplies knocked out, aid workers and Ukrainian authorities described an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. Aid group Doctors Without Borders said Mariupol residents are dying from a lack of medication and are draining heating pipes for drinking water.
Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the World Health Organization. Ukrainian officials reported Saturday that heavy artillery damaged a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in Mykolaiv, a city 489 kilometers (304 miles) west of Mariupol.
The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the facility during the attack, but no one was killed.
The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Still, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces, despite an ongoing flow of weapons and other assistance from the West for Ukraine’s westward-looking, democratically elected government.
A senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could attack foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine. Speaking Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow has warned the United States “that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move — it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Russia’s troops are likely to be bolstered soon from abroad. Denis Pushilin, the Russia-backed head of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine, said Saturday that he expects “many thousands” of fighters from the Middle East to join the rebels and fight “shoulder-to-shoulder” against the Ukrainian army.
Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
The Ukrainian chief prosecutor’s office said Saturday at least 79 children have been killed and nearly 100 have been wounded. Most of the victims were in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson and Zhytomyr regions, the office said, noting that the numbers aren’t final because active fighting continues.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv and other reporters around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
Mike Preston: The ‘all-in’ approach is spreading across the NFL. Can the Ravens make it work? | COMMENTARY
The NFL is a copycat league, so the Los Angeles Rams are in vogue.
The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Feb. 13 to win Super Bowl 56, and they did it by acquiring high-priced players like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller during the past two years.
It’s called the “all-in” approach. Basically, win now and worry about the consequences later.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it two years ago when they brought in quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Antonio Brown and running back Leonard Fournette and won a title.
Then came Tuesday, when the Green Bay Packers reportedly made Aaron Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback and the Denver Broncos traded five draft picks, including their first and second-round selections in 2022 and 2023, and three players for disgruntled Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Can we now say that “all-in” is trending throughout the NFL?
The movement is deeper than just playing musical chairs with franchise quarterbacks. It certainly brings up conversations about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s negotiations with the Ravens, even though the team doesn’t need to be in any hurry to give the fourth-year signal caller a new deal.
The Ravens have already picked up the fifth-year option on Jackson’s rookie contract, which will pay him $23 million in 2022, and they can place the franchise tag on him in 2023 for an estimated $34 million. The tag is calculated by taking the average of the top-five salaries at a player’s position, and that only stands to increase when Rodgers’ deal — which could be worth $50 million annually — is completed.
Of course, there are some who suggest that Rodgers’ contract will have an impact on Jackson’s negotiations because both are franchise-caliber quarterbacks.
That’s funny. Like, “come on, man” funny. Aaron Rodgers versus Lamar Jackson.
In the history of the NFL, there has never been a better pure passer with a quicker release than Rodgers. Some quarterbacks might have been more astute, and others have won more titles, but Rodgers is still at the top of his game at age 38. Besides winning Super Bowl 45, Rodgers has been the league’s Most Valuable Player four times and is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons.
Jackson has won one MVP award and one playoff game.
Granted, Jackson has been in the NFL for just four seasons, but he’ll never be able to throw the ball like Rodgers. Right now, Rodgers is the exception to any of the quarterback rules. Plus, Jackson is a runner first and a quarterback second. You ever wonder what his body might feel like at age 38?
The Seattle deal was made because Seahawks management simply got tired of Wilson complaining every offseason. The 33-year-old veteran wanted out, and the Seahawks made the best of a bad situation as the Broncos gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris in return for Wilson and a fourth-rounder.
With Wilson gone and more draft picks coming in, Seattle can put some excitement back into a team that went 7-10 last year, its worst season ever under Wilson. The former third-round pick missed three games with a broken finger, but the Seahawks only went 6-8 in the games he started.
Meanwhile, Denver went “all-in” because it takes too long to build teams these days.
Since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after winning the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos have gone through as many quarterbacks as former coach Brian Billick did when he was with the Ravens from 1999 to 2007. But the Broncos believe they finally have the player who can put them over the proverbial hump in Wilson, who won the Super Bowl in 2013, lost another in 2014, has been to the Pro Bowl nine times, has a career record of 104-53-1 and will be throwing to talented receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
The addition of Wilson makes the Broncos a contender. With him now in the AFC, will the Buccaneers lure quarterback Tom Brady out of retirement? The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, but they don’t scare anyone. The only serious threat to Brady and the Bucs in the NFC is Rodgers and the Packers.
Now, that brings us back to Jackson.
If the Ravens are smart, they’ll let him play out his current deal and see where that takes them. If he can lead the team to a Super Bowl or deep into the playoffs and stay healthy, then it’s time to pay him market value. If not, then it’s time to part ways. Regardless, the Ravens can still take enough measures to circumvent the salary cap and sign a big-name free agent. Remember, it’s just a matter of when a team wants to pay the bill.
Jackson is rolling the dice, hoping he can take the Ravens to a title and then cash in on a lucrative contract. If I were Jackson, and the Ravens agreed, I’d take a three-year deal right now worth roughly $40 million a season. When you run the ball as much as he does, it increases the chance of suffering a serious injury.
In his case, it’s better to be paid now and not have to worry about getting paid later.
The “all-in” mantra is working in a lot of NFL cities, but not in Baltimore. Not yet anyway.
News
Francis Howell superintendent to retire, leaving field of education
ST. LOUIS–At a special meeting of the Francis Howell School District Board of Education Thursday night, members approved the promotion of Dr. Kenneth Roumpos from Deputy Superintendent to Interim Superintendent, replacing Dr. Nathan Hoven, who plans to leave the field of education, the district announced Friday.
Hoven joined the school district in St. Charles County, first as a Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer in 2018, before being promoted to the top post in 2020.
“Dr. Hoven provided steadfast leadership during the Covid pandemic,” Board President Mary Lange said in a news release. “His calm and steady approach helped keep the doors open for in-person learning, providing a major benefit for students and families.”
“As deputy superintendent, Dr. Roumpos has demonstrated strong leadership with good instincts and a propensity for action,” said Lange. “We have found him to be strategic, empathetic and collaborative – all skills that will serve the District well in this next chapter.”
