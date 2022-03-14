News
45% of millennials have no idea how much money is in their bank account
NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – Checking in on their finances is the one of the last things on these millennials’ minds. A survey examining how 2,000 millennials manage their money reveals the average young adult spends nearly 150 more hours a year scrolling through social media than monitoring their finances!
That’s not the only activity they seem to prioritize ahead of their cash — or lack thereof. They’re also more likely to play with their pets or search for a new TV show to stream than checking on their money every week.
In fact, being on top of their finances came last on a list of activities millennials spend time doing — including deciding what’s for dinner or caring for their plants.
Set it and forget it
Finances appear to be a touchy subject for millennials, with more than a quarter of respondents admitting they only check their bank account balance once a week (27%). Nearly half are unsure of the amount of money currently in their bank account (45%).
Conducted by OnePoll in partnership with Upwise, the survey found that the ease of making payments automatically may contribute to the lack of awareness around their finances. Millennials use their cell phones, tablets, or computers to enroll an average of five monthly bills in “auto-pay” – an automatic payment system used to track monthly costs.
More than half of respondents who use the feature admit they rely on “auto-pay” to pay their bills (57%) because of its convenience (45%), it helps them save money (39%), or because they have fewer worries about making late payments (38%). Four in five millennials say they’re more likely to make impulsive purchases because they trust “auto-pay” will keep track of their bills (81%).
This may explain why millennials are looking to take more control of their finances. In fact, more than half (51%) say they would feel more in control of their finances if they relied less on “auto-pay,” and three-quarters don’t want to rely on others for money.
Pandemic debt is piling up for millennials
Four in five also think it’s important to develop good financial habits at a young age, but it’s not too late for those looking to be more in control of their finances now.
“Taking control of your finances isn’t just a matter of keeping up with your monthly expenses; it’s also about taking a proactive role in managing and developing healthy money habits,” says Jenn Kischell, vice president of Upwise at MetLife, in a statement. “People tend to underestimate their expenses, especially when using auto-pay. This is why it is essential to take a holistic assessment of your finances on a regular basis.”
To help keep track of their debt and savings, people are turning to financial planners (50%), finance apps (48%), or trying to stick to a good old-fashioned monthly budget (45%). Sixty-two percent of people who’ve experienced increased debt during the pandemic have seen an additional $10,000 added to their debt versus 54 percent of respondents who have seen that amount added to their savings.
“Managing your finances doesn’t have to be as intimidating or overwhelming as it seems,” adds Kischell. “Tools such as financial wellness apps can be a powerful resource to help take actions that lead to confidence and a greater sense of control. Everyone deserves to feel good about their finances, little steps can help free up that next dollar and the good news is that it’s never too late to start.”
The cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas
(NEXSTAR) – Gas prices keep climbing higher and show no sign of stopping. Not every station has the same prices, of course. But saving money at the pump doesn’t just mean knowing where to fill up – it also helps to know when to fill up.
In general, gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week, on Monday and Tuesday, said GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. As the week goes on, gas prices tend to rise until they reach their most expensive point on the weekend – especially on Friday and Saturday.
What drives this trend?
“If I had to venture a guess, energy markets are closed over the weekend, but they’re open Monday through Friday,” De Haan said. “By the time the weekend rolls around, (gas stations) may be passing around any increases that happened earlier in the week.”
There’s also a key government report that comes out every Wednesday, De Haan said, which can influence the wholesale price of oil.
Basically, if gas stations see the price of oil rising as the week goes on, they pass on that cost to customers so they don’t lose money.
“They’re also less likely to lower prices at the onset of the weekend because a lot of people fill up on the weekend, so there’s less of an incentive,” De Haan said.
Gas isn’t always cheapest on Monday, De Haan emphasized. There are variations from place to place and it depends on what’s going on in the oil markets at any given time. The broad trend was identified in a recent GasBuddy study.
The average gas station will change prices a few times a week, De Haan said, but there are volatile times where a station might change prices several times a day. If they see their competition’s prices rising, gas stations are more likely to do the same.
“One tip is to always shop around. Prices can vary significantly from block to block,” De Haan said. “You can save $100 or even $200 to $300 over the course of the year if you’re paying attention.”
Dolphins dive into key free agency period that will shape roster under Mike McDaniel
Let the roster construction begin for the Miami Dolphins in their first offseason under new coach Mike McDaniel.
The Dolphins head into free agency this week — with legal negotiations beginning Monday and the official start when free agents can sign on Wednesday, which is also the beginning of the NFL’s new league year — with a tad over $48 million in salary-cap space.
This number, which will decrease with every free agent signed in the coming days but can also be increased by releasing any of a number of players currently under contract, will be used for the Dolphins to upgrade at certain positions, fill holes on the roster and add depth.
Prime among positions the Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier are expected to survey are along the offensive line, at wide receiver, running back and inside linebacker. Miami will also need a backup quarterback to Tua Tagovailoa, could pursue a pass rusher and there is buzz over the team looking to pair Xavien Howard with another high-end cornerback while trading away Byron Jones, who has the Dolphins’ richest contract but has been outplayed by Howard each of the past two seasons.
Following the wave of spending on top free agents, positions of need can still be addressed in the late April draft after the Dolphins were just in Indianapolis more than a week ago evaluating prospects at the NFL scouting combine.
Fixing the offensive line should be first on McDaniel’s list as he incorporates a run-based offense that will feature the outside zone — not to mention the obvious benefits of improved pass protection for Tagovailoa.
Before even looking at free-agent options, the Dolphins could be in the mix for a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for right tackle La’el Collins, 28. Taking on Collins’ $10 million salary for each of the next three seasons in such a deal, after passing on a homecoming for Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper at double the price as he was shipped to the Cleveland Browns, seems reasonable to maintain the ability to make multiple additions on the line.
Should Miami go the way of acquiring the most prized free agent tackle, Terron Armstead of the New Orleans Saints, he could command somewhere near $25 million a year. Other tackle options include the New England Patriots’ Trent Brown and Indianapolis Colts’ Eric Fisher.
If the Dolphins are looking at guards, Laken Tomlinson, 30, just had his first Pro Bowl season in McDaniel’s offense with the San Francisco 49ers. Rodger Saffold III was just released by the Tennessee Titans and is also coming off his first Pro Bowl. He would be 34 next year. Brandon Scherff is also among top options there, while a prized center upgrade would be Ryan Jensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A top free agent wide receiver would be Allen Robinson, but the draft this season is flush with talented wideouts the Dolphins could aim for to pair with Jaylen Waddle coming off his standout rookie season and pass-catching tight end Mike Gesicki, who received the franchise tag. Miami is unlikely to bring back Will Fuller after he made $10.6 million in 2022 and was only available for one full game, an overtime period and another quarter. The Dolphins also have to determine what the future of DeVante Parker, who has two years left on his contract, is in McDaniel’s offense.
The Dolphins have to figure out a plan at running back, and based on McDaniel’s history leading the successful ground game of the 49ers, a committee approach appears most likely. Phillip Lindsay is the type of patient runner who could excel in the outside zone while Duke Johnson would also fit the scheme after his late surge with the Dolphins last season. Raheem Mostert, who had success with McDaniel in San Francisco, is out there, as is Melvin Gordon, who could be the priciest free agent at the position.
With Bobby Wagner’s release from the Seattle Seahawks last week, he leads the inside linebacker market, where Dont’a Hightower is also available after having the New England Patriots connection with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. The Dolphins’ current former-Patriot inside linebacker, Elandon Roberts, is set for free agency.
The Dolphins could be inserting themselves into the market for a defensive end if they’re not willing to meet the price for Emmanuel Ogbah, who led the team with nine sacks in 2021 and is a batted-ball machine at the line of scrimmage. Miami and Ogbah aren’t close to an agreement, a league source has told the Sun Sentinel. If Ogbah looks to command a salary in the neighborhood of the deal the Titans gave Harold Landry (five-year, $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed), he may be able to find that on the market if not with the Dolphins.
Rising second-year edge defender Jaelan Phillips, whom the Dolphins selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2021 draft, is versatile and able to play either outside linebacker or defensive end in Miami’s scheme that switches fronts. A choice can be made to add an outside linebacker and play Phillips more frequently with his hand in the ground if the market suits that better.
Some edge options in free agency include Chandler Jones, Jadeveon Clowney, Akiem Hicks, former Miami Hurricanes great Calais Campbell, Florida Gators standout Dante Fowler and Deerfield Beach product Jason Pierre-Paul.
Miami could also look into the top of the cornerback market and another Patriot, J.C. Jackson, to pair with Howard if the team can also find a trade suitor for Jones, who is coming off a recent lower-leg surgery.
The Dolphins’ cap space was previously leading the league, but they have since used the franchise tag on Gesicki and placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent nickel cornerback Nik Needham. The Indianapolis Colts, by clearing quarterback Carson Wentz off their books and shipping him to the Washington Commanders, now have just under $70 million in cap space.
The Dolphins have the ability to cut players to add to their cap space. Options, along with the approximate financial difference releasing them would make, include: Safety Eric Rowe ($4.5 million), defensive lineman Adam Butler ($4.2 million) offensive lineman Jesse Davis ($3.6 million), receiver Allen Hurns ($2.5 million), safety Clayton Fejedelem ($2.8 million), tight end Cethan Carter ($2.5 million) and tackle Greg Little ($1.5 million). The difference in cap hit to dead cap for Parker this upcoming season is roughly $3.3 million, but that figure is $6.3 million ahead of the 2023 season.
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
By PAMELA SAMPSON
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.
The 50-year-old Little Rock, Arkansas, native was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said the area has sustained intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days.
Renaud was one of the most respected independent producers of his era, said Christof Putzel, a filmmaker and close friend who had received a text from Renaud just three days before his death. Renaud and Putzel won a 2013 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University journalism award for “Arming the Mexican Cartels,” a documentary on how guns trafficked from the United States fueled rampant drug gang violence.
“This guy was the absolute best,” Putzel told The Associated Press via phone from New York City. ”He was just the absolute best war journalist that I know. This is a guy who literally went to every conflict zone.”
The details of Renaud’s death were not made immediately clear by Ukrainian authorities, but American journalist Juan Arredondo said the two were traveling in a vehicle toward the Irpin checkpoint when they were both shot. Arredondo, speaking from a hospital in Kyiv, told Italian journalist Annalisa Camilli that Renaud was hit in the neck. Camilli told the AP that Arredondo himself had been hit in the lower back.
“We crossed the first bridge in Irpin, we were going to film other refugees leaving, and we got into a car, somebody offered to take us to the other bridge, we crossed the checkpoint, and they started shooting at us,” Arredondo told Camilli in a video interview shared with the AP.
A statement from Kyiv regional police said that Russian troops opened fire on the car. Hours after the shooting of Renaud, Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said journalists would be denied entry to the city.
“In this way, we want to save the lives of both them and our defenders,” Markushyn said.
Responding to news of Renaud’s death, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called for an immediate halt to violence against journalists and other civilians.
“This kind of attack is totally unacceptable, and is a violation of international law,” the committee said on Twitter.
Along with his brother Craig, Renaud won a Peabody Award for “Last Chance High,” an HBO series about a school for at-risk youth on Chicago’s West Side. The brothers’ litany of achievements include two duPont-Columbia journalism awards and acclaimed productions for HBO, NBC, Discovery, PBS, the New York Times, and Vice News.
Renaud was also a 2019 Nieman fellow at Harvard and served as visiting distinguished professor for the Center for Ethics in Journalism at University of Arkansas. He and his brother founded the Little Rock Film Festival.
Among other assignments, Renaud covered wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the devastating 2011 earthquake in Haiti, political turmoil in Egypt and Libya and extremism in Africa.
Putzel, who worked with Renaud for 12 years, paid tribute to his courage and passion.
“Nowhere was too dangerous,” Putzel said. “It was his bravery but also because he deeply, deeply cared.”
He is survived by his brother Craig, Craig’s wife, Mami, and a nephew, 11-year-old Taiyo.
___
AP journalists Sylvia Hui in London and Maria Grazia Murru in Przemyśl, Poland, contributed to this report.
