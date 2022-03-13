News
With a hunger and work ethic second to none, Jamahl Mosley puts his stamp on the Magic
Being a former NBA player is currency when trying to transition into NBA coaching, and Jamahl Mosley didn’t have any.
He was broke, by comparison, in more ways than one.
Mosley played at Colorado for four years, but he wasn’t drafted nor did he ever suit up for an NBA team. His name didn’t resonate like Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups or Steve Nash — All-Stars with a combined one year of bench experience before they became head coaches.
That’s not to say they didn’t earn their spots. It’s just that Mosley’s path was vastly different. Success requires sacrifice.
“You’re doing whatever you can,” Mosley said of his first job in scouting/player development with the Denver Nuggets, where he worked 1½ seasons without a steady paycheck from 2005-07. “Taking [food] from the plane. I’d do little different things against the guys for money. There was a cold plunge in our locker room. One our guys bet me, ‘I bet you $500 you can’t stay under there for 30 seconds.’ I got $500. Those guys would do random things, but I always did cold plunge challenges anyway. It was little random things like that. I wasn’t a gambler, so it was taking bets on things I could accomplish.
“I would take peanut butter sandwiches off the plane. I’d take ham sandwiches off the plane or turkey sandwiches. Those were my meals. I’m taking off whatever’s on the plane and that was your dinner.”
Sixteen years later, Mosley, 43, is the head coach of the Orlando Magic — using the lessons he learned through a work ethic instilled in him from birth.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who had Mosley on his staff with the Dallas Mavericks from 2014-21, recognized his ascension was inevitable.
“We all knew it years before,” Carlisle said in a phone conversation with the Orlando Sentinel, “but sometimes things come to a culmination point and it becomes obvious. It was his time.”
For Carlisle, there wasn’t just one moment when that became apparent. The idea had been in the back of his mind since about 2018.
Then it crystallized on a Friday — April 2, 2021 — at Madison Square Garden.
Just a few hours before the Mavericks were scheduled to play the New York Knicks, Carlisle had a positive COVID-19 test. It ultimately was a false positive and Carlisle was able to travel and coach Dallas the following day, but the results from his other tests weren’t available until late that evening — leaving his lead assistant, Mosley, at the front of the bench for the first time.
The Mavericks beat the Knicks 99-86 for Mosley’s first win as an acting head coach, and less than five seconds after he walked into Dallas’ locker room postgame players doused him with water in celebration.
“He has an ability to connect with players and I just felt wherever he went, the players would not allow him to fail as a coach,” said Carlisle, a respected and influential voice as longtime president of the NBA Coaches Association. “That moment typified it. I sent it out to the people I talk to around the league that had head coaching jobs available.”
Added Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong, one of the Magic’s most popular players from 1994-2003: “At that time you already know. He just needs his opportunity. He got it with the Magic.”
Strong foundation
Mosley was born on Oct. 6, 1978, in Milwaukee to James and Deborah Mosley. His parents divorced when he was 6. And at 13 he, his older brother, Jason, and his mom moved to San Diego.
He was a star player at Rancho Buena Vista High School (in the greater San Diego area), named the California Interscholastic Federation Player of the Year in 1997 before playing basketball at Colorado under longtime college coach Ricardo Patton.
It was with the Buffaloes that Mosley further developed an appreciation for mixed martial arts. He was drawn to the mental discipline and toughness it demanded. It was a perfect fit.
“Jamahl was one of the few college players I coached that actually worked out with me and trained,” Patton said. “He was interested as a freshman. I’ve always offered it to train any of my players, but he was one of the few guys who took me up on it.”
Mosley’s interest in MMA allowed Patton, who’s a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo, to lead him on and off the basketball court. His mother loved what Patton represented, according to Mosley, which was a significant reason why he chose Colorado.
“In college [with] coach Patton, there was a level of discipline, compassion, humility and level of toughness that he brought every day,” said Mosley, who was exposed to Taekwondo earlier with his brother being a brown belt but he lacked interest at the time. “That’s what that represented to me.”
Mosley, 6-8 forward, averaged 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in four seasons with the Buffaloes before playing for multiple professional teams overseas: Victoria Titans/Giants in Australia (2001-03); Baloncesto Leon in Spain (2003-04); Korihait in Finland (’04); and the Seoul Samsung Thunders in South Korea (’05). He was the National Basketball League’s Best Sixth Man in 2002 with Victoria.
Mosley ended his playing career and moved back to the United States shortly after Deborah’s death in November 2004 because of multiple myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells) — a period Mosley called the turning point of his life.
“She was a big thinker, big dreamer, woman of faith, a teacher, kind, compassionate, caring, a servant … all of those things,” Mosley said. “I take that from her. It was instilled in me at an early age. A lot of that was also my dad when I was younger just challenging me to be better, to learn more and understand what is more.
“You realize when you’re gone, you’re missing time. We all have jobs to do, but it really put it back into perspective of being home.”
A new life awaited him.
Sacrifice and the NBA
Mosley was living with his old college roommate, Ronnie DeGray, after moving back to Colorado in 2005. John Welch and legendary development coach Tim Grgurich, who were working as assistants under then-Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl, helped him get a player development coaching role that summer.
Mosley worked with players from Carmelo Anthony, Kenyon Martin and Nenê to Julius Hodge, Linas Kleiza and Earl Boykins. His responsibilities during his first couple of seasons in Denver? Everything from scouting and player development to the video room.
“His role, what no else wanted to do, he had to do,” Karl said. “One day he might have the best player and you’ve got to work him out. The next day, all he does is chase down balls. The next day he might go pick up lunch. Kind of the last man on the roster and he had to do whatever was necessary to get done.”
Mosley said he didn’t become an at-will employee for the Nuggets until midway through the 2006-07 season — meaning he wasn’t getting paid by the organization for almost 1 1/2 years. He leaned on the savings he accumulated as a player overseas to get by, as well as money Karl paid him out of pocket.
“It wasn’t a lot of money,” Karl said.
Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations since 2017, was in his final season as the Nuggets assistant general manager when Mosley joined them. Weltman was a key voice among the Orlando brass that hired him.
“What I remember about Mose from that time is his hunger, work ethic, how great he was to be around and how quickly the players enjoyed being around him and how he got them to work at a high level,” Weltman said. “It’s a small league and paths cross often, but obviously that’s not why people get coaching jobs. They get coaching jobs because the organization feels they’re the right person for the job and [Mosley] brought a host of experience even as a rookie.”
Mosley became a full-time assistant coach for the Nuggets ahead of the 2007-08 season, spending three more seasons there before taking an assistant coaching role with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-14), where he worked closely in the development of Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson and Dion Waiters.
It was in Cleveland that Mosley met his wife, Kristina. They have three children: Jemma (8 years old), CJ (6) and Chance (4).
“Jamahl’s very impressive,” Karl said. “What I liked about him? He respected the protocols of starting at the bottom and working your way up. John and Tim are two of the greatest workout guys in the NBA and he just learned from them. Toward the end of his time, he was running stations. He was just like a sponge. He didn’t talk a lot early, but he had the respect of the players and coaches by how hard he worked.”
Like Grgurich, Mosley didn’t shy away from confronting players when necessary. There’s a delicate balance, and he managed it perfectly.
“He had the courage to go up to them and tell them the truth rather than ignore a problem or attitude,” Karl said. “Jamahl was very good as an assistant coach to stand up to star players who might be making mistakes.”
The best player on the Mavericks can attest to that Mosley experience.
“He was always staying realistic with me whether I liked it or not,” said Luka Doncic. “And that’s what I appreciated the most.”
While those instances were challenging — especially when he wasn’t a salaried employee in Denver — Mosley leaned on this mother’s values to help him climb the coaching ladder.
“Were there times where I was like ‘Dang, this is tough. What am I doing?’” Mosley said. “Yes. But that’s where the reminder of, ‘This is why you came back. Your mom would want you to do these things. This is your character. This is who you are. Keep working. You’re a worker. You’re making people better — that’s what it’s about.’”
Firm but positive
After interviewing for coaching jobs during the last few years, Mosley made it.
He’s an NBA head coach.
His mentors figured he’d get here one day, and a rebuilding Magic team appears fitting.
“His number one job is to teach a bunch of young guys how to be pros,” Karl said. “Jamahl’s ability to communicate is his asset. His strength is he can talk and say tough things, and they still listen. Jamahl’s not afraid of a tough situation. But he’s also very positive, and when you do things the right way, he’ll be your biggest cheerleader.”
Rebuilds take time. Will Mosley be there long enough to see it through? The early returns suggest he could be.
The wins haven’t come often for the Magic, who are have one of the league’s worst records at 18-50 entering Sunday’s games. But Mosley isn’t deterred and remains focused on development, which is what got him into the league.
Besides, rebuilding franchises aren’t consumed by the win-loss column and the now. They’re about youth, culture and the tomorrow.
“The game of basketball is about wins and losses, but you have to start with a foundation,” Mosley said. “Once guys understand what we’re about, the wins will come because then it comes bigger than the wins-losses.
“You can learn from each outcome. How did we play, what did we do, how did we handle ourselves, did we learn from this, did we grow from this? Now we can go because when I’m talking about those things that are character-driven, they relate to the court. It’s built on that. As we start to get closer and closer, they’re understanding what it’s really about. My job is to help facilitate that a little more.”
His title has changed. His paychecks are bigger. No need for free peanut butter sandwiches.
At his core, however, Mosley has stayed the same. That’s what got him here.
Mom would be proud.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
ASK IRA: Is it getting hard to defend Duncan Robinson’s Heat defense?
Q: Ira, Duncan Robinson looks so lost on the floor. If he scores 15, the other team gets 40 from targeting him. Caleb Martin adds so much more to this team. — Juan, Miami Beach.
A: I’m not sure about the 40 part, but I cannot recall many weeks like this past one, where seemingly the entire opposing game plan was targeting Duncan Robinson as the defensive cover. And it wasn’t even a case of getting leading men lined up against Duncan. It practically was anyone, even Jaylen Nowell on Saturday night for the Timberwolves. Against playoff opponents with scorers throughout the lineup, it certainly will stand as an issue. And at this stage, I’m not sure that Duncan will be playable in clutch time in the postseason. It might take a resurgence of the zone to keep him on the floor. And how many teams are going zone at moments of truth? It is far more likely that Caleb Martin would be featured at such moments. Or perhaps even Max Strus, as was the case Saturday night. His 1 of 6 Saturday certainly didn’t help, either, nor did his minus-21.
Q: Ira, so far Victor Oladipo has just been OK, and Kyle Lowry, although a great playmaker, is providing next to nothing in regards to shooting. If this continues, do you see Gabe Vincent getting back in the rotation? — Joel.
A: The regular-season rotation? Sure. But the playoff rotation? That’s a different story. Because you build your postseason rotation based on best-case possibilities and then only adjust from there if necessary. We are merely in the earliest stages of Victor Oladipo’s comeback. Clearly there is more there. And Kyle Lowry’s career body of work, including in the playoffs, shows that he can and will step forward at the biggest moments. That doesn’t mean that Gabe Vincent can’t help. He can. But his upside arguably, at least at this stage, is not quite as high as those of Victor or Kyle. While Victor remains an unknown, more clearly is needed and expected of Kyle.
Q: How long can you keep Tyler Hero as the sixth man and not starting? Don’t you run the risk of him becoming discouraged and wanting out to be a starter for another contender? — Bob, Davie.
A: Don’t think so. Tyler Herro has been getting all the opportunities a player could want off the bench, while still playing starter’s minutes. It’s sort of the best of all worlds. In fact, if he instead had to share with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the starting group, I’m not sure he would be the same player. He has found his perfect fit. Now as for future seasons? Roles are constantly changing, with players constantly evolving.
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia’s grinding invasion.
More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling training facility that is less than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the closest border point with Poland, according to the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region. Poland is a key location for routing Western military aid to Ukraine.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Lviv had largely been spared the scale of destruction unfolding further east and become a destination for residents escaping bombarded cities and for many of the nearly 2.6 million refugees who have fled the country.
The training center in Yavoriv appears to be the most westward target struck so far in the 18-day invasion. The facility, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the United States and other NATO countries.
It has also hosted international NATO drills. As such, the site symbolizes what has long been a Russian complaint: That the NATO alliance of 30 member countries is moving ever closer to Russia’s borders. Russian has demanded that Ukraine drop its ambitions to join NATO.
Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyi said most of the missiles fired Sunday “were shot down because the air defense system worked.” The ones that got through through killed at least 35 people and wounded 134, he said.
Russian fighters also fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Ukraine’s border with Slovakia and Hungary, an attack the city’s mayor said was intended “to sow panic and fear.” The airport, which includes a military airfield as well as a runway for civilian flights, also was targeted Friday.
Fighting also raged in multiple areas of the country overnight. Ukrainian authorities said Russian airstrikes on a monastery and a children’s resort in the eastern Donetsk region hit spots where monks and refugees were sheltering, wounding 32 people.
Another airstrike hit a westward-bound train evacuating people from the east, killing one person and injuring another, Donetsk’s chief regional administrator said.
To the north, in the city of Chernihiv, one person was killed and another injured in a Russian airstrike that destroyed a residential block, emergency services said.
Around the capital, Kyiv, a major political and strategic target for the invasion, fighting also intensified, with overnight shelling in the northwestern suburbs and a missile strike Sunday that destroyed a warehouse to the east. Chief regional administrator Oleksiy Kuleba said Russian forces appeared to trying to blockade and paralyze the capital with day and night shelling of the suburbs.
Kuleba said Russian agents were operating in the capital and its suburbs, marking out possible future targets. He vowed that any all-out assault would meet stiff resistance, saying: “We’re getting ready to defend Kyiv, and we’re prepared to fight for ourselves.”
Talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire again failed Saturday, and the U.S. announced plans to provide another $200 million to Ukraine for weapons. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned other nations that sending equipment to bolster Ukraine’s military was “an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to break his country apart, as well as starting “a new stage of terror” with the alleged detention of a mayor from a city west of Mariupol.
“Ukraine will stand this test. We need time and strength to break the war machine that has come to our land,” Zelenskyy said during his nightly address to the nation Saturday.
Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy that was trying to reach the battered and encircled port city of Mariupol, where more than 1,500 people have died, a Ukrainian official said. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces captured Mariupol’s eastern outskirts, tightening their siege of the strategic port. Taking Mariupol and other ports on the Azov Sea could allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
An Associated Press journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire on Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: Electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.
Among them was Anastasiya Erashova, who wept and trembled as she held a sleeping child. Shelling had just killed her other child as well as her brother’s child, Erashova said, her scalp crusted with blood.
“No one was able to save them,” she said.
In Irpin, a suburb about 12 miles (20 kilometers) northwest of central Kyiv, bodies lay out in the open Saturday on streets and in a park.
“When I woke up in the morning, everything was covered in smoke, everything was dark. We don’t know who is shooting and where,” resident Serhy Protsenko said as he walked through his neighborhood. Explosions sounded in the distance. “We don’t have any radio or information.”
Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance.
“We do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.
The first major city to fall, earlier this month, was Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 290,000 residents. Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russians were using blackmail and bribery in an attempt to force local officials to form a “pseudo-republic” in the southern Kherson region, much like those in Donetsk and Luhansk, two eastern regions where pro-Russian separatists began fighting Ukrainian forces in 2014. One of the pretexts Russia used to invade was that it had to protect the separatist regions.
Zelenskyy again deplored NATO’s refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said Ukraine has sought ways to procure air defense assets, though he didn’t elaborate. U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $200 million in aid to Ukraine, with an additional $13 billion included in a bill that has passed the House and should pass the Senate within days. NATO has said that imposing a no-fly zone could lead to a wider war with Russia.
The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of detaining the mayor of Melitopol, a city 192 kilometers (119 miles) west of Mariupol. The Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed calls from demonstrators in the occupied city for the mayor’s release.
Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians. Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities, according to the World Health Organization.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open on Saturday, and that about 13,000 people had used them to evacuate around the country.
French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war. For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country’s east; and agree to demilitarize.
The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against determined Ukrainian fighters. Still, Russia’s stronger military threatens to grind down Ukrainian forces.
Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians, including at least 79 Ukrainian children, its government says. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
One is Elena Yurchuk, a nurse from the northern city of Chernihiv. She was in a Romanian train station Saturday with her teenage son, Nikita, unsure whether their home was still standing.
“We have nowhere to go back to,” said Yurchuk, 44, a widow who hopes to find work in Germany. “Nothing left.”
Associated Press journalist Mstyslav Chernov in Mariupol and other reporters around the world contributed.
Letters: It’s time for a gas-tax holiday in Minnesota. We can afford it.
We’ll get through it
It’s time to get behind a gas tax holiday. It would be immediate. No waiting for a rebate or tax credit and far less administration cost.
With a $9 billion budget surplus we can certainly afford it.
It would ease the pain for everyone, but mostly for lower income earners. Some who drive far to get affordable housing and the same group who drive older cars with the poorest gas mileage.
Some call it an election year trick, you know who you are.
So get on board and you can call it a bipartisan effort. Remember back, when we did what was good for Minnesotans.
This war will end, Putin will lose. Inflation, recessions, good times and bad are all part of the long-term economic cycle and we will get through it.
Bob Siebenaler, Hastings
Against the odds
Sir Winston Churchill said that “ you may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than live as slaves.” Our hats off to the people of Ukraine who are willing to fight against enormous odds rather than to live under a government that pretends to take care of the people.
Those who would give up or stand aside while others fight for their freedom and endure the necessary hardships are free only because better men and women are willing to sacrifice for them.
Where is the United Nations? There seems to be a vacuum of leadership defending justice and the rights of the people. Sanctions may not be enough. May God bless the people of Ukraine.
Terry and Margaret Flower, Hastings
A couple of suggestions for Minnesota’s budget surplus
1.The governor and legislators should consider reinstating the Matching Grant Funds for eligible families investing in MNSaves-Minnesota 529 College Savings Plan for post-high-school-education costs for their children/grandchildren.
Up until 2003 when then Gov. Pawlenty and the Legislators canceled the Matching Grant Funds plan due to an unbalanced budget, eligible participants received $250 annually. Our granddaughter just received the $250 Matching Grant that year and it is now worth $325. If the Matching Grant Plan had continued she would have an additional $4,250 plus growth in her account when she starts college this fall. Reinstating the Matching Grant Funds wouldn’t take much from the $9 billion surplus, but to each individual family it could be an incentive to start a MNSaves plan for their child/children. Actually, they should consider increasing the match from $250 to $500 annually.
2. Consider dropping the Minnesota state income tax on Social Security income for retirees. Many states have dropped their state taxes on Social Security income, and many Minnesota retirees have moved to those states.
Dick LeSavage, Apple Valley
Turn on the spigot
We were energy independent in 2020. We should return to that condition quickly.
Turn on the domestic oil “spigot” now. Then we could eliminate the purchase of oil from Iran and Venezuela to purchase to replace the oil that we will no longer buy from Russia.
Ron Schaaf, St. Paul
Governed by ourselves
No matter our background, culture or access to resources, we are bound up together in the fate of our planet. But fossil fuel corporations and their powerful lobby have stopped the legislation that can lead us to a sustainable future. Due to their greed and our complicity in a fossil-fueled economy, disaster is not only looming: it is already here.
Yet we are not governed by powerful corporate interests. We are governed by ourselves, and there is still time for collective action. We can make systemic changes that would lessen the catastrophe at our doorstep — investment in solar energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, and sustainable agricultural practices to name a few. It is time to pass the Minnesota Climate Action Plan, for the future of our shared home.
Liesl Spitz, St. Paul
